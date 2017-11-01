





Hon. Tony Nwoye has be enmeshed with accusations of been involved in cultism from several quarters in Anambra state ahead of the 18th November election. Following these wide spread allegations, a popular spiritual father from the south east, Rev. Mbaka made some revealing statements. He was also received and prayed for by Man of God Ebube Muonso at his Church at World Youth Gathering programme



Watch Video Of His declarations:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z0KHjgUWJso



As a way to assure his supporters and fans of the determination to justify himself and clear his name, the APC governorship Aspirant Tony Nwoye has released a statement in that regard.



Read Below:



THANK YOU, NDI ABAMBRA



The past weeks have been as exhilarating as it is daunting. The feeling so far generated by our campaign across the length and breadth of the State is, in all honesty, nothing short of a reassurance that our people are indeed seeking for a fresh air of progressive leadership.



I sincerely want to express unreserved appreciation to the Anambra electorates, who have to me become the best examples of an enlightened electorate. The reception across the 326 wards was warm, the expectations high and the resolve total.



I have realised that the sentiments peddled across most media spaces do not mirror the reality of our enormous grassroot support base. This is another reflection of the high moral rectitude and meticulousness of the Anambra voter who is not swayed by devious propaganda.



Yesterday was the last day for campaigns according to the laws guiding this process. As such, I have dismantled all my campaign machineries accordingly. However, it is of utmost importance that I express this appreciation to my supporters and team for the good works thus far.



We have worked and the harvest cannot be any less. As we anticipate the result of our efforts, we must not fail to be actively involved in the all important business of tomorrow.



I therefore urge all my supporters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise. I have avowed to a peaceful process devoid of intimidation and malpractices, and urge my supporters to do same.



We are unwavering in our conviction that victory shall be ours to celebrate.



Thank you immensely and God Bless us all.





Signed

Hon. Dr Tony Nwoye , MFR.‎



http://www.alexreports.info/2017/11/video-popular-reverend-father-mbaka.html?m=0 VIDEO: Popular Reverend, Father Mbaka Makes Exonerates Tony Nwoye Of Cultism RumoursHon. Tony Nwoye has be enmeshed with accusations of been involved in cultism from several quarters in Anambra state ahead of the 18th November election. Following these wide spread allegations, a popular spiritual father from the south east, Rev. Mbaka made some revealing statements. He was also received and prayed for by Man of God Ebube Muonso at his Church at World Youth Gathering programmeWatch Video Of His declarations:As a way to assure his supporters and fans of the determination to justify himself and clear his name, the APC governorship Aspirant Tony Nwoye has released a statement in that regard.Read Below:THANK YOU, NDI ABAMBRAThe past weeks have been as exhilarating as it is daunting. The feeling so far generated by our campaign across the length and breadth of the State is, in all honesty, nothing short of a reassurance that our people are indeed seeking for a fresh air of progressive leadership.I sincerely want to express unreserved appreciation to the Anambra electorates, who have to me become the best examples of an enlightened electorate. The reception across the 326 wards was warm, the expectations high and the resolve total.I have realised that the sentiments peddled across most media spaces do not mirror the reality of our enormous grassroot support base. This is another reflection of the high moral rectitude and meticulousness of the Anambra voter who is not swayed by devious propaganda.Yesterday was the last day for campaigns according to the laws guiding this process. As such, I have dismantled all my campaign machineries accordingly. However, it is of utmost importance that I express this appreciation to my supporters and team for the good works thus far.We have worked and the harvest cannot be any less. As we anticipate the result of our efforts, we must not fail to be actively involved in the all important business of tomorrow.I therefore urge all my supporters to come out en masse to exercise their franchise. I have avowed to a peaceful process devoid of intimidation and malpractices, and urge my supporters to do same.We are unwavering in our conviction that victory shall be ours to celebrate.Thank you immensely and God Bless us all.SignedHon. Dr Tony Nwoye , MFR.‎