|Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Elose11(m): 6:24pm On Sep 06
The Police Service Commission on Wednesday described as “authentic” the retirement letter of Senator Isah Misau, Chairman Senate Committee on Navy.
The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the Nigeria Police Force on August 27 declared Misau a “deserter”, and accused him of carrying a forged retirement letter.
NAN also recalls that Misau was invited by the Commission to appear before its special panel investigating the genuineness or otherwise of the two letters of retirement emanating from the Commission.
Misau, in a series of interviews with newsmen, accused the Inspector General of Police of taking bribe to post police officers as well as diverting for personal use money paid by private companies for police duties.
The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, told NAN in Abuja that the committee confirmed that the letter was issued by the Commission.
He said that Misau, who did not appear before the committee, did not give any reason for his absence.
Ani said the retirement letter with Ref. No: PSC 1034 Vol.8/244 was issued on March 4, 2014, but took effect from December 1, 2010.
He said Misau’s retirement followed due process and was based on a recommendation from the Force Headquarters.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by DickDastardLION(m): 6:26pm On Sep 06
misau 1 - IG 0
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by hatchy: 6:27pm On Sep 06
This is the most corrupt IG of all times.
For a retired police officer and a senator to level such accusation against him is enough for him to tender his resignation and be probed.
The Nigeria police stinks to high haven of corruption from the IG to the writer 2 in the station and needs urgent sanitization to redeem whatever is left of it.
Police...Corruption Inc.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Elose11(m): 6:27pm On Sep 06
Conscience is an open wound. Only truth can heal it. Over to you, IGP toilet flushers!
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Tolexander: 6:28pm On Sep 06
Either Misau has gone to settle the IG and both have reach a compromise
Or
The NPF was so malicious against Misau, releasing the false statement initially.
Misau's reaction to the latest release confirming the retirement will surely tell us which of the above assumptions is true.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by hardywaltz(m): 6:35pm On Sep 06
Funny country
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Ohammadike: 6:40pm On Sep 06
Now bubu IGP and that idiotic PRO ranting trash on channels TV should explain how they pocket billions monthly
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Omeokachie: 6:42pm On Sep 06
Now that this has been cleared, and the distraction removed, can the IGP now address the MAIN issue, which borders on his alledged corrupt enrichment?
To think that this was the same IGP that called out Arase for diverting over 20 police operational vehicles.
Let me hear them say corruption is fighting back!
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by eagleeye2: 6:56pm On Sep 06
Nigeria is Fantastically Corrupt.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by adioolayi(m): 8:31pm On Sep 06
Now, let the IG answer the bribery allegations.....atleast, Misau retirement followed the due process.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by tit(f): 2:56am
BUHARI IS THE BIGGEST THEIF IN NIGERIA!
GOVERMENT of kunu drunkards
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by EmeeNaka: 6:13am
"Ibrahim Kpotum Idris, IGP ,is a criminal in police uniform".. Senator Misau
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by icedfire(m): 6:24am
this police PRO na him worse. see the way he was denying on live tv that the police doesnt get any money from banks, churches , VIPs, oil companies etc where policemen are posted to? it is jjst too easy to floor him all that need to be done is an audit, and lets see how much this companies, banks etc pay for security. the PPRO was more concerned about mishai being a deserter. he wasnt ready to answer the question. and the channels tv moderator seun, was biased or was too carried away with a non issue
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:44am
THE PRESIDENT WILL DO LIKEWISE DONE WITH THAT OF BURATAI #clearingofcorruption
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Paperwhite(m): 6:55am
Lies and counter-lies,liars everywhere in this fraudulent government.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Grundig: 6:58am
The police service commission (psc)just fall IG hand.
The IG on the other hand has not been in good terms with the PSC. He has undermined and maligned them on a number of occasion. Dude is extra loyal to PMB.
Now, the national assembly will give the IG the same treatment as they gave the SGF and are currently giving magu.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by olatade(m): 8:14am
Now that Misau has been cleared, can the PSC now go ahead to investigate his allegations against the IGP?
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by holatin(m): 8:38am
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by elChapo1: 8:39am
corruption (NPF) trying to fight back. & besides the IGP has overstayed his welcome, if he doesn't resign from office now, he'd be disgraced out.
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by maxiuc(m): 8:40am
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by cytell56: 8:40am
Elose11:Police and Liar-Mohammed, who lie pass?
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by boman2014: 8:40am
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by AnkaraStyles(f): 8:41am
I don't have a say here but My Signature
Always does
|Re: Police Service Commission Confirms Misau’s Retirement Letter by Memphis357(m): 8:43am
