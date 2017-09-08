Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison (9520 Views)

The police at Shasha Division have arrested a 32-year old woman, Mrs. Esther Mazi whose little daughter was allegedly raped by their married neighbour and she was remanded in prison custody.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the wife of the man, Mrs Damilola Paul dragged Mrs Mazi to the station after refused to withdraw the rape case against her husband. It was gathered that Mrs. Paul arranged with the police and reported that the Mrs Mazi slapped and tore her clothes worth N10.000.



The police reportedly went to their house at 46 Shasha Road in Shasha and arrested her without really carrying out an investigating to know what happened and charged Mrs. Mazi to court as requested by Mrs Paul.



She was charged before an Ejigbo Magistrates court and was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.



The DPO of the station claimed that he was not around when the woman was brought to the station and charged to court for the alleged offence.



The DPO also said he was only told that it was a case of assault that was reported against her.



However, the residents said it was a planned frame up to put pressure on the victim’s family to withdraw the alleged rape charged against her husband.



The police charge sheet sighted by P.M.EXPRESS, alleged that Mrs Mazi assaulted and tore Mrs Paul’s clothes worth N10,000 during the squabble in their compound.



She denied and claimed that it was the complainant that tore her clothes and asked the police to carry out an investigation, but the police replied her that the complainant asked them to charge the matter to the court.



An embattled Mrs Mazi was charged before the court and she pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrates Mr Akeem Fashola granted her bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

However, Esther will remain in prison custody until she perfects her bail condition.



The complainant’s husband has been in prison custody after he penetrated the little girl and defiled her. The matter was reported to the police and her husband was charged before Ogba Magistrates court and remanded in prison.



Since then, there has been squabbles between the two women because the victim’s mother refused to withdraw the rape case from the court.



lalasticlala

Nigerian police... Best in the world. 11 Likes

The complainant want to retaliate,you send my husband to prison,I will also send you to prison.Nigerian police can do crazy things when money is involve. 11 Likes

Such high level of incompetence 4rm the police.

Justice in Nigeria goes to the highest bidder as long as u are dealing with the Nigeria police.

BTW How can a woman fight for a man who defiles a little child.

It's pure wickedness.

That man deserves to face the hangman. 7 Likes

DPO! release the woman and charge the case to court immediately.



By order - Concerned Nigerian 5 Likes

The police can only investigate the case reported to them. 1 Like

Nkan nbe oooo. Niagra police will neva change.Evil and wickedness. is their watchwords Nkan nbe oooo. Niagra police will neva change.Evil and wickedness. is their watchwords

Kai. ..Aba Jews and crime are like bread + butter



Say NO to rape...May the culprits suffer for life 8 Likes

Hmm

i am not understanding





And you want to believe that Nigeria will fight and defeat crime and corruption with money loving policemen And you want to believe that Nigeria will fight and defeat crime and corruption with money loving policemen 1 Like 1 Share

9naija police lyrical werey

That's how her husband would rape their own daughter and she won't be able to do anything about it. 2 Likes

Welcome to Nigeria where issues are not properly investigated before one is charged to court..

First to come gets justice even when at fault



I'm only concern of the DPO where about, before the woman was arrested, detain and eventually charged to court.



And for that pedophile,i wish is ass a long jail term.

Disorienting!

PM NEWS reporting their own side of the story. Are the courts also crazy? 1 Like

This is just one of the millions of cases of Oppression, Injustice and Fraudulent activities perpetrated by the Nigerian Police.







All For the Money..(their Conscience being enslaved).



When evil befalls them then they'll expect the average citizens to show them kindness.



The woman will be freed sooner or later after meeting her bail conditions but what becomes her Hope in the Nigerian police (And system generally).





Shattered!!! 2 Likes

Rapists, pedophiles everywhere!

End time indeed.

I don't even understand what this person is trying to write.. 1 Like

Buhari must hear this...off I go to report.





fuuckkk Nigeria police



bunch of misfits in uniform



as for the rapist wife may sango,oya, obatala, amadioha, and idemili strike you dead for defending a wicked husband fuuckkk Nigeria policebunch of misfits in uniformas for the rapist wife may sango,oya, obatala, amadioha, and idemili strike you dead for defending a wicked husband 2 Likes

The two major problems of Nigeria: Judiciary and Police.



Spits... 1 Like

LexngtonSteele:

Kai. ..Aba Jews and crime are like bread + butter



Say NO to rape...May the culprits suffer for life see this one that can't read



It was the husband of a certain Damilola Paul that defiled someone's child and you're here talking trash. Go find work see this one that can't readIt was the husband of a certain Damilola Paul that defiled someone's child and you're here talking trash. Go find work 6 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

we will not take this...

This is a case of intimidation and gross injustice being meted out to this woman, human rights organizations should come to her rescue now





The NPF is a disgrace

Zoo police

This is man in womanity to man