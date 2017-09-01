₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 9:58am
Samson Siasia doesn’t thrill people only on football matters.
As a player he displayed tremendous skills with striking abilities, going on record as one of the best forwards to have emerged from Nigeria. And now as a coach he has always shown the good stuff he is made of. However, Siasia does not pack only football skills on the legs. He showed this last weekend in Atlanta where his daughter, Sanita was given out in marriage. It was an emotional moment for the ebony skinned Nigerian whose soccer team won Nigeria’s only medal in the Rio Olympic Games. That was after the silver medal he also won in Beijing Olympics.
The excitement on the day his daughter married was tremendous and Siasia demonstrated another skill that day. His dance steps amazed and thrilled all. Sanita got married to her heart throb Jamell Barret from the State of Georgia, USA. As soon as it was time for the traditional father/daughter dance, Siasia stormed the dance floor, sliding in rhythmic moves to the admiration of the audience.
The young beautiful Sanita danced and giggled to encourage her father to different dance styles. It was entertaining. The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday September 2, 2017 after the exchange of vows between Sanita and her husband at the prestigious Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Atlanta.
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by uzoclinton(m): 10:20am
Not that beautiful
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by ugolance(m): 10:47am
So Beautiful!!
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by IamAirforce1: 10:49am
Congrats
I pray it lasts
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Nutase(f): 11:50am
IamAirforce1:what a pessimistic prayer. Go and marry and pray same for yourself.
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Eldahcee: 12:43pm
ohk
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Akshow: 2:03pm
Congratulations
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by nairalandfreak(m): 2:03pm
Good news
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by kings09(m): 2:04pm
Ok. Next
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Airyprince(m): 2:04pm
so we should fry beans
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Chascop: 2:04pm
Who can caption that second pix..
Did you see that little boy,
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Royalfurnitures: 2:04pm
Congrats to the pretty lady
Check out my signature for quality and surable furniture
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 2:04pm
Nutase:
Madam! easy naaaaaaa!
It's a prayer na
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by emmabest2000(m): 2:04pm
uzoclinton:
Are u handsome ?
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Geonigga: 2:05pm
Make money as a guy and even the president's daughter will be your slave.
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 2:05pm
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Bibidear(f): 2:06pm
Beautiful
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by pweshboi(m): 2:07pm
uzoclinton:She Sha Don comot the single desperate ladies market... Let d other beautiful ones continue to get "expired" at home.
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by takenadoh: 2:07pm
Bloggers can just imagine and write for Country like say dem dey dia
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Lexusgs430: 2:07pm
Samson siasia siasia, show us your siasia siasia system..........
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by 9jayes: 2:08pm
Bibidear:
EH?
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 2:08pm
Hmm... ok..
HTC one m9 for sale
07065173203 Whatsapp/call
Lagos
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by AFONJACOW(m): 2:09pm
so they are now Americans
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Doctorphil: 2:09pm
I marry her
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by ghostridder: 2:09pm
ugolance:Na God creat am.. .
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by msylva2147(m): 2:09pm
Nutase:what is wrong with someone praying for their marriage to last?
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by najaka(f): 2:11pm
great
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by rattlesnake(m): 2:12pm
they will NEVER WED in NAIJA
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by guru90: 2:12pm
uzoclinton:Camera problem.
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by Seyitosino(m): 2:13pm
uzoclinton:Cos you aint a beholder
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 2:15pm
Mtcheeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeweeew
|Re: Sanita Siasia And Jamell Barret's White Wedding In Atlanta (Photos) by michony505(m): 2:15pm
Nutase:Someone should not pray in Peace again?
