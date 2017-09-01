₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by PapiNigga: 8:25pm
This lady's sultry outfit for her pre-wedding photos has sparked outrage online, as media users are coming hard on her and her fiance, who on his own part dressed appropriately in suit.
What do you think about her outfit?
See below...
http://www.lubeynaija.com/2017/09/media-react-as-lady-goes-braless-shows.html?m=1
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by PapiNigga: 8:25pm
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by MhizzAJ(f): 8:27pm
Nonsense
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by GloriaNinja(f): 8:28pm
THE DUDE SHOULD HAVE WORN ONLY AN UNDERWEAR BOXER SO THAT BOTH WILL MATCH IN THE OUTFIT. LOOKS OFF FOR A PHOTOSHOOT,ONE DRESSED LIKE A SLUT AND OTHER DRESSED LIKE A PASTOR.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by GloriaNinja(f): 8:28pm
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by GloriaNinja(f): 8:28pm
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by makydebbie(f): 8:28pm
Rip to the fallen Olympus.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by nkwuocha1: 8:29pm
Sexy!
Make I come dey go jare,before I see madam handle.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by makydebbie(f): 8:29pm
Glo users, by their comments you shall know them.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by BlackDBagba: 8:30pm
Ok
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by WizAkzy: 8:30pm
We don't need anyone to tell us that this one was/is an
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by falconey(m): 8:30pm
Some ladies are like public goods, married or not they are for all.
meanwhile, Glorianinja for the love of God stop using old version opera mini!
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by Prefola: 8:31pm
D most disheartening part of it is dat wat shez tryin 2 flaunt isnt even attractive sef...shior!!!
ur man dressed responsibly nd u wore dis linen u cal cloth nd smiling 2 d camera...stupidity at itz pick..i shame 4 ladies of nowaday,no atom of shame in their dictionary sef....awon daughters of jezebel.
end tym ladies
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by dingbang(m): 8:31pm
Why are we killing ourselves over something that doesn't matter...
The man loves what he is seeing....
Haters can go eat poo
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by Dshocker(m): 8:32pm
Picture shows women are just a gadget for sex
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by mofeoluwadassah: 8:34pm
lmao....she is not nak*d but i can see her black pant
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by Damilaresimon25(m): 8:36pm
Very soon we go dey see pre wedding video shoot (real s*x)
#Oloshi
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by ibkkk(f): 8:38pm
What's all these
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by falconey(m): 8:38pm
dingbang:
Common can't you see the immorality in the outfit? that's a bedroom attire.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by jerryunit48: 8:41pm
Choi let me not hear flatino here o nkea bu ndi America confirmed
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by WORDWORLD: 8:41pm
PapiNigga:
I think her outfit is like most bloggers. They mostly have NOTHING reasonable to teach the world.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by dingbang(m): 8:41pm
falconey:I see it bro... But ladies are walking the streets Unclad these days. I am surprised this should come as a shock to you
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by FALCONEYrebirth: 8:42pm
dingbang:
As a pre-wedding shot yeah.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by dingbang(m): 8:44pm
FALCONEYrebirth:not every photo of a man and a woman is a pre-wedding shot
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by Nedfed(m): 8:49pm
So any pictures now wey man and woman hold hands na pre-wedding pictures right.
So people sense have being sold.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by GloriaNinja(f): 8:50pm
falconey:UPDATE IT FOR ME THEN.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by holatin(m): 8:58pm
some woman no get sense, u know say your breast don rest in peace but yet you still no cover but show how dead it is to the world
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by LordIsaac(m): 9:05pm
At last....they succeeded. I'm waiting for the total nude pre wedding shots. O men, control your women. They are just grown children. Teach them how to conduct their lives or be ruined by their excesses.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by Daeylar(f): 9:14pm
This is shocking lol,
The girl has a strong mind, to dress like this for a pre wedding pic, but anyway, the man loves her like that.
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by smardray(m): 9:25pm
awon eyan aro
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by jashar(f): 9:38pm
The man is proud to flaunt his loose woman....
|Re: Lady Goes Braless, Wears Transparent Outfit In Pre-Wedding Photos With Her Man by fowosh: 9:42pm
We are heading to the early days. Aw it was in d beginning
