|Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by FlirtyKaren(f): 1:37pm
Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika who is currently in Nigeria took to her Instagram page to address Nigerian girls who say foreigners like her are taking away all their men.
Vera who broke up months ago with Yomi, her Dubai-based Nigerian boyfriend hung out with Ubi Franklin yesterday in Lagos and that got tongues wagging.
Read her post below....
"It's funny how some Nigerian girls always talking about "these gals should stop taking our men" no! It's your men that go after foreign girls! Why not focus on keeping your men in your country than attack foreign girls for dating naija Men. They approach them not the other way round! Maybe u should ask yourself why it's so than point fingers on others.
Coz it's unfair attacking people for no reason.
FYI, I don't intend to date a Nigerian man. So don't panic
Lagos is lit thou "
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by opeyemiieblog(m): 1:48pm
hmmmm..... joro is right about runs girls
see this mumu economy joke
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2lD4Ufn91o&feature=youtu.be
2 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Evaberry(f): 1:59pm
...
A bitch is a bitch no matter what she says or do so never ever take a bitch serious because a bitch is just a dog on heat who fvcks everyone without shame.
That said
Our lovely Vera here is a classic example of a bitch. A smart bitch tho who's using her pussy money wisely
14 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Homeboiy(m): 2:13pm
vera ur right
Nigerian girls r biitches they always form hard to get
And they are too religious in mind
Why won't the men go for cheap foreign girls
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by TINALETC3(f): 2:25pm
Nobody shud take my own oooo, no vacancy
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Titilayooni(f): 2:26pm
Lips sealed
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by nony43(m): 2:26pm
Vera, if you give me your ponyor for free self I no do, your bady is too fake for me
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by anyebedgreat: 2:26pm
She doesn't intend to date a Nigerian man. Just to let them smash her and go.
4 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by slyd90(m): 2:26pm
God is great so Kenya babe fit fair like this
3 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Keneking: 2:26pm
This is real socialite in colour
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by kafiz1(m): 2:27pm
professional olosho
3 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Ryoung(m): 2:28pm
Really
3 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by anibi9674: 2:28pm
ok.
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by neoOduduwa: 2:28pm
After yansh, boobs and pussy.
She's got nothing else to offer
Hoes always gon be hoes.
2 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Abbeyme: 2:28pm
What does she mean by 'Lagos is lit[b][/b]'
I didn't get that slang
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by kings09(m): 2:30pm
Ok
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by ShawttySoFyne(f): 2:31pm
slyd90:This is her before and after
16 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by talk2rotman(m): 2:33pm
Nah wa o.... So kenyan fit open mouth dey talk like dis.... I think d only tin dey can do is run like antelope. Anyway... Dem don hear u.
Thank u
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by benosky(m): 2:33pm
Ok
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Taiwo20(m): 2:34pm
Evaberry:
leave her alone
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by MEILYN(m): 2:35pm
Do Nigerian girls even complain?
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Taiwo20(m): 2:35pm
TINALETC3:
see your introverted mouth
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Danielmoore(m): 2:36pm
Nigerian women take Nigerian guys for granted too much
2 Likes
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by sokera: 2:36pm
Our girls can too form hard to get and at the end of the day they end up begging for top up to subcribe for internet , another bad part of them is Naija babes too gba much ( bad pussy odour) this is the fact , Niaja babes please make your health important and be decent ... God bless Niaja babes
1 Like
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by LisaAnne(f): 2:38pm
anyebedgreat:she dated one and got dumped
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by veacea: 2:39pm
Lol
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by pweeryambre: 2:39pm
Danielmoore:Nope... actually it's the other way round and most Nigerian men are stingier too... except for enlightened few.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by AFONJACOW(m): 2:40pm
why won't I go for foreign girls , when Nigeria girls keep forming hard to get , flushed or $ex after marriage... abroad u will see clean beautiful working class Ladies falling all over you as if u are demigod , Ndi Ala
1 Like
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by shervydman(m): 2:41pm
Abbeyme:she's in Lagos (eko hotel n suites). so, it's like saying Lagos is dope.
1 Like
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Danielmoore(m): 2:43pm
pweeryambre:
if I send u pm now will you reply,
probably No and you say its our fault
As for the money issue if you show self worth a guy will not be stingy
but if you show sex worth then the calculation comes in
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by pmc01(m): 2:43pm
Rubbish 'news'
|Re: Vera Sidika Comes For Nigerian Girls Who Say Foreigners Are Taking All Their Men by Tinie: 2:44pm
Unfair to our Nigerian Ladies
We chase foreign cause they are easy to bed but we generally end up marrying Nigerians. See how married Kenyan and Ghanian women have been embarassing themselves eg Shwarzeneggar or whatever
Even my mom said this back in the day, I can date a foreigner but if I ever bring them home for marriage
4 Likes
