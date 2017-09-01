Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS (19641 Views)

Source; Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, ensured he brought joy to the people of Borno state as he hosted a large crowd who troops at his mansion in Maiduguri to celebrate with him during the Sallah holiday. The sacked chairman gave out cash and other gift items to the people as they prayed for him in appreciation.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ex-pdp-chairman-ali-modu-sheriff-shares-money-hosts-large-crowd-mansion-photos.html 1 Like 2 Shares

Giving them less than 0.1% of their money he once stole!



And they are happy! 77 Likes 1 Share

Trying to stay relevant since we dumped his ass 26 Likes 1 Share

Ladies and gentlemen these are the characters expected to move Nigeria forward 17 Likes 1 Share

Money



Money



Money........



The only language we all understand



Stolen money Just look at d crowdStolen money 12 Likes 1 Share

King of the boys





He never disappoints from his days as SAS ( Senator Ali Sherrif) to his days as GAS (Governor Ali Sheriff)





I can't forget my encounter with you in your campaign in Biu town of Biu local Govt





Quite memorable. 7 Likes

The man that saved PDP but was pushed out because of the selfishness of wike and fayose

Camera stunt

Look at the situation of our dear country, God will punish all corrupt politician 9 Likes

See castle wey him dey live, we don suffer. 11 Likes

OUR MONEY 3 Likes 1 Share

Looted money 2 Likes

Politicians hav turned Nigerians into beggers 6 Likes

This happens only in Nigeria.



You are sacked. You then spray money to celebrate. what exactly are you celebrating? ........ the sack? or the fact that ure now free to enjoy embezzled funds? 2 Likes

Drop the Address by quote to me.

Mtcheww

D common wealth of d people which he siphoned for personal use is what he is now sharing to them individually and they are thanking him.







That is the summary of Nigerian politics for u 4 Likes

This is a story tale of our politicians Stealing, killing, impoverishing and giving back to the masses they steal from !! 4 Likes

Make I go there to collect my own

Hmmmmm. Just like giving alms.



Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank

person need to abandon this country to be able to fulfill ur biggest dream oo... this mofos gat no plan 1 Like

criminal

Correct Man.

greatiyk4u:

King of the boys





He never disappoints from his days as SAS ( Senator Ali Sherrif) to his days as GAS (Governor Ali Sheriff)





I can't forget my encounter with you in your campaign in Biu town of Biu local Govt





APC criminals are shameless APC criminals are shameless

op you Bleep up, y u just dey post this, I would ve been there to have a share of the national akara

Carry go jor

See as him be like bunch of banana 1 Like

Dats why dey kip impoverishing their ppl, so dey'll always see dem as demigods who share peanuts to dem thereby buying their loyalty and brains.. 2 Likes