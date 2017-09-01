Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Rescue 6 Abducted Persons From Boko Haram Terrorists (5156 Views)

On Friday 8th September 2017, at about 7.30am troops on Operation LAFIYA DOLE deployed at Kamuya, Yobe State, received report from someherdsmen that some suspected Boko Haram terrorists had abducted 6 persons from their village.



The troops in conjunction with local vigilante familiar with the area trailed the terrorists up to Mangari village, where they exchanged fire with them, neutralizing 2 of the terrorists and rescued the abducted persons.



The troops also recovered 2 AK-47 rifles. The rescued persons have beenreunited with their family.



Shey these ones no look like terrorists themselves? Okay o.



Thank God for this stride again o. ¹FTC 1 Like

... The kidnappee's were fulani's, the first class citizens of nigeria.. Of course they had to rescue them... 13 Likes

nice one n 2 Likes

Evaberry come and see 1 Like

ok story for the gods story for the gods

These ones wey fresh so, na him dey with boko boys abi? It is not me you ppl are doing oooo 2 Likes

Hmmm na wa o these guys look hungry yet they've guns

Nice one our gallant soldiers 2 Likes

Great job guys

we love you Nigeria

That niccur was not kidnapped...that bullshit.

Where 're the kidnapped lecturers?

greykona:

Nice one

They were quick to mobolise because nah fulanis abi?

they brought this madness upon themselves, so let them bear the brunt alone... I'm still waiting for the day Arewa yoots will storm sambisa forest and chase this people away. Ndi Ala 4 Likes

Videos of them shooting the Boko Haram guys or I don't believe

Government of Propagan by propaganda and for propaganda

You went to IDP camp to snap picture of innocent family to descieve Nigerians

Whyere are the NNPC staff and Unimaid lecturers kidnaped by BH which you told us lies that they have been all rescued.

thank God

9ice one jare

The monster that has turned against its masters... Boko Haram

uzoclinton:

... The kidnappee's were fulani's, the first class citizens of nigeria.. Of course they had to rescue them...

So make dem no rescue them so iPods won't think its because they are Fulani right.... So make dem no rescue them so iPods won't think its because they are Fulani right....

It's one thing to rescue them and another is to keep them away from going back to their drug soaked boko dudes.

Dem try..... God bless our soldiers

uzoclinton:

... The kidnappee's were fulani's, the first class citizens of nigeria.. Of course they had to rescue them...