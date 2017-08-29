Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 (9394 Views)

In 2016 Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video where she was mocking Pastor Owusu Bampa over the failed prediction/prophesy that he made that Hilary Clinton would emerge President of United States.



The angry prophet in return "cursed her" and prophesied that her marriage will soon crash...



See Video of Afia mocking the prophet in 2016



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZApBN2VN60



Video of the Prophet's prophesy on her marriage





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB97OJsk1mA



Barely a year after the prophesy, she was caught pant down and taped by her husband having sex with another man in their own house





Next time she will not mock a Man of God

ibibiofirstlady:

Next time she will not mock a Man of God



False prophets everywhere

All these fanatics are here

NorthSide:





False prophets everwhere

ibibiofirstlady:

why are you cancelling my post?

Bcus its a trash

NorthSide:





You are the trashy person here Mister man

Lalasticlala

ibibiofirstlady:

You are the trashy person here Mister man

It takes trash to know trash.

NorthSide:





Get out of my thread

Nah so.....End time prophecy

ibibiofirstlady:

Get out of my thread



Your mates are out there making millions and you're here bragging about a thread.

NorthSide:







Have you made your own millions?

AFFIA this Affia that..



please let ghana keep their

problems to themselves

we have ours... 7 Likes

ibibiofirstlady:

Have you made your own millions?

Well, thats really none of your business. It would be better if you put more effort into bragging about a thread.

Na them sabi

Omenkalives come see your Ghanian crush o

Hmmm



Curses her after she mocked him for his failed prophecy?

Wether he's a false prophet or not.. mind you, he's ministry will boom after this viral information.... that's how they make their money!!!!

...well...i believe he said that out of anger.....luckily for him it materialized ....that's in no way a prophesy.





Him own prophecy na guess work abeg.







He go dey form champion now.

Temilayhor:

Nah so.....End time prophecy

He who laugh last....laugh best.Schwarzetiger hope u av learnt ur lesson



Nonsense and false prophets!! But my area people that mocked TB Joshua on his prophecy, their marriage still dey intact

these buffons

niggi4life:

Nor be lie

There's nothing like "curse" from the pastor. The pastor used his power of reasoning and you don't need a seer to tell you that a lady like her can never last in marriage.

I won't even be surprised if she staged the whole thing.

Ghanaians are leaking sextapes like tomorrow no dey.