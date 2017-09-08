Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Police Arrest Lawrence Abrokwah, Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband (9082 Views)

We reported how he caught his wife in bed with another man with the video of the event going viral.



Lawrence Abrokwah will be facing charges for recording and circulating the video of alleged infidelity involving the Comedienne.



He is expected to appear in Court today, Friday.



According to a Police source, the suspect was arrested, detained and later granted bail.



A docket has been prepared and the police are ready to prosecute, the source said. – Myjoyonline.com



Few days ago, a video circulating on social media platforms showed an Afia Schwarzenegger crying with just a towel barely covering her body. Her husband had barged in on her having sex with another man in a room and recorded the event.



Lawrence Abrokwah and Afia Schwarzenegger got married in October 22, 2016, inside a church at Florida Lake in Johannesburg, South Africa. It is reported that money borrowed for the wedding ceremony has not been paid by the husband.



Double wahala for dead body



Dem fkkck Your wife, Police still come arrest youDouble wahala for dead body 61 Likes 5 Shares

Button power at work. Even the bible warns men never to underestimate the power of a woman because she can pay both in KIND and CASH to have her desires. 1 Like

2:0 12 Likes 1 Share

Kaiiii..... I honestly and sincerely pity this man.... A woman did this to him... And she is not even showing any iota of remorse..... Kaiiii.... May God give him the grace to overcome this wahala that he gladly inflicted on himself... Amen.



Let this be a lesson to all men.... We all learn from other people's downfalls and mistakes. 4 Likes

oga o...so he shud work out of d marriage, so d gel can saying diff lies abt him?, d man sharp ni...bfor you tarnish ma image, will tarnish urs first 1 Like

Dis one don marry bag of problem for a wife .. 1 Like

She is wrong no doubt but why record and circulate it? 7 Likes

He did that Ughy Bitch a Favour 1 Like

She is wrong no doubt but why record and circulate it? . 13 Likes

After God is a man. But after a woman is the devil

Serves him right

She is wrong no doubt but why record and circulate it?









He would have recorded it and masturbated with it.... Women always play the victims He would have recorded it and masturbated with it.... Women always play the victims 6 Likes

She is wrong no doubt but why record and circulate it? my dear don't let me insult u I take God beg u. my dear don't let me insult u I take God beg u. 15 Likes 2 Shares

men never learn, u go see hoe, u go still go marry am. dat was how dat mumu churchill go marry tonto 2 Likes 1 Share

Those that married good wives didn't know what God did for them. I pity the man 11 Likes

Same happens to me ooo, I met a lady in my client house, she is a stylist. After some weeks, I invited her and she came. And we have normal ceremony, I swear Na after that she dey tell me say she is a married woman with two kids. Omo since then I fear women. May God forgive me ooo. Help with prayer my poeple... guyz my advice, do proper investigation before entering any London. Plz I beg u. Sincerly speaking ain't happy. 3 Likes



No wonder the symbol of justice is a woman! Say wah?No wonder the symbol of justice is a woman! 2 Likes

Dem fkkck Your wife, Police still come arrest you



Double wahala for dead body



Oropesije o oro di ghun





Fela call am stalemate Oropesije o oro di ghunFela call am stalemate

Bless are those who do not have a LovePeddler as a wife for they shall not die of high blood pressure

When a woman is serious about wanting to ruin your life even the devil will be amazed at how far she will go.





The op below me clearly has mental issues 2 Likes