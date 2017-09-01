



As a player he displayed tremendous skills with striking abilities, going on record as one of the best forwards to have emerged from Nigeria. And now as a coach he has always shown the good stuff he is made of. However, Siasia does not pack only football skills on the legs. He showed this last weekend in Atlanta where his daughter, Sanita was given out in marriage. It was an emotional moment for the ebony skinned Nigerian whose soccer team won Nigeria’s only medal in the Rio Olympic Games. That was after the silver medal he also won in Beijing Olympics.



The excitement on the day his daughter married was tremendous and Siasia demonstrated another skill that day. His dance steps amazed and thrilled all. Sanita got married to her heart throb Jamell Barret from the State of Georgia, USA. As soon as it was time for the traditional father/daughter dance, Siasia stormed the dance floor, sliding in rhythmic moves to the admiration of the audience.



The young beautiful Sanita danced and giggled to encourage her father to different dance styles. It was entertaining. The event took place in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday September 2, 2017 after the exchange of vows between Sanita and her husband at the prestigious Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Atlanta.





