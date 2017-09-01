Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man (10368 Views)

Man Gets Cozy With Fiancee's Bum In Hot Pre-wedding Session / Lady Goes Braless In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man: See Reactions / Hot Pre-Wedding Photos Of A Nigerian Couple (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





What do you think about her outfit?



See below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/media-react-as-lady-goes-braless-shows.html?m=1 This lady's sultry outfit for her pre-wedding photos has sparked outrage online, as media users are coming hard on her and her fiance, who on his own part dressed appropriately in suit.See below... 1 Share

Nonsense

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR. THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR. 4 Likes

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WON ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR. THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WON ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR.

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR. THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR. 1 Like

Rip to the fallen Olympus. 12 Likes 1 Share



Make I come dey go jare,before I see madam handle. Sexy!Make I come dey go jare,before I see madam handle.

GloriaNinja:

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR.

GloriaNinja:

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WON ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR.

GloriaNinja:

THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR.

Glo users, by their comments you shall know them. Glo users, by their comments you shall know them. 33 Likes

Ok

We don't need anyone to tell us that this one was/is an 3 Likes 1 Share





Some ladies are like public goods, married or not they are for all.



meanwhile, Glorianinja for the love of God stop using old version opera mini!

1 Like

D most disheartening part of it is dat wat shez tryin 2 flaunt isnt even attractive sef...shior!!!

ur man dressed responsibly nd u wore dis linen u cal cloth nd smiling 2 d camera...stupidity at itz pick..i shame 4 ladies of nowaday,no atom of shame in their dictionary sef....awon daughters of jezebel.

end tym ladies

Why are we killing ourselves over something that doesn't matter...





The man loves what he is seeing....





Haters can go eat poo

Picture shows women are just a gadget for sex 1 Like

lmao....she is not nak*d but i can see her black pant

Very soon we go dey see pre wedding video shoot (real s*x)





#Oloshi 1 Like

What's all these

dingbang:

Why are we killing ourselves over something that doesn't matter...





The man loves what he is seeing....





Haters can go eat poo







Common can't you see the immorality in the outfit? that's a bedroom attire.



1 Like

Choi let me not hear flatino here o nkea bu ndi America confirmed

PapiNigga:

This lady's sultry outfit for her pre-wedding photos has sparked outrage online, as media users are coming hard on her and her fiance, who on his own part dressed appropriately in suit.



What do you think about her outfit?



See below...



http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/media-react-as-lady-goes-braless-shows.html?m=1



Cc: Lalasticlala

I think her outfit is like most bloggers. They mostly have NOTHING reasonable to teach the world. I think her outfit is like most bloggers. They mostly have NOTHING reasonable to teach the world. 1 Like

falconey:











Common can't you see the immorality in the outfit? that's a bedroom attire.



I see it bro... But ladies are walking the streets Unclad these days. I am surprised this should come as a shock to you I see it bro... But ladies are walking the streets Unclad these days. I am surprised this should come as a shock to you 1 Like

dingbang:

I see it bro... But ladies are walking the streets Unclad these days. I am surprised this should come as a shock to you







As a pre-wedding shot yeah.

1 Like

FALCONEYrebirth:











As a pre-wedding shot yeah.

not every photo of a man and a woman is a pre-wedding shot not every photo of a man and a woman is a pre-wedding shot 1 Like

So any pictures now wey man and woman hold hands na pre-wedding pictures right.

So people sense have being sold. 1 Like

falconey:





Some ladies are like public goods, married or not they are for all.



meanwhile, Glorianinja for the love of God stop using old version opera mini!

UPDATE IT FOR ME THEN. UPDATE IT FOR ME THEN.

some woman no get sense, u know say your breast don rest in peace but yet you still no cover but show how dead it is to the world 2 Likes

At last....they succeeded. I'm waiting for the total nude pre wedding shots. O men, control your women. They are just grown children. Teach them how to conduct their lives or be ruined by their excesses. 1 Like



The girl has a strong mind, to dress like this for a pre wedding pic, but anyway, the man loves her like that. This is shocking lol,The girl has a strong mind,to dress like this for a pre wedding pic, but anyway, the man loves her like that.

awon eyan aro





The man is proud to flaunt his loose woman.... The man is proud to flaunt his loose woman....