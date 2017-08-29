₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:21pm On Sep 09
In 2016 Afia Schwarzenegger posted a video where she was mocking Pastor Owusu Bampa over the failed prediction/prophesy that he made that Hilary Clinton would emerge President of United States.
The angry prophet in return "cursed her" and prophesied that her marriage will soon crash...
See Video of Afia mocking the prophet in 2016
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZApBN2VN60
Video of the Prophet's prophesy on her marriage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pB97OJsk1mA
Barely a year after the prophesy, she was caught pant down and taped by her husband having sex with another man in their own house
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/how-ghanian-prophet-prophesized-collapse-of-comedienne-afias-marriage-after-she-mocked-him-in-2016
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:21pm On Sep 09
See the full unedited video
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/full-unedited-video-of-afia-schwarzeneggers-having-adultery-sex-leaks-online
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:22pm On Sep 09
Lalasticlala Next time she will not mock a Man of God
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:27pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
False prophets everywhere
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Evaberry(f): 7:28pm On Sep 09
All these fanatics are here
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:29pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:why are you cancelling my post?
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:32pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Bcus its a trash
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:34pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:You are the trashy person here Mister man
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:34pm On Sep 09
Lalasticlala
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:35pm On Sep 09
Mynd44 (though I'm not calling you to ban any poster)
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:40pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
It takes trash to know trash.
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:42pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:Get out of my thread
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Temilayhor(m): 7:44pm On Sep 09
Nah so.....End time prophecy
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 7:50pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Your mates are out there making millions and you're here bragging about a thread.
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ibibiofirstlady(f): 7:53pm On Sep 09
NorthSide:Have you made your own millions?
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by carzola(m): 8:00pm On Sep 09
AFFIA this Affia that..
please let ghana keep their
problems to themselves
we have ours...
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by NorthSide: 8:07pm On Sep 09
ibibiofirstlady:
Well, thats really none of your business. It would be better if you put more effort into bragging about a thread.
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Omonph: 10:01pm On Sep 09
Na them sabi
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by TonyeBarcanista(m): 10:02pm On Sep 09
Omenkalives come see your Ghanian crush o
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by auntysimbiat(f): 10:03pm On Sep 09
Hmmm
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by 1Sharon(f): 10:03pm On Sep 09
Curses her after she mocked him for his failed prophecy?
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 10:03pm On Sep 09
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by niggi4life(m): 10:03pm On Sep 09
Wether he's a false prophet or not.. mind you, he's ministry will boom after this viral information.... that's how they make their money!!!!
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by PqsMike: 10:03pm On Sep 09
...well...i believe he said that out of anger.....luckily for him it materialized ....that's in no way a prophesy.
Meanwhile, Do u need simple and classy Building designs/plans?
or you're looking for a trusted professional to handle your building project..?
Send me a mail on : projectqsmichael@gmail.com
U can check my profile for nemwrous samples
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by xreal: 10:03pm On Sep 09
Him own prophecy na guess work abeg.
He go dey form champion now.
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by lifestrong: 10:04pm On Sep 09
Temilayhor:
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by EmperorSixtus(m): 10:05pm On Sep 09
He who laugh last....laugh best.Schwarzetiger hope u av learnt ur lesson
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by WarriDemon890(m): 10:08pm On Sep 09
But my area people that mocked TB Joshua on his prophecy, their marriage still dey intact
Nonsense and false prophets!!
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by rattlesnake(m): 10:09pm On Sep 09
these buffons
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by WarriDemon890(m): 10:09pm On Sep 09
niggi4life:Nor be lie
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by nonut: 10:10pm On Sep 09
There's nothing like "curse" from the pastor. The pastor used his power of reasoning and you don't need a seer to tell you that a lady like her can never last in marriage.
I won't even be surprised if she staged the whole thing.
Ghanaians are leaking sextapes like tomorrow no dey.
|Re: Owusu Bempah Prophesied Afia Schwarzenegger's Marriage Crash In 2016 by ivolt: 10:11pm On Sep 09
Gullible people everywhere.
