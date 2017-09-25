Arsenal vs West Brom (Emirates, 20:00 Monday)

Team news

Arsenal

Arsenal will be without forward Danny Welbeck, who faces a month out because of a groin injury.



Mesut Ozil is likely to return after a knee injury, while Theo Walcott should have shaken off the knock he picked up in midweek.



West Brom's Gareth Barry is set for a record 633rd Premier League appearance.



Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke will be assessed while Jake Livermore is back in the squad after being given an extended rest.

Mesut Ozil is in contention to return to the Arsenal team for Monday's Premier League clash with West Brom.

The Germany midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury but is now back in training, while Theo Walcott should be fit despite being forced off with a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster.

Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are missing, as is Calum Chambers who has suffered a recurrence of a recent hip problem.





Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Mustafi, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette.

West Brom

West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is expected to break the Premier League appearance record against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The 36-year-old, who made his professional debut for Aston Villa in 1998, will play in his 633rd top-flight game and break Ryan Giggs' record if he features on Monday night.

Chris Brunt (calf) will be assessed along with Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) while it remains to be seen if Jake Livermore will return to the squad after being given a break by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.



MATCH FACTS



Head-to-head



Arsenal have won six successive home matches against West Brom in the Premier League, conceding just one goal.

Albion's only Premier League win away at Arsenal was 3-2 in September 2010.

However, West Brom did beat the Gunners 3-1 at The Hawthorns when the clubs last met in March.

Arsenal



Arsenal have a 100% record at home this season, winning both their Premier League matches at the Emirates and also a Europa League game and EFL Cup tie.

However, the Gunners have lost two of their five Premier League games this season - only twice previously have they lost three of their opening six fixtures.

Arsenal have won seven successive Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium, their best run there since a nine-match winning streak between December 2014 and April 2015.

Alexandre Lacazette could become the first Arsenal player to score in his opening three league appearances at home since Brian Marwood in September 1988.

Alexis Sanchez has started 99 Premier League matches. Gilberto Silva is the only South American to reach a century of Premier League starts for Arsenal.

West Bromwich Albion



After winning their first two Premier League matches of the season, West Brom have failed to win any of the subsequent three (D2, L1).

The Baggies have won only one of their 11 top-flight away matches in 2017 (D4, L6), a 1-0 victory at Burnley on 19 August.

Gareth Barry could make his 633rd Premier League appearance, thereby setting a new record. He is currently level with Ryan Giggs on 632 appearances.

This will be the 10th time that Tony Pulis has managed a team at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. He has lost the previous nine there with a combined score of 20-3.

West Brom have had 10 Premier League 0-0 draws since Pulis took charge in 2015. Only Southampton (13) and Manchester United (12) have recorded more.