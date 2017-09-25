₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Omooba77: 6:53pm On Sep 09
Arsenal vs West Brom (Emirates, 20:00 Monday)
Team news
Arsenal
TEAM NEWS
Arsenal will be without forward Danny Welbeck, who faces a month out because of a groin injury.
Mesut Ozil is likely to return after a knee injury, while Theo Walcott should have shaken off the knock he picked up in midweek.
West Brom's Gareth Barry is set for a record 633rd Premier League appearance.
Chris Brunt, Nacer Chadli and Oliver Burke will be assessed while Jake Livermore is back in the squad after being given an extended rest.
Mesut Ozil is in contention to return to the Arsenal team for Monday's Premier League clash with West Brom.
The Germany midfielder has been struggling with a knee injury but is now back in training, while Theo Walcott should be fit despite being forced off with a knock in the midweek Carabao Cup win over Doncaster.
Danny Welbeck (groin), Francis Coquelin (hamstring) and Santi Cazorla (ankle) are missing, as is Calum Chambers who has suffered a recurrence of a recent hip problem.
Provisional squad: Cech, Ospina, Mertesacker, Holding, Koscielny, Monreal, Mustafi, Bellerin, Nelson, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Wilshere, Xhaka, Elneny, Ozil, Giroud, Walcott, Sanchez, Iwobi, Lacazette.
West Brom
West Brom midfielder Gareth Barry is expected to break the Premier League appearance record against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
The 36-year-old, who made his professional debut for Aston Villa in 1998, will play in his 633rd top-flight game and break Ryan Giggs' record if he features on Monday night.
Chris Brunt (calf) will be assessed along with Nacer Chadli (thigh) and Oliver Burke (hamstring) while it remains to be seen if Jake Livermore will return to the squad after being given a break by Baggies boss Tony Pulis.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
Arsenal have won six successive home matches against West Brom in the Premier League, conceding just one goal.
Albion's only Premier League win away at Arsenal was 3-2 in September 2010.
However, West Brom did beat the Gunners 3-1 at The Hawthorns when the clubs last met in March.
Arsenal
Arsenal have a 100% record at home this season, winning both their Premier League matches at the Emirates and also a Europa League game and EFL Cup tie.
However, the Gunners have lost two of their five Premier League games this season - only twice previously have they lost three of their opening six fixtures.
Arsenal have won seven successive Premier League games at the Emirates Stadium, their best run there since a nine-match winning streak between December 2014 and April 2015.
Alexandre Lacazette could become the first Arsenal player to score in his opening three league appearances at home since Brian Marwood in September 1988.
Alexis Sanchez has started 99 Premier League matches. Gilberto Silva is the only South American to reach a century of Premier League starts for Arsenal.
West Bromwich Albion
After winning their first two Premier League matches of the season, West Brom have failed to win any of the subsequent three (D2, L1).
The Baggies have won only one of their 11 top-flight away matches in 2017 (D4, L6), a 1-0 victory at Burnley on 19 August.
Gareth Barry could make his 633rd Premier League appearance, thereby setting a new record. He is currently level with Ryan Giggs on 632 appearances.
This will be the 10th time that Tony Pulis has managed a team at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League. He has lost the previous nine there with a combined score of 20-3.
West Brom have had 10 Premier League 0-0 draws since Pulis took charge in 2015. Only Southampton (13) and Manchester United (12) have recorded more.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by lifezone247(m): 2:55am On Sep 11
3 point for sure.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Omooba77: 9:08am
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by collinometricx: 9:13am
optional1 omooba77 lifezone247 2moro is mha birthday....
if arsenal nor win this match I go faint
#COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by optional1(f): 2:46pm
collinometricx:
tomorrow is your birthday lolz
for that assnal will lose cos i want to see how you will faint....
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by collinometricx: 2:50pm
chisus!!!!
optional1:
bad belle is allowed
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by lathrowinger: 6:32pm
Correct score 2 0
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by edo3(m): 6:33pm
X match
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by nairavsdollars: 6:33pm
Arsenal 3 vs West Brom 1
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by ENDTIMEgist(m): 6:34pm
COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by hemartins(m): 6:34pm
Win or draw
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by uzoclinton(m): 6:34pm
Easy Match.... But I no go surprise if Arsenal Draw
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Rocketmaster(f): 6:36pm
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Supersuave2(m): 6:37pm
Draw/Lose
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Benekruku(m): 6:38pm
Assanal`s loss is inevitable tonight.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by baybeeboi: 6:39pm
Why?
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Comrade360: 6:40pm
It occurred to me that Arsenal has started licking the draw soup too
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by DickDastardLION(m): 6:43pm
Arsenal 0 - Westbrom 2
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by pefosa(m): 6:46pm
gunner winning this match for sure ..............up gunner for life
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by ibe123: 6:48pm
Arsenal 4 westbrom 0
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Franchise21(m): 6:51pm
COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by ibe123: 6:54pm
Pls when will arsenal jam man u our oloshos so that we can teach them futbal lesson
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by dotcomnamename: 6:55pm
Lets go gunner ! #COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by mansakhalifa(m): 6:56pm
I call this a game a barren draw. Arsenal fans and well wishers say a big Amen.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by dotcomnamename: 6:56pm
DickDastardLION:
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by MetaHuman: 6:57pm
I'm 101% sure the game is gonna end in draw
Quote me after the game.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 6:58pm
I am here to laugh
Ggmu
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by CrEaToRmalden(m): 6:59pm
They must lose.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by kaycyor: 7:01pm
Gunners my people!!! Abeg na straight win I carry for bet9ja ooo.... No fall my hands today...
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by ibe123: 7:01pm
I heared that buahri died in a plane crash when returning to nigeria today is that true.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by Saadallah26(m): 7:02pm
Abeg give me 3points or else Ago faint. COYG
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion Today At 8pm by mansakhalifa(m): 7:05pm
[quote author=Omooba77 post=60295084]Arsenal vs West Brom (Emirates, 20:00 Monday)
Team news
Arsenal
TEAM NEWS
Arsenal will be without forward Danny Welbeck, who faces a month out because of a groin injury.
Mesut Ozil is likely to return after a knee injury, while Theo Walcott should have shaken off the knock he picked up in midweek.
West Brom's GARETH BARRY is set for a record 633rd Premier League appearance. It seems to me that that Barry guy wants to live and die in the EPL. I guess he'll join Huddersfield when he eventually leaves WBA.
