Here is how we met.



She was posted to work in a store where I managed and there's this calmness she radiates always... She don't keep friends like others,so I started picking up interest.



Finally one day she left her umbrella at work and with the help of her cousin I took the umbrella home to her place. The shock on her face when she saw me was like heaven. And little did I know that God has already showed her in a vision that her husband had this cut on his ankle.



And u know we just flourished into prophesy for the rest of our lives. I love you Chekwube Onyebuchi Rita harmony Linda.



What if I told you she left the umbrella on purpose? 45 Likes 1 Share

Wow

Fine couple ; 1 Like



Forget all these young guys...majority of them will just use you to ensure their manhood lives on, increase your nunu mileage and turn you to Nigerian used car...



She was also working. Not parasiting... nothing is too small sisters.



Thank God it's rainy season.

Lemme go and forget my umbrella somewhere nice.

Maybe at... still thinking.



HML to them.

They look good.



probably saw the cut too



As for the man, she doesn't keep friends, how do you know? Are you a spy?



she forgot her umbrella, shey she no go resume work the next day ni? Or her cousin can't take it home to her? You are her boss and her errand boy....Oshe...



You are eyeing her, she is eyeing you.



Where can I forget my umbrella??





it seems girls have upgraded their tactics





forgotten umbrellas and scar ankles





Rita Rita you have used your igbo sense to take this man 5 Likes

pocohantas:

Older men are bae.

Forget all these young guys...majority of them will just use you to ensure their manhood lives on, increase your nunu mileage and turn you to Nigerian used car...



She was also working. Not parasiting... nothing is too small sisters.



Thank God it's rainy season.

Lemme go and forget my umbrella somewhere nice.

Maybe at... still thinking.



HML to them.

They look good.



Where is chisco82? Here i am Maam! What i do?

Happy new month before mu echefuo.

chisco82:



Here i am Maam! What i do?

Happy new month before mu echefuo.

Yes! Before i forget,make sure u no forget you umbrella at motto park oo. Just trace my mothers grave and forget it there i will found it quick quick there more than any other please biko

No oo...grave ke?

Do you go there regularly? I have to forget it somewhere nice dear.

Somewhere conspicuous...



Fkforyou:

God told her "her husband has a cut on his ankle", she works at the store you manage,you are her boss, she sees you every day, probably saw the cut too



As for the man, she doesn't keep friends, how do you know? Are you a spy?



she forgot her umbrella, shey she no go resume work the next day ni? Or her cousin can't take it home to her? You are her boss and her errand boy....Oshe...



You are eyeing her, she is eyeing you.



This must be a match made in heaven.



LOL!!you know the girl before?



This is like an updated version of stalking.

I once did it for my church member when she forgot her Bible. The look on her mother's face alone made me give her the Bible through the protector and left chap chap.



The girl sef no even show me small love. I was there forming caring guy. Next girl who even purposely forgets her iphone8 or 10 like Simi in "Joromi", I'll just ignore her 1 Like

pocohantas:





No oo...grave ke?

Do you go there regularly? I have to forget it somewhere nice dear.

Somewhere conspicuous...







LOL!!you know the girl before?



Forget the cut for ankle and umbrella talk. All that one na packaging, she wanna sound spirit filled. They both had eyes on each other, luckily they matched...

Lol...I no know her.. o



pocohantas:





No oo...grave ke?

Do you go there regularly? I have to forget it somewhere nice dear.

Somewhere conspicuous.... Lol! Not that i visit there regularly, she just passed away and inwas n't able to come home for the burial so, that should be the first place ro visit as i comes home. You see why i think that place would be nice for you to?





pocohantas:



LOL!!you know the girl before?



Good, you don see ur own, make the singles like me continue d search.lol





Abi I no see correctly Yellow face, black hand.Abi I no see correctly 5 Likes

Florblu:

Fine couple ;



.

that what fate is.



remembered when I met my ex wife on a NEPA pole, she was a stripper and I was a NEPA. turn out our works has something in common POLE.



I for tell you the story but you wount believe 1 Like

Chai! I like that pillow fight





Angelanest:





And little did I know that God has already showed her in a vision that her husband had this cut on his ankle...



Single ladies, please note that if you dreamt about a guy with a big round mark towards the edge of his P, halla at me... Lols See Format....

So you stalked the yellow girl? Issorait.

Ok

I always find it hard to beleive all these people that said God showed them their husband in a dream oo 1 Like

"she doesn't keep friends like others"



That was the defining moment I swear 2 Likes







Abeg where my umbrella dey Abeg where my umbrella dey







Hml to the couple... Beautiful bride Where I go forget my umbrella nwHml to the couple... Beautiful bride

Umbrella lover�