Long Cobra Killed By Corpers At Their Lodge (Photos) / A Black Cobra Killed This Morning / Viper Snake Killed Near Corpers' Lodge In Anambra (Photos)

So it happened view minutes ago. Finally killed this Snake after terrorizing my Poultry for more than 3 months.

There was a time d snake came visiting and killed more than 12 birds.

It also attacked one of my Free range bird, saw it before it died and quickly slaughtered it.

So presently, pot don full tonight..

Snake meat plus chicken..



Where is that Mod that loves Snake. 6 Likes

LALASTICLALA right now..... 103 Likes 8 Shares

full pot.. Snake plus Chicken 12 Likes

Wow. I envy lalasticlala. What a perfect TGIF. 1 Like 1 Share

JPENG:

full pot.. Snake plus Chicken Lmao badt guy Lmao badt guy 16 Likes

JPENG:

full pot.. Snake plus Chicken show some respect to the chicken man! Remove dat disgusting black shiii. show some respect to the chicken man! Remove dat disgusting black shiii. 75 Likes 2 Shares

why you go mix chicken with that thing na 2 Likes

Hope you were able to remove all the venom on the bird and the snake? 17 Likes

@Topic....av a safe flight to frontpage 3 Likes

JPENG:

full pot.. Snake plus Chicken u shouldn't eat a venomous snake u shouldn't eat a venomous snake 14 Likes

is this even a cobra?! what a disgusting meal..... no wonder we catch all them crazy diseases! 20 Likes

Lalastic!! see food oooo.. na only you dey chop free snake 4 here 1 Like

UnknownT:

Hope you were able to remove all the venom on the bird and the snake?

The bird was bitten on d leg. so i caught it off The bird was bitten on d leg. so i caught it off 6 Likes

MrBrownJay1:

is this even a cobra?! what a disgusting meal..... no wonder we catch all them crazy diseases! lolx.. if i hear..

na cobra.. it actually put up a fight with me lolx.. if i hear..na cobra.. it actually put up a fight with me 1 Like

Another nyt food for lalasticlala 1 Like

Uncle Lala be like 22 Likes 3 Shares

am happy you chop of the head because that is what i will do..i hate those bastards and i kill them with anger whereever i find them.God shouldnt have created those baggars

people of God, izit that lala cannot use eye to see snake and pass? Nicur please

Yea, Lala did his thing and moved it to FP. Lala n snakes eh...

very soon, snakes will go extinct in Naija.

Gosh,i hate snakes

Snake things again

Bros you greedy ooo!! That chicken nor do you, you just had to cook someone's girlfriend 7 Likes

PEOPLE ACTUALLY KEEP THEM AS PETS.....ehhh HMZi fear this one....

Hope you gutted the snake properly. Before you join the chicken and snake die join 14 Likes 2 Shares

lala + snake=?

why does any news that its related to snakes always make front page