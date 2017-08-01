₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,869,771 members, 3,759,951 topics. Date: Thursday, 31 August 2017 at 11:02 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) (242 Views)
Hunters Kill Boko Haram Commanders In Adamawa State(photos) / Boko Haram Commanders Chatting & Smiling In Court In Abuja (Video) / Militant Leader And His Commanders Killed In Rivers (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by CastedDude: 9:04am
Based on received information about the location of some suspected top Boko Haram terrorists’ leaders, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force have been carrying out heavy artillery bombardments and air interdiction on registered targets that have killed a large number of Boko Haram terrorists including some of the group’s key leaders.
The Nigerian Army artillery using Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers has lobbed many rockets over the suspected location the terrorists’ leaders are hiding. Video clips obtained on battle damage assessment shows clear success of the exercise. More details of successes achieved will be made available as the operation continues.
The key Boko Haram terrorists Ameers neutralized within the week during the joint Artillery and Nigerian Air Force air bombardments include; Abu Dujana, Man Tahiru (Deputy to Boko Haram terrorists group Hisba leader), Man Chari, Malam Abdullahi Abu Sa'ad and Goni Bamanga.
The Nigerian military would continue with the concerted onslaught on the reported Boko Haram terrorists’ location till they have been eliminated.
Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman
Director Army Public Relations
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/top-boko-haram-commanders-killed-military-artillery-bombardments-photos.html
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by heendrix(m): 9:09am
where is their dead bodies
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by Jostico: 9:10am
come back here this same time 2 weeks from now, you'll still see this mugshot bragging about taking down mosques in a ghost town
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 9:32am
Obvious lies
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by AbaNgele: 11:01am
show us his body
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by Keneking: 11:01am
The first and second pictures are not same
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:01am
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by chris4gold(m): 11:01am
only for us to dey hear say na lie again tmr, tired of all dis tori jare
|Re: Top Boko Haram Commanders Killed During Military Artillery Bombardments (Photos) by DrholuwaTOBI(m): 11:02am
Ok
(0) (Reply)
FG Committed To Boosting Nigeria’snon-oil Exports –jonathan / The Federal Government Needs To Pump In N3tr In Our Universities / Stand Up Africa
Viewing this topic: miltonchux(m), udosoft(m), anuoluwapo884, B737NG, AlexanderGreat(m), 5chrisade, bigboss80s(m), oprime(m), aminu790(m), chijioke19969, lalasticlala(m), alfajohn, Cherichi, MASMEK2016, ikechemez(m), Marcleee(m), PETERENI1(m), toyetade, maximus4455(m), Diction10nairal, Wickedagent05, DSuccessor1(m), jaguuu, jamrid(m), Bostin(m), chitown(m), Gkemz(m), obadiah11(m), JayZeus(m), bamasite(m), obafemee80(m), Adebowale89(m), Forta(m), Okoh1(m), fizzle344, BraveHeart72(m), obiZEAL(m), Sgtkoselupa, Vally007, nativedoctor(m), idu1(m), dalaman, doctorkush(m), ikwilfred(m), Rollindollars(m), Rapsainot, NobleTallgee, brynez, Destined2win, NtoAkwaIbom(m), Joshmedia1, lordpriso(m), thabdulgafar(m), ogbonge, beethoven, Zane2point4(m), daverebranded(m), Mshelia01, smada13(m), hostine316(m), Daywalker1, cheruny, nanotechy, AROI, Grendel(m), larrytemmy81, Tanzz06, klexycole(m), real4life, Kelvinadimora(m), topalistic, tempest01(m), Hussainvictor12, EgunMogaji(m), maebem, ShitHead, Choiszman(m), chris4gold(m), NwaAmaikpe, ice25(f), Realdeals(m), AlNur, Keneking, koolkamzzy(m), Oche211(m) and 166 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 15