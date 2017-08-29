₦airaland Forum

Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:21pm On Sep 09


In 2016 Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video where she was mocking Pastor Owusu Bampa over the failed prediction/prophesy that he made that Hilary Clinton would emerge President of United States.

The angry prophet in return "cursed her" and prophesied that her marriage will soon crash...

See Video of Afia mocking the prophet in 2016

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZApBN2VN60

Video of the Prophet's prophesy on her marriage


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB97OJsk1mA

Barely a year after the prophesy, she was caught pant down and taped by her husband having sex with another man in their own house


http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/how-ghanian-prophet-prophesized-collapse-of-comedienne-afias-marriage-after-she-mocked-him-in-2016
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:21pm On Sep 09
See the full unedited video

http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/full-unedited-video-of-afia-schwarzeneggers-having-adultery-sex-leaks-online

1 Like

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:22pm On Sep 09
Lalasticlala Next time she will not mock a Man of God

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:27pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Lalasticlala Next time she will not mock a Man of God


False prophets everywhere

10 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Evaberry(f): 7:28pm On Sep 09
All these fanatics are here
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:29pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:


False prophets everwhere
why are you cancelling my post?
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:32pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
why are you cancelling my post?

Bcus its a trash

17 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:34pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:


Bcus its a trash
You are the trashy person here Mister man

25 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:34pm On Sep 09
Lalasticlala
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:35pm On Sep 09
Mynd44 (though I'm not calling you to ban any poster)
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:40pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
You are the trashy person here Mister man

It takes trash to know trash.

6 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:42pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:


It takes trash to know trash.
Get out of my thread

9 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Temilayhor(m): 7:44pm On Sep 09
Nah so.....End time prophecy
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:50pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Get out of my thread


Your mates are out there making millions and you're here bragging about a thread.

14 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:53pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:



Your mates are out there making millions and you're here bragging about a thread.
Have you made your own millions?

46 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by carzola(m): 8:00pm On Sep 09
AFFIA this Affia that..

please let ghana keep their
problems to themselves
we have ours...

7 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 8:07pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Have you made your own millions?

Well, thats really none of your business. It would be better if you put more effort into bragging about a thread.

2 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Omonph: 10:01pm On Sep 09
Na them sabi
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:02pm On Sep 09
Omenkalives come see your Ghanian crush o
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm On Sep 09
Hmmm
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by 1Sharon(f): 10:03pm On Sep 09
.
Curses her after she mocked him for his failed prophecy? undecided

1 Like

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:03pm On Sep 09
grin
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by niggi4life(m): 10:03pm On Sep 09
Wether he's a false prophet or not.. mind you, he's ministry will boom after this viral information.... that's how they make their money!!!!

2 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by PqsMike: 10:03pm On Sep 09
...well...i believe he said that out of anger.....luckily for him it materialized ....that's in no way a prophesy.


Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by xreal: 10:03pm On Sep 09
Him own prophecy na guess work abeg.



He go dey form champion now.
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by lifestrong: 10:04pm On Sep 09
Temilayhor:
Nah so.....End time prophecy
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:05pm On Sep 09
He who laugh last....laugh best.Schwarzetiger hope u av learnt ur lesson
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by WarriDemon890(m): 10:08pm On Sep 09
But my area people that mocked TB Joshua on his prophecy, their marriage still dey intact cool cool
Nonsense and false prophets!!

1 Like

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by rattlesnake(m): 10:09pm On Sep 09
these buffons
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by WarriDemon890(m): 10:09pm On Sep 09
niggi4life:
Wether he's a false prophet or not.. mind you, he's ministry will boom after this viral information.... that's how they make their money!!!!
Nor be lie grin grin
Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by nonut: 10:10pm On Sep 09
There's nothing like "curse" from the pastor. The pastor used his power of reasoning and you don't need a seer to tell you that a lady like her can never last in marriage.
I won't even be surprised if she staged the whole thing.
Ghanaians are leaking sextapes like tomorrow no dey.

2 Likes

Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ivolt: 10:11pm On Sep 09
Gullible people everywhere.

