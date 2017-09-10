Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tricia Eseigbe, Ronnie Dikko Visit Eucharia Anunobi (Photos) (4168 Views)

Aki, Tonto Dikeh, Monalisa Chinda, Chioma Ajunwa Visit Eucharia Anunobi / Photos Of Eucharia Anunobi Conducting Deliverance / Eucharia Anunobi Slams General Overseers (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Her son, Raymond, a 15-year-old teenager was confirmed dead on Monday August 21 after suffering from complications associated with the sickle cell disease.



He was buried on Tuesday September 5 at the Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.



After the burial, the actress’ friends and families took photos with her and still trooping to her Lagos home to visit her.



Visiting were Tricia Esigbe, Ronnie Dikko and a host of others.





http://news.nollyzone.com/colleagues-friends-families-still-rallying-around-eucharia-anunobi/ Eucharia Anunobi, a Nollywood actress, who lost her only child recently definitely still needs friends and families around her in this time of grief.Her son, Raymond, a 15-year-old teenager was confirmed dead on Monday August 21 after suffering from complications associated with the sickle cell disease.He was buried on Tuesday September 5 at the Ikoyi Cemetery, Lagos.After the burial, the actress’ friends and families took photos with her and still trooping to her Lagos home to visit her.Visiting were Tricia Esigbe, Ronnie Dikko and a host of others.

more photos....

Nice one,she really needs support 1 Like

True friends are hard to Find

RIP to the dead.

The son died of complications associated with sickle cell disease, which is highly avoidable and should have been avoided.

Blood group test is important for partners before settling down and giving birth to children. However some intending couples do not carry out blood group test, others go ahead even when the blood group test result shows non-compatibility all in the name of love.

This is 21st century, for crying out loud.

When you give birth to a child with sickle cell, the innocent child suffers and your pocket will also suffer, and in most cases the patient hardly survive. 3 Likes





Do they visit her to snap selfies??





For Crying out loud!





It's a CONDOLENCE VISIT and not a BEACH PARTY!





2 Likes

help this woman through these times May Godhelp this woman through these times

Indomie children will not know these Nollywood divas who graced our screens in the 90s.







Ronnie was my fav in Family Circle soap







But can someone explain to me, what's happening in this photo?

No parent should ever have to bury their child, it isn't the correct natural order, i feel her pain and hope she finds strength to overcome this painful situation........

If na mansion she buy for banana island like Linda, every idiot will visit. Something bad happens and only a handful turns up.



Lesson- few people, if any will truly love you

If only most of those people were there to support her, most of them, we're there to see and be seen. 1 Like

Fake people, fake stars. Only act like they care when someone goes overboard. 1 Like

modelmike7:

True friends are hard to Find



She rightly need real support... not all these celebrities stunts... it's getting too much now... can they visit her privately without attracting mwdia 1 Like

They should stop taking pictures ,....ha ha

Samadora Samadora Queen of evil, Lucifer Lucifer Prince of darkness... 2 Likes

i also feel the pain ....... Echucaria take heart.. Oooo

modelmike7:

True friends are hard to Find





Enough of these already

Breaking me down

God bless Aunty Susan Peters

You are what a true friend should be Enough of these alreadyBreaking me downGod bless Aunty Susan PetersYou are what a true friend should be

May God console you ma'am

These yeyebrities sef. See how they are posing and smiling for pix.

These people think everything is acting. In one picture they are baying and baaing with goggles on. In the next picture, they are already posing like a people that just finished shooting a terrific scene - dressed like it is another AMVA abi AMAA awards.



RIP to the dead.



In another news, these are yesterday's babes. At a time they were hot - so hot! - Now they are old mamas and its only men that want to manage that will look their side. Lesson to Anita Joseph, Moyo Lawal and others like them to boast of nothing more than big a55 and boob5. It will get old, sag and become useless.

This is fast becoming the latest show of relevance in town...

ppl be complaining of much pictures... Google the meaning of CELEBRITY...and shut the fucck up. thank you!!

I didn't expect Eucharia Anunobi of all people to give birth to a sickler. Did they not Carry out blood group test before marriage? Oh! I forgot we are in a country where even those that we feel are enlightened still believe that some imaginary guy living in the sky called god will come and wipe their ass after pooing. This is the result of her foolishness and stupidity some years back. We are the architect of our problem.

Ronnie Dikko and Tricia Eseigbe, nowhere in sight.