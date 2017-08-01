



Source; Based on received information about the location of some suspected top Boko Haram terrorists’ leaders, the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force have been carrying out heavy artillery bombardments and air interdiction on registered targets that have killed a large number of Boko Haram terrorists including some of the group’s key leaders.The Nigerian Army artillery using Multi-Barrel Rocket Launchers has lobbed many rockets over the suspected location the terrorists’ leaders are hiding. Video clips obtained on battle damage assessment shows clear success of the exercise. More details of successes achieved will be made available as the operation continues.The key Boko Haram terrorists Ameers neutralized within the week during the joint Artillery and Nigerian Air Force air bombardments include; Abu Dujana, Man Tahiru (Deputy to Boko Haram terrorists group Hisba leader), Man Chari, Malam Abdullahi Abu Sa'ad and Goni Bamanga.The Nigerian military would continue with the concerted onslaught on the reported Boko Haram terrorists’ location till they have been eliminated.Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka UsmanDirector Army Public RelationsSource; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/08/top-boko-haram-commanders-killed-military-artillery-bombardments-photos.html