"So responsible here she is on social media with her boobs out(pls dont say she is breastfeeding). People have lost it and its a damn shame. Thanks to @temiberrilicious I hear it was her husband that posted it. Still doesn't change the fact it's indecent and unnecessary. So it's ok for your partner to post nudes or semi-nude pics of you now? #respectthewoman #respectyourbody#bringbackmorals #bringbackdecency#keepPrivatesPrivate#wedontallhavetoseeYounaked".





Hmm



The husband probably posted it to appreciate the effort of mothers. As you can see, the lady was studying and had to drop the book just to attend to her baby.



In this day and age when many young mothers avoid breastfeeding their babies and opt for processed food formula, I respect the woman in that picture for still feeding such a grown baby.



Is there any difference if her baby sudden gets hungry at a public place like the airport and she breasts her while people pass? For guys like Ruggedman who have never been a father and lived with a nursing woman, they will always see a breastfeeding woman as exposing her nudity.



His case is just like many single people giving opinions on marriage like they know where the shoe pinches. 125 Likes 7 Shares

He has a point 5 Likes

Wetin concern d pikin? 20 Likes 1 Share

The career path in psycology book she read is making her choose her psycological career.



She needs Help

Mtcheew BTW who the fûck is ruggedman oh! I remember that noisemaker... Mtcheew BTW who the fûck is ruggedmanoh! I remember that noisemaker... 5 Likes 1 Share

Don't bother. She a babymama. No husband will allow his wife post that shii. 32 Likes





Why was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration post



See the shapeless woman self, let me spit Ugly woman, ugly boobs, ugly babyWhy was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration postSee the shapeless woman self, let me spit 1 Like





http://www.parents.com/baby/breastfeeding/basics/celebrity-breastfeeding-selfies/







It is just breastfeeding, people should not veiw it as acting a a porn. I think Ruggedman is just blowing this out of proportion. Breastfeeding is what every nursing mother does, we have seen celebs did the same in public. So, what is the big deal?It is just breastfeeding, people should not veiw it as acting a a porn. 14 Likes

whitebeard:

He has a point

What does Ruggedman know? What does Ruggedman know? 6 Likes

Who took the pic

Why cant people just be left alone to live their own lives as the see fit? Even if she posted it on social media she must have done so on her own page. 11 Likes

All these failed musicians be trying a comeback.



Women needs attention, they feed from it. So seeing this shouldn't freak anyone out. She just needs the attention. 8 Likes 1 Share

Papiikush:

All these failed musicians be trying a comeback.



Women needs attention, they feed from it. So seeing this shouldn't freak anyone out. She just needs the attention. Same can be said about rugged man too .. Same can be said about rugged man too .. 4 Likes 1 Share

Lalas247:



Same can be said about rugged man too .. Yeah, they just wanna be relevant. 2 Likes

Let that fool shut his trap up.



They can watch porn with men ejuculating on women breast and they have no problem with that but a mother breastfeeding her innocent baby is crime.



Fu..ck out of my face with this crap. 27 Likes 2 Shares

iamJ:

Ugly woman, ugly boobs, ugly baby



Why was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration post



See the shapeless woman self, let me spit Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.



As if you can create one. Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.As if you can create one. 30 Likes

FortifiedCity:

Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.



As if you can create one. with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels 1 Like

Rokia2:

Let that fool shut his trap up.



They can watch porn with men ejuculating on women breast and they have no problem with that but a mother breastfeeding her innocent baby is crime.



Fu..ck out of my face with this crap.



Dont mind ruggedman. Hes just seeking attention.



Btw no be only you get nyash joor. I don see plenty nyashes Dont mind ruggedman. Hes just seeking attention.Btw no be only you get nyash joor. I don see plenty nyashes 1 Like

iamJ:

with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels That baby is cute. When you make yours, endeavor to show us.



By the way, is it your Malaysian based online nairaland lover that will make the baby for you? That baby is cute. When you make yours, endeavor to show us.By the way, is it your Malaysian based online nairaland lover that will make the baby for you? 2 Likes

contactmorak:



What does Ruggedman know?





He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called! He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called! 1 Like

donstan18:











He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called!





Please, don't let me laugh. Well, if Ruggedman represents Moral and Decency to you. I guess u have not seen his music videos Please, don't let me laugh. Well, if Ruggedman represents Moral and Decency to you. I guess u have not seen his music videos 9 Likes



Does he even know the meaning of indecent





Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.



His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.



What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi What is indecent about that pixDoes he even know the meaning of indecentNothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi 20 Likes 1 Share

MhizzAJ:

What is indecent about that pix

Does he even know the meaning of indecent





Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.



His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.



What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi

You actually don't know the meaning. You actually don't know the meaning. 2 Likes

The pic may not be indecent but it is inappropriate 4 Likes

MhizzAJ:

What is indecent about that pix

Does he even know the meaning of indecent





Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...[b]Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...[/b]Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.



His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.



What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi



Lies! Women have brezz so that men can hold something while fvcking pvssy Lies! Women have brezz so that men can hold something while fvcking pvssy

Lalas247:

Who took the pic

Come and sit on my laps there is something I want to tell you Come and sit on my laps there is something I want to tell you

Is it not the same Ruggedman that slept with his friends wife? Hypocrite? 2 Likes

Hmmm. And the baby can suck wallahi 1 Like

To what end?



Kudos to the woman for combining two tasks; breastfeeding and reading but the hubby shouldn't have exposed her I think I understand the message Ruggedman is trying to pass. The husband's crossed the line abeg. Why post your wife's breast on social mediaTo what end?Kudos to the woman for combining two tasks; breastfeeding and reading but the hubby shouldn't have exposed her 7 Likes

Na story dem dey talk my own is just look at the baby's mouth sucking away in peace 1 Like