₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,884,767 members, 3,814,905 topics. Date: Tuesday, 26 September 2017 at 01:01 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / European Football (EPL, UEFA, La Liga) / Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 (9649 Views)
West Bromwich Albion Vs Arsenal (3 - 1) On 18th March 2017 / Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 21st April 2016 / West Bromwich Albion Vs Manchester City (0 - 3) On 10t August 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Adaumunocha(f): 8:45pm On Sep 25
UndisputedBosom:I dont. I try to understand what goes on around me.
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ibe123: 8:45pm On Sep 25
MorataFC:morata beware of lacazette ooh
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by MrCEO69(m): 8:47pm On Sep 25
lacalacazzzzz
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by aluma(m): 8:47pm On Sep 25
Why will eleny start dis match also with Ramsey arsenal mid field is. Gab arsene u and Ramsey we go investigateoooo
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by jammer777: 8:48pm On Sep 25
If this pressure is sustained @ the early part of 2nd half, Arsenal might concede.
COYG, let's sit on this 3points plssssss
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by femi4: 9:08pm On Sep 25
Simpsonrocket:She's as old as Nairaland itself.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Edipee(m): 9:11pm On Sep 25
Mznaett:i just dey look you o
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by durubennie: 9:16pm On Sep 25
Sharp under 2.5
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Mznaett(f): 9:23pm On Sep 25
Edipee:No look me too much o make I no miss road
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by jammer777: 9:25pm On Sep 25
Laca-baby
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by mukina2: 9:25pm On Sep 25
lacaaaaaaagooaaaal
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by sikells(m): 9:26pm On Sep 25
lacazette on a hatrick soon
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Mznaett(f): 9:26pm On Sep 25
Goallllllll from my laca-bby
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Omooba77: 9:27pm On Sep 25
Lacazette 2-0!!
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by LesbianBoy(m): 9:28pm On Sep 25
What a miss by lacazette
Buhari sef
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ichommy(m): 9:28pm On Sep 25
GOOOAALLL!!!! Lacazette That's four premier league goals
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ichommy(m): 9:28pm On Sep 25
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ibadangroup: 9:29pm On Sep 25
Tank god
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ibadangroup: 9:31pm On Sep 25
See my club
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Aminat508(f): 9:31pm On Sep 25
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by ibe123: 9:32pm On Sep 25
Lacazette more strenght to ur leg
2 Likes
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by 2kass(m): 9:37pm On Sep 25
El neny is bae..: almost perfect tonight... Xhaka is crap
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by bullbull: 9:42pm On Sep 25
aluma:
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by mukina2: 9:44pm On Sep 25
Ramos leave my team alone
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by lifezone247(m): 9:44pm On Sep 25
collinometricx:happy birthday bro, God bless you.
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Iseoluwani: 9:45pm On Sep 25
Wow, I never knew that Apostle Conte, the presiding Bishop of Chelsea Modern Day Football Ministry can also run 4 services as well, with guest speakers, Minister Morata and Evangelist Pedro ministering in the first, third, fourth, and second service respectively and Pastor Cesar Azphilicueta was the guest artist. The Lord also used Minister Fabrigas and Hazard in a mighty way, even though they arrived late during the course of the service. Rev. Kante and Bakayako never disappointed us as they led us in marathon prayer sections. Brother Curtious, Rudiger, Christensen, Moses Alonso, Cahill and Willian made sure we had no problems with the arrangement of people trooping in for the service as they served as members of the Ushering unit.
What a wonderful service.
You are also invited to our next service on Wednesday in Spain as the Lord will be using different mighty men of God to minister to us in that service. As you worship with us, may God bless you...
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by baybeeboi: 9:48pm On Sep 25
Opta stat
Alexandre Lacazette has scored 21 penalties since 2014/15, only Cristiano Ronaldo has converted more in Europe's top 5 leagues (22).
1 Like
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by baybeeboi: 9:49pm On Sep 25
Opta stat
Alexandre Lacazette's game by numbers vs. West Brom: 100% aerial duels won 100% take-ons (4) 4 shots 2 goals Found his new home. �
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by Mediapace: 9:49pm On Sep 25
Aminat508:
See teeth
On top one yeye win
No be your mate dey win 4 : 0 and above
|Re: Arsenal Vs West Bromwich Albion (2 - 0) On 25th September 2017 by baybeeboi: 9:50pm On Sep 25
Opta stat
Alexandre Lacazette is the first Arsenal player in Premier League history to score in each of his first three home games.
4 Likes
CapitalOne Cup: Arsenal Vs Coventry City (6 - 1) On 26th Sept 2012 / Everton Vs Chelsea (1 - 2) On 30th December 2012 / UCL: Arsenal Vs Schalke (0 - 2) On 24th October
Viewing this topic: yinkeys(m), Basalt(m), Livefreeordieha(m), momodub and 6 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 76