|Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by VastFinder: 12:47pm
Beautiful woman! See more photos below
Source: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/stunning-new-photos-of-president-buhari.html
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:48pm
One of the most beautiful lady in Nigeria...
If. Not that she's the President's daughter, and a good Muslim she would have won Miss World title by now!
9 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 12:49pm
So what?
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:51pm
fk001:Did Anyone put a gun to your head to type on this topic? Haters of good things!
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TITOBIGZ(m): 12:51pm
Which kind jazz dem takecover my eyez,ds is Just there jare
4 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 12:53pm
modelmike7:
What is the good thing here?
Who know her before
6 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by MrRichy(m): 12:54pm
modelmike7:
no be only miss world, na miss daura
32 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by zinachidi(m): 1:02pm
MrRichy:lol, north people nor dey get beauty pageant
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 1:05pm
lovely
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:07pm
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by tanzto60: 2:08pm
Cute
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
epileptic grammar
fk001:
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by legendte(m): 2:08pm
Sweet girl from a foolish dad
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by dovelike(f): 2:08pm
Is it me or is this girl just there? I don't see anything overly unique about her looks. . The thing I dislike most is the shape of her nose. That spoiled her face.
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Disneylady(f): 2:09pm
She's just there
2 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by dayleke(m): 2:10pm
VastFinder:
I no see any fotos above na and u dey talk more fotos below...
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Celestyn8213: 2:10pm
Na their time
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Pidginwhisper: 2:11pm
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Austinoiz(m): 2:11pm
This President Buhari ( little daurized dullard) is fine shaa
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 2:12pm
TINALETC3:
Lol
Na typo
modified
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by ilovebbwgirl: 2:13pm
Doctorphil:i want to stack existence of biafra double chance
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by steph2sweet(f): 2:15pm
She fine shaa, but this pix is not enough to distract us from your father's incompetence.
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by anibi9674: 2:16pm
abi she won take over from her father, why the publicity?
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Pidginwhisper: 2:16pm
modelmike7:Oga wetin you dey talk? She's Average as fvuck, the only privilege she get na being president's daughter..apart from that everything wey u talk up there na Trash,including being a good Muslim
5 Likes
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by kuchikau1: 2:16pm
Gals wey blood dey comot frm their dirty smelling toto. Spits
1 Like
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by sadeeq08: 2:16pm
[quote author=dovelike post=60348619]Is it me or is this girl just there? I don't see anything overly unique about her looks. [jealousy wanna kill somebody here
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by kuchikau1: 2:16pm
Gals wey blood dey comot frm their dirty smelling toto. Spits.
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by YelloweWest: 2:16pm
I see a baby bumb.
Well done indimi
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by movid(m): 2:17pm
Aswear she no fine!
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by anyebedgreat: 2:17pm
No Belle yet?
She isn't that pretty for a fulani girl she is just classy.
|Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Evaberry(f): 2:19pm
..
She's pregnant
Her boobs are bigger.
