Lawrence Abrokwah, the husband of TV host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has finally given his version of the story following the leakage of his wife’s amorous affair with another man.



Recall, the comedienne was reportedly caught red-handed by her husband engaging in a sexual act with another man, and he recorded the episode on video.



Since the story broke on Wednesday, there have been numerous videos and pictures of Afia almost Unclad when she was caught by her husband.



In a separate video she is heard begging her husband to forgive her after he threatened to disfigure her face with acid for cheating on him with another man.



The case eventually ended up in court, with both Afia and Abrokwah reporting to court on Friday to give their reports.



Now, her husband, has now broken his silence on the issue and has opened up on his own version of the story.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi TV, which was streamed live on Facebook, Abrokwah admitted to personally recording the video but said he knew nothing about its leakage.



According to him, despite everything that had happened, he could never do something as disgraceful as that to his wife.



Abrokwah said;



“Yes, I did record my wife but I will never do such a thing as putting her video in social media,”



”Who can prove that I put the leaked video of my wife on my Facebook page? No, I don’t know anything about the leaked video.



“Yes I recorded the video which Afia has a copy, and I also sent a copy to Afia’s father and the police also has a copy so how can I leak it? No.”



He then revealed that Afia is a cheat but he still loves her though he cannot be with her anymore. Mr. Abrokwah however apologized to his ex girlfriend who he believes was better off than Afia.



Meanwhile, he is expected to face the court Monday, 11 September over leakage of the nude video.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QtTpLbiOuk&feature=youtu.be



This man need real beating. 5 Likes

You leaked the video man! And about still loving her, it's a fat lie.

ekensi01:

This man need real beating.



celebrities nself celebrities nself

U still love a dog. Dis man must be d most foolish on earth

ekensi01:

walahi dis man don chop somethingwalahi

Probably, there's a threat coming from somewhere..





I love you doesn't mean I still want you...

ekensi01:

This man need real beating.

Like this abi?



Her problem

His problem





Where is the porn ?

The guy brain

;Dd lady must b very good in dat area.lol

Sense fall on u Mr man.

You didnt leak tape but u caught her and calling her Ashawo, now her village people she consulted is now working on you.



Sense fall on you...

Abrokwah said;



“Yes, I did record my wife but I will never do such a thing as putting her video in social media,”



”Who can prove that I put the leaked video of my wife on my Facebook page? No, I don’t know anything about the leaked video.



“Yes I recorded the video which Afia has a copy, and I also sent a copy to Afia’s father and the police also has a copy so how can I leak it? No.”



I think this mumu doesn't know the meaning of 'leaking'.



That lady's performance & ringtone must be out of this world, guy's missing the vibez.



May b d lady put sugar 4 her tin

ekensi01:

This man need real beating.



What nonsense ! well am not surprised, he is just justifying the claim that he didn't release the video to the public.

thumbs up to the man. he did what he needed to do and saying "I love you". well, we all know is not for real.

the power of toto

Otumorkpor at work

The cheating game swings both ways

His life his choice

Who AM i to say no

fejikudz:

the power of toto

paschal9:

May b d lady put sugar 4 her tin dem no dey put sugar but dem dey put something for there.Ghana kpekus, I fear their kpekus pass anything.



Never react in anger. Wait, cool down, get over the anger, plan then strike.



Dude can see his source of daily bread slipping away from his hands and now forced to do a sharp U-turn.



Does he think people are fools?!!!!



How did the tape leak? One or more ways, it was due to his angst of the wife's infidelity.

This thing might be a plan work, they both want Internet fame cuz I did not know none of them b4 this saga. Weldone guys you got me.

seunny4lif:

