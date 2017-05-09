Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Caught Breaking Oil Pipelines In Rivers State. Photos (6552 Views)

Source; The Rivers state police command has arrested a man over illegal possession of crude oil. The man who is reported to be come from Abia state was caught breaking pipelines in Rivers state. The suspect was arrested by the DPO Eleme division. He is currently in police custody as investigation continues.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/man-arrested-in-rivers-state-for-illegal-possession-of-crude-oil.html

I know this man very well. He is from Ogun state. 10 Likes

I see

Op only you post and first comment at the same time... Na wa o



Chisos from Abia state,you see your life Chisos from Abia state,you see your life 9 Likes

greatmarshall:

Op only you post and first comment at the same time... Na wa o that one no follow for comment nah,she is calling oga Lala to move the post to the permanent site that one no follow for comment nah,she is calling oga Lala to move the post to the permanent site

ncan over to u

Criminal is criminal forget state of origin.

Olu20090:

Afonja media propaganda. If you are not well knowledgeable in Nigerian geographical history, you will be deceived by Afonjas to fall for " oh he is Igbo stealing SS oil" that's what they want you to believe so that the divide and rul tactics will continue while they Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas steel your oil. The fact is assuming it's true even though it's concocted by Afonjas, let just assume it's true, do you people know that the oil parts of River states were carved out of present day Imo and Abia states? Oh you didn't know that I bet because Nigeria government hides this from the people. It might interest you to know that the most people in these oil regions in Rivers state are Igbos, who were separated from their brethren in Imo and Abia. Smh.



How pathetic can you folks become in your quest for a sovereign nation? The oil producing communities of Rivers State was once in Imo and Abia State ? Smh.How pathetic can you folks become in your quest for a sovereign nation? The oil producing communities of Rivers State was once in Imo and Abia State ? 19 Likes

Truckpusher:

Smh.



How pathetic can you folks become in your quest for a sovereign nation? The oil producing communities of Rivers State was once in Imo and Abia State ?

He accused Afonja of something,he ended up did the samething.



relationship of Yorubas and igbo is like that of tinubu and bode George.Bode George in any interview he grants will always find a way to blame tinubu for all his problem even if the interviewer did not ask out of jealousy and not wanting to accept superiority! ....yorubas are the tinubu while igbo are bode George. He accused Afonja of something,he ended up did the samething.relationship of Yorubas and igbo is like that of tinubu and bode George.Bode George in any interview he grants will always find a way to blame tinubu for all his problem even if the interviewer did not ask out of jealousy and not wanting to accept superiority!....yorubas are the tinubu while igbo are bode George. 15 Likes 1 Share





This is Biafran oil. BNPC - Biafran National Petroleum Corporation in action. Check his pocket, search his car for Biafran flag. See the boot of the mercedes is filled with sacks of crude oil.This is Biafran oil. BNPC - Biafran National Petroleum Corporation in action. Check his pocket, search his car for Biafran flag.

They say

" the north is stealing all your oil and giving you back peanuts"



Look at this one, is he not trying to steal our oil also ? and he didnt even give back one peanut to that comunity...



Shebi they just want to be the only people with licence to steal from us bah ?? Onyi-oshi iberibe 2 Likes

no be new thing jor

Na crude oil im wrap for nylon so

I like the smile on his face

IPOB.



This is sad,Nnamdi is now sending his minions to steal so they can fund his IPOB criminal gang.



This is bad.



Nnamdi Kanu should be arrested. 5 Likes

OsuGanja:

I like the smile on his face

You will not like the face after police reset it to default IPOB settings. You will not like the face after police reset it to default IPOB settings. 1 Like

Olu20090:

Afonja media propaganda. If you are not well knowledgeable in Nigerian geographical history, you will be deceived by Afonjas to fall for " oh he is Igbo stealing SS oil" that's what they want you to believe so that the divide and rul tactics will continue while they Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas steel your oil. The fact is assuming it's true even though it's concocted by Afonjas, let just assume it's true, do you people know that the oil parts of River states were carved out of present day Imo and Abia states? Oh you didn't know that I bet because Nigeria government hides this from the people. It might interest you to know that the most people in these oil regions in Rivers state are Igbos, who were separated from their brethren in Imo and Abia. no let ikwere man catch u for corner o no let ikwere man catch u for corner o 4 Likes

Oh

greatmarshall:

Op only you post and first comment at the same time... Na wa o u need glass u need glass

ok

No Niger delta man will destroy pipe lines that will destroy his environment. It has always been outsiders especially from the south east whom hate every thing about Nigeria and will destroy the environment just for money

Olu20090:

Afonja media propaganda. If you are not well knowledgeable in Nigerian geographical history, you will be deceived by Afonjas to fall for " oh he is Igbo stealing SS oil" that's what they want you to believe so that the divide and rul tactics will continue while they Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas steel your oil. The fact is assuming it's true even though it's concocted by Afonjas, let just assume it's true, do you people know that the oil parts of River states were carved out of present day Imo and Abia states? Oh you didn't know that I bet because Nigeria government hides this from the people. It might interest you to know that the most people in these oil regions in Rivers state are Igbos, who were separated from their brethren in Imo and Abia.

See this one..

IS HE FROM ABIA ?

DID HE STEAL ?

IS THE OIL SOUTH SOUTH's OIL ?



So wheres the propaganda ? You see facts staring at you in the eye but, u do normal pig and idiot thinking and put ur head in the mud to cry victim...



Una mumu no go evaly do See this one..IS HE FROM ABIA ?DID HE STEAL ?IS THE OIL SOUTH SOUTH's OIL ?So wheres the propaganda ? You see facts staring at you in the eye but, u do normal pig and idiot thinking and put ur head in the mud to cry victim...Una mumu no go evaly do 2 Likes

Olu20090:

Afonja media propaganda. If you are not well knowledgeable in Nigerian geographical history, you will be deceived by Afonjas to fall for " oh he is Igbo stealing SS oil" that's what they want you to believe so that the divide and rul tactics will continue while they Hausa-Fulani and Yorubaas steel your oil. The fact is assuming it's true even though it's concocted by Afonjas, let just assume it's true, do you people know that the oil parts of River states were carved out of present day Imo and Abia states? Oh you didn't know that I bet because Nigeria government hides this from the people. It might interest you to know that the most people in these oil regions in Rivers state are Igbos, who were separated from their brethren in Imo and Abia. Is it why he should steal? Is it why he should steal? 3 Likes

Leave am... Look at the oil one person is stealing

Olu20090:

Afonja media propaganda. If you are not well knowledgeable in Nigerian geographical history, you will be deceived by Afonjas to fall for "



Una irresponsibility no be here.

Ozubulu killing una rush blame fulani

All most all people caught with drugs are igbos: una blame buhari and unemployment.

Isreal comes and says u guys are not real jews..Una blameAfonja propaganda even wen the newspaper na una igbo man get am

Kanu been dey cry brimestone and fire since 2015, hausa man folow talk him own just once, una say make dem blame am for anything wey happen.

This one caught ripping an oil well dry... Una blame afonja again for catching the thieve, and telling us..



Una just dey spoil d legacy wey beta igbo people dong build... Grow up kids, own up to ur wrongs Una irresponsibility no be here.Ozubulu killing una rush blame fulaniAll most all people caught with drugs are igbos: una blame buhari and unemployment.Isreal comes and says u guys are not real jews..Una blameAfonja propaganda even wen the newspaper na una igbo man get amKanu been dey cry brimestone and fire since 2015, hausa man folow talk him own just once, una say make dem blame am for anything wey happen.This one caught ripping an oil well dry... Una blame afonja again for catching the thieve, and telling us..Una just dey spoil d legacy wey beta igbo people dong build... Grow up kids, own up to ur wrongs 2 Likes

amjoseph19:

I know this man very well.

He is from Ogun state.