@AnggiAngguni has taken to the platform to share the experience of what she went through in Mecca.



According to her, many people believe that Mecca is the Holiest place for Muslims so nobody would not do something bad but it is totally wrong because she was harassed by a man in the city Mecca when she went to perform her Hajj in 2010.



A young Scottish lady and a Twitter user identified Anggi Lagorio@AnggiAngguni has taken to the platform to share the experience of what she went through in Mecca.According to her, many people believe that Mecca is the Holiest place for Muslims so nobody would not do something bad but it is totally wrong because she was harassed by a man in the city Mecca when she went to perform her Hajj in 2010.Read her tweets below;







You think you're doing me but you're doing yourself.



Only on Liar Mohammed's lies I stand. All these touchings, only on your folk's bodies eekwa?You think you're doing me but you're doing yourself.Only on Liar Mohammed's lies I stand.

Hahahaa...

On the holyland dat peson's heard will b separated

You think you can just come online and type some made up stories just to trend. Where's the pics when u were being squeezed 2 Likes

greatest hypocrites of all time 1 Like

,Today is sunday biko.



meanwhile,one up there is trying to say shia preaxh hate while others peace

So are Fulani herdsmen shia and i thought they are one



Today is sunday biko.meanwhile,one up there is trying to say shia preaxh hate while others peaceSo are Fulani herdsmen shia and i thought they are onemtcheew



Awon Hypocrites

They know themselves but pretend women dont please them in their mosque. The bum must have felt like Agege bread to the squeezerAwon HypocritesThey know themselves but pretend women dont please them in their mosque.

It also happened somewhere in northern Nigeria. Please don't ask me where. 1 Like

Make one Muslim come tell Mecca is an holy place.....

Quote me if you want sango to strike you

God will severely punish anyone who gives false account about Mecca. No one must report negative things to tarnish the image of the holy house 2 Likes

That how they are

2010, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17 2018. So she has to wait for 8yrs before saying it out? Or is she jst joining twitter?? 1 Like

First of all this person is clearly not a Muslim. And which mosque in Mecca are you allowed to mingle with men such that someone can grab you with no repercussions the way she claims. SMH. Social media today is filled with attention seekers.

Sad if true

lies.....

AfroMighty:

Make one Muslim come tell Mecca is an holy place.....

Quote me if you want sango to strike you

Na u Mumu pass Na u Mumu pass

mtwww,,,in fact both the squeezer and the squeezee are terribly _____________