Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Naijaalive: 5:27pm
Hajia Hafiza, the third wife of the Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has welcomed a baby boy.
She took to her official Facebook page to announce the good news, adding that she and the baby are doing well.
"Alhamdullilah! Alhamdullilah! Alhamdullilah!
I am overwhelmed with happiness. My heart is full of joy. It is all good news, good news and good news, within and around me.
Dearly beloved! Allah has blessed me with another bouncing baby boy. We remain grateful to Him for his mercy and protection.
Alhamdullilah, the baby and myself are doing very fine. Thank you for your prayers and show of love.
Goodafternoon."
1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by eezeribe(m): 5:29pm
Nothing to comment...
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by GloriaNinja(f): 5:34pm
CHILD BORN WITH SILVER SPOON
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by UnknownT: 5:38pm
Another mouth to feed, so someone gonna "up" his looting games... Baby food expensive
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by OrestesDante: 5:44pm
Lol.... The Kogi state budget be like :
Abeg na joke I dey joke oooooo
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Sebastine1994(m): 5:56pm
Yahya Pharoah
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by yarimo(m): 6:02pm
Congratulations to you sir.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Evaberry(f): 6:04pm
Yagayaga belloaf
A thief
An adulterer
A fraudulent senseless politician.
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Youngadvocate: 6:17pm
Yayaha Bello is the reverse of what a leader is defined as.
For one, he is a charlatan appealed only to frivolity and insensitive waste of luxury just as his fellows, the other governors.
I just see that these governors suffer from acute ment.al imbalance and memory loss because, it just seems as if when they get into power, their memory wipes off and they are transformed into something else.
To the baby, I will say, welcome into "heaven on earth"
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by AkProsper(m): 7:19pm
Congratulations. . . . . . . check my signature⏬⬇⏬⬇⏬⬇⏬⬇⏬
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by modelmike7(m): 8:21pm
Congrats your Excellency
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by 40kobo77part2: 8:23pm
Early 40's with 3 wives?
I don't know if it is the religion that allows multiple wives,or even the man that I will blame.
But somebody has to take the blame.
Reminds me of this female Nairalander I talk to,And she is a Muslim. She insists she can only marry a Muslim,and I asked her as wife number what?And she replied he must only be married to only me.
My reply to her is that she must not have been reading the Qur'an we all know. I told her,when she is ready to convert to Christianity,she should let me know.
Ironically,her dad is married to multiple wives and it's drama everyday in her house hold. If she is not brainwashed,I wonder why she wants to repeat same life.
These guys get married to multiple women and have babies like flies. And that is why there is no short supply of those wanting to blow themselves up.
Make somebody come tell a Southern Christian to blow themselves up,iffahear.
How can a Muslim woman be told from birth,as stated by her religion that your husband has the right to get married to multiple women,and it is not bad.
Exactly why Islam hate Western Education for telling their women the truth.
26 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by rattlesnake(m): 8:24pm
promiscuity
6 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by lathrowinger: 8:25pm
Oloriburuku, using our money to marry plenty wives... bastard every where... corruptions continue
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by seunAccount: 8:25pm
Only 3 wives.
To be frank he should have been counting 30+ by now.
He hasn't even reach 1% of Solomon worth.
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Houseofglam7: 8:25pm
Congratulations
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Uzoomaj: 8:26pm
See person wen them make Governor
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by agbonkamen(f): 8:26pm
Religion of peace and many wives be like Nigeria men & booby inseparable
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by seunAccount: 8:26pm
Evaberry:Did you take your drugs?
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Toreddo3679: 8:26pm
So we should fry breeze abi...
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by soberdrunk(m): 8:26pm
Governor with 'three wives', how does he find time for state affairs?
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by olamil34: 8:27pm
another corrupt official is born
8 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by divinecode101: 8:27pm
This guy prick no dey rest?
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by HajimeSaito: 8:27pm
The average muslim's understanding of birth control is no different from that of a goat.
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by oshe11(m): 8:27pm
So this INCOMPETENT man still get mind dey born fa
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by Toks2008(m): 8:28pm
We say youths should take over so here is a young man "making Nigerian youths proud".
1 Like
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by quiverfull(m): 8:28pm
This guy is a bad representation for the Nigerian youth. Accidental governor wey marry new wife, born new pikin with state funds.
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by opalu: 8:29pm
Hmmm
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by ofuonyebi: 8:29pm
Another child with the fourth wife expected soon ...
when there is money and power, there is many women to play around with..
this is why politics is a waste in nigeria
|Re: Governor Yahaya Bello Welcomes A Baby Boy With His Third Wife by eyeview: 8:31pm
I
