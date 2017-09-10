₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 2:32pm
Mama Taraba: Fani-Kayode reacts to Minister’s support for Atiku over BuhariPublished on September 10, 2017 By Wale Odunsi
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by austin2all: 2:34pm
one by one, them don dey confess.
dss should arrest hell ufai now.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Ehiscotch(m): 2:36pm
Do I still need to cc lalasticlala since everything FFK makes FP?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:38pm
Juda's everywhere... always watch your back Mr President. You are surrounded with enemies.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Naijjablog(m): 2:39pm
Hmmm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by SalamRushdie: 2:54pm
Meanwhile Mods have gone overdrive deleting every thread accusing El Rufai of having a hand in the Chibok saga
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by supersystemsng: 2:57pm
SalamRushdie:
Lol.. if this is true, then APC has infiltrated the country more than we think...
Bro hope you're preparing for 2019.? It's Atiku against Buhari and Atiku's the next president...Don't ask me how i know o...Too bad the economy continued to worsen even beyond 2019...
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Teacher1776(m): 3:05pm
Mynd44, come and see the story here again... You go block tire today.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by divinehand2003(m): 3:09pm
Lol
This story refuse to die. Mynd44, pls do the needful to take it to frontpage.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by SalamRushdie: 3:10pm
supersystemsng:
Yes I am going all out to do my little best to make sure Buhari is voted out ..we all have a duty to do to make sure that happens ; everywhere I meet 3 people I make it a point to de-market Buhari before I leave their presence and I hope they also go out and de-market him further ..Buhari must go whether he like it or not
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by dumie(f): 3:12pm
Teacher1776:
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by supersystemsng: 3:18pm
SalamRushdie:
Ah bro, i started before you. I have been de-marketizing Buhari among the Northern crew in my zone, now all all don't want to hear his name...They want North, no problem, I'm marketizing Atiku and de-marketizing Buhari...Good Luck all the way, It's time we shake things up. We need to be actively involved in the political process from now. Our generation has been patient. We have waited and waited...It's time for us all to be proactive...and step into the ring. I was highly active in 2015, then they all yabbed me, today, when i pass the busstop, all the agbero, even to the chairmen bend low to greet me, saying these guys say the truth. They'll be waiting for my recommendation come next election...This guy has to give way...Imagine close to three years, nothing of worth to his credit ..Chai
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Sirjamo: 3:21pm
SalamRushdie:Then, be ready for a massive heart attack cos that's exactly what await you and your likes when Buhari gets elected again in 2019.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by HottestFire: 3:24pm
The story is everywhere except nairaland front page. Mama Taraba is officially APC loose end.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by SalamRushdie: 3:26pm
Sirjamo:
This is Buhari's Last tenure believe me ..
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by supersystemsng: 3:56pm
SalamRushdie:
I believe you Sir
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by uzobaby(f): 4:10pm
Rule 8:stop posting wrong information; thread blocked
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Nyouth: 4:47pm
northerners disagree they say is politics. Igbos disagree they say Igbos are not united. when Igbos agree they call them tribalist. but Igbos are more united than any tribe in Nigeria
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by DonaldJTrump: 4:54pm
where is that APC moderator.?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Obudupikin: 5:31pm
Kai,Buhari is really slow.
Why not sack this woman already?
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by emeijeh(m): 6:44pm
Someone should Pls tell me the author of this book:
OUR HUSBAND HAS GONE MAD AGAIN
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by medolab90(m): 6:44pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by babyfaceafrica: 6:45pm
Ffk should just kip his mouth shut..he just wants to be recognized.. Na everything he dey put mouth
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by BuhariNaWah: 6:45pm
Obudupikin:
You meant to say Buhari na wah
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by ibkgab001: 6:46pm
More updates coming about this our own mama TARABA yes NEW PDP loading
Lollllll FANI RIGHT NOW
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:46pm
Corruption is fighting back; but we shall win. Sure we will.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by rattlesnake(m): 6:47pm
FFK the pervert
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Mayydayy(m): 6:47pm
No matter how much some people may hate this man.he comes with the right message.when all other opposition voices were subtly submerged by the APC political beastianism,He and fayose still remained the ones with the active dissenting voices.
FFK.....people like you are needed in societies like ours.
Voices like your can only bring the desired change.
I know you are no saint but even the devil was once an angel .
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Jacksparr0w1207(m): 6:47pm
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by franciskaine(m): 6:49pm
Fani Kayode is a seriously not okay
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by omogin(f): 6:50pm
I feel for buhari. When you have an ethnic agenda and God keeps frustrating your efforts, it can be painful.
|Re: Femi Fani-kayode Reacts To Aisha Alhassan's Support For Atiku Over Buhari by Robisky001: 6:50pm
With the way this whole thing is going I won't be surprised if the sledgehammer lands so quickly on her.
