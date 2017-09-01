Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest (10209 Views)

Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) / Militant Leader And His Commanders Killed In Rivers (Graphic Photos) / Cross River: No Military Bombardment In Calabar (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





On 1 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized hundreds of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest. A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform had earlier sighted the BHTs who were gathered under some trees.



Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.



The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs.



The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.



OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force



Source; Here are pictures of some senior Boko Haram terrorists commanders who were neutralized last week Friday, 1st September 2017, during aerial bombardment on their hideout in Sambisa forest. The neutralized Ameers, Abubakar Benishek, Modu Bako and Audu Kubuiri.On 1 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized hundreds of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest. A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform had earlier sighted the BHTs who were gathered under some trees.Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs.The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.OLATOKUNBO ADESANYAAir Commodore Director of Public Relations and InformationNigerian Air ForceSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boko-haram-terrorists-senior-ameers-killed-in-sambisa-forest.html 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

hmm... how do we know they are commanders ? Nigeria 15 Likes

emmy4lov:

hmm... how do we know they are commanders ? Nigeria

You are right bro



An interview by you in sambisa forest will put an end to the debate



We call that first hand info



We await your return for update



Safe trip You are right broAn interview by you in sambisa forest will put an end to the debateWe call that first hand infoWe await your return for updateSafe trip 45 Likes 4 Shares

Thought I will see the lifeless pictures of these top animals! 6 Likes 1 Share

all this media killings of Boko Haram commanders won't win the war.... a step in the right direction will require doing the actual killing 4 Likes

Kill them all..the only good terrorist is a dead one 1 Like





Hmm neutralized hundreds of boko haram terrorists,you don't meant it,op more pictures please,especially lifeless bodies of the hurdreds neurtralized Hmm neutralized hundreds of boko haram terrorists,you don't meant it,op more pictures please,especially lifeless bodies of the hurdreds neurtralized 9 Likes



It remains elrufai If indeed it's true and coming from a reputable online media platform like newshelm, it's good news.It remains elrufai 2 Likes

Say not to propaganda 4 Likes

Na wash

Show us the corpse not all these trash 4 Likes 1 Share

Oga go sit down wit I'm fat belle for office dey give order..God dey All this illiterates wettin dem dey command self wey our army no fit flush them allOga go sit down wit I'm fat belle for office dey give order..God dey 1 Like

lalasticlala

Nigeria feeding BH with high yield vitamins it will accelerate their problems.... but why are the wailing hordes saddened by abi na your brother dem kill.

Na dis people for dis pic be commanders?

And tomorrow we go see this idiot ragheads laughing at us on TV. At least they should match their corpses with pictures.



And kudos to our gallant soldiers, God bless your families

Everybody is a commander now.. don't even know I clicked reply.. anyone has any better this to use for the space? 1 Like

sarrki:





You are right bro



An interview by you in sambisa forest will put an end to the debate



We call that first hand info



We await your return for update



Safe trip

Sarrki, you badt guy. See as you nack hammer for Emeka head. Sarrki, you badt guy. See as you nack hammer for Emeka head. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Show us their dead bodies enough of this neutralising

Weldone Nigeria soldiers

Angelanest:

Here are pictures of some senior Boko Haram terrorists commanders who were neutralized last week Friday, 1st September 2017, during aerial bombardment on their hideout in Sambisa forest. The neutralized Ameers, Abubakar Benishek, Modu Bako and Audu Kubuiri.



On 1 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized hundreds of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest. A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform had earlier sighted the BHTs who were gathered under some trees.



Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.



The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs.



The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.



OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA

Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigerian Air Force



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boko-haram-terrorists-senior-ameers-killed-in-sambisa-forest.html

where the corpse where the corpse 1 Like

That's how they keep telling us they've killed the leader but he keeps popping up everywhere. Abeg, make we hear word. 1 Like

Hmmmm

Commander ko Generals ni

f

Ifeanyi4491:

Say no to propaganda 1 Like

Abeg Shakau dey there? If not try again 1 Like

GreatUniben:

And tomorrow we go see this idiot ragheads laughing at us on TV. At least they should match their corpses with pictures.



And kudos to our gallant soldiers, God bless your families

Where is the video of the bombed area and the corpse?

EponOjuku:





Sarrki, you badt guy. See as you nack hammer for Emeka head.





Na so boss Na so boss