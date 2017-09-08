₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by WotzupNG: 4:09pm
Lawrence Abrokwah, husband of Ghanaian Comedienne and TV Personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has been arrested and is set to appear before a domestic violence court today in Ghana.
We reported how he caught his wife in bed with another man with the video of the event going viral.
Lawrence Abrokwah will be facing charges for recording and circulating the video of alleged infidelity involving the Comedienne.
He is expected to appear in Court today, Friday.
According to a Police source, the suspect was arrested, detained and later granted bail.
A docket has been prepared and the police are ready to prosecute, the source said. – Myjoyonline.com
Few days ago, a video circulating on social media platforms showed an Afia Schwarzenegger crying with just a towel barely covering her body. Her husband had barged in on her having sex with another man in a room and recorded the event.
Lawrence Abrokwah and Afia Schwarzenegger got married in October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that money borrowed for the wedding ceremony has not been paid by the husband.
https://www.wotzup.ng/lawrence-abrokwah-police-afia-schwarzenegger/
See where she was caught here http://www.nairaland.com/4036804/afia-schwarzenegger-caught-lawrence-abrokwah#up
And her response here http://www.nairaland.com/4037492/afia-schwarzenegger-responds-sex-video
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by LifestyleTonite: 4:12pm
Dem fkkck Your wife, Police still come arrest you
Double wahala for dead body
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by eyescue(m): 4:12pm
Button power at work. Even the bible warns men never to underestimate the power of a woman because she can pay both in KIND and CASH to have her desires.
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Nutase(f): 4:20pm
2:0
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by coolcatty: 4:20pm
Kaiiii..... I honestly and sincerely pity this man.... A woman did this to him... And she is not even showing any iota of remorse..... Kaiiii.... May God give him the grace to overcome this wahala that he gladly inflicted on himself... Amen.
Let this be a lesson to all men.... We all learn from other people's downfalls and mistakes.
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Moloso(m): 4:52pm
hmmmn....
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Danieldexii(m): 5:16pm
oga o...so he shud work out of d marriage, so d gel can saying diff lies abt him?, d man sharp ni...bfor you tarnish ma image, will tarnish urs first
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by IamAirforce1: 5:19pm
Dis one don marry bag of problem for a wife ..
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by rossyc(f): 5:40pm
She is wrong no doubt but why record and circulate it?
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by sthecy(f): 6:43pm
Very good
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by KingOvoramwen1(m): 6:44pm
He did that Ughy Bitch a Favour
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by kafiz1(m): 6:44pm
,ghana movie
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by pembisco(m): 6:45pm
rossyc:.
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by muller101(m): 6:45pm
After God is a man. But after a woman is the devil
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Treasure1919(f): 6:45pm
Serves him right
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by RobinHez(m): 6:46pm
Space for sale
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Beehshorp(m): 6:46pm
rossyc:
He would have recorded it and masturbated with it.... Women always play the victims
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by pedrilo: 6:46pm
rossyc:my dear don't let me insult u I take God beg u.
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Sniper12: 6:46pm
men never learn, u go see hoe, u go still go marry am. dat was how dat mumu churchill go marry tonto
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Hayerh: 6:46pm
M
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by nairavsdollars: 6:47pm
Their headache
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by nkwuocha1: 6:47pm
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by bamite(m): 6:48pm
jobless police
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by chukadiho1(m): 6:48pm
Those that married good wives didn't know what God did for them. I pity the man
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by lathrowinger: 6:48pm
Same happens to me ooo, I met a lady in my client house, she is a stylist. After some weeks, I invited her and she came. And we have normal ceremony, I swear Na after that she dey tell me say she is a married woman with two kids. Omo since then I fear women. May God forgive me ooo. Help with prayer my poeple... guyz my advice, do proper investigation before entering any London. Plz I beg u. Sincerly speaking ain't happy.
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by mccoy47(m): 6:49pm
Say wah?
No wonder the symbol of justice is a woman!
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:49pm
LifestyleTonite:Oropesije o oro di ghun
Fela call am stalemate
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by alexistaiwo: 6:49pm
Bless are those who do not have a LovePeddler as a wife for they shall not die of high blood pressure
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by mescan(m): 6:50pm
What is there business with that
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Evaberry(f): 6:50pm
...
poo
one has gotta fear women!
When a woman is serious about wanting to ruin your life even the devil will be amazed at how far she will go.
The op below me clearly has mental issues
|Re: Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Sabrina18(f): 6:50pm
That serves him right, you don't go about leaking your wife's nudes.
