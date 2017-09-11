₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Barondenigeria: 3:46am
President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.
http://punchng.com/buhari-travels-to-us-next-week-presidency/
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Timinho23(m): 3:50am
if he indeed is able to go,That's sign he's getting better. however, If the trip Is cancelled, that man is a gonner.
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Nutase(f): 3:56am
Safe journey
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Ratello: 3:58am
Change of destination for his usual Medical Tourism what a Country of miserable lots celebrating mediocrity. To even think 2 years has gone down with nothing concrete to show for it by this useless administration of all noise but no voice is killing. Mumu zombies littering the cyberspace as usual
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Throwback: 4:10am
Ratello:
Did you read the news at all or your brain is impervious to knowledge?
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by vedaxcool(m): 4:36am
Throwback:
Some people are better left unintelligent. . . they only know lies even if they read the op a 100 times.
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by vital: 4:45am
He's getting better as you said.what sickness was he diagnosed with
Timinho23:
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by ipobarecriminals: 4:46am
lafiya oo baba.B4 u go,help us tame/lock up the hunch back Aba made wild pig.
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by vital: 4:48am
He has not spoken to the people he's ruling,wants to go and address the UN.Mumu ni e
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by tsdarkside(m): 5:17am
to go do what..??....
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by tsdarkside(m): 5:20am
buhari should stop traveling around in his age.....
what he is doing is stvpid...stress,jetleg all those stuff..
traveling around the world is stressful....i always feel extremly tired after traveling long distances....
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by temptnow: 5:51am
I pray his plane falls inside Atlantic ocean
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Barondenigeria: 6:31am
temptnow:
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by babyfaceafrica: 7:26am
Safe journey
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by kettykin: 7:41am
i hope Interpol will do the needful as it was applied to charles Taylor , i sincerely hope IPOB will not rest on its oars but call for Interpol to expedite justice for the slain innocent unarmed protesters
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Paperwhite(m): 8:00am
So after denying the earlier rumour then they finally reschedule it for this one.Government of lies,deceit and propaganda.What is the UN doing with a world acclaimed bigot and human right violator
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by modelmike7(m): 8:08am
God bless my President.
My President is fit as a fiddle!
Ride on Baba!!
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by gracein: 8:08am
happy birthday my me. my likes please
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by life2017: 8:09am
When will he return? They should clearly state the duration of his stay in United State to avoid unnecessary conspiracy theories on his health and actual purpose of the travelling to United state .
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by bigerboy200: 8:09am
It's a lie..PMB is sick ...in wailing voice..
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by MhizzAJ(f): 8:09am
Always travelling
Has he recovered fully
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by TippyTop(m): 8:09am
Since his return to Nigeria on August 20, 2017, after 103 days of medical leave in London, Buhari has not attended any public event outside of Aso Villa and his country home in Daura, Katsina State.
Just another scam.
He is off to New York to see his doctors ja re.
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by SalamRushdie: 8:10am
Whether Buhari likes it or not this is his last tenure .....İ pray he commences his vacation during the trip so sensible leadership under Yemi Osinbanjo can give us small hope again ..Buhari doesn't exude one ounce of hope, vision , purpose and direction yet he wants another 4 years , if that is not diabolic wickedness what is please? It is the duty of any well meaning Nigerian to save this country by making sure Buhari is totally shamed at the polls is he makes a mistake of putting himself up for re- election
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by ikorodureporta: 8:10am
...lalasticlala, heavy rain dey fall here-o!
...in other news, today na 9-11 & i dey expect anotha 9-11, probably from N.Korea
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by deepwater(f): 8:10am
He is officially going for another medical exercise, which is not bad entirely for his status, however, the bad thing here is that we don't know how long this exercise would last.
IPOB over there will disgrace him, what they did to okorocha at C. House would be a child's play.
No where to hide
No peace for the wicked
They will always be there and part of the world to torment their oppressors
Viva Biafra
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Nbote(m): 8:11am
What's d big deal in telling what tym he'll leave for d UN Congress.. Una like to giv ppl wat to talk about sef
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by repogirl(f): 8:11am
Not that anyone really cares ... but bye bye in advance
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by free2ryhme: 8:11am
Is that an achievement?
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by Sniper12: 8:11am
Dem gat translate hin english
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by ZombieTAMER: 8:12am
buhari was voted to use taxpayers money to gallivant around the globe...
Ajala must travel
|Re: President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu by ukonsmalla: 8:12am
Safe trip
