Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by IloveMoney: 7:52pm

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eNgkcDZcn8E

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by ripbubu: 7:59pm
The lion of the tribe of east

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by IloveMoney: 8:09pm
ripbubu:
The lion of the tribe of east

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by enemybulldozer(m): 8:18pm
Look at what NgeneUkwenu and omenka is doing right now grin grin

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Sprumbabafather: 8:18pm
Hhh

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by attackgat: 8:19pm
Ohamadike!

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Cyynthia(f): 8:22pm
Their arrest was unnecessary.
The government is indirectly publicizing this Ipob struggle without pay.

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by tensazangetsu20(m): 8:26pm
Cyynthia:
Their first arrest was unnecessary.
The government is indirectly publicizing this Ipob struggle without pay.
The greatest mistake Nigeria ever made was arresting nnamdi kanu and killing those IPOB protesters. That mistake I hope doesn't become the undoing of Nigeria l.

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by LUGBE: 8:28pm
Leadership by example
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Kizyte(m): 8:37pm
Dem go shoot us tire but at the end we shall triumph!

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by PotatoSalad(m): 8:38pm
When I take a step, you hear Bang!
I take another step, you hear DangDang!!
I take another step, you hear BangDadaDang!!!
I'm not regular, I come through like…
grin grin grin

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by LastSurvivor11: 8:38pm
It's just a matter of time and freedom will be achieved..

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by enemyofprogress: 8:38pm
I dreamt that kanu was killed

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by TheTechMan: 8:38pm
His excellidiot Chief pig of bia.fraud grin
Hunch back pig of the bEAST cheesy
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by 1Rebel: 8:38pm
Boss cool
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Naziridamos: 8:38pm
My king

May almighty Chukwu abiama bless u

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by AndreizMendez(m): 8:38pm
Only Uneducated and exposed Igbos believes in Nnamdi Kanu and his useless struggles.

QUOTE ME IF AM WRONG

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Jetjacky(m): 8:39pm
[quote author=IloveMoney post=60200231][/quote] I love this picture, I hope you don't mind, I have downloaded it.

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by no1madman(m): 8:39pm
[img][/img]

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:39pm
Na wa oooo
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Enugufirstson(m): 8:39pm
My people My people

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by Naziridamos: 8:40pm
Where is the old fool sarki
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:40pm
no1madman:
[img][/img]
just go and get new user name

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by crest2j(m): 8:40pm
IPOB have come to stay.....
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by EddyNumerouno(m): 8:40pm
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by supersystemsng: 8:40pm
Cyynthia:
Their arrest was unnecessary.
The government is indirectly publicizing this Ipob struggle without pay.


I believe you sis...
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by alexanderkings(m): 8:41pm
h f bastards nd head hunters asso. Of nig.wont like this news.. E pain them. Save a soul tday ..pllls dnnt add tooomuuch evidence

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by omobritiko: 8:41pm
Biafra should come quick but am sure if any of these people minus Kanu get paid 1million naira he will change hiw name to musa or Nigerchukwu
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by ajepako(f): 8:41pm
enemyofprogress:
I dreamt that kanu was killed

Ha.. Werey Ibadan..

Je ki Awon omo lbo gba e mu.. tongue tongue tongue tongue

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by millionboi(m): 8:42pm
Cyynthia:
Their arrest was unnecessary.
The government is indirectly publicizing this Ipob struggle without pay.
so Muslim's dey ans Cynthia?
Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by vorigan: 8:42pm
Who else believes Kanu is fast becoming a nut case? The guy has bolts loose grin



Lion indeed grin grin

Re: Nnamdi Kanu Meets With IPOB Members Arrested By Police At Isigate Umuahia(vid) by iLoveConductor: 8:42pm
ripbubu:
The lion of the tribe of east
You mean like this cheesy cheesy

