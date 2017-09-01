₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:14pm
A Nigerian lady has left her family and friends in sorrow following her demise in Mecca during this year's pilgrimage. According to Abdullahi I. Mahuta who shared the sad news, the lady's last statement to her mother when she was leaving for this year's Hajj was: 'God can take her life over there as long as she completes the Hajj pilgrimage successfully'..Her prayer was apparently answered.
According to report, she died of a natural course. May her soul rest in peace.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/pretty-nigerian-lady-dies-mecca-successfully-completing-pilgrimage-photos.html
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by TheKingdom: 8:14pm
How is this news or politics?
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by SuperSuave(m): 8:18pm
She fine sha. RIP to the dead
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22pm
Pretty eyes..May ur soul RIP
Words re powerful
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by SalamRushdie: 8:25pm
Fine girl , at least she died how she wished ..I wonder why her husband left her in the first place
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by tit(f): 8:25pm
they have used this one for ritual
5 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by dingbang(m): 8:28pm
The rich also cry
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by SalamRushdie: 8:29pm
tit:
16 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by madridguy(m): 8:34pm
Ok
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by NorthSide: 9:01pm
RIP sis, Jannatul Fiddaus will be your final abode. Insha Allah
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by NorthSide: 9:02pm
tit:
"If your brains were dynamite, there wouldn't be enough to blow your hat off"
-Kurt Vonnegut Jr.
Mods, Its just a quote B4 you ban me.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by NorthSide: 9:12pm
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by TigerTears(m): 9:30pm
How person wan take get ftc Abeg
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by ymee(m): 9:30pm
tit:you get sense so
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by petroldollar: 9:32pm
h
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by lawalosky: 9:33pm
may her soul rest in Aljannatul Firdausi, ameen.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by petroldollar: 9:34pm
Tit: If ur brain were a generating set, it won't be able to generate enough power to fart.
Sir Bobby Jameson
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by SeniorZato(m): 9:37pm
May her soul rest in janatul fridaus
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by meelerh(f): 9:37pm
Inna lillahi wa Inna ilaihi raji'un. May Allah have mercy upon the souls of the departed. Amin yarabbi
5 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by Hemcy(m): 9:43pm
RIP to her,but she didn't choose a real religion which is Christianity.
May God provide a good place for you in heaven.(Amen)
So sad
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by goingape1: 9:43pm
PrettyCrystal:7 virgins male leading.........
5 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by suremossty: 9:45pm
May almighty Allah overlook all her shortcomings and grant her eternal rest at aljanat fridaos. Amin
3 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by Alasi20(m): 9:47pm
Inalillahi Wainah'llehi Rojiun'nah
May her soul rest in Perfect Peace
Ameen
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by Kamelot77(m): 9:49pm
May Allah accept her Ibada nd grant her Al Janat fridaus
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by handsomebanana(m): 9:51pm
Hemcy:
2 Likes
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by osuofia2(m): 9:52pm
Them no go ever hear word..... Stay in ur country, them no go hear..... Continue contributing to Saudi gdp
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by Kamelot77(m): 9:53pm
tit:
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by Jarus(m): 9:55pm
Inna lilahi wa inna ilaehi rajiun.
The casualness of that guy's comment on divorce though.
Divorce rate in the North is worrisome.
1 Like
|Re: Pretty Nigerian Lady Dies In Mecca After Completing Her Pilgrimage. Photos by 3kay945(m): 9:58pm
What could have cause this
