honestly of all religions, christianity is the least logical.

God creates humans that he set up to fail from the get-go. Humans fail, even though god set it up that way intentionally. The first family had two sons, so lineal incest is the only way to populate the world. The people piss off god so much that he drowns them all except for 1 family during the flood, leaving them to populate the entire world again through linear incest.



People still make him angry, so god inseminated his child so she can become pregnant with child. who is also god in flesh. God in the flesh walks around on earth for 33 years, and proclaims himself the son of himself. He then sacrificed himself to himself in order to satisfy himself with his grudge against humans.



God dies, but doesn't die because he is god. I guess its just a weekend trip. God comes back from the dead, walks around and says some sh1t for 40 days or so, until he ascended on the day of ascension to go sit next to his own right hand until the end of time, at which time he'll come back to earth to kill everybody who doesn't believe this story, which he has already chosen those who will believe before man was even created. Also that while he creates mankind in his own image for the purpose of having a relationship with him(narcissism just to be clear)the vast majority of said humans being predestined to eternal torment nonetheless.



Now we have Christians flogging imaginary devil who by the way is god's creation to Bleep sh1t up



Christianity is just flat out stup1d...a person would be a chronic slowpoke to take this story seriously 3 Likes