|The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by YourTerror: 10:57am
I came back from Abuja to Aba 2 days ago. We were stuck in this road for a good 16 hours! Yea... You heard me right. 16 hours! Though some people left especially those heading to Onitsha, those of us heading to PH and Aba slept on this road because it was totally dead locked and impassable! Mind you that I left Abuja around 9 in the morning and arrived this road around 5. Then the story changed. Not until 9 am the following day were the villagers able to come out and help in pushing stuck buses and fallen trucks and trailers.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Limitless72(m): 11:04am
WTF....... Op this road is far near terrible
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by YourTerror: 11:07am
Lalasticlala, afufu anyi na ta odi mma? Chineke mere ndi na azu ahia ebere.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by adem30: 11:11am
Firstly are you sure this is a Federal road? Because we term every road a federal to attract sympathy.
Secondly, If this happened to be federal road, pls what exactly are SE people gains to die for Jonathan?
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by YourTerror: 11:12am
We need this on front page.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by pazienza(m): 11:19am
Passed through this road last two months.
Very bad road.
We had to look for a bypass by taking local village roads, and the community youths billed us repeatedly via numerous check points they mounted all over their community roads, for using their roads and invasion of their privacy and otherwise serene community with our noisy vehicles.
Bad roads all over the dead colonial estate.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Homeboiy(m): 11:20am
Your governor should ho n repair it
my governor went and repaired Enugu- awka road
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by PehaKaso: 11:25am
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by PehaKaso: 11:25am
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by PehaKaso: 11:25am
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by YourTerror: 11:29am
pazienza:
Pazienza nwannem, its that terrible. We saw hell two days ago. Please who do we cry to? Nigeria has failed its citizens immeasurably.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 11:31am
talk to kanu,he is ur potopoto republic. president
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Nutase(f): 11:33am
Buhari is really dealing with biafra.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by pazienza(m): 11:50am
YourTerror:
My brother, if you ask me, na who I go ask.
Nigeria will continue to fail until the needful is done.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by pazienza(m): 11:52am
adem30:
The road is not in SE, it's in Delta State. It links Delta and Edo states.
The community in question though is an Igbo community in Delta State. Read about Onicha Ugbo here :http://www.nairaland.com/3805117/history-enu-ani-igbo-people-onicha-ugbo
Onicha Ugbo is the home town of Ibe Kachikwu, the NNPC boss. He should use his federal influence and bring this road poor condition to the ears of powers that be in Abuja, it's the least he can do for Onicha Ugbo people.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by temptnow: 12:22pm
Someone should show us Dubai and Abu Dhabi pictures let's compare
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by rifasenate11(m): 12:41pm
These are times when Nigeria must learn the effect of voting someone who has an intense hatred for a particular region of people and religion. never in the history of this country has a president support divisiveness between the whole Nigerian nation. a president who doesn't care about some people because they are this or that!. it's very sad. the same president wouldn't mind stucking his mouth in the affairs of other countries and fishing out symphatetic notes just to deceive and bewitched those gullible people that he is not corrupt. there is always an end to everything. whether they like let their propaganda full thier hearts, an end is coming and that end will start from thier camp. loyalists will fall out of favour and will divide.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by adem30: 1:13pm
pazienza:
Thanks
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by ezenwajosh(m): 1:26pm
adem30:
OH SO NOW ONICHA UGBO IS SOUTH EAST? I THOUGHT IGBO IS DIFFERENT AND DELTA IS DIFFERENT.....I THOUGHT IFEANYI OKOWA SAID DELTA IS NOT IGBO
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by YourTerror: 3:29pm
Lalasticlala let this story touch your heart. It deserves front page.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by plessis: 3:50pm
adem30:shut up your mouth....
This is more than 2 years and you're still calling Jonathan....
Did he r*pe your mother?
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Doghari: 4:28pm
adem30:
Smelly muslim aboki-gworo is that road in the SE?
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Doghari: 4:37pm
pazienza:
Kachikwu Ibe that claimed to be more Lagosian than deltan? That one don loss tey tey.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by ipobarecriminals: 8:56pm
they told us jona the HATTRICKSTER ONE FIXED ALL ROADS
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by lafflaff123(m): 8:56pm
THE OP is a LIAR.
That is not a FEDERAL ROAD.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by lafflaff123(m): 8:58pm
YourTerror:
STOP LYING.
How is this road a Federal Road?you guys were trying to BYPASS the Highway to use Short-Cuts in the Village and got stuck. Who has ever traveled between Agbor to Onitsha and seen this road before?liars.
This is a purely State Govt road. So ask the Governor of Delta State.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by wunmi590(m): 8:58pm
We just need God's intervention in this country.
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by beautiful232(f): 8:58pm
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Omonph: 8:59pm
Na wah o
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by Abfinest007(m): 8:59pm
this is buhari saw that made him to say okowa is d press favorite bcus he has bought them over so they don't criticize him. okowa have you seen this road in ur state
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by nairaman66(m): 8:59pm
The political divide in Nigeria is not only mind boggling but astonishing!
The British should be called to question for putting these culturally and ethnically diverse people together! This is pure Fraud!!
|Re: The Current State Of Onicha Ugbo Federal Road In Delta State (pictures) by CosmeticChemist(m): 8:59pm
The level of infrastructural decay in this country is sickening..
