₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,875,443 members, 3,780,927 topics. Date: Sunday, 10 September 2017 at 03:44 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband (2037 Views)
|"I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Austinogiza(m): 3:08pm
Lawrence Abrokwah, the husband of TV host Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has finally given his version of the story following the leakage of his wife’s amorous affair with another man.
Recall, the comedienne was reportedly caught red-handed by her husband engaging in a sexual act with another man, and he recorded the episode on video.
Since the story broke on Wednesday, there have been numerous videos and pictures of Afia almost Unclad when she was caught by her husband.
In a separate video she is heard begging her husband to forgive her after he threatened to disfigure her face with acid for cheating on him with another man.
The case eventually ended up in court, with both Afia and Abrokwah reporting to court on Friday to give their reports.
Now, her husband, has now broken his silence on the issue and has opened up on his own version of the story.
Speaking in an exclusive interview with Kofi TV, which was streamed live on Facebook, Abrokwah admitted to personally recording the video but said he knew nothing about its leakage.
According to him, despite everything that had happened, he could never do something as disgraceful as that to his wife.
Abrokwah said;
“Yes, I did record my wife but I will never do such a thing as putting her video in social media,”
”Who can prove that I put the leaked video of my wife on my Facebook page? No, I don’t know anything about the leaked video.
“Yes I recorded the video which Afia has a copy, and I also sent a copy to Afia’s father and the police also has a copy so how can I leak it? No.”
He then revealed that Afia is a cheat but he still loves her though he cannot be with her anymore. Mr. Abrokwah however apologized to his ex girlfriend who he believes was better off than Afia.
Meanwhile, he is expected to face the court Monday, 11 September over leakage of the nude video.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8QtTpLbiOuk&feature=youtu.be
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/still-love-didnt-leak-se-x-tape-afia-schwarzeneggers-husband-speaks/
cc lalasticlala cc mynd44
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by ekensi01(m): 3:12pm
This man need real beating.
5 Likes
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Shelloween(m): 3:23pm
You leaked the video man! And about still loving her, it's a fat lie.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by emeka2254: 3:24pm
ekensi01:
celebrities nself
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by fabulousfortune(m): 3:24pm
U still love a dog. Dis man must be d most foolish on earth
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by ivolt: 3:24pm
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by free2ryhme: 3:25pm
Austinogiza:
this guy dey Bleep up ooooo
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by seunny4lif(m): 3:25pm
Like this
ekensi01:
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by free2ryhme: 3:26pm
dis man don chop something
walahi
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Chascop: 3:26pm
Probably, there's a threat coming from somewhere..
I love you doesn't mean I still want you...
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by emeijeh(m): 3:27pm
ekensi01:
Like this abi?
1 Like
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by seunny4lif(m): 3:27pm
Her problem
His problem
Where is the porn ?
The guy brain
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by paschal9(m): 3:27pm
;Dd lady must b very good in dat area.lol
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by JONNYSPUTE(m): 3:27pm
Sense fall on u Mr man.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Kingluqman89(m): 3:27pm
You didnt leak tape but u caught her and calling her Ashawo, now her village people she consulted is now working on you.
Sense fall on you...
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by omooba969: 3:28pm
Austinogiza:
I think this mumu doesn't know the meaning of 'leaking'.
That lady's performance & ringtone must be out of this world, guy's missing the vibez.
Btw, is Afia related to Arnold or she's just a silly wannabe?
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by paschal9(m): 3:29pm
May b d lady put sugar 4 her tin
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Tolzeal(m): 3:29pm
ekensi01:
You failed to understand where he said he can't be with her anymore ?
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by mykh01(m): 3:29pm
What nonsense ! well am not surprised, he is just justifying the claim that he didn't release the video to the public.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by 360command: 3:30pm
thumbs up to the man. he did what he needed to do and saying "I love you". well, we all know is not for real.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by fejikudz(m): 3:33pm
the power of toto
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by careytommy7(m): 3:33pm
Otumorkpor at work
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by sisisioge: 3:33pm
The cheating game swings both ways
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by fakuta(f): 3:34pm
His life his choice
Who AM i to say no
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by Austinogiza(m): 3:35pm
fejikudz:
call am with respect, tow tow
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by 360command: 3:35pm
paschal9:dem no dey put sugar but dem dey put something for there.Ghana kpekus, I fear their kpekus pass anything.
people say 9ja like juju but me never c,na for GH I know how far a woman can go to catch a man in the net.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by derevarc(m): 3:35pm
Austinogiza:
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by ifyalways(f): 3:35pm
Owu na bastard.
Never react in anger. Wait, cool down, get over the anger, plan then strike.
Dude can see his source of daily bread slipping away from his hands and now forced to do a sharp U-turn.
The victim( her olofofo brought her out, no pity for her though) is the house help. What's her business with who her Madam brings home?
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by grandstar(m): 3:38pm
Does he think people are fools?!!!!
How did the tape leak? One or more ways, it was due to his angst of the wife's infidelity.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by abbeyty(m): 3:40pm
This thing might be a plan work, they both want Internet fame cuz I did not know none of them b4 this saga. Weldone guys you got me.
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by TonyeBarcanista(m): 3:41pm
seunny4lif:like this
|Re: "I Still Love Her, I Didn’t Leak The Se-x Tape" – Afia Schwarzenegger’s Husband by awa(m): 3:41pm
You are an Idiot for saying you still love her... Why did you record the scene in the first place? You are just missing the money the lady was bringing in to sustain you
Watch Lionel Messi’s 5 Goals / OFFICIAL VIDEO: P-square Ft Rick Ross – Beautiful Onyinye (remix) / Hallmarks Of Labour Young Achievers Award 2012
Viewing this topic: ifyalways(f), olamil34, Horlaslim, Blade21, etinanguy(m), Aspireahead(m), lammie21(m), olufijabs, kayzat, Tortivchina(m), princepet, Konjy, xpressng(m), akosh005, uscofield, veeveanO(f), adexontop(m), igwejay, osca234, TonyeBarcanista(m), sureboykris(m), Shortyy(f), gunners160(m), Kunlegzy(m), streetlight, Missyetty(f), jowhyte(m), zenil1(m), rhektor(m), etibaba(m), awa(m), Eboh4z, kolikay(m), menaxe, Ipoade, skytreader(m), preciousnobel(m), Bizzyliss(m), kullozone(m), dglfitness, Jumbus31(m), aceventurx, mjafar3840, Viccctor(m), jeroncomputers, cassidy1996(m), snowland(m), wasmilebags, Faheemaz, pesuwe, Kedonojo(m), Exoticstan(m), tbizy, p2flexx(m), yomi007k(m), cartimor, justmhe1, deedat205(m), Jeresa, osasyankee(m), Jiggyronnie, purples25(f), saliubello(m), RoyalBoutique(m), personal59(m), omololu251, sharacter, rali123(f), adisabarber(m), francoray(m), andrejoe(m), kingxsamz(m), chynie and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 24