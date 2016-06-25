₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by stephenduru: 1:37pm
As shared by Ogaga....
'PASTOR SAM ADEYEMI flexing with his WIFE.
men take your wife out.
Women too like better thing
Make your wife Happy and see if God will not answer all your prayers.
Men, honor your marriage and love your wife as Christ loved the church'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/nigerian-pastor-sam-adeyemi-takes-his.html?m=1
4 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by adadike281(f): 2:03pm
Na d message i like pass. Who no like better thing?
8 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by medexico(m): 2:04pm
Pastor wey no dey dull.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by omobabalawo: 2:06pm
me nd my wyf wade through the flood in my street together. no need for this
16 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Stevebamdex(m): 3:04pm
This could be us @ iamkashybaby
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by SweetJoystick(m): 3:07pm
This is one I can't accuse.....but then again, I hope say no be church offering sha sponsor this flexing
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Viergeachar: 3:13pm
She looks older than he is...
Yes she is...
Nice pix though
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by wallex1983(m): 3:16pm
I love this man. He doesn't joke with his vacation.
He once said the first engagements he blocks in his diary for the year are the engagements with his immediate family.
According to him, this is not foolishness, but investment.
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:22pm
Stevebamdex:
Chaaaaiii...iamJ will kill me..
I love that guy so much
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Stevebamdex(m): 3:31pm
IamKashyBaby:Trust me,he can't kill you baby.
I'm damn sure iamj has a price.
I will bribe him with $20k and he will let you go with me.. He might even denied you after paying him off.
I doubt if he would be able to resist such a good offer .
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by iamJ(m): 3:35pm
Stevebamdex:
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Stevebamdex(m): 3:41pm
[quote author=iamJ post=60192515][/quote]
Haha,My case is different you mean ?
I should add more to that price?
Remember I would still have to pay for your brideprice
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by kkaluko: 3:45pm
My favorite man of God
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Evaberry(f): 3:45pm
....
Pastor flexing with tithe and offering.
Members begging to eat and pay bills.
Be wise
Dont be gullible.
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by hilroy: 3:46pm
One of my favorite pastors
2 Likes
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Arabiandude: 3:46pm
See as the woman be sef
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by guruswapaz: 3:46pm
Life is Eazi..
http://directory.show/website/gurusvevo.blogspot.com
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by nairavsdollars: 3:47pm
The Lord is good
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Keneking: 3:47pm
With our forex
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by iamJ(m): 3:49pm
[quote author=Stevebamdex post=60192698]
Haha,My case is different you mean ?how much can i pay u to keep quiet?
Just pm me ur acct number as reply
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by BluntBoy(m): 3:49pm
Thief. Stealing from the flock. Verily I say unto you, you have recieved your rewards here on earth.
1 Like
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by bezimo(m): 3:49pm
Happy wife happy home like they say but......
Every sensible, submissive and loving wife deserves great vacation outing with her husband time and again but the foolish, wahala and tigress of wife. Not so...
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by HauteReel: 3:49pm
Pocohantas will never agree to sit behind any man on a jet ski ride. She'll insist on being the driver and crash the jet ski into a boat. And when you try to save her from drowning, she'll say "women don't need any help from men". Feminist wahala sha. Smh
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by wakililipupuru: 3:49pm
We dey talk about food you dey talk about love
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by fpeter(f): 3:49pm
May God wipe away every form of poverty from our lives.
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by barryblued: 3:50pm
medexico:
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Abee79: 3:50pm
SweetJoystick:
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by daeujo: 3:51pm
omobabalawo:. Chai!!! Poverty is a bastard
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by jashar(f): 3:51pm
haters would soon come and be saying lubbish now....
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by IamKashyBaby(f): 3:52pm
Stevebamdex:
Chaaaaii...
$20k? Or maybe 20k naira?...
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by Ayughanadanceo: 3:53pm
|Re: Pastor Sam Adeyemi Takes His Wife Out, Enjoys Jet Ski Ride With Her by OceanmorganTrix: 3:53pm
adadike281:
i hv found interest in w@ i saw on ya profile, me comin 2 u lik....
