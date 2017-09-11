₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by MalcoImX: 11:37pm On Sep 10
Nigeria's former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the Minister of women affairs, Hajia Aisha Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba) not to blame him for her mess..
https://www.naij.com/1124598-mama-taraba-continue-stand-platform-truth-fani-kayode.html
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by Throwback: 11:42pm On Sep 10
Hahahahaha!
FFK really fooled himself big time.
He hurriedly reacted to false news only to be lampooned by the same person he was very eager to support just to satisfy his hate for APC, El Rufai and Buhari.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:51pm On Sep 10
FFK just de disgrace himself and PDP
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by MalcoImX: 11:53pm On Sep 10
Hehehe. Na wa o! FFK na comedian.
'Mama ...... should not ...... be intimidated.'
'I merely reacted to a story ........'
"She should clean up her stinking mess."
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by madridguy(m): 12:01am
Most people talk too much, and what they do say is often just noise or irrelevant gibberish designed to keep themselves entertained.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:17am
Mama Taraba is well versed in the use of media propaganda.
She and her Godfather are behind the so called fake publication.
They know the game too well. They know buhari will soon unleash his state agents on them, so attack first has become their defence.
Anyways, na dem dem. Tinubu is smarter than them all...dude kept his distance, kept his mouth shut, fine-tuning plan B!
BTW, is there anything in the said fake publication that's not already in the public domain?
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:20am
TonyeBarcanista:Shut up loner!
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by obailala(m): 12:25am
MalcoImX:Is FFK trying to claim he didnt know the story he responded to was a fake concoction from some idiots?...
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by HoluwarTohbar(f): 12:31am
obailala:No idiots here. Everything went as planned. It's called "Hit first". Fake or not, Elrufai is rattled and may discontinue further onslaughts against the woman and her Godfather publicly.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by MalcoImX: 12:57am
More attacks ... on M. Taraba, APC, etc.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by MalcoImX: 1:46am
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by YourTerror: 3:52am
TonyeBarcanista:
When was the last time you looked in the mirror?
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by Childofaking: 4:19am
Must FFK react to every news ?
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by vedaxcool(m): 4:33am
FFK and his rapidly diminishing intellect.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by ddippset(m): 6:05am
FFK, 'ONLY A FOOL HAS GOT AN OPINION AND REACTS ON EVERYTHING '- ddippset.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by babyfaceafrica: 7:27am
Ffk mouth just running up and down...aproko
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by chakula(m): 7:41am
A country where its leaders choose to be displaying their ignorance on media where the whole world could view. What a shameless leaders?
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by ukonsmalla: 8:15am
Put petrol for fire
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by free2ryhme: 8:16am
This is not FFK's fault. I also read in Pointblanknews where it was reported that the Madam was threatening to expose El-ruffai's role in the abduction of the Chibok girls. She should sue the Newspaper and leave out those who only read what was published as news. She is attacking FFK as a soft target to back out of a fight in APC. That's politics.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by divinecode101: 8:17am
FFK, we all know better, we know you are demented and seneil
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by Zzzina: 8:17am
No be she give am chance to show himself?
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by veacea: 8:17am
Continue your reaction like a reactive element
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by ignis(f): 8:17am
Talking and reacting too much is not good, chances are you will always say senseless rubbish.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by repogirl(f): 8:17am
Verily Verily I say unto you, One day these APC miscreants and their deviousness will be exposed.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by nairavsdollars: 8:17am
You talk too much Ffk with your jaga jaga teeth
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by dunkem21(m): 8:18am
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by free2ryhme: 8:18am
The truth of bh/ chibok will be expose in no time even heaven knows that.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by Emeka71(m): 8:18am
free2ryhme:
ignis:
MalcoImX:Who is mama Taraba?
dunkem21:And you all not ready to write anything on this topic.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by richidinho(m): 8:18am
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by modelmike7(m): 8:18am
So this ffk has degraded himself so much as this, he's even a perpetual liar now.
I was surprised to see him and some trouble makers make Mama Tara a their dating over night cos she is not supporting the President.
So. She never even talked about Chibok or El-Rufai at all.
What a shame on the Haters.
|Re: Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK by axglide(m): 8:18am
I merely reacted to it
Well done mr. reactor
