Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Recession Ends When Nigerians Can Eat 3 Times Daily" - Atiku Abubakar (8427 Views)

Nigeria Will Remain In Recession Till 2017—obiano / I’m A Businessman First, Then A Politician, Atiku Declares On Twitter / Tinubu Came To See Me 3 Times B4 I Approved Oando Conocophilips Deal - Diezani (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)







Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said recession is not over until Nigerians can eat three square meals.



He said this while responding to a report by the NBS that the nation has exited recession.



In a series of tweets in Wednesday, Atiku said although the news was a good one, inflation was still high.



He wrote, “As a Nigerian, investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria’s official emergence from the recession is most welcome.



“The news is surely a boost for Nigeria — it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in.



“While we rejoice, it’s also important to recognise that economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains. Inflation is still high.



“We must continue working hard to expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians.



“When all Nigerians can eat three square meals, that’s when the real recession ends. We have work to do.”



https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/still-recession-till-nigerians-atiku/ Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has said recession is not over until Nigerians can eat three square meals.He said this while responding to a report by the NBS that the nation has exited recession.In a series of tweets in Wednesday, Atiku said although the news was a good one, inflation was still high.He wrote, “As a Nigerian, investor and employer of labour, the news of Nigeria’s official emergence from the recession is most welcome.“The news is surely a boost for Nigeria — it tells investors, local and foreign, that our economy is worth investing in.“While we rejoice, it’s also important to recognise that economic weakness at the bottom of the pyramid remains. Inflation is still high.“We must continue working hard to expand economic opportunity for all Nigerians.“When all Nigerians can eat three square meals, that’s when the real recession ends. We have work to do.” 6 Likes

Truetalk 10 Likes

Agbaya 4 Likes

R

•••when yhu use the lapses of the fvcked up government to yhur advantage. Good politician doing his thing. No need to wait til 2019, campaign starts today! 14 Likes

You try. But nobody is voting for you. Atiku can't be president of this country. How come he never understands that?

A very desperate ashawo politician. Who will vote for you? Someone please tell him to be a President is not a do-or-die something. Ole somebody. 40 Likes 3 Shares

2019 campaign is ongoing....nigerians, dont be fooled the second time....once bitten twice shy 15 Likes

I think Atiku is right 1 Like

2 Likes 1 Share

Which way nigeria. Come 2019 na dis man go be president .smh 1 Like 1 Share





True talk Atiku





Sai Atiku 2019



Buhari is a gworo chewing recession infected bastard





Nigerians won't be surprised when Buhari sends EFCC and DSS after Atiku 9 Likes 3 Shares

Like play like play Atiku is packaging himself for the presidency. 17 Likes

Mental disorder they worry all this our politicians mehn



Atiku....the thing you and ur other follow politicians like you don do this country no go allow Nigerians chop 3 square meal a day. 4 Likes

No be lie broa

Really?

I believe u sir. U are possibly Nigeria's next president. God bless! 1 Like

shake me atiku



Money that would have been used to fix our power, refineries and roads if they were judiciously utilized during their tenure were embezzled and stack outside the country.

He was busy fighting for power instead of fighting for the development of the country.



Considering doing a roof parapet?

check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.

Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.

excellent usage on swampy environment.

click below for more details.



http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene/4 Nigeria politicians always see the country's problem well anytime they are out of office. Assuming this man and OBJ had done well , we won't find ourselves in this kind of issue.Money that would have been used to fix our power, refineries and roads if they were judiciously utilized during their tenure were embezzled and stack outside the country.He was busy fighting for power instead of fighting for the development of the country.Considering doing a roof parapet?check out price comparison between a concrete cast in suite against polystyrene parapet.Polystyrene parapet is light weight and doesn't have much impact on the land.excellent usage on swampy environment.click below for more details. 6 Likes

hmmmmmm

I laugh you atiku is the same thing buhari tell us I sorry for you 1 Like

jobaltol:

2019 campaign is ongoing....nigerians, dont be fooled the second time....once bitten twice shy

only a mad man will vote for him



#ourmumudonedo only a mad man will vote for him#ourmumudonedo 2 Likes

jobaltol:

2019 campaign is ongoing....nigerians, dont br fooled the second time....once bitten twice shy Campaign aside, what he said is the gospel truth!

Shut up, are you not one of those putting us in this mess, how many people enjoyed 3meal a day when you're vice president. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Who is dis man

recession ends when afonjas stop supporting one Nigeria

Campaign has started.

.

na indomie i dey use check ma own recession gan...so far say dem still dey sell superpack 90 box...omo recession still dey....nothing dem wan tell me. na indomie i dey use check ma own recession gan...so far say dem still dey sell superpack 90 box...omo recession still dey....nothing dem wan tell me. 10 Likes



Mr Atiku....the thing wey you and other politifians like you don do this country no go allow Nigerians chop 3 times a day.



#barawo! #ole Mr Atiku....the thing wey you and other politifians like you don do this country no go allow Nigerians chop 3 times a day.#barawo! #ole 1 Like

na sense he talk...

Word! APC are just deceiving themselves