|Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 8:58am
The Rivers state police command has arrested a man over illegal possession of crude oil. The man who is reported to be come from Abia state was caught breaking pipelines in Rivers state. The suspect was arrested by the DPO Eleme division. He is currently in police custody as investigation continues.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-arrested-in-rivers-state-for-illegal-possession-of-crude-oil.html
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by amjoseph19: 9:03am
I know this man very well. He is from Ogun state.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Thewrath(m): 9:05am
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by greatmarshall(m): 9:07am
Op only you post and first comment at the same time... Na wa o
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:07am
Chisos from Abia state,you see your life
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:11am
greatmarshall:that one no follow for comment nah,she is calling oga Lala to move the post to the permanent site
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 9:20am
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by madridguy(m): 9:29am
Criminal is criminal forget state of origin.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Truckpusher(m): 9:32am
Olu20090:Smh.
How pathetic can you folks become in your quest for a sovereign nation? The oil producing communities of Rivers State was once in Imo and Abia State ?
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by victorDanladi: 9:59am
Truckpusher:
He accused Afonja of something,he ended up did the samething.
relationship of Yorubas and igbo is like that of tinubu and bode George.Bode George in any interview he grants will always find a way to blame tinubu for all his problem even if the interviewer did not ask out of jealousy and not wanting to accept superiority!....yorubas are the tinubu while igbo are bode George.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by ImperialYoruba: 10:14am
See the boot of the mercedes is filled with sacks of crude oil.
This is Biafran oil. BNPC - Biafran National Petroleum Corporation in action. Check his pocket, search his car for Biafran flag.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:26am
They say
" the north is stealing all your oil and giving you back peanuts"
Look at this one, is he not trying to steal our oil also ? and he didnt even give back one peanut to that comunity...
Shebi they just want to be the only people with licence to steal from us bah ?? Onyi-oshi iberibe
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by officialJP(m): 11:26am
no be new thing jor
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Lordave: 11:26am
Na crude oil im wrap for nylon so
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by OsuGanja(m): 11:26am
I like the smile on his face
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by lafflaff123(m): 11:27am
IPOB.
This is sad,Nnamdi is now sending his minions to steal so they can fund his IPOB criminal gang.
This is bad.
Nnamdi Kanu should be arrested.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by 1stCitizen: 11:27am
OsuGanja:
You will not like the face after police reset it to default IPOB settings.
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by Sniper12: 11:27am
Olu20090:no let ikwere man catch u for corner o
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by modelmike7(m): 11:28am
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by officialJP(m): 11:28am
greatmarshall:u need glass
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by PointZerom: 11:28am
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by brainpulse: 11:29am
No Niger delta man will destroy pipe lines that will destroy his environment. It has always been outsiders especially from the south east whom hate every thing about Nigeria and will destroy the environment just for money
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:31am
Olu20090:
See this one..
IS HE FROM ABIA ?
DID HE STEAL ?
IS THE OIL SOUTH SOUTH's OIL ?
So wheres the propaganda ? You see facts staring at you in the eye but, u do normal pig and idiot thinking and put ur head in the mud to cry victim...
Una mumu no go evaly do
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by feeloscar(m): 11:33am
Olu20090:Is it why he should steal?
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:34am
Leave am... Look at the oil one person is stealing
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 11:35am
Olu20090:
Una irresponsibility no be here.
Ozubulu killing una rush blame fulani
All most all people caught with drugs are igbos: una blame buhari and unemployment.
Isreal comes and says u guys are not real jews..Una blameAfonja propaganda even wen the newspaper na una igbo man get am
Kanu been dey cry brimestone and fire since 2015, hausa man folow talk him own just once, una say make dem blame am for anything wey happen.
This one caught ripping an oil well dry... Una blame afonja again for catching the thieve, and telling us..
Una just dey spoil d legacy wey beta igbo people dong build... Grow up kids, own up to ur wrongs
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by free2ryhme: 11:37am
amjoseph19:
|Re: Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos by free2ryhme: 11:37am
Biafran training on vandalizing pipelines in the wake of an imminent declaration of Biafra state
