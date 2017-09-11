Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / School Register: Decades Back In Secondary School, Can You Relate?(Photos) (12206 Views)

Adesiji77 'present sir'



Ishilove 'present sir



Funjosh. 'Absent sir'



Lalastic.lala 'Presesnt Sir'



The pain of waking up every morning to push that dad's car that won't start with your school uniform

CERTAINLY CAN......$





FORM MASTER'S BOOK OF LIFE

Saving your launch money to buy that sportin waves cream that won't still work.



Then you start brushing your hair like..





Fiwasaye girls Akure can trip for guys with waves those days like.

I just don't like girls using these sandals then, they're too proud.





St Louis girls those days.



They look you as if you're not human



You greet them, they snub you.



They iron their uniform like there's no tomorrow, and it will never get rough no matter how hard they play.





To ask them out, one need to rehearsal and master English for days.





Most times we see them and we forget everything we've downloaded to say. Something will be like what's wrong with you, you saw her and can't talk.



Thanks to letter writing. 67 Likes 3 Shares





I can relate to number 1 and number 3. Sporting waves suffered boys those days. Chai Sweet Memories.

Girls using these ones were friendly and simple

The struggle of rolling this up&down when you are in dad's car those days.

Saving all you earn for years just to have this, then you're king in the neighborhood.





Nobody will sleep, including your father.





'Whats luv gat to do, gat to do........(Popular Demand DJ Mix)



'Uleash the Dragon, sisqo...



Ruff Ryders Anthem, DMX..



Pain Is Love, Ja rule

Saving your launch money to that sportin waves cream that won't still work.





I wan die cos of this.... fried my hair with relaxer cream yet the wave no comot

...and this Bruce Lee style of fighting

I remember the good old days School Register and Spotting Waves Cream.... The number of times u skip classes will reflect on your report card.

The amount you spent daily buying tiger/Tudor batteries for these.



Carrying it around nko?

This one, opening is easy but closing..

This one, na to drop am instantly.





Dad will lock the phone going to work, but we tap to make call

Adesiji77 'present sir'



Ishilove 'present sir



Street fighter

When you just gained your admission, this what you take to your hostel from mum.





Anybody remembers how we use wallnut to fight popularly called 'asala' . The asalas are struck against each other and the first to crack losses,



Anybody remembers how we use wallnut to fight popularly called 'asala' . The asalas are struck against each other and the first to crack losses,

Again, the teacher calls the register twice as in \- for morning roll call and / for afternoon to give \/. This is done because many comes in the morning and before 2pm, he jumps the fence. If the teacher comes in the afternoon and the student isn't present, instead of getting a (/), he gets (o).So I can relate with the register

Buying a whole album of 49 tracks just because of 2 tracks.

Lol...There was this Macques Houston song I loved back then..

When you want to play pro evolution soccer or Winning Elevens and the lens is bad.



You reset 100× and it keeps hanging.

Am always used to doing this then, even as old as i am fish and meat can last 2 days in my pot

are you from akure?

Ondo, but attended Aquinas

doing cool tricks like summersaults to impress your crush

The joy of going to computer lab

Lending your friend a CD and getting it back scratched.