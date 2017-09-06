₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,343 members, 3,773,158 topics. Date: Wednesday, 06 September 2017 at 08:59 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) (4268 Views)
|Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by IloveMoney: 7:52pm
3 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by ripbubu: 7:59pm
The lion of the tribe of east
16 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by IloveMoney: 8:09pm
ripbubu:
5 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by enemybulldozer(m): 8:18pm
Look at what NgeneUkwenu and omenka is doing right now
11 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Sprumbabafather: 8:18pm
Hhh
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by attackgat: 8:19pm
Ohamadike!
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Cyynthia(f): 8:22pm
Their arrest was unnecessary.
The government is indirectly publicizing this Ipob struggle without pay.
12 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:26pm
Cyynthia:The greatest mistake Nigeria ever made was arresting nnamdi kanu and killing those IPOB protesters. That mistake I hope doesn't become the undoing of Nigeria l.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by LUGBE: 8:28pm
Leadership by example
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Kizyte(m): 8:37pm
Dem go shoot us tire but at the end we shall triumph!
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by PotatoSalad(m): 8:38pm
When I take a step, you hear Bang!
I take another step, you hear DangDang!!
I take another step, you hear BangDadaDang!!!
I'm not regular, I come through like…
6 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by LastSurvivor11: 8:38pm
It's just a matter of time and freedom will be achieved..
3 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by enemyofprogress: 8:38pm
I dreamt that kanu was killed
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by TheTechMan: 8:38pm
His excellidiot Chief pig of bia.fraud
Hunch back pig of the bEAST
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by 1Rebel: 8:38pm
Boss
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Naziridamos: 8:38pm
My king
May almighty Chukwu abiama bless u
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by AndreizMendez(m): 8:38pm
Only Uneducated and exposed Igbos believes in Nnamdi Kanu and his useless struggles.
QUOTE ME IF AM WRONG
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Jetjacky(m): 8:39pm
[quote author=IloveMoney post=60200231][/quote] I love this picture, I hope you don't mind, I have downloaded it.
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by no1madman(m): 8:39pm
[img][/img]
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:39pm
Na wa oooo
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Enugufirstson(m): 8:39pm
My people My people
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Naziridamos: 8:40pm
Where is the old fool sarki
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:40pm
no1madman:just go and get new user name
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by crest2j(m): 8:40pm
IPOB have come to stay.....
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by EddyNumerouno(m): 8:40pm
Lol
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by supersystemsng: 8:40pm
Cyynthia:
I believe you sis...
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by alexanderkings(m): 8:41pm
h f bastards nd head hunters asso. Of nig.wont like this news.. E pain them. Save a soul tday ..pllls dnnt add tooomuuch evidence
2 Likes
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by omobritiko: 8:41pm
Biafra should come quick but am sure if any of these people minus Kanu get paid 1million naira he will change hiw name to musa or Nigerchukwu
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by ajepako(f): 8:41pm
enemyofprogress:
Ha.. Werey Ibadan..
Je ki Awon omo lbo gba e mu..
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:42pm
Cyynthia:so Muslim's dey ans Cynthia?
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by vorigan: 8:42pm
Who else believes Kanu is fast becoming a nut case? The guy has bolts loose
Lion indeed
1 Like
|Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by iLoveConductor: 8:42pm
ripbubu:You mean like this
2 Likes
Ring Back Tune Codes For Emajo On Mtn Is Only N50. / Bags + Jotters And All Kinds Of Souvenirs / Nigerian Parties Keep Dubious Financial Records, Says Inec Report
Viewing this topic: guterMann, kenostika(m), timilehin95(m), Kassidy4luv(m), MemeTroll, itzhype(m), ayolanrewaju(m), oathman(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), timunstopable, Ronaldinnioh(m), malabite3, Canberra55, GreatNegro, Nazareth10, larrybabanla, anthony533(m), YoungDaNaval(m), Vcblinks, ladychioma, murtalaa(m), djgbedu, connectedugo, tundey86(m), Cordisclement, phdmjjm(m), Isioma24, jerry48, Excellencegold, inno2020, collum(m), PaChukwudi44, maldox(m), silkytouch(m), EagleScribes, Abeyjide, tamethem(m), dvee2, Tocynone(m), deejayuk20(m), eltalentino(m), ststyreal(f), ojay2053(m), koolaid87, Ifeaka32, Ibrowski(m), Millz404(m), Antipob777(f), nelsonnw, Willy7(m), abedammy, chesterlee(m), ambroseadam48, ayosans(m), Leysco(m), mrvitalis(m), TheGoodJoe(m), uchvic(m), reykhana(m), politeboy, Knsley(m), Abrahamperkins22, cametopass, rottable(m), tensazangetsu20(m), spacestar(f), abes(m), SEOManiac, Politicking, donttouchme, udayeke, ccudoye(m), ezyk, bionixs, victorvezx(m), fecosequence(m), Ucchgatti042(m), busky101(m), 9jabull, tayodele1(m), KENNY6937(m), Dijaga(m), ERockson, LUGBE, Garbdun, ufotty2001, PFRB, giles14(m), ebem, jen4r, Jogzy91, PissedOffWeed(m), BluntBoy(m), xpensivethony, kenny1911, geo4c, RisingSun1, fidukpong, hayboss, Lokoyen(m), Roland17(m), Yaboski, Victornezzar, Tianamen1, Lombardi, ebooksdepo, ahmodu4real(m), olaniyiYAH(m), uncommonfish, lordpriso(m), SIRTee15, dyze, sunburay77777, procexor, Fyzt, Uniquewhyte99(m), oneeast, daomi(m), yellowings, Ihebu4chelsea(m), Djyucee1, squino(m), Realtouchnot, Yyeske(m), sambraveman, agboskipool(m), FlameChild77, xpool(m), akujobi2641(m), nanzozo(m), dyoungkarlmarx(m), Kingxway, blesseddiddy10, olhawhaley, kakadinho0880, ItzChinnex(m) and 174 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23