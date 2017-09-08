₦airaland Forum

Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ijustdey: 4:34pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE


The police at Shasha Division have arrested a 32-year old woman, Mrs. Esther Mazi whose little daughter was allegedly raped by their married neighbour and she was remanded in prison custody.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the wife of the man, Mrs Damilola Paul dragged Mrs Mazi to the station after refused to withdraw the rape case against her husband. It was gathered that Mrs. Paul arranged with the police and reported that the Mrs Mazi slapped and tore her clothes worth N10.000.

The police reportedly went to their house at 46 Shasha Road in Shasha and arrested her without really carrying out an investigating to know what happened and charged Mrs. Mazi to court as requested by Mrs Paul.

She was charged before an Ejigbo Magistrates court and was remanded in prison custody pending when she will perfect her bail condition.

The DPO of the station claimed that he was not around when the woman was brought to the station and charged to court for the alleged offence.

The DPO also said he was only told that it was a case of assault that was reported against her.

However, the residents said it was a planned frame up to put pressure on the victim’s family to withdraw the alleged rape charged against her husband.

The police charge sheet sighted by P.M.EXPRESS, alleged that Mrs Mazi assaulted and tore Mrs Paul’s clothes worth N10,000 during the squabble in their compound.

She denied and claimed that it was the complainant that tore her clothes and asked the police to carry out an investigation, but the police replied her that the complainant asked them to charge the matter to the court.

An embattled Mrs Mazi was charged before the court and she pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrates Mr Akeem Fashola granted her bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.
However, Esther will remain in prison custody until she perfects her bail condition.

The complainant’s husband has been in prison custody after he penetrated the little girl and defiled her. The matter was reported to the police and her husband was charged before Ogba Magistrates court and remanded in prison.

Since then, there has been squabbles between the two women because the victim’s mother refused to withdraw the rape case from the court.


Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Aden777(m): 4:41pm
Nigerian police... Best in the world.

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Baawaa(m): 4:43pm
The complainant want to retaliate,you send my husband to prison,I will also send you to prison.Nigerian police can do crazy things when money is involve.

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Oche211(m): 4:49pm
Such high level of incompetence 4rm the police.
Justice in Nigeria goes to the highest bidder as long as u are dealing with the Nigeria police.
BTW How can a woman fight for a man who defiles a little child.
It's pure wickedness.
That man deserves to face the hangman.

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by joe4real12: 4:52pm
DPO! release the woman and charge the case to court immediately.

By order - Concerned Nigerian

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by dangwarmai(m): 5:10pm
The police can only investigate the case reported to them.

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ipobarecriminals: 5:14pm
angry Nkan nbe oooo. Niagra police will neva change.Evil and wickedness. is their watchwords
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by LexngtonSteele: 5:20pm
Kai. ..Aba Jews and crime are like bread + butter

Say NO to rape...May the culprits suffer for life

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by itiswellandwell: 7:03pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by lathrowinger: 7:04pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by cupidFlint(m): 7:04pm
And you want to believe that Nigeria will fight and defeat crime and corruption with money loving policemen

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by herbileck56(f): 7:05pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by kullozone(m): 7:06pm
That's how her husband would rape their own daughter and she won't be able to do anything about it.

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ReGGieRazkal: 7:06pm
Welcome to Nigeria where issues are not properly investigated before one is charged to court..
First to come gets justice even when at fault

I'm only concern of the DPO where about, before the woman was arrested, detain and eventually charged to court.

And for that pedophile,i wish is ass a long jail term.
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by jericco1(m): 7:06pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by olaolaking(m): 7:06pm
PM NEWS reporting their own side of the story. Are the courts also crazy?

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Sleyanya1(m): 7:07pm
This is just one of the millions of cases of Oppression, Injustice and Fraudulent activities perpetrated by the Nigerian Police.



All For the Money..(their Conscience being enslaved).

When evil befalls them then they'll expect the average citizens to show them kindness.

The woman will be freed sooner or later after meeting her bail conditions but what becomes her Hope in the Nigerian police (And system generally).


Shattered!!!

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by WebSurfer(m): 7:07pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by LaDivva(f): 7:07pm
Rapists, pedophiles everywhere!
End time indeed.
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by chinoxstock: 7:07pm
I don't even understand what this person is trying to write..

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by tete7000(m): 7:08pm
Buhari must hear this...off I go to report.
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Fidelismaria(m): 7:08pm
fuuckkk Nigeria police

bunch of misfits in uniform

as for the rapist wife may sango,oya, obatala, amadioha, and idemili strike you dead for defending a wicked husband

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by wordproof: 7:08pm
The two major problems of Nigeria: Judiciary and Police.

Spits...

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by safarigirl(f): 7:08pm
LexngtonSteele:
Kai. ..Aba Jews and crime are like bread + butter

Say NO to rape...May the culprits suffer for life
see this one that can't read

It was the husband of a certain Damilola Paul that defiled someone's child and you're here talking trash. Go find work

Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Melchizedek1(m): 7:08pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ofiko123(m): 7:09pm
we will not take this...
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Royalfurnitures: 7:10pm
This is a case of intimidation and gross injustice being meted out to this woman, human rights organizations should come to her rescue now


Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by hardywaltz(m): 7:10pm
The NPF is a disgrace
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Dauraking: 7:10pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by notoriousbabe: 7:12pm
Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by oshe11(m): 7:13pm
People dey complain for the thread below abt someone getting arrest afta dem fvck him wife...


And nw dem dey arrest person again afta dem fvck ha dauta FORCEFULLY OOOO....



CHAIIIII undecided

