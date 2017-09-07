₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,873,858 members, 3,774,918 topics. Date: Thursday, 07 September 2017 at 04:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover (8852 Views)
Man Stealing A Car At A Lagos Night Club Caught In The Act / Man Attacks Rival With Razor Over Lover / I Killed Our Rival To Avenge My Brother’s Death — Cultist (Pictured) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Islie: 2:17pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-stabs-rival-death-lagos-night-club-lover/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by pyyxxaro: 2:22pm
IPOB killing IPOB
The Endtime is close
Afonjas' come and see something oh
Nnamdi KANU , uncle Rochas come and see oh
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Evablizin(f): 2:29pm
You stabbed him severally and you're still saying that it was not your intention to kill him,oh you were stabbing vita foam abi.
Some men are busy killing and dying foolishly because women.Heeye this is just crazy,pure madness.
39 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Munzy14(m): 2:45pm
disheartening!.
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Nutase(f): 3:02pm
Kinginvagina come and see your type
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by midehi2(f): 3:30pm
All these insecure love sef
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by FemiEddy(m): 3:30pm
Wasted life
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Keneking: 3:31pm
Cyriacus
"It was gathered that during the squabble, Okoro went to the club kitchen, brought out a knife and stabbed Ojukwu severally."
- You sure say na club be dis?
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Dubby6(m): 3:31pm
Okoro however admitted that he stabbed him but it was not his intention to kill him.
He stabbed him to give him life abi
Now where is d Gal that caused the fight?
Sitting on my laps in another bar feeding me isi-ewu
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by agbonkamen(f): 3:31pm
Which kind market that guy buy so
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by momodub: 3:31pm
What's all this
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Dhayor001(m): 3:31pm
pyyxxaro:
If I had enough time, I would tell you just how silly this your post is.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by john4reala(m): 3:31pm
pyyxxaro:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by kejismuse: 3:31pm
...yet another life wasted.
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by meelerh(f): 3:32pm
Both are mad
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by AngelicBeing: 3:32pm
Nawao, killing because of the honey pot of a woman, konji Na bastard
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mamatayour(f): 3:32pm
Aye akamora
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by JamesReacher(m): 3:32pm
People die
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Oloripelebe: 3:33pm
flatinooos at it again ...just allow the maddogs av dia biafla jare
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Jenlue: 3:33pm
Night club
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mejai(m): 3:33pm
u r finished!
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by donbenz(m): 3:33pm
Igbo and their nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Celestyn8213: 3:34pm
he has eliminated his competitor... Winner takes all
2 Likes
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Partnerbiz3: 3:35pm
Who is this cyriacus
Reporting on bad news..
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by ShyCypher(m): 3:35pm
Na dem ooo
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by loneatar: 3:35pm
Autopsy report for am not understanding
1 Like
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by elmagnifico411(m): 3:36pm
Hmmm.. alcohol in the system. Na so ibo man carry stab another ibo man to death becos of olosho.. Nnamdi, see one of the peephole wey u dey fight for o! He stabbed him severally with no intention to kill him, but to take him to heaven. Oloshi!
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by drunkcow(m): 3:36pm
Euny016 is this not near your house
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by Lalas247(f): 3:36pm
Over Pussy
The kitty shooting out diamonds or wah
Dey can kill each other
Where is this lady let's see her Biko
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by ignis(f): 3:37pm
lol
|Re: Man Stabs Rival To Death In Lagos Night Club Over Lover by mrSerious(m): 3:37pm
What an idiot. smh.
Professor Dubem Okafor Kills Wife,self In U.s / Have You Seen This Before ? Uchenna Abazu - First Degree Criminal And Fraudster / Elochukwu & Chiamaka Nnajiofor Tortured 14 Year Old Oliver Arakwe To Death
Viewing this topic: IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m), beautyzee, amazinglysplend, amtheone(m), correctguy0900, kagari, Memphis357(m), elowa, writejhn27(m), positivetaught, quomo, soberdrunk(m), siftweir, kenny1911, bomasek(m), MamaCass, kennosman(m), dannadikeh, Chomzy222(f), Kingdolo(m), Uthman75, ALEXIS0240(m), danny6ix(m), urch999(m), Sadrey1(m), janefarms2015, adeniyiadebayo2, phemitunde(m), Angeleye5(m), bukitt, santosidowu, sanchez0, tealaw, 912(m), etiket(m), akins177(m), dailywealth1967, headTO, 5oyad, mart1n2750(m), sus4allng, zxcvb, YINKS89(m), kowade, jnrbayano(m), gab19, Benzyyn(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), Bin3(f), sannirules(m), diezani(f), ileoloyin, Itsachair, stainless239(f), mekus80(m), COvo(m), mike070, Ibrothehassan(m), tobilinoP(m), omohz(m), Chuukwudi(m), Linqsz(m), NnamdiChidi, Flatties, Taj313(m), niceprof, samidogs, ogunladeabiodun and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 8