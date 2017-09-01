Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Islam for Muslims / Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos (16296 Views)

According to report, she died of a natural course. May her soul rest in peace.



A Nigerian lady has left her family and friends in sorrow following her demise in Mecca during this year's pilgrimage. According to Abdullahi I. Mahuta who shared the sad news, the lady's last statement to her mother when she was leaving for this year's Hajj was: 'God can take her life over there as long as she completes the Hajj pilgrimage successfully'..Her prayer was apparently answered.According to report, she died of a natural course. May her soul rest in peace.

How is this news or politics? 1 Like

She fine sha. RIP to the dead

Pretty eyes..May ur soul RIP

Words re powerful

Fine girl , at least she died how she wished ..I wonder why her husband left her in the first place 3 Likes

The rich also cry

Ok

RIP sis, Jannatul Fiddaus will be your final abode. Insha Allah 12 Likes 1 Share

"If your brains were dynamite, there wouldn't be enough to blow your hat off"

"If your brains were dynamite, there wouldn't be enough to blow your hat off"

-Kurt Vonnegut Jr.

How person wan take get ftc Abeg

may her soul rest in Aljannatul Firdausi, ameen. 5 Likes 2 Shares

Sir Bobby Jameson

May her soul rest in janatul fridaus

Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. May Allah have mercy upon the souls of the departed. Amin yarabbi 5 Likes

RIP to her,but she didn't choose a real religion which is Christianity.





May God provide a good place for you in heaven.(Amen)





So sad 1 Like

7 virgins male leading......... 7 virgins male leading......... 5 Likes

May almighty Allah overlook all her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest at aljanat fridaos. Amin 3 Likes

Inalillahi Wainah'llehi Rojiun'nah







May her soul rest in Perfect Peace



Ameen

May Allah accept her Ibada nd grant her Al Janat fridaus 1 Like

RIP to her,but she didn't choose a real religion which is Christianity.





May God provide a good place for you in heaven.(Amen)





So sad 2 Likes

Them no go ever hear word..... Stay in ur country, them no go hear..... Continue contributing to Saudi gdp 1 Like

Inna lilahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun.



The casualness of that guy's comment on divorce though.



Divorce rate in the North is worrisome. 1 Like