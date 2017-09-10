Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari (8688 Views)

Mama Taraba: Fani-Kayode reacts to Minister’s support for Atiku over BuhariPublished on September 10, 2017 By Wale Odunsi



Former Minister​ of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has hailed Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan (Mama Taraba) ​for her declaration that she will support former vice president Atiku Abubakar over President Buhari in 2019.



Fani-Kayode, in a statement to DAILY POST on Sunday, described her as a woman of immense courage.





“​Mama Taraba is a courageous woman who has spoken the truth. Vice President Abubakar Atiku is a blessing to this nation whilst President Muhammadu Buhari is a curse. The APC sun is about to set​”, he said.​



​”​Mama Taraba has a duty to tell us all she knows about Governor Nasir El Rufai’s alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram. I urge her to do so.



​”​I said it BEFORE, DURING and AFTER the 2015 presidential campaign that the truth about the Chibok girls and those behind BH was yet to be heard. Now it is all coming out. Nothing is hidden under the sun.



​”​Thank you Mama Taraba. Others will also come out to tell us what they know. Soon the world will know who the real terrorists are,”‎ he added.





​Meanwhile, ​President Buhari may effect a cabinet reshuffle at Wednesday’s federal executive council meeting.



The expected development will see some ministers booted out of the federal cabinet.



​However, Abubakar ​has backed the comments by Mama Taraba.



Atiku who recently said he was sidelined by the party after the 2015 general elections, said Alhassan’s declaration “couldn’t have been said any better”.





Atiku insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.



Atiku, recently elevated to the Waziri of Adamawa, disclosed that even other Ministers in the cabinet have different views and opinions as regard the 2019 presidential election.



http://dailypost.ng/2017/09/10/mama-taraba-fani-kayode-reacts-ministers-support-atiku-buhari/

one by one, them don dey confess.

dss should arrest hell ufai now. 9 Likes

Do I still need to cc lalasticlala since everything FFK makes FP?

Juda's everywhere... always watch your back Mr President. You are surrounded with enemies.

Hmmm

Meanwhile Mods have gone overdrive deleting every thread accusing El Rufai of having a hand in the Chibok saga 27 Likes 2 Shares

SalamRushdie:

Meanwhile Mods have gone overdrive deleting every thread accusing El Rufai of having a hand in the Chibok saga

Lol.. if this is true, then APC has infiltrated the country more than we think...





Bro hope you're preparing for 2019.? It's Atiku against Buhari and Atiku's the next president...Don't ask me how i know o...Too bad the economy continued to worsen even beyond 2019... Lol.. if this is true, then APC has infiltrated the country more than we think...Bro hope you're preparing for 2019.? It's Atiku against Buhari and Atiku's the next president...Don't ask me how i know o...Too bad the economy continued to worsen even beyond 2019...

Mynd44, come and see the story here again... You go block tire today.

Lol



This story refuse to die. Mynd44, pls do the needful to take it to frontpage.

supersystemsng:





Lol.. if this is true, then APC has infiltrated the country more than we think...





Bro hope you're preparing for 2019.? It's Atiku against Buhari and Atiku's the next president...Don't ask me how i know o...Too bad the economy continued to worsen even beyond 2019...

Yes I am going all out to do my little best to make sure Buhari is voted out ..we all have a duty to do to make sure that happens ; everywhere I meet 3 people I make it a point to de-market Buhari before I leave their presence and I hope they also go out and de-market him further ..Buhari must go whether he like it or not Yes I am going all out to do my little best to make sure Buhari is voted out ..we all have a duty to do to make sure that happens ; everywhere I meet 3 people I make it a point to de-market Buhari before I leave their presence and I hope they also go out and de-market him further ..Buhari must go whether he like it or not

Teacher1776:

Mynd44, come and see the story here again... You go block tire today.



SalamRushdie:





Yes I am going all out to do my little best to make sure Buhari is voted out ..we all have a duty to do to make sure that happens ; everywhere I meet 3 people I make it a point to de-market Buhari before I leave their presence and I hope they also go out and de-market him further ..Buhari must go whether he like it or not

Ah bro, i started before you. I have been de-marketizing Buhari among the Northern crew in my zone, now all all don't want to hear his name...They want North, no problem, I'm marketizing Atiku and de-marketizing Buhari...Good Luck all the way, It's time we shake things up. We need to be actively involved in the political process from now. Our generation has been patient. We have waited and waited...It's time for us all to be proactive...and step into the ring. I was highly active in 2015, then they all yabbed me, today, when i pass the busstop, all the agbero, even to the chairmen bend low to greet me, saying these guys say the truth. They'll be waiting for my recommendation come next election...This guy has to give way...Imagine close to three years, nothing of worth to his credit ..Chai Ah bro, i started before you. I have been de-marketizing Buhari among the Northern crew in my zone, now all all don't want to hear his name...They want North, no problem, I'm marketizing Atiku and de-marketizing Buhari...Good Luck all the way, It's time we shake things up. We need to be actively involved in the political process from now. Our generation has been patient. We have waited and waited...It's time for us all to be proactive...and step into the ring. I was highly active in 2015, then they all yabbed me, today, when i pass the busstop, all the agbero, even to the chairmen bend low to greet me, saying these guys say the truth. They'll be waiting for my recommendation come next election...This guy has to give way...Imagine close to three years, nothing of worth to his credit ..Chai

SalamRushdie:





Yes I am going all out to do my little best to make sure Buhari is voted out ..we all have a duty to do to make sure that happens ; everywhere I meet 3 people I make it a point to de-market Buhari before I leave their presence and I hope they also go out and de-market him further ..Buhari must go whether he like it or not Then, be ready for a massive heart attack cos that's exactly what await you and your likes when Buhari gets elected again in 2019. Then, be ready for a massive heart attack cos that's exactly what await you and your likes when Buhari gets elected again in 2019.





The story is everywhere except nairaland front page. Mama Taraba is officially APC loose end.





Sirjamo:

Then, be ready for a massive heart attack cos that's exactly what await you and your likes when Buhari gets elected again in 2019.



This is Buhari's Last tenure believe me .. This is Buhari's Last tenure believe me ..

SalamRushdie:







This is Buhari's Last tenure believe me ..

I believe you Sir I believe you Sir

northerners disagree they say is politics. Igbos disagree they say Igbos are not united. when Igbos agree they call them tribalist. but Igbos are more united than any tribe in Nigeria

where is that APC moderator.?

Kai,Buhari is really slow.



Why not sack this woman already?

Someone should Pls tell me the author of this book:

OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN



Ffk should just kip his mouth shut..he just wants to be recognized.. Na everything he dey put mouth

Obudupikin:

Kai,Buhari is really slow.



Why not sack this woman already?

You meant to say Buhari na wah You meant to say

More updates coming about this our own mama TARABA yes NEW PDP loading







Lollllll FANI RIGHT NOW

Corruption is fighting back; but we shall win. Sure we will.

FFK the pervert

No matter how much some people may hate this man.he comes with the right message.when all other opposition voices were subtly submerged by the APC political beastianism,He and fayose still remained the ones with the active dissenting voices.

FFK.....people like you are needed in societies like ours.

Voices like your can only bring the desired change.

I know you are no saint but even the devil was once an angel . 1 Like

Fani Kayode is a seriously not okay

I feel for buhari. When you have an ethnic agenda and God keeps frustrating your efforts, it can be painful.