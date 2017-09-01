₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Angelanest: 4:17am
Here are pictures of some senior Boko Haram terrorists commanders who were neutralized last week Friday, 1st September 2017, during aerial bombardment on their hideout in Sambisa forest. The neutralized Ameers, Abubakar Benishek, Modu Bako and Audu Kubuiri.
On 1 September 2017, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) neutralized hundreds of Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) in Garin Maloma area in Sambisa Forest. A NAF Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (iSR) platform had earlier sighted the BHTs who were gathered under some trees.
Consequently, a combination of NAF fighter aircraft namely the F7-Ni, Alpha Jet and L-39 ZA aircraft was detailed to carry out air interdiction on the BHT gathering.
The Alpha Jet aircraft acquired and attacked the target with bombs, neutralising many of the BHTs. Thereafter, the F-Ni aircraft immediately conducted a bomb attack, which resulted in the death of more BHTs.
The L-39ZA aircraft then followed through by strafing fleeing terrorists with rockets, killing most of them in the process. After the attacks, a few BHT survivors were seen scampering from the location.
OLATOKUNBO ADESANYA
Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information
Nigerian Air Force
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/boko-haram-terrorists-senior-ameers-killed-in-sambisa-forest.html
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Angelanest: 4:18am
cc; lalasticlala
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by emmy4lov(m): 4:31am
hmm... how do we know they are commanders ? Nigeria
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by sarrki(m): 4:56am
emmy4lov:
You are right bro
An interview by you in sambisa forest will put an end to the debate
We call that first hand info
We await your return for update
Safe trip
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Tolexander: 5:26am
Thought I will see the lifeless pictures of these top animals!
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by simplyhonest(m): 5:34am
all this media killings of Boko Haram commanders won't win the war.... a step in the right direction will require doing the actual killing
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by DONADAMS(m): 6:09am
Kill them all..the only good terrorist is a dead one
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Evablizin(f): 6:20am
Hmm neutralized hundreds of boko haram terrorists,you don't meant it,op more pictures please,especially lifeless bodies of the hurdreds neurtralized
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by obo389(m): 6:36am
If indeed it's true and coming from a reputable online media platform like newshelm, it's good news.
It remains elrufai
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Ifeanyi4491(m): 6:50am
Say not to propaganda
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by MVLOX(m): 6:54am
Na wash
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by raker300: 6:56am
Show us the corpse not all these trash
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Kalashnikov102(m): 9:37am
All this illiterates wettin dem dey command self wey our army no fit flush them all Oga go sit down wit I'm fat belle for office dey give order..God dey
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by ChangeIsCostant: 1:50pm
lalasticlala
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by vedaxcool(m): 1:55pm
Nigeria feeding BH with high yield vitamins it will accelerate their problems.... but why are the wailing hordes saddened by abi na your brother dem kill.
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by ufuosman(m): 2:51pm
Na dis people for dis pic be commanders?
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by GreatUniben: 6:29pm
And tomorrow we go see this idiot ragheads laughing at us on TV. At least they should match their corpses with pictures.
And kudos to our gallant soldiers, God bless your families
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by ExpiredNigeria: 6:29pm
Everybody is a commander now.. don't even know I clicked reply.. anyone has any better this to use for the space?
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by EponOjuku: 6:30pm
sarrki:
Sarrki, you badt guy. See as you nack hammer for Emeka head.
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by medolab90(m): 6:30pm
Show us their dead bodies enough of this neutralising
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by modelmike7(m): 6:30pm
Weldone Nigeria soldiers
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by free2ryhme: 6:31pm
Angelanest:
where the corpse
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by blackbeau1(f): 6:31pm
That's how they keep telling us they've killed the leader but he keeps popping up everywhere. Abeg, make we hear word.
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by Badboiz(m): 6:33pm
Hmmmm
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by emymeeky: 6:33pm
Commander ko Generals ni
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by GreenMavro: 6:33pm
f
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by kevinTems: 6:34pm
Ifeanyi4491:
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by saydfact(m): 6:35pm
Abeg Shakau dey there? If not try again
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by josielewa(m): 6:35pm
GreatUniben:
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by maestrojohn(m): 6:35pm
Where is the video of the bombed area and the corpse?
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by sarrki(m): 6:35pm
EponOjuku:
Na so boss
Re: Photos Of Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Bombardment In Sambisa Forest by maklelemakukula(m): 6:36pm
Oshe bombardier
