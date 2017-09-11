Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari To Travel To New York, Would Speak At The UN - Garba Shehu (3544 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari has been scheduled to address the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States on Tuesday, September 19, 2017.



The President of Nigeria is listed as number seven on the provincial list of speakers.

Buhari is expected to speak after the leaders of Brazil, the United States, Guinea, Switzerland, Jordan and Slovakia.





Since his return to Nigeria on August 20, 2017, after 103 days of medical leave in London, Buhari has not attended any public event outside of Aso Villa and his country home in Daura, Katsina State.



Also, he has attended only one Federal Executive Council meeting since he returned three weeks ago.



Acting on the President’s instruction, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo recently visited flood-ravaged Benue State where thousands have been displaced.



Osinbajo, while representing the President, has also received members of the United States Congress as well as the United Kingdom Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and his team at the Villa.



The Vice-President has also presided over every economic meeting including the 15th Annual meeting of the Board of Governors of ECOWAS Bank Investment and the National Industrial Council Meeting which had in attendance Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and many other captains of industry.



However, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, confirmed to our correspondent on the telephone that Buhari would attend the UN General Assembly.



Shehu said, “I cannot tell you the time he will be going because it can change but I know he is expected to be the eighth speaker at the UN. So, he will be there and he will speak.”



http://punchng.com/buhari-travels-to-us-next-week-presidency/ 1 Like

if he indeed is able to go,That's sign he's getting better. however, If the trip Is cancelled, that man is a gonner. 3 Likes 1 Share

Safe journey 1 Like

Change of destination for his usual Medical Tourism what a Country of miserable lots celebrating mediocrity. To even think 2 years has gone down with nothing concrete to show for it by this useless administration of all noise but no voice is killing. Mumu zombies littering the cyberspace as usual 19 Likes 1 Share

Ratello:

Did you read the news at all or your brain is impervious to knowledge? Did you read the news at all or your brain is impervious to knowledge? 17 Likes 2 Shares

Throwback:







Some people are better left unintelligent. . . they only know lies even if they read the op a 100 times. Some people are better left unintelligent. . . they only know lies even if they read the op a 100 times. 8 Likes 2 Shares

Timinho23:

if he indeed is able to go,That's sign he's getting better. however, If the trip Is cancelled, that man is a gonner. He's getting better as you said.what sickness was he diagnosed with 2 Likes

lafiya oo baba.B4 u go,help us tame/lock up the hunch back Aba made wild pig. 1 Like 1 Share

He has not spoken to the people he's ruling,wants to go and address the UN.Mumu ni e 5 Likes

to go do what..??.... 1 Like

buhari should stop traveling around in his age.....



what he is doing is stvpid...stress,jetleg all those stuff..



traveling around the world is stressful....i always feel extremly tired after traveling long distances.... 2 Likes

I pray his plane falls inside Atlantic ocean 9 Likes 1 Share

temptnow:

I pray his plane falls inside Atlantic ocean

Safe journey

i hope Interpol will do the needful as it was applied to charles Taylor , i sincerely hope IPOB will not rest on its oars but call for Interpol to expedite justice for the slain innocent unarmed protesters 2 Likes

So after denying the earlier rumour then they finally reschedule it for this one.Government of lies,deceit and propaganda.What is the UN doing with a world acclaimed bigot and human right violator 8 Likes

God bless my President.

My President is fit as a fiddle!

Ride on Baba!! 1 Like

happy birthday my me. my likes please 7 Likes

When will he return? They should clearly state the duration of his stay in United State to avoid unnecessary conspiracy theories on his health and actual purpose of the travelling to United state . 1 Like

...in wailing voice.. It's a lie..PMB is sick...in wailing voice..



Has he recovered fully Always travellingHas he recovered fully 1 Like

Just another scam.



He is off to New York to see his doctors ja re. Just another scam.He is off to New York to see his doctors ja re. 1 Like

Whether Buhari likes it or not this is his last tenure .....İ pray he commences his vacation during the trip so sensible leadership under Yemi Osinbanjo can give us small hope again ..Buhari doesn't exude one ounce of hope, vision , purpose and direction yet he wants another 4 years , if that is not diabolic wickedness what is please? It is the duty of any well meaning Nigerian to save this country by making sure Buhari is totally shamed at the polls is he makes a mistake of putting himself up for re- election 2 Likes

...lalasticlala, heavy rain dey fall here-o!



...in other news, today na 9-11 & i dey expect anotha 9-11, probably from N.Korea

He is officially going for another medical exercise, which is not bad entirely for his status, however, the bad thing here is that we don't know how long this exercise would last.



IPOB over there will disgrace him, what they did to okorocha at C. House would be a child's play.



No where to hide



No peace for the wicked



They will always be there and part of the world to torment their oppressors



Viva Biafra 1 Like

What's d big deal in telling what tym he'll leave for d UN Congress.. Una like to giv ppl wat to talk about sef

Not that anyone really cares ... but bye bye in advance 1 Like

Is that an achievement?

Dem gat translate hin english 4 Likes

buhari was voted to use taxpayers money to gallivant around the globe...



Ajala must travel 1 Like