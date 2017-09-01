₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by zoba88: 2:36pm
According to these trending videos,church members were asked by their pastor to come to church with Kobokos.They were pictured flogging the devil with the kobokos while in church.
What is your take on this?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-36sCntDk3I
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cNGF_6t33vs
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/09/church-members-flog-devil-with-kobokos.html?m=1
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by zoba88: 2:37pm
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by lomprico(m): 2:39pm
So the devil resides in their church?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Cyynthia(f): 2:40pm
Very funny.
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by haryorbarmie83(m): 2:40pm
see foolishness.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:41pm
'Operation Flog the Devil'
Devil dat s minding his bizness in one corner
I dunno whether d devil s a male or a female self
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by uzoormah(m): 2:51pm
Devil is in trouble
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by donnie(m): 3:06pm
Imagine if someone mistakenly wipes your buttocks as you're bending down to wipe devil... Fight go burst.
17 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Richnero(m): 3:23pm
End time church
5 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by AgentOfAllah: 4:13pm
Seems therapeutic!
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by AmandaLuv(f): 6:37pm
Lol
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Fernandowski(m): 6:37pm
When the pastor is a weed company ambassador
7 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Narldon(f): 6:37pm
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Narldon(f): 6:38pm
Shift LEMME FAINT!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by free2ryhme: 6:38pm
mumu people
Jesus will be weeping at their foolishness
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by KendrickAyomide(m): 6:38pm
Oh lord please deliver Africans from religious slavery
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by mrmrmister: 6:39pm
Ignorance!!!!
Large pile of stark ignorance!
2 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by drunkcow(m): 6:39pm
Is this a religion or a joke. quote me and get raped by bobrisky
madafakas
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by tamethem(m): 6:39pm
Ipob shosh
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by coolestchris(m): 6:39pm
why
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Goddygee(m): 6:39pm
hahaha
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Robisky001: 6:39pm
KendrickAyomide:Is it only Africans. How's this different from those going to Mecca to stone the devil?
5 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by soberdrunk(m): 6:39pm
............and some very myopic people couldn't comprehend why the Chinese government banned kids from going to church, how will the Nigerian economy grow when able bodied men and women that are supposed to be contributing to our GDP are in the church flogging imaginary devil..............
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Montez90: 6:40pm
They are drunk in religion
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Pidginwhisper: 6:40pm
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by dionysus7: 6:40pm
honestly of all religions, christianity is the least logical.
God creates humans that he set up to fail from the get-go. Humans fail, even though god set it up that way intentionally. The first family had two sons, so lineal incest is the only way to populate the world. The people piss off god so much that he drowns them all except for 1 family during the flood, leaving them to populate the entire world again through linear incest.
People still make him angry, so god inseminated his child so she can become pregnant with child. who is also god in flesh. God in the flesh walks around on earth for 33 years, and proclaims himself the son of himself. He then sacrificed himself to himself in order to satisfy himself with his grudge against humans.
God dies, but doesn't die because he is god. I guess its just a weekend trip. God comes back from the dead, walks around and says some sh1t for 40 days or so, until he ascended on the day of ascension to go sit next to his own right hand until the end of time, at which time he'll come back to earth to kill everybody who doesn't believe this story, which he has already chosen those who will believe before man was even created. Also that while he creates mankind in his own image for the purpose of having a relationship with him(narcissism just to be clear)the vast majority of said humans being predestined to eternal torment nonetheless.
Now we have Christians flogging imaginary devil who by the way is god's creation to Bleep sh1t up
Christianity is just flat out stup1d...a person would be a chronic slowpoke to take this story seriously
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by DoTheNeedful: 6:40pm
O boy see flogging. Devil don suffer. The kind Aboniki wey he go rub for body after these beating no be for here
3 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by IgedeBushBoy(m): 6:40pm
Wharrr? Fuunke!
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by rifasenate11(m): 6:41pm
at the end , offerings and tithe is still sure..
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by Jiang(m): 6:41pm
Now if I talk, they will call me an atheist who attacks their God anointed super pastor
Am sure all the church members got this achievement below
2 Likes
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by NifemiOlu(m): 6:41pm
Madness.
Pastor ran out of ideas but found a way of engaging his people just like teachers do to kids.
Somewhere in their Bible, it's written that we do not war against the flesh or physical entities but they're too blind and dull to comprehend.
1 Like
|Re: Church Members Flog The Devil With Canes In Church (Pics, Videos) by kevinTems: 6:41pm
Cyynthia:
