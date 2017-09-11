Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men (7897 Views)

Vera Sidika Flaunts Her Chanel Bag Worth 1.8 Million Naira / Vera Sidika: Yommy Johnson Is A Cheat, A Woman Beater And A Big Liar / Vera Sidika Aborted Our Baby - OriYomi Johnson Reveals Messy Details (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Vera who broke up months ago with Yomi, her Dubai-based Nigerian boyfriend hung out with Ubi Franklin yesterday in Lagos and that got tongues wagging.



Read her post below....



"It's funny how some Nigerian girls always talking about "these gals should stop taking our men" no! It's your men that go after foreign girls! Why not focus on keeping your men in your country than attack foreign girls for dating naija Men. They approach them not the other way round! Maybe u should ask yourself why it's so than point fingers on others.

Coz it's unfair attacking people for no reason.

FYI, I don't intend to date a Nigerian man. So don't panic

Lagos is lit thou "





http://www.lailasblog.com/vera-sidika-comes-for-nigerian-girls-who-say-foreigners-are-taking-away-all-their-men/ Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika who is currently in Nigeria took to her Instagram page to address Nigerian girls who say foreigners like her are taking away all their men.Vera who broke up months ago with Yomi, her Dubai-based Nigerian boyfriend hung out with Ubi Franklin yesterday in Lagos and that got tongues wagging.Read her post below....

















see this mumu economy joke



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be hmmmm..... joro is right about runs girlssee this mumu economy joke 2 Likes

...



A bitch is a bitch no matter what she says or do so never ever take a bitch serious because a bitch is just a dog on heat who fvcks everyone without shame.





That said





Our lovely Vera here is a classic example of a bitch. A smart bitch tho who's using her pussy money wisely 14 Likes

vera ur right

Nigerian girls r biitches they always form hard to get



And they are too religious in mind



Why won't the men go for cheap foreign girls 3 Likes 2 Shares

Nobody shud take my own oooo, no vacancy

Lips sealed

Vera, if you give me your ponyor for free self I no do, your bady is too fake for me

She doesn't intend to date a Nigerian man. Just to let them smash her and go. 4 Likes

God is great so Kenya babe fit fair like this 3 Likes

This is real socialite in colour

professional olosho professional olosho 3 Likes

Really 3 Likes

ok.

After yansh, boobs and pussy.



She's got nothing else to offer



Hoes always gon be hoes. 2 Likes

What does she mean by 'Lagos is lit[b][/b]'



I didn't get that slang

Ok

slyd90:

God is great so Kenya babe fit fair like this This is her before and after This is her before and after 16 Likes 2 Shares

Nah wa o.... So kenyan fit open mouth dey talk like dis.... I think d only tin dey can do is run like antelope. Anyway... Dem don hear u.

Thank u

Ok

Evaberry:

...



A bitch is a bitch no matter what she says or do so never ever take a bitch serious because a bitch is just a dog on heat who fvcks everyone without shame.





That said





Our lovely Vera here is a classic example of a bitch. A smart bitch tho who's using her pussy money wisely





leave her alone leave her alone

Do Nigerian girls even complain?

TINALETC3:

Nobody shud take my own oooo, no vacancy



see your introverted mouth see your introverted mouth

Nigerian women take Nigerian guys for granted too much 2 Likes

Our girls can too form hard to get and at the end of the day they end up begging for top up to subcribe for internet , another bad part of them is Naija babes too gba much ( bad pussy odour) this is the fact , Niaja babes please make your health important and be decent ... God bless Niaja babes 1 Like

anyebedgreat:

She doesn't intend to date a Nigerian man. Just to let them smash her and go. she dated one and got dumped she dated one and got dumped 3 Likes 1 Share

Lol

Danielmoore:

Nigerian women take Nigerian guys for granted too much Nope... actually it's the other way round and most Nigerian men are stingier too... except for enlightened few. Nope... actually it's the other way round and most Nigerian men are stingier too... except for enlightened few. 2 Likes 1 Share

why won't I go for foreign girls , when Nigeria girls keep forming hard to get , flushed or $ex after marriage... abroad u will see clean beautiful working class Ladies falling all over you as if u are demigod , Ndi Ala 1 Like

Abbeyme:

What does she mean by 'Lagos is lit[b][/b]'



I didn't get that slang she's in Lagos (eko hotel n suites). so, it's like saying Lagos is dope. she's in Lagos (eko hotel n suites). so, it's like saying Lagos is dope. 1 Like

pweeryambre:



Nope... actually it's the other way round and most Nigerian men are stingier too... except for enlightened few.

if I send u pm now will you reply,

probably No and you say its our fault



As for the money issue if you show self worth a guy will not be stingy

but if you show sex worth then the calculation comes in if I send u pm now will you reply,probably No and you say its our faultAs for the money issue if you show self worth a guy will not be stingybut if you show sex worth then the calculation comes in

Rubbish 'news'