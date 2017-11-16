₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by londonrivals: 3:45pm
Technology giant, Google said it honoured Nigerian literary icon, Chinua Achebe on its doodle to underscore his status as a figure of 20th century literature.
Surrounded by iconic images of his most famous literary works, the Doodle celebrates Achebe’s legacy on what would have been his 87th birthday.
“One man took it upon himself to tell the world the story of Nigeria through the eyes of its own people.
”Chinua Achebe was the studious son of an evangelical priest. A student of English literature, he started writing in the 1950s, choosing English as his medium but weaving the storytelling tradition of the Igbo people into his books.
”His characters were insiders, everyday people such as the village chief (in Things Fall Apart); the priest (in Arrow of God) or the school teacher (in A Man of the People).
”Through their stories, we witness a Nigeria at the crossroads of civilisation, culture and generations.”
The search engine said that Achebe’s pen brought to life the land and traditions of the Igbo, the hum of everyday village life; the anticipation and excitement of sacred masquerades.
Google added that Achebe’s pen brought to life the stories of the elders and the honour of warriors; the joy of family and the grief of loss.
It said that Achebe was considered by many to be the father of modern African literature and was awarded the Man Booker Prize in 2007.
The honour by the technological giants added up to the long list of awards clinched by the writer in life and in death.
Today: Nov. 16 would have been Achebe’s 87th birthday. The writer died in March, 2013 at the age of 82.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Google Doodle is a special logo on Google’s homepage that is always temporarily alternated and intended to celebrate holidays, events, achievements and people.
http://metronaija.com/google-honoured-chinua-achebe/
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Webman007: 3:47pm
Inspirational
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by vesselchino(m): 3:48pm
What about Tunubu, ibori and co I heard they where recognize in Swahili
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by iamdannyfc(m): 3:49pm
Respect to you and wole shoyinka for making the world know that we aren't good only in doing bad things... You are an icon and a motivator. God bless you...
Wetin even consign me self, me wey wan write exam(waec,neco,jamb) and one good pass "achebe" come dey do amebo instead make i dey Onlysage Community with serious students to dey do Question&Answer(Study)...
Lemme come and be goin
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Kelly2713(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by watchindelta(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by SnakeXenzia(m): 3:49pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by magoo10: 3:49pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by northvietnam(m): 3:50pm
They won't won't call him a yeasterner now , flatron or Poto jew
He's a Nigerian abi....
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by MANNABBQGRILLS: 3:50pm
He's a Honorable man....
He's a Honorable man....
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by vesselchino(m): 3:50pm
A great Biafran
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by iamnoak(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by toyzeal(m): 3:50pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by sdindan: 3:51pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Demogorgon(m): 3:51pm
What a legend!!
Thank you Google!
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by miqos02(m): 3:51pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Flexherbal(m): 3:51pm
It is good to celebrate people like him !
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by fixedhollies(m): 3:52pm
That man was a great man... He would be remembered a million time than current polithiefians.
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by kay29000(m): 3:52pm
He told the story of Nigeria, or the story of the eastern people of Nigeria? There's a big difference.
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by kevweflex(m): 3:53pm
Nice one. This will serve as inspiration to young ones coming up. Your labour in vain shall not die even when you die.
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by PrinxArthur1(m): 3:53pm
it is actually because he is light years ahead of all afonja literary icons!!
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Icon79(m): 3:53pm
Achebe is an icon. And he's from my villa too!
That's why I often try to bite somebody head off anytime I hear people try to compare Chimamanda Adichie with Achebe. It's just like comparing cubic zirconia to a 100% pure diamond.
O pari
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by innobets: 3:53pm
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by jnrbayano(m): 3:53pm
A true son of the soil. Igbo man through and through but Rochas Okorocha.....no comments further
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Uyi168(m): 3:53pm
When things are no longer at ease,they fall apart..-chinua achebe
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Pilotjames(m): 3:53pm
great news for Nigerians
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by DukeNija(m): 3:54pm
kay29000:
ASK GOOGLE
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by oubi: 3:54pm
And someone is somewhere erecting status of pple with no societal recognition / importance
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by kay29000(m): 3:56pm
DukeNija:
Google doesn't know about Nigeria more than the citizens of Nigeria.
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by NEHLIVE: 3:56pm
he was celebrated by Nigerian guys working at Google Nigeria for Google.com.ng. You can't find this on Google if you are browsing Google in America and other parts of the world. So don't think this Oyinbos respect our legends that much.
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Webman007: 3:57pm
kay29000:
Ask google again
|Re: Google: Why We Honoured Chinua Achebe by Gluckdude20(m): 3:57pm
Okorocha.... over to you.
