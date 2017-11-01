₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:57am
VIDEO: Popular Reverend, Father Mbaka Makes Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours
Hon. Tony Nwoye has be enmeshed with accusations of been involved in cultism from several quarters in Anambra state ahead of the 18th November election. Following these wide spread allegations, a popular spiritual father from the south east, Rev. Mbaka made some revealing statements. He was also received and prayed for by Man of God Ebube Muonso at his Church at World Youth Gathering programme
Watch Video Of His declarations:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0KHjgUWJso
As a way to assure his supporters and fans of the determination to justify himself and clear his name, the APC governorship Aspirant Tony Nwoye has released a statement in that regard.
Read Below:
THANK YOU, NDI ABAMBRA
The past weeks have been as exhilarating as it is daunting. The feeling so far generated by our campaign across the length and breadth of the State is, in all honesty, nothing short of a reassurance that our people are indeed seeking for a fresh air of progressive leadership.
I sincerely want to express unreserved appreciation to the Anambra electorates, who have to me become the best examples of an enlightened electorate. The reception across the 326 wards was warm, the expectations high and the resolve total.
I have realised that the sentiments peddled across most media spaces do not mirror the reality of our enormous grassroot support base. This is another reflection of the high moral rectitude and meticulousness of the Anambra voter who is not swayed by devious propaganda.
Yesterday was the last day for campaigns according to the laws guiding this process. As such, I have dismantled all my campaign machineries accordingly. However, it is of utmost importance that I express this appreciation to my supporters and team for the good works thus far.
We have worked and the harvest cannot be any less. As we anticipate the result of our efforts, we must not fail to be actively involved in the all important business of tomorrow.
I therefore urge all my supporters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise. I have avowed to a peaceful process devoid of intimidation and malpractices, and urge my supporters to do same.
We are unwavering in our conviction that victory shall be ours to celebrate.
Thank you immensely and God Bless us all.
Signed
Hon. Dr Tony Nwoye , MFR.
http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/video-popular-reverend-father-mbaka.html?m=0
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by GLeesMODEL(m): 10:59am
@alexreports
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by iamJ(m): 11:02am
with an alert, this father will exonerate satan
Charge and pray man of God
#No Filter Attitude
20 Likes 3 Shares
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by BRIGHTRIVERS(m): 11:05am
If This man wins, I will trek from Anambra to Kano state.
President Buhari be preparing your hand for the shake.
5 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by zombieHUNTER: 11:08am
Mbaka is a pastor and not a priest of God in the order of Melchizedek
7 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by alfredo4u(m): 12:56pm
A
1 Like
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by mez57: 12:57pm
In one sentence
APC is a bigger scam than MMM, #Take It Or You Leave It
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by medolab90(m): 12:58pm
If this Man should win
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by asdfjklhaha(f): 12:58pm
Its well
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by mez57: 12:58pm
My respect for this priest went from 0 to -100 Igbo Pastors and Money are like 5 & 6
7 Likes 1 Share
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by ottohan: 12:59pm
BRIGHTRIVERS:Hahahahajahshaja...I laf in roman numerals!!!
oboy, u are mean!!
1 Like
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Paperwhite(m): 12:59pm
Mbaka is a corrupt hireling priest.Tony Nwoye is a well known cultist in Enugu and Anambra.
5 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Jaheg: 1:00pm
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Templa(m): 1:01pm
APC priest..recession fall on you
5 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by LastSurvivor11: 1:02pm
Seems the Rev be "strong man" cultist to know how to know cultists..
1 Like
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by generalbush(m): 1:03pm
Theif
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by BruncleZuma: 1:04pm
1 Like
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Mrkumareze(m): 1:04pm
Confusion everywhere. Paganism would have been better, swear by Amadioha or ogwugwu and see what follows.
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Kobicove(m): 1:06pm
These people are a bunch of jokers
When did this guy become a government security agency that can just exonerate an accused person with fiat
Did he conduct any investigation the ascertain the veracity or otherwise of the accusations leveled against this man?
2 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by HomeOfMe(f): 1:06pm
GLeesMODEL:So says the polipriestcian.
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by unnamebo: 1:07pm
Nwoye: Mbaka abeg take this one hol body, I forget to shw since and the election na 2moro
Mbaka: Nwoye, just go Nairaland by 1pm go c for yourself...
5 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by ezex(m): 1:08pm
It is only God that can judge everyone...
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Proudgorgeousga(f): 1:08pm
all these fake men of God.
Tony Nwoye is an ex cultist university drop out. he is not fit to be governor.
he couldn't even express himself well during the debate.
#Obianotill2023
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by YelloweWest: 1:09pm
This father should just come out plain that he is an apc politician.
Nobody will flog him.
2 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by WealthPhillips(m): 1:12pm
Just talk Nwoye again..
2 Likes
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by Mrchippychappy(m): 1:14pm
mez57:
The mega money pro tithe pastors like oyedepo and adeboye are igbos abi?
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by sleezy106(m): 1:17pm
Who 1 take am serious
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by bejeria101(m): 1:17pm
This shameless thing that sold his soul for apc akara still talks? Shame.
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by mez57: 1:19pm
Mrchippychappy:A biafranfraud is triggered.
Re: Rev. Father Mbaka Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism Rumours (Video) by gerreer18: 1:22pm
Amazing
