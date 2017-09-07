Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover (8852 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





A 24-year old man, Charles Okoro has been arrested and charged before a Lagos court for allegedly stabbing his rival, Emeka Ojukwu to death at a popular night club over lover.



The incident happened at Tanza nite club located at Bayo Oyewole Street, Ago area of Okota, Lagos.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the suspect had disagreement with the victim over a woman during clubbing activities.



The disagreement resulted in exchange of words and fighting between the duo.



It was gathered that during the squabble, Okoro went to the club kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed Ojukwu severally.



The victim bled profusely and was rushed to a hospital where he eventually died.

The corpse was deposited at the morgue for autopsy report.



The club management held and handed Ojukwu over to the police at Ago Division who detained him at the cell after interrogation.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that when the report came to the police that Ojukwu died eventually at the hospital, the matter was transferred to SCIID Panti, Yaba for further investigation.



Okoro however admitted that he stabbed him but it was not his intention to kill him.



He was charged before Ebute Meta Magistrates court for murder under the Criminal Code.



His plea was not taken, rather the presiding Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Fowowe-Erusiafe ordered him to be remanded in prison.



The court also ordered that his file should duplicated and sent to DPP for advice.

http://pmexpressng.com/man-stabs-rival-death-lagos-night-club-lover/





lalasticlala





The Endtime is close





Afonjas' come and see something oh



You stabbed him severally and you're still saying that it was not your intention to kill him,oh you were stabbing vita foam abi.



disheartening!.

Kinginvagina come and see your type 1 Like

All these insecure love sef 1 Like

Wasted life





"It was gathered that during the squabble, Okoro went to the club kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed Ojukwu severally."



Okoro however admitted that he stabbed him but it was not his intention to kill him.



He stabbed him to give him life abi



Now where is d Gal that caused the fight?

Sitting on my laps in another bar feeding me isi-ewu



Which kind market that guy buy so

What's all this

pyyxxaro:

IPOB killing IPOB



The Endtime is close





Afonjas' come and see something oh



Nnamdi KANU , uncle Rochas come and see oh

pyyxxaro:

IPOB killing IPOB

The Endtime is close



Afonjas' come and see something oh

...yet another life wasted.

Both are mad

Nawao, killing because of the honey pot of a woman, konji Na bastard

Aye akamora

People die

flatinooos at it again ...just allow the maddogs av dia biafla jare 1 Like

Night club

u r finished!

Igbo and their nonsense 1 Like

he has eliminated his competitor... Winner takes all 2 Likes

Who is this cyriacus

Reporting on bad news..

Na dem ooo

am not understanding Autopsy report foram not understanding 1 Like

Hmmm.. alcohol in the system. Na so ibo man carry stab another ibo man to death becos of olosho.. Nnamdi, see one of the peephole wey u dey fight for o! He stabbed him severally with no intention to kill him, but to take him to heaven. Oloshi!

Euny016 is this not near your house



The kitty shooting out diamonds or wah



Dey can kill each other

Where is this lady let's see her Biko Over PussyThe kitty shooting out diamonds or wahDey can kill each otherWhere is this lady let's see her Biko

lol