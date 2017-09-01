₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Wobegist: 9:55am
On Friday 8th September 2017, at about 7.30am troops on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Kamuya, Yobe State, received report from someherdsmen that some suspected Boko Haram terrorists had abducted 6 persons from their village.
The troops in conjunction with local vigilante familiar with the area trailed the terrorists up to Mangari village, where they exchanged fire with them, neutralizing 2 of the terrorists and rescued the abducted persons.
The troops also recovered 2 AK-47 rifles. The rescued persons have beenreunited with their family.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/troops-rescue-6-abducted-persons-from.html
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by AtbuAbdul(m): 1:47pm
Shey these ones no look like terrorists themselves? Okay o.
Thank God for this stride again o. ¹FTC
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by oluwazoba: 1:47pm
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by uzoclinton(m): 1:47pm
... The kidnappee's were fulani's, the first class citizens of nigeria.. Of course they had to rescue them...
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Coloradvantage: 1:47pm
nice one n
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by vibratingpenis: 1:47pm
Evaberry come and see
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by aynurni220(m): 1:47pm
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by chris6flash: 1:48pm
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Nostradamu(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by oluwazoba: 1:48pm
oluwazoba:story for the gods
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Temilayhor(m): 1:48pm
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by PMWSpirit(m): 1:49pm
These ones wey fresh so, na him dey with boko boys abi? It is not me you ppl are doing oooo
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Jugujaga: 1:49pm
Hmmm na wa o these guys look hungry yet they've guns
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by jamnzeakkor: 1:49pm
Nice one our gallant soldiers
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by AbuEzeFemi(m): 1:50pm
Great job guys
we love you Nigeria
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by BroZuma: 1:50pm
That niccur was not kidnapped...that bullshit.
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by smogup: 1:50pm
Where 're the kidnapped lecturers?
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by 9jayes: 1:51pm
greykona:
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by SHTFguy: 1:51pm
They were quick to mobolise because nah fulanis abi?
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by AFONJACOW(m): 1:51pm
they brought this madness upon themselves, so let them bear the brunt alone... I'm still waiting for the day Arewa yoots will storm sambisa forest and chase this people away. Ndi Ala
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by okerekeikpo: 1:55pm
Videos of them shooting the Boko Haram guys or I don't believe
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Balkan(m): 1:56pm
Government of Propagan by propaganda and for propaganda
You went to IDP camp to snap picture of innocent family to descieve Nigerians
Whyere are the NNPC staff and Unimaid lecturers kidnaped by BH which you told us lies that they have been all rescued.
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Gossiplover: 1:57pm
thank God
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by iamdannyfc(m): 1:58pm
9ice one jare
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Integrityfarms(m): 2:00pm
The monster that has turned against its masters... Boko Haram
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Oblang(m): 2:05pm
uzoclinton:
So make dem no rescue them so iPods won't think its because they are Fulani right....
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by DWJOBScom(m): 2:12pm
It's one thing to rescue them and another is to keep them away from going back to their drug soaked boko dudes.
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by Celestyn8213: 2:17pm
Dem try..... God bless our soldiers
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by kingxsamz(m): 2:23pm
uzoclinton:
|Re: Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists by koladebrainiac(m): 2:33pm
H
