|"Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by HeWrites(m): 1:50am
A young Scottish lady and a Twitter user identified Anggi Lagorio
@AnggiAngguni has taken to the platform to share the experience of what she went through in Mecca.
According to her, many people believe that Mecca is the Holiest place for Muslims so nobody would not do something bad but it is totally wrong because she was harassed by a man in the city Mecca when she went to perform her Hajj in 2010.
Read her tweets below;
https://torimill.com/2018/02/somebody-touched-my-bumps-and-squeezed-in-mecca-scottish-lady-narrates-her-ordeal-on-twitter.html
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by HeWrites(m): 1:54am
More; https://torimill.com/2018/02/somebody-touched-my-bumps-and-squeezed-in-mecca-scottish-lady-narrates-her-ordeal-on-twitter.html
Lalasticlala Mynd44 Dominique
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by CaptainJeffry: 1:55am
All these touchings, only on your folk's bodies eekwa?
You think you're doing me but you're doing yourself.
Only on Liar Mohammed's lies I stand.
1 Like
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by myettiallah: 2:39am
Hahahaa...
On the holyland dat peson's heard will b separated
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by ishowdotgmail(m): 2:44am
You think you can just come online and type some made up stories just to trend. Where's the pics when u were being squeezed
2 Likes
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by sekxyqueen(f): 3:24am
greatest hypocrites of all time
1 Like
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by LadySarah(f): 5:20am
,Today is sunday biko.
meanwhile,one up there is trying to say shia preaxh hate while others peace
So are Fulani herdsmen shia and i thought they are one
mtcheew
5 Likes
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by LadySarah(f): 5:23am
The bum must have felt like Agege bread to the squeezer
Awon Hypocrites
They know themselves but pretend women dont please them in their mosque.
1 Like
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by MrExcel(m): 6:05am
It also happened somewhere in northern Nigeria. Please don't ask me where.
1 Like
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by AfroMighty(m): 6:15am
Make one Muslim come tell Mecca is an holy place.....
Quote me if you want sango to strike you
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by handsomeclouds(m): 6:17am
God will severely punish anyone who gives false account about Mecca. No one must report negative things to tarnish the image of the holy house
2 Likes
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by Asowari(m): 8:49am
That how they are
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by MDsambo: 11:31am
2010, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 2018. So she has to wait for 8yrs before saying it out? Or is she jst joining twitter??
1 Like
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by MitrikDenholm: 12:12pm
First of all this person is clearly not a Muslim. And which mosque in Mecca are you allowed to mingle with men such that someone can grab you with no repercussions the way she claims. SMH. Social media today is filled with attention seekers.
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by olasesi(m): 12:13pm
Brb
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by usba: 12:14pm
Sad if true
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by Pharaoh001(f): 12:14pm
lies.....
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by shams040(m): 12:15pm
AfroMighty:
Na u Mumu pass
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by Ochuksbaba: 12:15pm
mtwww,,,in fact both the squeezer and the squeezee are terribly _____________
|Re: "Somebody Touched My Bumps And Squeezed In Mecca " - Scottish Lady On Twitter by Asowari(m): 12:16pm
Pharaoh001:which lies Wat she said is d gospel truth
