Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by VastFinder: 12:47pm


Beautiful woman! See more photos below




Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:48pm
One of the most beautiful lady in Nigeria...
If. Not that she's the President's daughter, and a good Muslim she would have won Miss World title by now!

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 12:49pm
So what?

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by modelmike7(m): 12:51pm
fk001:
So what?
Did Anyone put a gun to your head to type on this topic? Haters of good things!

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TITOBIGZ(m): 12:51pm
Which kind jazz dem takecover my eyez,ds is Just there jare sad

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 12:53pm
modelmike7:

Did Anyone put a gun to your head to type on this topic?
Haters of good things!


What is the good thing here?




Who know her before

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by MrRichy(m): 12:54pm
modelmike7:
One of the most beautiful lady in Nigeria...
If. Not that she's the President's daughter, and a good Muslim she would have won Miss World title by now!

no be only miss world, na miss daura

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by zinachidi(m): 1:02pm
MrRichy:


no be only miss world, na miss daura
lol, north people nor dey get beauty pageant
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 1:05pm
lovely
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:07pm
grin
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by tanzto60: 2:08pm
Cute
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by TINALETC3(f): 2:08pm
grin grin epileptic grammar grin grin
fk001:



What is the good thing here?




Who knows her before here that became president?

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by legendte(m): 2:08pm
Sweet girl from a foolish dad

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by dovelike(f): 2:08pm
Is it me or is this girl just there? I don't see anything overly unique about her looks. . The thing I dislike most is the shape of her nose. That spoiled her face.

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Disneylady(f): 2:09pm
She's just there undecided

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by dayleke(m): 2:10pm
VastFinder:


Beautiful woman! See more photos below




Source: hihttp://www.wobegist.com/2017/09/stunning-new-photos-of-president-buhari.html


I no see any fotos above na and u dey talk more fotos below...
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Celestyn8213: 2:10pm
Na their time
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Pidginwhisper: 2:11pm
undecided
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Austinoiz(m): 2:11pm
This President Buhari ( little daurized dullard) is fine shaa
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by fk001: 2:12pm
TINALETC3:
grin grin epileptic grammar grin grin

Lol


Na typo
modified grin grin
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by ilovebbwgirl: 2:13pm
i want to stack existence of biafra double chance
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by steph2sweet(f): 2:15pm
She fine shaa, but this pix is not enough to distract us from your father's incompetence.
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by anibi9674: 2:16pm
abi she won take over from her father, why the publicity?
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Pidginwhisper: 2:16pm
modelmike7:
One of the most beautiful lady in Nigeria...
If. Not that she's the President's daughter, and a good Muslim she would have won Miss World title by now!
Oga wetin you dey talk? She's Average as fvuck, the only privilege she get na being president's daughter..apart from that everything wey u talk up there na Trash,including being a good Muslim

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by kuchikau1: 2:16pm
Gals wey blood dey comot frm their dirty smelling toto. Spits

Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by sadeeq08: 2:16pm
[quote author=dovelike post=60348619]Is it me or is this girl just there? I don't see anything overly unique about her looks. [jealousy wanna kill somebody here
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by kuchikau1: 2:16pm
Gals wey blood dey comot frm their dirty smelling toto. Spits.
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by YelloweWest: 2:16pm
I see a baby bumb. grin

Well done indimi
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by movid(m): 2:17pm
Aswear she no fine!
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by anyebedgreat: 2:17pm
No Belle yet?


She isn't that pretty for a fulani girl she is just classy.
Re: Buhari's Daughter, Zahra Buhari Indimi, Stuns In New Photos by Evaberry(f): 2:19pm
..


She's pregnant


Her boobs are bigger.

