



A Scottish Newspaper, scotsman.com reported that she was honoured with a standing ovation when the Audience set their eyes on her.



The Newspaper wrote: "Edinburgh being the city it is, standing ovations are rare even at its Book Festival, and handed out as sparingly as its university doles out honorary degrees. So when, at 10:45pm on Saturday night, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s audience stood to applaud her, at the end of a day on which she’d been made an honorary DLitt, it was a rare double indeed."



The current First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party, Nicola Ferguson Sturgeon who has been in office since November 2014, a faithful fan of Chimamanda had session of interaction with the Iconic writer.



According to scotsman.com, the conversation was warm as it "flowed effortlessly from American racism (“I wasn’t black until I went to the US”) to – naturally – Donald Trump, then historical fiction, the importance of reading, and of ending the stigma of mental illness (Adichie suffers from depression), not least in Nigeria. Wise, witty and wonderful, Adichie deserved that standing ovation."



Her session was held on the same day she was awarded an honorary degree by Edinburgh University



http://igbobia.com/?q=photos-chimamanda-adichie-receives-standing-ovation-at-endinburgh-intl-film-festival-during-session



More pictures from the event

Shey this is d brilliant woman that denied those rascals called ipobs??



She's doing great internationally! Just last week at the metro, I saw a French lady reading her book "Americanah". We got talking and she told me how she's read all her books and how she's a big fan.



In my mind, I was like, "In this part of the world, we hardly celebrate our own"

That's our IGBO Sister... Afonjas keep off.. We are d best.. Igbo kwenu. 3 Likes

Making Nigeria proud since 100BC 3 Likes

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria?? 1 Like

feminist



she don't give a sh!t men

My sugar mama

carzola:

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria??

She no even know your name





I want to be like this woman when I grow up 3 Likes



I dont know why but whenever I set my eyes on this pretty woman face I feel happy

A NIGERIAN

My mentor 1 Like

Am I the only one who is still scrolling down for the standing ovation pics..

I feel very proud of this woman.

She is doing very well...

Ishilove:

I want to be like this woman when I grow up how old are you how old are you

carzola:

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



Iscoalarcon:

how old are you 19 19

boman2014:

feminist



she don't give a sh!t men wetin concern you wetin concern you

Am I the only one who is still scrolling down for the standing ovation pics.. ����

carzola:

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria?? shut da Bleep up enemy of progress shut da Bleep up enemy of progress

Ishilove:



19 kai adonbeliveit you look older kai adonbeliveityou look older

Shortyy:



Don't die of hate. She doesn't even know you

does she know you? and why will i hate when the bleaching

cream company is making their money off ladies with inferiority

This is the kind of lady I am looking for...if only half of the ladies in Nigeria will slay like this lady.

If only gals in Nigeria will stop looking at what a guy drives rather what drives a guy, this world will be a better place..



Thumbs up sister keep doing what you know how to do best

carzola:





does she know you? and why will i hate when the bleaching

cream company is making their money off ladies with inferiority

complex and low self esteem..

And u think chimamanda uses bleaching cream? Ur dellusion is on another level And u think chimamanda uses bleaching cream? Ur dellusion is on another level

Iscoalarcon:

shut da Bleep up enemy of progress

you progress in your own life first.. and have enemies...



did u come to this world to be a follower?



carzola:

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria??

Adichie is being celebrated for her intellectual prowess

while you are on nairaland insulting "feminists" just like

those jamb candidates who shouts "feminist" on any topic

carzola:

Washed up FEMINIST....



can never be and will never

be a fan..



what impact has she had to the youths of Nigeria??

carzola:





does she know you? and why will i hate when the bleaching

cream company is making their money off ladies with inferiority

complex and low self esteem..

