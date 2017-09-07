₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by kinginvagina: 9:10am
The new trend amongst single and frustrated girls is promoting the movement "marriage is not for everybody", if your mothers had same mindset years ago you won't be alive and be who you are today. do not out of frustration promote wrong movement to misinform and deceive the new generation. Men are not responsible for your inability to keep them The economy, high standard and taste and rising population of girls are the causes of less marriages in Nigeria.
If you decided not to marry, keep it to yourself aunty 35. Hundreds are getting married every Saturday, wait for your time, be humble and respectful even if you are a former slut , there is redemption. change location so you can meet new men that know nothing of your past. My piece
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by smartty68(m): 9:12am
But babymama is for everyone
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by kinginvagina: 9:14am
smartty68:Anyone is the right word young man
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by TGoddess(f): 9:14am
Common sense is truly not common.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Thejustw14(m): 9:14am
They have to right to it for themselves likewise you too.:!!:.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by kinginvagina: 9:15am
TGoddess:One of them, Go back and beg those men you've deceived, chop their money and duped ,they may consider you
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by cummando(m): 9:16am
Weird people
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by kinginvagina: 9:16am
Thejustw14:
Right to misinformation
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by yaqq: 9:20am
truly marriage is not for everyone, not every lady is marriageable!! our population is getting to much
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by TGoddess(f): 9:26am
kinginvagina:You are the epitome of stupidity.I wonder how you survived for so long without a brain.Its high time you got a functional one.No one gives a fùck about your shîtty opinion btw.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by lalanice(f): 9:42am
well, marriage may not really be for everyone ( both men and women), but My main concern is, why you no fit lay off women matter?? are you that lonely
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by SuperSuave(m): 9:44am
No biggie, I don't plan on ever getting married myself though I'll like to have a child or two
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Evablizin(f): 9:52am
You people should have mercy on single aged ladies
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by phintohlar(f): 9:52am
TGoddess:very correct
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by phintohlar(f): 9:57am
kinginvagina:yes mr man,either misinformation or rightinformation
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Suprnov3r(m): 10:01am
@OP...
Marriage is not for everyone. If not for the need to procreate, a lot of our parents would not have married.
I know a lot of successful guys who just want a kid and no wife. So girls should be allowed to feel the same. This humongous marital burden our culture places on people is absurd. Marriage should be for those who believe in it and not for everyone
Funny those who pressure people to get married in order to promote the family system are the sane people destroying it with the increase in divorce rates today
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by jericco1(m): 10:15am
Indeed. We are in a post modern world. So it shouldn't be used as a yardstick for success or responsibility.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by sunshineG(m): 11:02am
TGoddess:
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by sunshineG(m): 11:11am
Marriage is a wonderful thing, no doubt, but everyone have right to choose their own way in life
I still recommend for young ladies to marry early, if they get the opportunity. The primary reason I advocate for such is because ladies don't have the luxury of time like men do. For instance, an older guy can always go for a younger girl, but a lady dear not do that
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by sunshineR: 11:15am
Lol..........
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by chukagates(m): 11:21am
Marriage is truly not for every one its not COMPULSORY i have well to do friends who Dont intend getting married but want kids just Kids!! Me too dont intend doing that marriage bondage poo my family already knows my intentions and they now have to live with it no wife no stress ....no stupid responsibilities ..i jst need to have to kids whom i will teach to damn the SOCIETY and do what makes them Happy!!
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Lalas247(f): 11:21am
Marriage is not for everyone
Same way having kids is not for everyone
Jheez we all have a choice some people will live together for 30 years no cheating happy family but they don't want to get married ... who cares ! It's what works for the individual and not what society thinks should happen " African society btw" rest of the world don't give a sh!t that's why economy they boom while we suffering cause na nonsense we they prioritise
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Lalas247(f): 11:22am
TGoddess:
see as u just
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by TGoddess(f): 11:23am
sunshineG:Huh?
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by sunshineG(m): 11:25am
TGoddess:chai
You have mouth like this
I don't want to be your friend again oo
I don't understand all those type of English you were using
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by TGoddess(f): 11:32am
sunshineG:You're my padi of laive.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by anthony533(m): 11:34am
OP na waitin women do you self?
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by ninocia18(m): 11:49am
I might be a lady but I can't imagine the kind of pain they go through. Seeing your fellow ladies married with kids and you are not. It's well.
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Evaberry(f): 11:49am
....
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by john4reala(m): 11:49am
marriage is not for Anyone... #TeamBabymama
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by Oluwaseyi00(m): 11:49am
Mmm
|Re: "Marriage Is Not For Everyone": Words Of Single Aged Nigerian Ladies Today by NothingDoMe: 11:50am
Buh it's true na
