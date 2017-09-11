Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mama Taraba Shouldn't Blame Me, I Merely Reacted To An Original Story - FFK (5091 Views)

Nigeria's former minister of aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has asked the Minister of women affairs, Hajia Aisha Jummai Alhassan (Mama Taraba) not to blame him for her mess.



Fani-Kayode in a series of tweets on Sunday, September 10, replied the minister after she accused him of peddling lies against her.



He said: "Mama Taraba should continue to stand on the platform of truth and not allow herself to be intimidated.



I reacted to a story in which she allegedly exposed El-Rufai. It took her 24 hours to deny the story and I wonder why. If the story is not true she should blame the original source, medium and author of the allegation and not me.



I merely reacted to it like millions of other Nigerians did. She should clean up her stinking mess

NAIJ.com had earlier reported that the Nigeria's minister of women affairs, Aisha Alhassan blasted former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for saying she knows about Governor Nasir El-Rufai's alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, September 10, Mama Taraba as she is popularly called in reaction to FFK's Facebook post, asked the former minister to stop engaging in peddling false news as she never said she knows about Governor Nasir El Rufai's alleged role in the Chibok girls scam and Boko Haram. .

https://www.naij.com/1124598-mama-taraba-continue-stand-platform-truth-fani-kayode.html 2 Likes

Hahahahaha!



FFK really fooled himself big time.



He hurriedly reacted to false news only to be lampooned by the same person he was very eager to support just to satisfy his hate for APC, El Rufai and Buhari. 20 Likes 4 Shares

FFK just de disgrace himself and PDP 25 Likes 5 Shares

Hehehe. Na wa o! FFK na comedian.

'Mama ...... should not ...... be intimidated.'

'I merely reacted to a story ........'

"She should clean up her stinking mess." 2 Likes 1 Share





Most people talk too much, and what they do say is often just noise or irrelevant gibberish designed to keep themselves entertained. Most people talk too much, and what they do say is often just noise or irrelevant gibberish designed to keep themselves entertained. 6 Likes 2 Shares

Mama Taraba is well versed in the use of media propaganda.



She and her Godfather are behind the so called fake publication.



They know the game too well. They know buhari will soon unleash his state agents on them, so attack first has become their defence.



Anyways, na dem dem. Tinubu is smarter than them all...dude kept his distance, kept his mouth shut, fine-tuning plan B!



BTW, is there anything in the said fake publication that's not already in the public domain? 7 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

FFK just de disgrace himself and PDP Shut up loner! Shut up loner! 6 Likes

MalcoImX:



https://www.naij.com/1124598-mama-taraba-continue-stand-platform-truth-fani-kayode.html Is FFK trying to claim he didnt know the story he responded to was a fake concoction from some idiots?... Is FFK trying to claim he didnt know the story he responded to was a fake concoction from some idiots?... 4 Likes 2 Shares

obailala:



Is FFK trying to claim he didnt know the story he responded to was a fake concoction from some idiots?... No idiots here. Everything went as planned. It's called "Hit first". Fake or not, Elrufai is rattled and may discontinue further onslaughts against the woman and her Godfather publicly. No idiots here. Everything went as planned. It's called "Hit first". Fake or not, Elrufai is rattled and may discontinue further onslaughts against the woman and her Godfather publicly. 2 Likes

More attacks ... on M. Taraba, APC, etc.

TonyeBarcanista:

FFK just de disgrace himself and PDP

When was the last time you looked in the mirror? 2 Likes

Must FFK react to every news ? 4 Likes 3 Shares

FFK and his rapidly diminishing intellect. FFK and his rapidly diminishing intellect. 2 Likes 2 Shares

FFK, 'ONLY A FOOL HAS GOT AN OPINION AND REACTS ON EVERYTHING '- ddippset. 2 Likes 1 Share

Ffk mouth just running up and down...aproko 1 Like 1 Share

A country where its leaders choose to be displaying their ignorance on media where the whole world could view. What a shameless leaders?

Put petrol for fire

This is not FFK's fault. I also read in Pointblanknews where it was reported that the Madam was threatening to expose El-ruffai's role in the abduction of the Chibok girls. She should sue the Newspaper and leave out those who only read what was published as news. She is attacking FFK as a soft target to back out of a fight in APC. That's politics.

FFK, we all know better, we know you are demented and seneil 2 Likes 1 Share

? No be she give am chance to show himself 1 Like

Continue your reaction like a reactive element

Talking and reacting too much is not good, chances are you will always say senseless rubbish. 1 Like 1 Share

Verily Verily I say unto you, One day these APC miscreants and their deviousness will be exposed.

You talk too much Ffk with your jaga jaga teeth





The truth of bh/ chibok will be expose in no time even heaven knows that. The truth of bh/ chibok will be expose in no time even heaven knows that.

free2ryhme:

ignis:

k MalcoImX:

. Who is mama Taraba? dunkem21:

And you all not ready to write anything on this topic. Who is mama Taraba?And you all not ready to write anything on this topic.

So this ffk has degraded himself so much as this, he's even a perpetual liar now.

I was surprised to see him and some trouble makers make Mama Tara a their dating over night cos she is not supporting the President.

So. She never even talked about Chibok or El-Rufai at all.

What a shame on the Haters.