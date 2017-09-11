₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:37pm On Sep 10
Adesiji77 'present sir'
Ishilove 'present sir
Funjosh. 'Absent sir'
Lalastic.lala 'Presesnt Sir'
Mynd44 'Outside'
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by dingbang(m): 2:38pm On Sep 10
Lol...
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:39pm On Sep 10
The pain of waking up every morning to push that dad's car that won't start with your school uniform
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by MhizzAJ(f): 2:39pm On Sep 10
...
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by HMZi(m): 2:40pm On Sep 10
CERTAINLY CAN......$
FORM MASTER'S BOOK OF LIFE
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:41pm On Sep 10
Saving your launch money to buy that sportin waves cream that won't still work.
Then you start brushing your hair like..
Fiwasaye girls Akure can trip for guys with waves those days like.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:41pm On Sep 10
I just don't like girls using these sandals then, they're too proud.
St Louis girls those days.
They look you as if you're not human
You greet them, they snub you.
They iron their uniform like there's no tomorrow, and it will never get rough no matter how hard they play.
To ask them out, one need to rehearsal and master English for days.
Most times we see them and we forget everything we've downloaded to say. Something will be like what's wrong with you, you saw her and can't talk.
Thanks to letter writing.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by madridguy(m): 2:41pm On Sep 10
Sweet Memories.
I can relate to number 1 and number 3. Sporting waves suffered boys those days. Chai
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:41pm On Sep 10
Girls using these ones were friendly and simple
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:43pm On Sep 10
The struggle of rolling this up&down when you are in dad's car those days.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:45pm On Sep 10
Saving all you earn for years just to have this, then you're king in the neighborhood.
Nobody will sleep, including your father.
'Whats luv gat to do, gat to do........(Popular Demand DJ Mix)
'Uleash the Dragon, sisqo...
Ruff Ryders Anthem, DMX..
Pain Is Love, Ja rule
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by sod09(m): 2:47pm On Sep 10
Explorers:I wan die cos of this.... fried my hair with relaxer cream yet the wave no comot
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by pembisco(m): 2:47pm On Sep 10
...and this Bruce Lee style of fighting
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by ERONX(m): 2:48pm On Sep 10
I remember the good old days School Register and Spotting Waves Cream.... The number of times u skip classes will reflect on your report card.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:48pm On Sep 10
The amount you spent daily buying tiger/Tudor batteries for these.
Carrying it around nko?
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:49pm On Sep 10
This one, opening is easy but closing..
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:52pm On Sep 10
This one, na to drop am instantly.
Dad will lock the phone going to work, but we tap to make call
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by sod09(m): 2:53pm On Sep 10
Explorers:lalasticala
Say present sir
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:53pm On Sep 10
Street fighter
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 2:55pm On Sep 10
When you just gained your admission, this what you take to your hostel from mum.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by nerodenero: 3:00pm On Sep 10
I can relate to street fight
Anybody remembers how we use wallnut to fight popularly called 'asala' . The asalas are struck against each other and the first to crack losses,
Again, the teacher calls the register twice as in \- for morning roll call and / for afternoon to give \/. This is done because many comes in the morning and before 2pm, he jumps the fence. If the teacher comes in the afternoon and the student isn't present, instead of getting a (/), he gets (o).So I can relate with the register
Explorers:
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:01pm On Sep 10
Buying a whole album of 49 tracks just because of 2 tracks.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Effiezynews: 3:05pm On Sep 10
Lol...There was this Macques Houston song I loved back then..
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by temmytopsy1(f): 3:06pm On Sep 10
Explorers:are you from akure?
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:06pm On Sep 10
When you want to play pro evolution soccer or Winning Elevens and the lens is bad.
You reset 100× and it keeps hanging.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Harbeyg09(m): 3:07pm On Sep 10
Am always used to doing this then, even as old as i am fish and meat can last 2 days in my pot
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:08pm On Sep 10
temmytopsy1:
Ondo, but attended Aquinas
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by falcon01: 3:08pm On Sep 10
doing cool tricks like summersaults to impress your crush
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by dingbang(m): 3:09pm On Sep 10
Loooooooool
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:09pm On Sep 10
The joy of going to computer lab
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:10pm On Sep 10
Lending your friend a CD and getting it back scratched.
|Re: School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) by Explorers(m): 3:10pm On Sep 10
Raise up your SOP on the assembly, you no get, na die.
Holiday is coming 2×
No more teacher's whip
No more morning bell
Goodbye teacher, Goodbye kini kan kinikan.......
Aa mi rele o baba, olojo oni o
Gbo eko ti a ko, ni nu ile iwe wa, maje ki eye esu saa je lokan wa, aamun.
O da bo o....
Lalasticlala go relate na
