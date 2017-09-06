₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Youngadvocate: 7:35pm
Nigerian renowned Novelist Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was a celebrity guest at the Edinburgh International Film Festival where she opened up on her sensational new book, “Dear Ijeawele,” her feminism campaign and more.
A Scottish Newspaper, scotsman.com reported that she was honoured with a standing ovation when the Audience set their eyes on her.
The Newspaper wrote: "Edinburgh being the city it is, standing ovations are rare even at its Book Festival, and handed out as sparingly as its university doles out honorary degrees. So when, at 10:45pm on Saturday night, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s audience stood to applaud her, at the end of a day on which she’d been made an honorary DLitt, it was a rare double indeed."
The current First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon who has been in office since November 2014, a faithful fan of Chimamanda had session of interaction with the Iconic writer.
According to scotsman.com, the conversation was warm as it "flowed effortlessly from American racism (“I wasn’t black until I went to the US”) to – naturally – Donald Trump, then historical fiction, the importance of reading, and of ending the stigma of mental illness (Adichie suffers from depression), not least in Nigeria. Wise, witty and wonderful, Adichie deserved that standing ovation."
Her session was held on the same day she was awarded an honorary degree by Edinburgh University
http://igbobia.com/?q=photos-chimamanda-adichie-receives-standing-ovation-at-endinburgh-intl-film-festival-during-session
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Youngadvocate: 7:36pm
More pictures from the event
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by vecman22(m): 8:19pm
Shey this is d brilliant woman that denied those rascals called ipobs??
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by VickyRotex(f): 8:19pm
She's doing great internationally! Just last week at the metro, I saw a French lady reading her book "Americanah". We got talking and she told me how she's read all her books and how she's a big fan.
In my mind, I was like, "In this part of the world, we hardly celebrate our own"
Watch people come here and say all sort of things.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by okekekelechib(m): 8:19pm
That's our IGBO Sister... Afonjas keep off.. We are d best.. Igbo kwenu.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by ateamblezing(f): 8:20pm
Making Nigeria proud since 100BC
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by carzola(m): 8:20pm
Washed up FEMINIST....
can never be and will never
be a fan..
what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria??
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by dgr8truth(m): 8:20pm
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by boman2014: 8:20pm
feminist
she don't give a sh!t men
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by SEOManiac: 8:21pm
My sugar mama
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by SEOManiac: 8:21pm
carzola:
She no even know your name
24 Nkali fall on you.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Ishilove: 8:21pm
I want to be like this woman when I grow up
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Iscoalarcon: 8:21pm
She deserve it
I dont know why but whenever I set my eyes on this pretty woman face I feel happy
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Basic123: 8:23pm
A NIGERIAN
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Shortyy(f): 8:24pm
My mentor
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Mashdee: 8:25pm
Am I the only one who is still scrolling down for the standing ovation pics..
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Keneking: 8:25pm
I feel very proud of this woman.
She is doing very well...
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Iscoalarcon: 8:25pm
Ishilove:how old are you
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Shortyy(f): 8:25pm
carzola:Don't die of hate. She doesn't even know you
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Ishilove: 8:26pm
Iscoalarcon:19
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Iscoalarcon: 8:26pm
boman2014:wetin concern you
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Mashdee: 8:26pm
Am I the only one who is still scrolling down for the standing ovation pics.. ����
��
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Iscoalarcon: 8:27pm
carzola:shut da Bleep up enemy of progress
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Iscoalarcon: 8:28pm
Ishilove:kai adonbeliveit you look older
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by carzola(m): 8:29pm
Shortyy:
does she know you? and why will i hate when the bleaching
cream company is making their money off ladies with inferiority
complex and low self esteem..
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Benjaminfranklyn: 8:32pm
This is the kind of lady I am looking for...if only half of the ladies in Nigeria will slay like this lady.
If only gals in Nigeria will stop looking at what a guy drives rather what drives a guy, this world will be a better place..
Thumbs up sister keep doing what you know how to do best
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by maskid(m): 8:35pm
carzola:
And u think chimamanda uses bleaching cream? Ur dellusion is on another level
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by carzola(m): 8:35pm
Iscoalarcon:
you progress in your own life first.. and have enemies...
did u come to this world to be a follower?
useless rag.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by ivolt: 8:35pm
carzola:
Adichie is being celebrated for her intellectual prowess
while you are on nairaland insulting "feminists" just like
those jamb candidates who shouts "feminist" on any topic
they don't understand.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by IamaNigerianGuy(m): 8:37pm
carzola:
She is grossly overrated by these westerners maybe because there is so little talent coming out of Nigeria.
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by maskid(m): 8:38pm
carzola:
Not impacting the youths of ur country and she is soaring higher like an eagle in the sky. You that have been impacting the yoots of the world what have you achieved in life? I mean besides using a pseudo-name on forum, and having a few mb to use. Anu mpam
|Re: Chimamanda Adichie Receives Standing Ovation At Endinburgh Int'l Film Festival by Jigba(f): 8:40pm
Nice
