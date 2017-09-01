₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by celebsnestng: 1:51pm
"Thank You For Making Me A Mother” - Actress Eucharia Pays Tribute To Her Son
Nollywood actress and clergy Eucharia Anunobi, who lost her only son to sickle cell anemia on August 22nd and finally laid her son to rest surrounded by her family and friends in the Nollywood industry, has paid an emotional tribute to her late son...
Eucharia who also attended the tribute of her son Raymond Ekwu talked about her son to pressmen and it was an emotional tribute.
In an interview with BroadwayTV, she expresses her broken state in simple words saying she would miss Raymond greatly.
She said;
“I am totally broken but I am glad he lived his life for Christ and even brought people to Christ”
“Thank you Raymond for giving me the opportunity to be called Mother”
She also implored parents to let their children grow up knowing God!;
“That is the greatest gift you can give to them” she said!
Watch the emotional interview with BroadwayTV below;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6LS7QKLgW0
https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/actress-eucharia-anunobi-pays-tribute-son/
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by ekems2017(f): 6:09pm
I feel your pain. It's not easy to loose a child talkless of the only son. He fought very hard to live. May his gentle soul rest in peace.
God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Take heart. It is well.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by talk2archy: 6:09pm
Really so sad but God knows the best. RIP to the dead!
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by duroc(m): 6:09pm
This woman really flex and flirt alot before she claimed given her life to christ..
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by handsomeyinka(m): 6:10pm
God Bless The Dead
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Zico5(m): 6:10pm
There are situations in life that cannot be controlled. But in all of it we must bear in mind that God is supreme. He does what pleases him. I pray God give u the fortitude to bear the loss Ma. He will reposition u and give u everlasting joy.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by habeeb246(m): 6:10pm
Rip brother
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by countryfive: 6:11pm
so sad, if she had married earlier and had more children it would have been better
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by modelmike7(m): 6:11pm
Take heart sis. It is well
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by mescan(m): 6:11pm
Sorry
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by temmypotter(m): 6:11pm
prezzoo:
is something wrong with you? must you do this on this kinda thread.. come on! show some respect.
take heart ma'am.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by nicemajor(m): 6:12pm
Alpha and the omega..
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by sod09(m): 6:12pm
eyah!!!
so sad
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Not0fThis: 6:12pm
May God give her strength during this difficult time. Her only child and son gone just like that... wow. I can't even imagine her pain.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by kambili999(f): 6:12pm
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Petels00: 6:13pm
Rest on son
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Celestyn8213: 6:13pm
Eyaah I feel your grief. May God give you the fortitude to bear the lost. And may his soul rest in peace.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Jalubarika(m): 6:13pm
"Thank you Raymond for giving me the opportunity to be called Mother”
This part of the Tribute made me teary. You're consoled.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Cyprian24: 6:13pm
May his gentle soul rest in peace IJN. May his gentle soul rest in peace IJN.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by sustained: 6:13pm
Sorry for ur loss
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by lailo: 6:13pm
in Yoruba land,we throw away a 15yrs old child.No elaborate burial.Its a bad incident.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Talk2Bella(f): 6:13pm
Eucharia you're a strong woman you shall overcome this, first time I read about the death of your son, I couldn't even type RIP, how do you console a woman who's lost her only child?
My prayers are with you dear, I know how you feel I have lost someone also, it's like someone is holding your breath, you can breathe, your heart aches, life becomes meaningless.
but we are strong women we shall overcome
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by ezelous: 6:14pm
Life after death remains a mystery.
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by iita: 6:14pm
May God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by menxer(m): 6:15pm
Is she not the actress turned evangelist abi na pastor?
And her son died.
We can always rationalise when bad things happen but not before.
If that boy had died when she never turned evangelist, it would have been said it's because of her lifestyle that she didn't accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour.
It is just a test of her "faith," but would have been better if she had used it to prove her "calling" to her haters by preventing it from happening or better still raising the boy back to life.
Anyways, what's the cause of the boy's dead?
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by AmandaLuv(f): 6:15pm
It's well with ur soul
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by itiswellandwell: 6:17pm
Sorry madam
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Spar7tan: 6:17pm
May God forgive you, you just acted as if u dont give a bleep
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by brenister10: 6:18pm
duroc:
So? Everybody has a past
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by thorpido(m): 6:19pm
Take heart.The Lord strengthen you.
I saw the struggles,sweat and emotional trauma she went through every time she brought the boy to the hospital whenever there was sickle cell crisis.To worsen it all her hubby left her to deal with it.
*Get tested everyone.Know your genotype and if you are AS genotype,ask and find out that of your potential partner while the relationship is still new.Dealing with a child having sickle-cell anemia is no child's play.Get wisdom!
|Re: Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) by Evaberry(f): 6:19pm
...
You should never have married an AS
you brought that boy into the world just to suffer.
at least he's sleeping peacefully Now.
