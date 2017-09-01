₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Nigeria Will Remain In Recession Till 2017—obiano / I'm A Businessman First, Then A Politician, Atiku Declares On Twitter / Tinubu Came To See Me 3 Times B4 I Approved Oando Conocophilips Deal - Diezani
|"Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by celebsnestblawg(m): 7:03pm
Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said recession is not over until Nigerians can eat three square meals.
He said this while responding to a report by the NBS that the nation has exited recession.
In a series of tweets in Wednesday, Atiku said although the news was a good one, inflation was still high.
He wrote, “As a Nigerian, investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria’s official emergence from the recession is most welcome.
“The news is surely a boost for Nigeria — it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in.
“While we rejoice, it’s also important to recognise that economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains. Inflation is still high.
“We must continue working hard to expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians.
“When all Nigerians can eat three square meals, that’s when the real recession ends. We have work to do.”
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/still-recession-till-nigerians-atiku/
6 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by donk552(m): 7:34pm
Truetalk
10 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Xkriz: 7:39pm
Agbaya
4 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Sopigtit: 7:39pm
R
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Khutie: 7:39pm
•••when yhu use the lapses of the fvcked up government to yhur advantage. Good politician doing his thing. No need to wait til 2019, campaign starts today!
14 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Sopigtit: 7:39pm
You try. But nobody is voting for you. Atiku can't be president of this country. How come he never understands that?
A very desperate ashawo politician. Who will vote for you? Someone please tell him to be a President is not a do-or-die something. Ole somebody.
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by jobaltol: 7:39pm
2019 campaign is ongoing....nigerians, dont be fooled the second time....once bitten twice shy
15 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by veekid(m): 7:40pm
I think Atiku is right
1 Like
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by AngelicBeing: 7:40pm
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Sniper12: 7:40pm
Which way nigeria. Come 2019 na dis man go be president .smh
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by ChangetheChange: 7:40pm
True talk Atiku
Sai Atiku 2019
Buhari is a gworo chewing recession infected bastard
Nigerians won't be surprised when Buhari sends EFCC and DSS after Atiku
9 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by eleojo23: 7:40pm
Like play like play Atiku is packaging himself for the presidency.
17 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by fernandez1(m): 7:40pm
Mental disorder they worry all this our politicians mehn
Atiku....the thing you and ur other follow politicians like you don do this country no go allow Nigerians chop 3 square meal a day.
4 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Pogah11: 7:40pm
No be lie broa
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Hayormeah(f): 7:40pm
Really?
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by sgtponzihater1(m): 7:41pm
I believe u sir. U are possibly Nigeria's next president. God bless!
1 Like
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by timilehin007(m): 7:41pm
shake me atiku
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Teewhy2: 7:41pm
Nigeria politicians always see the country's problem well anytime they are out of office. Assuming this man and OBJ had done well , we won't find ourselves in this kind of issue.
Money that would have been used to fix our power, refineries and roads if they were judiciously utilized during their tenure were embezzled and stack outside the country.
He was busy fighting for power instead of fighting for the development of the country.
6 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by baike: 7:41pm
hmmmmmm
I laugh you atiku is the same thing buhari tell us I sorry for you
1 Like
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by ritababe(f): 7:41pm
jobaltol:
only a mad man will vote for him
#ourmumudonedo
2 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Viking007(m): 7:41pm
jobaltol:Campaign aside, what he said is the gospel truth!
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Meritocracy: 7:41pm
Shut up, are you not one of those putting us in this mess, how many people enjoyed 3meal a day when you're vice president.
7 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by cr7rooney10(m): 7:41pm
Who is dis man
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Figs(m): 7:41pm
recession ends when afonjas stop supporting one Nigeria
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by bombfirst: 7:41pm
Campaign has started.
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Nanjerian: 7:42pm
.
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by KiidaACE(m): 7:42pm
na indomie i dey use check ma own recession gan...so far say dem still dey sell superpack 90 box...omo recession still dey....nothing dem wan tell me.
10 Likes
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Freiden(m): 7:42pm
Mr Atiku....the thing wey you and other politifians like you don do this country no go allow Nigerians chop 3 times a day.
#barawo! #ole
1 Like
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by Originality007: 7:43pm
na sense he talk...
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by lonelydora(m): 7:43pm
Word! APC are just deceiving themselves
|Re: "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar by benosky(m): 7:43pm
K
Viewing this topic: TzuClausewitz, slymbee, BIODAVY(m), charytea(f), Sannixyz, nero50, ucnwafor(m), lexaydfg(m), Pchikaodili(m), oshodinho1, charlsecy, Maj196(m), austinauto(m), Sagay212, lanre80(m), obinnauma, Snow5, Ndywin, Ayostephen1(m), olakunseyin, Awesome55(m), Flexlord2, wasiy(m), omenziate(m), jo997, okawanyi(m), amtheone(m), AY121, JBoss25(m), EvenInFreetown, canadianprince, Denimadz(m), onward4life(m), ice25(f), PUSH1(m), OYAY(m), Ameboperoo(m), isholaayomide, ichelle(m), Ultimate300(m), Duru009(m), tishbite41, Tellemall, Ojiofor, Glaxx(m), eddyline(m), REDWINGS55, niceman24(m), Carter4luv(m), topeayan(m), nerus419, yinkaellamz(m), Olaola25, momonny, omobaba101(m), einsteino(m), smacky619(m), Rick9(m), Sleezwizz, zenmaster, dgame2k2(m), PANDOGARI, Chidonc(m), ColdSun, gambus007(m) and 81 guest(s)
