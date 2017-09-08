₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,874,570 members, 3,777,586 topics. Date: Friday, 08 September 2017 at 07:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison (9520 Views)
Photos Of The 16-Year-Old Girl Raped By Medical Doctor In Enugu State / Ese Oruru, My Daughter Was Raped By Yunusa - Ese's Father / Pregnant Woman Stabbed To Death In Benin By Neighbour Over N1000 Loan-Pic, Video (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ijustdey: 4:34pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/woman-whose-daughter-raped-neighbour-sent-prison/
lalasticlala
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Aden777(m): 4:41pm
Nigerian police... Best in the world.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Baawaa(m): 4:43pm
The complainant want to retaliate,you send my husband to prison,I will also send you to prison.Nigerian police can do crazy things when money is involve.
11 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Oche211(m): 4:49pm
Such high level of incompetence 4rm the police.
Justice in Nigeria goes to the highest bidder as long as u are dealing with the Nigeria police.
BTW How can a woman fight for a man who defiles a little child.
It's pure wickedness.
That man deserves to face the hangman.
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by joe4real12: 4:52pm
DPO! release the woman and charge the case to court immediately.
By order - Concerned Nigerian
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by dangwarmai(m): 5:10pm
The police can only investigate the case reported to them.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ipobarecriminals: 5:14pm
Nkan nbe oooo. Niagra police will neva change.Evil and wickedness. is their watchwords
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by LexngtonSteele: 5:20pm
Kai. ..Aba Jews and crime are like bread + butter
Say NO to rape...May the culprits suffer for life
8 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by itiswellandwell: 7:03pm
Hmm
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by lathrowinger: 7:04pm
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by cupidFlint(m): 7:04pm
i am not understanding
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Evablizin(f): 7:04pm
And you want to believe that Nigeria will fight and defeat crime and corruption with money loving policemen
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by herbileck56(f): 7:05pm
9naija police lyrical werey
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by kullozone(m): 7:06pm
That's how her husband would rape their own daughter and she won't be able to do anything about it.
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ReGGieRazkal: 7:06pm
Welcome to Nigeria where issues are not properly investigated before one is charged to court..
First to come gets justice even when at fault
I'm only concern of the DPO where about, before the woman was arrested, detain and eventually charged to court.
And for that pedophile,i wish is ass a long jail term.
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by jericco1(m): 7:06pm
Disorienting!
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by olaolaking(m): 7:06pm
PM NEWS reporting their own side of the story. Are the courts also crazy?
1 Like
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Sleyanya1(m): 7:07pm
This is just one of the millions of cases of Oppression, Injustice and Fraudulent activities perpetrated by the Nigerian Police.
All For the Money..(their Conscience being enslaved).
When evil befalls them then they'll expect the average citizens to show them kindness.
The woman will be freed sooner or later after meeting her bail conditions but what becomes her Hope in the Nigerian police (And system generally).
Shattered!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by WebSurfer(m): 7:07pm
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by LaDivva(f): 7:07pm
Rapists, pedophiles everywhere!
End time indeed.
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by chinoxstock: 7:07pm
I don't even understand what this person is trying to write..
1 Like
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by tete7000(m): 7:08pm
Buhari must hear this...off I go to report.
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Fidelismaria(m): 7:08pm
fuuckkk Nigeria police
bunch of misfits in uniform
as for the rapist wife may sango,oya, obatala, amadioha, and idemili strike you dead for defending a wicked husband
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by wordproof: 7:08pm
The two major problems of Nigeria: Judiciary and Police.
Spits...
1 Like
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by safarigirl(f): 7:08pm
LexngtonSteele:see this one that can't read
It was the husband of a certain Damilola Paul that defiled someone's child and you're here talking trash. Go find work
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Melchizedek1(m): 7:08pm
Hmmm
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by ofiko123(m): 7:09pm
we will not take this...
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Royalfurnitures: 7:10pm
This is a case of intimidation and gross injustice being meted out to this woman, human rights organizations should come to her rescue now
Check out my signature for quality and durable furniture
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by hardywaltz(m): 7:10pm
The NPF is a disgrace
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by Dauraking: 7:10pm
Zoo police
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by notoriousbabe: 7:12pm
This is man in womanity to man
|Re: Woman Whose Daughter Was Raped By Neighbour Sent To Prison by oshe11(m): 7:13pm
People dey complain for the thread below abt someone getting arrest afta dem fvck him wife...
And nw dem dey arrest person again afta dem fvck ha dauta FORCEFULLY OOOO....
CHAIIIII
1 Like
Kansas University Fires Nigerian Professor Involved In Funds Controversy / Curtailing Human Trafficking In Ebonyi. / Rules of Engagement during Battle
Viewing this topic: Schelube, eventlamp, Barristertemmie(f), Tboiyyy, paulGrundy(m), temmiedee, stonefaze, johnnyholtby(m), am0s(m), vanpeele, EKOBIZ, JLM(f), greatiyk4u(m), alexispaul(m), dasparrow, Tosdam61(m), jtreasure(m), bigdot1759(m), EmmyDJourno, sarutobi, labake1(f), tboy4uk(m), SlyIg(f), KANUIPOB, Fogman(m), vedaxcool(m), dangwarmai(m), Bright50135(m), kpolli(m), melodyj(m), immazion972, StFrank2(m), Bomi(m), veacea, Uniquequy(m), labrinthy, olasesi(m), alphamars(m), Proudlyblack(f), Chemmzy(f), Omen100(m), busco59, Geminiboy, jstbeinhonest, hawaw, cooleo(m), coconuthead(m), Gentle034(m), wowo2, Efewestern, ecokebaram44(m), ekems2017(f), spacestar(f), youmour(m), ijrm, veil, judedave181, patola080(m), queensvill(f), Emmiasky(m), prettycee(f), Alimos, oilwiz1, fabian063(m), xpertbois, Nzeudo, John991, Lombardi, ashala(m), happney65, Shalomdee(f), Quam7even(m), petux(m), flimzy24, orasamy, slimkay83(m), okenze007, Ferdinandr, Bunire13(f), chidiebere2020(m), Ochayi8543, talktrue1(m), clarocuzioo(m), abilemi(m), solehm(m), anthonykezy(m), Oche211(m), xcamarie(f), Raymysterio(m), yomeyome, Kimberlykay(f), zhiggy1(m), Uceegal, DAMMYORES, jeffdaniel(m), PS712, obojememe, ccwizard, lllennie(m), tutusaint(m), Eesha66, sheggsliveth, sammoR, mideactive, curiousme1, morikee(m), JuicyStar, teedutch(m), Gidobaba(m), Sagamaje(m), BetaThings, Remlaugh, lilbazy(m), gbafched, Captain2605(m), casdoruche, carsy(f) and 200 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18