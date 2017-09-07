Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter (1922 Views)

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Police Force on August 27 declared Misau a “deserter”, and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.



NAN also recalls that Misau was invited by the Commission to appear before its special panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from the Commission.



Misau, in a series of interviews with newsmen, accused the Inspector General of Police of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting for personal use money paid by private companies for police duties.



The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told NAN in Abuja that the committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the Commission.



He said that Misau, who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence.



Ani said the retirement letter with Ref. No: PSC 1034 Vol.8/244 was issued on March 4, 2014, but took effect from December 1, 2010.



He said Misau’s retirement followed due process and was based on a recommendation from the Force Headquarters.



misau 1 - IG 0

This is the most corrupt IG of all times.

For a retired police officer and a senator to level such accusation against him is enough for him to tender his resignation and be probed.



The Nigeria police stinks to high haven of corruption from the IG to the writer 2 in the station and needs urgent sanitization to redeem whatever is left of it.



Police...Corruption Inc. 9 Likes

Conscience is an open wound. Only truth can heal it. Over to you, IGP toilet flushers!

Either Misau has gone to settle the IG and both have reach a compromise

Or

The NPF was so malicious against Misau, releasing the false statement initially.



Misau's reaction to the latest release confirming the retirement will surely tell us which of the above assumptions is true. 1 Like

Funny country

Now bubu IGP and that idiotic PRO ranting trash on channels TV should explain how they pocket billions monthly 4 Likes

Now that this has been cleared, and the distraction removed, can the IGP now address the MAIN issue, which borders on his alledged corrupt enrichment?





To think that this was the same IGP that called out Arase for diverting over 20 police operational vehicles.





Let me hear them say corruption is fighting back! 2 Likes

Nigeria is Fantastically Corrupt.

Now, let the IG answer the bribery allegations.....atleast, Misau retirement followed the due process.

BUHARI IS THE BIGGEST THEIF IN NIGERIA!

GOVERMENT of kunu drunkards

"Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, IGP ,is a criminal in police uniform".. Senator Misau

this police PRO na him worse. see the way he was denying on live tv that the police doesnt get any money from banks, churches , VIPs, oil companies etc where policemen are posted to? it is jjst too easy to floor him all that need to be done is an audit, and lets see how much this companies, banks etc pay for security. the PPRO was more concerned about mishai being a deserter. he wasnt ready to answer the question. and the channels tv moderator seun, was biased or was too carried away with a non issue

THE PRESIDENT WILL DO LIKEWISE DONE WITH THAT OF BURATAI #clearingofcorruption

Lies and counter-lies,liars everywhere in this fraudulent government.

The police service commission (psc)just fall IG hand.



The IG on the other hand has not been in good terms with the PSC. He has undermined and maligned them on a number of occasion. Dude is extra loyal to PMB.



Now, the national assembly will give the IG the same treatment as they gave the SGF and are currently giving magu.

Now that Misau has been cleared, can the PSC now go ahead to investigate his allegations against the IGP?

corruption (NPF) trying to fight back. & besides the IGP has overstayed his welcome, if he doesn't resign from office now, he'd be disgraced out.

Elose11:

Police and Liar-Mohammed, who lie pass?

