The new trend amongst single and frustrated girls is promoting the movement "marriage is not for everybody", if your mothers had same mindset years ago you won't be alive and be who you are today. do not out of frustration promote wrong movement to misinform and deceive the new generation. Men are not responsible for your inability to keep them The economy, high standard and taste and rising population of girls are the causes of less marriages in Nigeria.



If you decided not to marry, keep it to yourself aunty 35. Hundreds are getting married every Saturday, wait for your time, be humble and respectful even if you are a former slut , there is redemption. change location so you can meet new men that know nothing of your past. My piece 19 Likes

But babymama is for everyone 4 Likes

But babymama is for everyone Anyone is the right word young man

Common sense is truly not common. 16 Likes

They have to right to it for themselves likewise you too.:!!:. 6 Likes

One of them, Go back and beg those men you've deceived, chop their money and duped ,they may consider you

They have to right to it for themselves likewise you too.:!!:.

Right to misinformation

truly marriage is not for everyone, not every lady is marriageable!! our population is getting to much 6 Likes

You are the epitome of stupidity.I wonder how you survived for so long without a brain.Its high time you got a functional one.No one gives a fùck about your shîtty opinion btw.

well, marriage may not really be for everyone ( both men and women), but My main concern is, why you no fit lay off women matter?? are you that lonely 19 Likes

No biggie, I don't plan on ever getting married myself though I'll like to have a child or two



You people should have mercy on single aged ladies You people should have mercy on single aged ladies 7 Likes

very correct

yes mr man,either misinformation or rightinformation

Marriage is not for everyone. If not for the need to procreate, a lot of our parents would not have married.



I know a lot of successful guys who just want a kid and no wife. So girls should be allowed to feel the same. This humongous marital burden our culture places on people is absurd. Marriage should be for those who believe in it and not for everyone





Funny those who pressure people to get married in order to promote the family system are the sane people destroying it with the increase in divorce rates today 18 Likes

Indeed. We are in a post modern world. So it shouldn't be used as a yardstick for success or responsibility.

You are the epitome of stupidity.I wonder how you survived for so long without a brain.Its high time you get a functional one.No one gives a fùck about your shîtty opinion btw.

Marriage is a wonderful thing, no doubt, but everyone have right to choose their own way in life



I still recommend for young ladies to marry early, if they get the opportunity. The primary reason I advocate for such is because ladies don't have the luxury of time like men do. For instance, an older guy can always go for a younger girl, but a lady dear not do that 1 Like

Marriage is truly not for every one its not COMPULSORY i have well to do friends who Dont intend getting married but want kids just Kids!! Me too dont intend doing that marriage bondage poo my family already knows my intentions and they now have to live with it no wife no stress ....no stupid responsibilities ..i jst need to have to kids whom i will teach to damn the SOCIETY and do what makes them Happy!! 4 Likes

Marriage is not for everyone



Same way having kids is not for everyone



Jheez we all have a choice some people will live together for 30 years no cheating happy family but they don't want to get married ... who cares ! It's what works for the individual and not what society thinks should happen " African society btw" rest of the world don't give a sh!t that's why economy they boom while we suffering cause na nonsense we they prioritise 6 Likes

You are the epitome of stupidity.I wonder how you survived for so long without a brain.Its high time you get a functional one.No one gives a fùck about your shîtty opinion btw.

see as u just

You have mouth like this
I don't want to be your friend again oo
I don't understand all those type of English you were using

You're my padi of laive.

OP na waitin women do you self?

I might be a lady but I can't imagine the kind of pain they go through. Seeing your fellow ladies married with kids and you are not. It's well.

marriage is not for Anyone... #TeamBabymama 1 Like

