Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / As A Christian, Is Court Wedding In Place Of Church Wedding Acceptable By God? (1107 Views)

Assemblies Of God: Police Chase Pastor Out Of Church Secretariat In Enugu (Pics) / Pregnant Bride Wears Yellow In Anglican Church Wedding (Photo) / The type of wedding ceremony most acceptable by GOD. (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

So many intending marriages have been frustrated by marriage committee in some churches. Some churches will even tell one to attend marriage classes for 6 months but after wedding the marriage still crashes. Some churches will even tell intending couples to summarise the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.



Please, as a Christian by faith, is court wedding acceptable by God? Is it a must a Christian be joined by a church Pastor in the church? 1 Like

As a Christian its not ideal to be joined outside church the pronouncement of the prophet is paramount to joining the husband and wife together

1 corr 6:1-7 gives an explanation about the Bible view on court 1 Like

zionmde:

As a Christian its not ideal to be joined outside church the pronouncement of the prophet is paramount to joining the husband and wife together

1 corr 6:1 7 gives an explanation about the Bible view on court Thanks. But we have so many fake pastors around. Pls the mods should do justice. I need more contributions pls Thanks. But we have so many fake pastors around. Pls the mods should do justice. I need more contributions pls 1 Like





Yes



A lot of churches will make you feel other wise, thats their way.



Once you settle the parents traditionally you are married in the eyes of God simple, the court is for you to have a legal cert of sort. its for legal purposes and you say practically the same vows they say at the church (at least in ikoyi reg) joined with either bible or ring. So the church brouhaha is a repetition and more of a feferity.



If you now feel you need pastoral blessings after your wedding go to his office and he will pray for you that's all.





God recognizes court marriage don't let them deceive you. YesA lot of churches will make you feel other wise, thats their way.Once you settle the parents traditionally you are married in the eyes of God simple, the court is for you to have a legal cert of sort. its for legal purposes and you say practically the same vows they say at the church (at least in ikoyi reg) joined with either bible or ring. So the church brouhaha is a repetition and more of a feferity.If you now feel you need pastoral blessings after your wedding go to his office and he will pray for you that's all.God recognizes court marriage don't let them deceive you. 18 Likes

NoToPile:





Yes



A lot of churches will make you feel other wise, thats their way.



Once you settle the parents traditionally you are married in the eyes of God simple, the court is for you to have a legal cert of sort. its for legal purposes and you say practically the same vows they say at the church (at least in ikoyi reg) joined with either bible or ring. So the church brouhaha is a repetition and more of a feferity.



If you now feel you need pastoral blessings after your wedding go to his office and he will pray for you that's all.





God recognizes court marriage don't let them deceive you.

Thanks bro Thanks bro

zionmde:

As a Christian its not ideal to be joined outside church the pronouncement of the prophet is paramount to joining the husband and wife together

1 corr 6:1 7 gives an explanation about the Bible view on court

Its not ideal or its not bibilcal ?



We are talking about in the eyes of God, what does the bible say marriage is not what we say marriage is?



Biblically can a christain who got wedded at the registry or only traditionally marry another wife? The answer is no.



1cor 6.17 says "he that is joined unto the lord is one spirit" kindly explain how that relates to court marriage except you are trying to say God does not sanction those joined traditionally or even in registry.





To fulfill all righteousness you can do the three.I accept but saying God doesn't recognize one I won't agree. Its not ideal or its not bibilcal ?We are talking about in the eyes of God, what does the bible say marriage is not what we say marriage is?Biblically can a christain who got wedded at the registry or only traditionally marry another wife? The answer is no.1cor 6.17 says "he that is joined unto the lord is one spirit" kindly explain how that relates to court marriage except you are trying to say God does not sanction those joined traditionally or even in registry.To fulfill all righteousness you can do the three.I accept but saying God doesn't recognize one I won't agree. 5 Likes

NoToPile:





Its not ideal or its not bibilcal ?



We are talking about in the eyes of God, what does the bible say marriage is not what we say marriage is?



Biblically can a christain who got wedded at the registry or only traditionally marry another wife? The answer is no.



1cor 6.17 says "he that is joined unto the lord is one spirit" kindly explain how that relates to court marriage except you are trying to say God does not sanction those joined traditionally or even in registry. Bible is against going to court with a brethren. i quoted

1 corr 6:1-7 Bible is against going to court with a brethren. i quoted1 corr 6:1-7 1 Like

zionmde:



Bible is against going to court with a brethren. i quoted

1 corr 6:1-7

Well the court talked about is law court for dispute settling not registry marriage, technically what we call court wedding doesn't take place at a "law court" its at a marriage registry it we that call it court wedding.



Court wedding doesn't take place at "law court" Ikoyi registry is not a court, the Local govt area secretariats used for "court wedding" are not law courts Well the court talked about is law court for dispute settling not registry marriage, technically what we call court wedding doesn't take place at a "law court" its at a marriage registry it we that call it court wedding.Court wedding doesn't take place at "law court" Ikoyi registry is not a court, the Local govt area secretariats used for "court wedding" are not law courts 3 Likes

NoToPile:





Well the court talked about is law court for dispute settling not registry marriage, technically what we call court wedding doesn't take place at a "law court" its at a marriage registry it we that call it court wedding. And who presides over the marriage. The person making the pronounciation on whose authority is he acting upon? God or man? And who presides over the marriage. The person making the pronounciation on whose authority is he acting upon? God or man?

zionmde:



And who presides over the marriage. The person making the pronounciation on whose authority is he acting upon? God or man?

Who presides on a traditional marriage at the village, on whose authority are they joined .On whose authority are the village elders acting upon? Except you are saying a trad marriage is not valid in the eyes of God.



Sorry I am answering your questions with a question . I am learning too. Who presides on a traditional marriage at the village, on whose authority are they joined .On whose authority are the village elders acting upon? Except you are saying a trad marriage is not valid in the eyes of God.Sorry I am answering your questions with a question . I am learning too. 7 Likes

NoToPile:





Who presides on a traditional marriage at the village, on whose authority are they joined .On whose authority are the village elders acting upon? Except you are saying a trad marriage is not valid in the eyes of God.



Sorry I am answering your questions with a question . I am learning too. Traditional marriage is not valid in the eyes of God. Is it an occasion they pour libations for their ancestors? There is a difference between paying the bride price and traditional wedding, When the former is done, in the sight of God u become husband and wife. Now all other things that follow can as well be left out. That is why i used the word "ideal" in my first comment.

Now a prophet is a mouthpiece of God, and the bible says how shall they believe if they dont hear, so the pronouncement of a prophet is intended to voice out the seal of that marriage but spiritually the marriage is sealed once the bride price has been paid.

Now in court marriage u take an oath which has legal consequences if the oath is broken that is why people prefer to wed there, the same court can dissolve ur marriage and the two processes is biblically wrong. First bible says "let ur yes be yes and nay be nay" second the bible says "what God has joined together no man should put assunder" Traditional marriage is not valid in the eyes of God. Is it an occasion they pour libations for their ancestors? There is a difference between paying the bride price and traditional wedding, When the former is done, in the sight of God u become husband and wife. Now all other things that follow can as well be left out. That is why i used the word "ideal" in my first comment.Now a prophet is a mouthpiece of God, and the bible says how shall they believe if they dont hear, so the pronouncement of a prophet is intended to voice out the seal of that marriage but spiritually the marriage is sealed once the bride price has been paid.Now in court marriage u take an oath which has legal consequences if the oath is broken that is why people prefer to wed there, the same court can dissolve ur marriage and the two processes is biblically wrong. First bible says "let ur yes be yes and nay be nay" second the bible says "what God has joined together no man should put assunder"

Once you have paid the bride price of a woman she is 100% your wife. 1 Like

arsenic33:

So many intending marriages have been frustrated by marriage committee in some churches. Some churches will even tell one to attend marriage classes for 6 months but after wedding the marriage still crashes. Some churches will even tell intending couples to summarise the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.



Please, as a Christian by faith, is court wedding acceptable by God? Is it a must a Christian be joined by a church Pastor in the church?

oga talk d one wey concern you ooo oga talk d one wey concern you ooo

.

Yes.. the most important is the Traditional marriage 2 Likes

arsenic33:

So many intending marriages have been frustrated by marriage committee in some churches. Some churches will even tell one to attend marriage classes for 6 months but after wedding the marriage still crashes. Some churches will even tell intending couples to summarise the Bible from Genesis to Revelation.



Please, as a Christian by faith, is court wedding acceptable by God? Is it a must a Christian be joined by a church Pastor in the church?

abeg wetin be the name of the church wey u dey go before you start casting aspersions abeg wetin be the name of the church wey u dey go before you start casting aspersions

Question for God alone .... sbut some hypocritical know-it-all demon will come in here and start holding brief for God

even church wedding is not recognized by God. its a western tradition.

the consent of ur parents is what is acceptable by God 8 Likes 1 Share

Many christians foolish sha!

lonikit:

even church wedding is not recognized by God. its a western tradition.



the consent of ur parents is what is acceptable by God

God bless you. God bless you. 1 Like

Even the Bible clearly recognises the joining of a man and woman by HER Father as the most legitimate form of wedding.



This you people's church wedding is just another charade. The only legitimate wedding there is as far as the Bible is concerned, is the traditional wedding some of you have refused to acknowledge 5 Likes

Once both parents settle and give their blessings,it is acceptable by GoD....If you decide to do it in the church or court,its up to the couple,getting married in th church doesnt guarantee marital bliss........ 1 Like

....

Well, if you are doing church you will be confused but if you are following God you won't.



The marriage Jesus attended was it church wedding, traditional wedding or court wedding? Oga is there anything like christian wedding in the bible? If yes show me the verse if know marriage is an agreement as far as it is done in line with coming together for the purpose of fulfilling destiny, your papa fit join una together nothing spoil 7 Likes

safarigirl:

Even the Bible clearly recognises the joining of a man and woman by HER Father as the most legitimate form of wedding.



This you people's church wedding is just another charade ITS JUST A WESTERN THING/IDEA...not even biblical ITS JUST A WESTERN THING/IDEA...not even biblical

The wedding party JESUS attended was it church or court?

























wedding is wedding 1 Like

No body is in a good position to answer this question because God's way is totally different from that of man.

Dis discussion have been pondered on several tyms on Nairaland and has subsequently been answered by many in the discussions..

My answer: even after introduction and traditional marriage, if ur union is nt registered in the approriate legal institution then u are not LEGALLY MARRIAGE..

To me oo, in nigeria church wedding is jxt over-hyped. 1 Like

This signboard has seen a lot of pple and seen by a lot more pple. I wonder if pple are compelled to snap in front of it. The least I expect from the Ministry or it's workers, is to put in more aesthetic touch to this signpost



To the post.. ..God accepts any wedding or relationship He is invited to partake and dwell in..(Note...the consenting adults and the couple's families are those ideal to bless the union and invite God) .....regardless of the Where, When and other W's involved. But then, these "new generation" pastors will think otherwise. The memory of guests at my wedding murmuring aloud after the pastors have virtually sucked their pockets empty in the name of several "offerings" lingers



Another area of concern is the Child naming ceremony and dedication.. ...but that's another discussion for another thread. This signboard has seen a lot of pple and seen by a lot more pple. I wonder if pple are compelled to snap in front of it. The least I expect from the Ministry or it's workers, is to put in more aesthetic touch to this signpostTo the post.. ..God accepts any wedding or relationship He is invited to partake and dwell in..(Note...the consenting adults and the couple's families are those ideal to bless the union and invite God) .....regardless of the Where, When and other W's involved. But then, these "new generation" pastors will think otherwise. The memory of guests at my wedding murmuring aloud after the pastors have virtually sucked their pockets empty in the name of several "offerings" lingersAnother area of concern is the Child naming ceremony and dedication.. ...but that's another discussion for another thread. 1 Like

. Summarize bible? What has that got to do with marriage?? The white wedding is traditional to d western. I think queen Victoria started it 2 Likes

To all d secretaries of God here, I say weidon sirs...