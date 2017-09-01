₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,144 members, 3,779,691 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 September 2017 at 09:33 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa (12245 Views)
3rd Wife Kills Her Hubby & 3 Other Members Of Family Cos Of Land In Enugu(pics) / Indian Woman Kills Her Husband, Puts His Dead Body In A Suitcase (Photos, Video) / Benue Mother Throws Her Newborn Baby Into A Toilet Pit (Pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by celebsnestblog: 1:41pm
A 38-year-old woman, identified as Kwaseve Fagal, arrested by the Nassarawa police command, has blamed poverty for murdering her newborn baby boy for money ritual in a bid to get out..
According to The Sun, the suspect revealed it was a decision she didn’t blink to take when a native doctor presented her with an alluring offer to make her rich overnight.
Bundle of joy
On August 14, 2017, the housewife who had nursed a full-term pregnancy, was delivered of a baby boy in her home at Gakerko village, Keana Local Government area of Nasarawa State, but the joy of her husband, Paul Fagal, aged 40, evaporated shortly after.
Though the couple, peasant farmers, earlier had two children in their 14 years of marriage, the arrival of the new baby lifted the drowning soul of his father who had been toiling over the years, albeit with difficulty, to fend for his family.
Help from the devil
Unknown to Paul, his wife had been suffocating as they laboured for survival in their years of wedlock and was waiting on the devil for help.
Acting on the instruction of a herbalist, she discreetly took the infant to a secluded area of the community shortly after birth and killed him. Then, she took his blood in a clay pot and dumped the remains in a nearby stream.
But the bubble burst as the sudden disappearance of the baby aroused apprehension in the community, amid suspicion that the mother from hell might have committed sacrilege. After summoning all the women in the community for interrogation, a threat by the village head, Mathew Oloko, to further conduct orthodox and traditional probe into the incident, unveiled Kwaseve as the perpetrator of the dastardly act.
Police steps in
She eventually led a search party to a stream where the decomposed body of the baby was recovered, but kept sealed lips on the motive for the act till she was arrested and taken away by the police.
However, in a chanced encounter with our correspondent at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Nasarawa State police command where she is in custody, she told a shocking tale of the circumstances that led her into killing her child to shake off the shackles of poverty.
She had been troubled over her husband’s inability to overcome poverty despite the fact that they toiled daily to make ends meet. Rather than reprieve, the situation worsened to a point that putting food on the table became a difficult task. Sometimes, the family stayed for days without food, and despair set in.
Her story
Faced with gloom, she accepted the devil’s alternative when herbalist in the community she identified as Alhaji Abass Loko, gave her hope. Kwaseve was six months pregnant when he offered her help, which she grabbed pleasantly, even though the price was her unborn baby.
She narrated;
“Life became very difficult for my husband and I, to a point that having food daily became a problem, not to talk of catering for the two children we already had.
The kids were not feeding well; we go hungry for days because we don’t have money to buy food.
Though we are farmers, things didn’t just work well for us. That was why when the baba (Alhaji Loko), who hails from Kaduna State approached me with an offer to lift the burden of abject poverty, I gladly accepted”,
See more at>> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/killed-new-born-baby-become-rich-38-year-old-mother-reveals/
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by generationz(f): 2:25pm
Poverty is a disease, driving men to the point of insanity to carry out the vilest acts.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by McGg(m): 2:33pm
she should just be used for the same purpose
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Tiwaladeice(m): 8:04pm
devil incarnate
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by posttobe: 8:04pm
Poverty is d Root of all evil
3 Likes
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by FemiEddy(m): 8:05pm
may God have mercy on us, Amen
1 Like
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by GreenMavro: 8:05pm
so sad...what a life, even the rich are looking for a child to call their own.
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by benedictac(f): 8:05pm
McGg:her head na coins so no need. just throw her into latrine and cover it
1 Like
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Catalyst4real: 8:05pm
This life don tire me ah swear
1 Share
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by gurunlocker: 8:05pm
I hope she is rich now..... Thunder fire her left yansh
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by TosineGuy(m): 8:05pm
clap for yourself ma. Infact, wehdone ma. Wicked mothers, you know their location in nigeria
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by bentlywills(m): 8:06pm
OK
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by olamil34: 8:06pm
and yet you are poor
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Yexashinak: 8:07pm
What hapoened to a mother's undying love
6 Likes
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Felixalex(m): 8:07pm
Hope ure now rich
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by tiswell(m): 8:08pm
Madam this is pure wickedness and the height of insanity.Poverty isn't an excuse.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by ivolt: 8:10pm
Only fools believe that human part or any biological material can make them rich overnight.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Homeboiy(m): 8:10pm
Are u now rich?
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by itiswellandwell: 8:10pm
Just imagine.
Check my signature for ongoing promo of our full capacity powerbank
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Celestyn8213: 8:11pm
Thank God most mothers are NOT like you... Poverty go kill u.
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by Nonywendy(m): 8:12pm
Recession
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by andersonbillz(m): 8:13pm
Poverty is really a disease.
Saw someone eating feaces just to get rich.
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by apesinola001(m): 8:13pm
Devil woman
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by beautiful232(f): 8:13pm
madam you bear the pains for 9 good month
and you still kill the baby?
no need serious koboko
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by apesinola001(m): 8:14pm
Devil mother
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by ceezarhh(m): 8:15pm
she should be used for rituals too...simple!
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by cococandy(f): 8:17pm
Are you rich now? Dummy
2 Likes
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by abike12(f): 8:17pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by beautiful232(f): 8:18pm
madam you bear the pains for 9 good month
and you still kill the baby?
no need serious koboko
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by MARYchiells(f): 8:18pm
Yexashinak:
When the devil takes over the wheel,
Love disappears. People have really sold their conscience to devil and this is one of the evidence.
|Re: Woman Kills Her Newborn Baby To Become Rich In Nasarawa by kittykollinxx(m): 8:19pm
it does not worth killing anybody for rituals and you won't be as rich as dangote
1 Like
26yr Old Nigerian, Olutosin Oduwole, Imprisioned For Terrorist Threats / Arisekola Alao's Son Kidnapped In Lagos / Onitsha Car Dealer Killed By Robbers
Viewing this topic: Barywhyte(m), stifYan(m), malowsky(m), Jobig(m), Fejok01(f), officialfestus(m), MrMash(m), MyIncorp, kellyjc(m), Nneka234(f), jitolala(m), sahedorf(m), tkpoint2(m), Giwa80(m), Leebrown(m), Noblesheila, Godchild2015(f), MayorRazor, hablink, Plolly(f), adesewa4uyahoo(f), femi4wonders, Prinzyy, specco(m), burakado17, talkless07, tenderblaze(f), IYANGBALI, olhawhaley, 2good(m), saidyboy(m), BlackMaria, Ekesbaba1(m), mrendaud(m), IAMJojo(m), Olami90, dsocioemmy(m), supereagle(m), Comjul(m), proudlyND(m), Orpe7(m), Caezer(m), skultrick(m), MfonIrocks, Jopac, damiplovR(m), akseom, Otykween(f), Babgee01(m), wawale(m), AmeerahFKI(f), madampresident(f), olumideey(m), ostem, Smarte724(m) and 117 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16