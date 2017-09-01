Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eucharia Anunobi Speaks On The Death Of Her Son: "I'm Totally Broken" (Video) (8668 Views)

"Thank You For Making Me A Mother” - Actress Eucharia Pays Tribute To Her Son









Nollywood actress and clergy Eucharia Anunobi, who lost her only son to sickle cell anemia on August 22nd and finally laid her son to rest surrounded by her family and friends in the Nollywood industry, has paid an emotional tribute to her late son...



Eucharia who also attended the tribute of her son Raymond Ekwu talked about her son to pressmen and it was an emotional tribute.



In an interview with BroadwayTV, she expresses her broken state in simple words saying she would miss Raymond greatly.



She said;



“I am totally broken but I am glad he lived his life for Christ and even brought people to Christ”



“Thank you Raymond for giving me the opportunity to be called Mother”



She also implored parents to let their children grow up knowing God!;



“That is the greatest gift you can give to them” she said!



Watch the emotional interview with BroadwayTV below;





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W6LS7QKLgW0



I feel your pain. It's not easy to loose a child talkless of the only son. He fought very hard to live. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

God will give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Take heart. It is well. 24 Likes

Really so sad but God knows the best. RIP to the dead! 1 Like

This woman really flex and flirt alot before she claimed given her life to christ..

God Bless The Dead

There are situations in life that cannot be controlled. But in all of it we must bear in mind that God is supreme. He does what pleases him. I pray God give u the fortitude to bear the loss Ma. He will reposition u and give u everlasting joy. 2 Likes

Rip brother

so sad, if she had married earlier and had more children it would have been better 1 Like

Take heart sis. It is well 1 Like

Sorry 1 Like

is something wrong with you? must you do this on this kinda thread.. come on! show some respect.





Alpha and the omega..



so sad eyah!!!so sad 1 Like

May God give her strength during this difficult time. Her only child and son gone just like that... wow. I can't even imagine her pain. 4 Likes

Rest on son

Eyaah I feel your grief. May God give you the fortitude to bear the lost. And may his soul rest in peace. 2 Likes

"Thank you Raymond for giving me the opportunity to be called Mother”

This part of the Tribute made me teary. You're consoled. 4 Likes 1 Share

May his gentle soul rest in peace IJN. May his gentle soul rest in peace IJN.May his gentle soul rest in peace IJN. 1 Like

Sorry for ur loss

in Yoruba land,we throw away a 15yrs old child.No elaborate burial.Its a bad incident.





Eucharia you're a strong woman you shall overcome this, first time I read about the death of your son, I couldn't even type RIP, how do you console a woman who's lost her only child?



My prayers are with you dear, I know how you feel I have lost someone also, it's like someone is holding your breath, you can breathe, your heart aches, life becomes meaningless.



but we are strong women we shall overcome Eucharia you're a strong woman you shall overcome this, first time I read about the death of your son, I couldn't even type RIP, how do you console a woman who's lost her only child?My prayers are with you dear, I know how you feel I have lost someone also, it's like someone is holding your breath, you can breathe, your heart aches, life becomes meaningless.but we are strong women we shall overcome 1 Like

Life after death remains a mystery.

May God grant you the fortitude to bear this great loss

Is she not the actress turned evangelist abi na pastor?



And her son died.



We can always rationalise when bad things happen but not before.



If that boy had died when she never turned evangelist, it would have been said it's because of her lifestyle that she didn't accept Jesus as Lord and Saviour.



It is just a test of her "faith," but would have been better if she had used it to prove her "calling" to her haters by preventing it from happening or better still raising the boy back to life.



Anyways, what's the cause of the boy's dead?

It's well with ur soul

Sorry madam

May God forgive you, you just acted as if u dont give a bleep

duroc:

This woman really flex and flirt alot before she claimed given her life to christ..

So? Everybody has a past So? Everybody has a past 2 Likes

Take heart.The Lord strengthen you.

I saw the struggles,sweat and emotional trauma she went through every time she brought the boy to the hospital whenever there was sickle cell crisis.To worsen it all her hubby left her to deal with it.



* Get tested everyone.Know your genotype and if you are AS genotype,ask and find out that of your potential partner while the relationship is still new.Dealing with a child having sickle-cell anemia is no child's play.Get wisdom!

