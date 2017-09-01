₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:06pm
Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, National Chairman, Ali Modu Sheriff, ensured he brought joy to the people of Borno state as he hosted a large crowd who troops at his mansion in Maiduguri to celebrate with him during the Sallah holiday. The sacked chairman gave out cash and other gift items to the people as they prayed for him in appreciation.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/ex-pdp-chairman-ali-modu-sheriff-shares-money-hosts-large-crowd-mansion-photos.html
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by dainformant(m): 5:08pm
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Tolexander: 5:11pm
Giving them less than 0.1% of their money he once stole!
And they are happy!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by KingBelieve: 5:16pm
Trying to stay relevant since we dumped his ass
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by SalamRushdie: 5:19pm
Ladies and gentlemen these are the characters expected to move Nigeria forward
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Alphafeezay(m): 5:22pm
Money
Money
Money........
The only language we all understand
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by MhizzAJ(f): 5:27pm
Just look at d crowd
Stolen money
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by greatiyk4u(m): 5:45pm
King of the boys
He never disappoints from his days as SAS ( Senator Ali Sherrif) to his days as GAS (Governor Ali Sheriff)
I can't forget my encounter with you in your campaign in Biu town of Biu local Govt
Quite memorable.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by brainpulse: 5:58pm
The man that saved PDP but was pushed out because of the selfishness of wike and fayose
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by paiz(m): 5:58pm
Camera stunt
Look at the situation of our dear country, God will punish all corrupt politician
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by fuckerstard: 5:59pm
See castle wey him dey live, we don suffer.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by SageTravels: 5:59pm
OUR MONEY
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by apesinola001(m): 5:59pm
Looted money
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by NorthSide: 6:00pm
Politicians hav turned Nigerians into beggers
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Odianose13(m): 6:00pm
This happens only in Nigeria.
You are sacked. You then spray money to celebrate. what exactly are you celebrating? ........ the sack? or the fact that ure now free to enjoy embezzled funds?
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by seunAccount: 6:00pm
Drop the Address by quote to me.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by glosplendid(f): 6:00pm
Mtcheww
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by eyeview: 6:00pm
D common wealth of d people which he siphoned for personal use is what he is now sharing to them individually and they are thanking him.
That is the summary of Nigerian politics for u
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by sammyj: 6:00pm
This is a story tale of our politicians Stealing, killing, impoverishing and giving back to the masses they steal from !!
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by apesinola001(m): 6:00pm
Make I go there to collect my own
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by itiswellandwell: 6:00pm
Hmmmmm. Just like giving alms.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by teamsynergy: 6:00pm
person need to abandon this country to be able to fulfill ur biggest dream oo... this mofos gat no plan
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by ruggedised: 6:00pm
criminal
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by benuejosh(m): 6:00pm
Correct Man.
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Bede2u(m): 6:01pm
greatiyk4u:APC criminals are shameless
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by holatin(m): 6:01pm
op you Bleep up, y u just dey post this, I would ve been there to have a share of the national akara
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Celestyn8213: 6:01pm
Carry go jor
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by tunary(m): 6:02pm
See as him be like bunch of banana
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Nbote(m): 6:02pm
Dats why dey kip impoverishing their ppl, so dey'll always see dem as demigods who share peanuts to dem thereby buying their loyalty and brains..
|Re: Ali Modu Sheriff Shares Money As Large Crowd Storms His Mansion. PICS by Mopolchi: 6:02pm
I dey come collect my own
