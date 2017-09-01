₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,232 members, 3,772,715 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 04:46 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos (10030 Views)
Man Proposes To His Girl Again After She Misplaced First Engagement Ring / Soon-to-be Bride & Her Crew Dressed As Sailors In Bikinis / This Soon-to-wed Bride Dating A Triplet Can’t Keep Calm (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Angelanest: 1:51pm
A Nigerian man identified as Terry as revealed how he met his lovely wife-to-be who worked in a store he managed. According to him, his heartthrob Rita Onyebuchi - forgot her umbrella at the place of work and with the help of her cousin, he took the umbrella to her home due to her utmost shock. Read his words below;
Here is how we met.
She was posted to work in a store where I managed and there's this calmness she radiates always... She don't keep friends like others,so I started picking up interest.
Finally one day she left her umbrella at work and with the help of her cousin I took the umbrella home to her place. The shock on her face when she saw me was like heaven. And little did I know that God has already showed her in a vision that her husband had this cut on his ankle.
And u know we just flourished into prophesy for the rest of our lives. I love you Chekwube Onyebuchi Rita harmony Linda.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/misplaced-umbrella-brought-soon-couple-together-photos.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Angelanest: 1:52pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by medexico(m): 1:55pm
What if I told you she left the umbrella on purpose?
45 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Louisefaye(f): 1:56pm
Wow
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Florblu(f): 1:58pm
Fine couple ;
1 Like
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by pocohantas(f): 2:06pm
Older men are bae.
Forget all these young guys...majority of them will just use you to ensure their manhood lives on, increase your nunu mileage and turn you to Nigerian used car...
She was also working. Not parasiting... nothing is too small sisters.
Thank God it's rainy season.
Lemme go and forget my umbrella somewhere nice.
Maybe at... still thinking.
HML to them.
They look good.
Where is chisco82?
42 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 2:21pm
God told her "her husband has a cut on his ankle", she works at the store you manage,you are her boss, she sees you every day,
As for the man, she doesn't keep friends, how do you know? Are you a spy?
she forgot her umbrella, shey she no go resume work the next day ni? Or her cousin can't take it home to her? You are her boss and her errand boy....Oshe...
You are eyeing her, she is eyeing you.
This must be a match made in heaven.
48 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Evaberry(f): 2:38pm
Where can I forget my umbrella??
it seems girls have upgraded their tactics
forgotten umbrellas and scar ankles
Rita Rita you have used your igbo sense to take this man
5 Likes
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by chisco82(m): 2:53pm
pocohantas:Here i am Maam! What i do?
Happy new month before mu echefuo.
Yes! Before i forget,make sure u no forget you umbrella at motto park oo. Just trace my mothers grave and forget it there i will found it quick quick there more than any other place biko
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Evablizin(f): 2:55pm
Congrats to them,wishing them peace and unity in their marriage
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by pocohantas(f): 3:03pm
chisco82:
No oo...grave ke?
Do you go there regularly? I have to forget it somewhere nice dear.
Somewhere conspicuous...
Fkforyou:
LOL!!you know the girl before?
Forget the cut for ankle and umbrella talk. All that one na packaging, she wanna sound spirit filled. They both had eyes on each other, luckily they matched...
2 Likes
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by NarnieSnyper(m): 3:08pm
This is like an updated version of stalking.
I once did it for my church member when she forgot her Bible. The look on her mother's face alone made me give her the Bible through the protector and left chap chap.
The girl sef no even show me small love. I was there forming caring guy. Next girl who even purposely forgets her iphone8 or 10 like Simi in "Joromi", I'll just ignore her
1 Like
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Fkforyou(m): 3:10pm
pocohantas:
Lol...I no know her.. o
The story was just too juicy.....
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by chisco82(m): 3:39pm
pocohantas:Lol! Not that i visit there regularly, she just passed away and inwas n't able to come home for the burial so, that should be the first place ro visit as i comes home. You see why i think that place would be nice for you to?
pocohantas:You wont understand, when spirit is leading us, he leads us the Pastor in a way that is unbelievable and looks foolish to people with no spiritual eye.
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by ufuosman(m): 3:45pm
Good, you don see ur own, make the singles like me continue d search.lol
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by TheKingIsHere: 3:52pm
Yellow face, black hand.
Abi I no see correctly
5 Likes
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Ayughanadanceo: 3:52pm
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by barryblued: 3:52pm
Florblu:
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by excel127(m): 3:53pm
Bumbay . - Do you speak english? - Yes - Name? - Abdul al-Rhasib - Sex? - Three to five times a week. - No, no... I mean male or female? - Yes, male, female, sometimes camel. - Holy cow! - Yes, cow, sheep, animals in general. - But isn't it hostile? - Horse style, doggy style, any style! - Oh dear! - No, no! Deer runs too fast...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by MadManTalking: 3:53pm
.
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by holatin(m): 3:53pm
that what fate is.
remembered when I met my ex wife on a NEPA pole, she was a stripper and I was a NEPA. turn out our works has something in common POLE.
I for tell you the story but you wount believe
1 Like
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by midehi2(f): 3:53pm
Chai! I like that pillow fight
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by nairalandbuzz(m): 3:53pm
See Format....
Angelanest:
Single ladies, please note that if you dreamt about a guy with a big round mark towards the edge of his P, halla at me... Lols
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by HauteReel: 3:54pm
So you stalked the yellow girl? Issorait.
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by centoke30(m): 3:54pm
Ok
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by SalamRushdie: 3:54pm
I always find it hard to beleive all these people that said God showed them their husband in a dream oo
1 Like
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by lacruz12(m): 3:54pm
"she doesn't keep friends like others"
That was the defining moment I swear
2 Likes
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by IgboticGirl(f): 3:55pm
Abeg where my umbrella dey
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by ImmaculateQueen(f): 3:55pm
Where I go forget my umbrella nw
Hml to the couple... Beautiful bride
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by GogobiriLalas: 3:55pm
Umbrella lover�
|Re: Misplaced Umbrella Brought Soon-To-Be Couple Together. Photos by Uzorp: 3:56pm
I swear you no well
Evaberry:
Sex Wit Condoms Or Without Condoms Which Is More Enjoyable / Things That Confuses Ladies About Men's Body / 7 ‘very Bad Things’ Every Woman Should Do To Her Man
Viewing this topic: pocohantas(f), joe17, JamesReacher(m), Achadu76, bamsonkumu(m), correctguy0900, Segzee1, JohnnyNY(m), iykedrizzy(m), georgementday(m), TenderSol, sammyuche(m), SalC, Chi133(f), Haddasah(f), Thomsyne(m), Brown152(m), Lawconfessor(f), TrustinGod247, Yimmicks, mrdezx(m), rekeson, brightalo17, TRADEMARK(m), rojust, MrReg(m), sydelle(f), ofadaboy(m), ajao33, mokane28, oshemus, nwakibie3(m), dbblessboy(m), joat247, Guest1, dopedealer(m), Stycon(m), Itstee, peacebirdone, Nigeman, Cordisclement, dgsam255, Vahya(m), Edde(m), TTOPSON(m), maco22(m), fairytale(f), olatunjin(m), Blaksheep, Joyintwos(m), Openreach, chara019(f), swankmee(f), Ladipodeal, blueprint77(m), glowzy, BleSSedMee(f), pmc01(m), favourmmeso, Andyempowered(m), Oyebee91(m), GP15, boardmem(m), lk1234, Subtlelad(m), baracutie(f), Oluwasegunbash(m), ashjay001(m), MysteriousPrinc(m), peacettw(f), Alech101(m), Topol99, xtaphare321(f), Hadeyeancah(m), Religiondb(m), xpressng(m), SUGARDADDY55(m), Pesuzok(m), olopaooo(m), iammee(f), nafama(m), Coscyn, tectonotimes, dljbd1(m), verygudbadguy(m), seyiofficial(m), helenmercy9 and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3