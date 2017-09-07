₦airaland Forum

Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Islie: 2:17pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


A 24-year old man, Charles Okoro has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly stabbing his rival, Emeka Ojukwu to death at a popular night club over lover.

The incident happened at Tanza nite club located at Bayo Oyewole Street, Ago area of Okota, Lagos.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect had disagreement with the victim over a woman during clubbing activities.

The disagreement resulted in exchange of words and fighting between the duo.

It was gathered that during the squabble, Okoro went to the club kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed Ojukwu severally.

The victim bled profusely and was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.
The corpse was deposited at the morgue for autopsy report.

The club management held and handed Ojukwu over to the police at Ago Division who detained him at the cell after interrogation.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that when the report came to the police that Ojukwu died eventually at the hospital, the matter was transferred to SCIID Panti, Yaba for further investigation.

Okoro however admitted that he stabbed him but it was not his intention to kill him.

He was charged before Ebute Meta Magistrates court for murder under the Criminal Code.

His plea was not taken, rather the presiding Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe ordered him to be remanded in prison.

The court also ordered that his file should duplicated and sent to DPP for advice.

lalasticlala
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by pyyxxaro: 2:22pm
IPOB killing IPOB

The Endtime is close


Afonjas' come and see something oh

Nnamdi KANU , uncle Rochas come and see oh cry

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Evablizin(f): 2:29pm
embarassed

You stabbed him severally and you're still saying that it was not your intention to kill him,oh you were stabbing vita foam abi.

Some men are busy killing and dying foolishly because women.Heeye this is just crazy,pure madness.

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Munzy14(m): 2:45pm
disheartening!.
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Nutase(f): 3:02pm
Kinginvagina come and see your type

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by midehi2(f): 3:30pm
All these insecure love sef undecided

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by FemiEddy(m): 3:30pm
Wasted life undecided
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Keneking: 3:31pm
Cyriacus grin grin

"It was gathered that during the squabble, Okoro went to the club kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed Ojukwu severally."

- You sure say na club be dis?
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Dubby6(m): 3:31pm
angry angry
Okoro however admitted that he stabbed him but it was not his intention to kill him.

He stabbed him to give him life abi

Now where is d Gal that caused the fight?
Sitting on my laps in another bar feeding me isi-ewu

angry

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by agbonkamen(f): 3:31pm
Which kind market that guy buy so
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by momodub: 3:31pm
What's all this
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Dhayor001(m): 3:31pm
pyyxxaro:
IPOB killing IPOB

The Endtime is close


Afonjas' come and see something oh

Nnamdi KANU , uncle Rochas come and see oh cry

If I had enough time, I would tell you just how silly this your post is.

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by john4reala(m): 3:31pm
pyyxxaro:
IPOB killing IPOB
The Endtime is close

Afonjas' come and see something oh
Nnamdi KANU , uncle Rochas come and see oh cry

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by kejismuse: 3:31pm
...yet another life wasted. angry angry angry
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by meelerh(f): 3:32pm
Both are mad
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by AngelicBeing: 3:32pm
Nawao, killing because of the honey pot of a woman, konji Na bastard sad
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mamatayour(f): 3:32pm
Aye akamora
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by JamesReacher(m): 3:32pm
People die
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Oloripelebe: 3:33pm
flatinooos at it again ...just allow the maddogs av dia biafla jare

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Jenlue: 3:33pm
Night club
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mejai(m): 3:33pm
u r finished!

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by donbenz(m): 3:33pm
Igbo and their nonsense

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Celestyn8213: 3:34pm
he has eliminated his competitor... Winner takes all

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Partnerbiz3: 3:35pm
Who is this cyriacus
Reporting on bad news..
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by ShyCypher(m): 3:35pm
Na dem ooo

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by loneatar: 3:35pm
Autopsy report for undecidedam not understanding

Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by elmagnifico411(m): 3:36pm
Hmmm.. alcohol in the system. Na so ibo man carry stab another ibo man to death becos of olosho.. Nnamdi, see one of the peephole wey u dey fight for o! He stabbed him severally with no intention to kill him, but to take him to heaven. Oloshi!
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by drunkcow(m): 3:36pm
Euny016 is this not near your house
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Lalas247(f): 3:36pm
Over Pussy shocked
The kitty shooting out diamonds or wah grin

Dey can kill each other
Where is this lady let's see her Biko
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by ignis(f): 3:37pm
lol
Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mrSerious(m): 3:37pm
What an idiot. smh.

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

