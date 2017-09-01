Hajia Hafiza, the third wife of the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has welcomed a baby boy.She took to her official Facebook page to announce the good news, adding that she and the baby are doing well.Governor Yahaya Bello welcomes a baby boy with his third wife, Governor Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello Third Wife, Yahaya Bello, Yahaya Bello wife, Yahaya Bello wives"Alhamdullilah! Alhamdullilah! Alhamdullilah!I am overwhelmed with happiness. My heart is full of joy. It is all good news, good news and good news, within and around me.Dearly beloved! Allah has blessed me with another bouncing baby boy. We remain grateful to Him for his mercy and protection.Alhamdullilah, the baby and myself are doing very fine. Thank you for your prayers and show of love.Goodafternoon."

Yayaha Bello is the reverse of what a leader is defined as. For one, he is a charlatan appealed only to frivolity and insensitive waste of luxury just as his fellows, the other governors. I just see that these governors suffer from acute ment.al imbalance and memory loss because, it just seems as if when they get into power, their memory wipes off and they are transformed into something else. To the baby, I will say, welcome into "heaven on earth"