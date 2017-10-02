₦airaland Forum

Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" - Celebrities

Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!"

Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:28pm On Oct 01
Singer, Ruggedman, posted the photo of this lady breastfeeding her child above and said its indecent and unnecessary. According to him, the fact that the lady's husband was the one who shared the photo online doesn't make it right. Read what he wrote below...

"So responsible here she is on social media with her boobs out(pls dont say she is breastfeeding). People have lost it and its a damn shame. Thanks to @temiberrilicious I hear it was her husband that posted it. Still doesn't change the fact it's indecent and unnecessary. So it's ok for your partner to post nudes or semi-nude pics of you now? #respectthewoman #respectyourbody#bringbackmorals #bringbackdecency#keepPrivatesPrivate#wedontallhavetoseeYounaked".


http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/its-a-damn-shame-ruggedman-come-for-woman-with-viral-breastfeeding-photo

2 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:28pm On Oct 01
Hmm

The husband probably posted it to appreciate the effort of mothers. As you can see, the lady was studying and had to drop the book just to attend to her baby.

In this day and age when many young mothers avoid breastfeeding their babies and opt for processed food formula, I respect the woman in that picture for still feeding such a grown baby.

Is there any difference if her baby sudden gets hungry at a public place like the airport and she breasts her while people pass? For guys like Ruggedman who have never been a father and lived with a nursing woman, they will always see a breastfeeding woman as exposing her nudity.

His case is just like many single people giving opinions on marriage like they know where the shoe pinches.

125 Likes 7 Shares

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by whitebeard(m): 6:29pm On Oct 01
He has a point wink

5 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by ShyCypher(m): 6:30pm On Oct 01
Wetin concern d pikin?

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by doughziay(m): 6:31pm On Oct 01
The career path in psycology book she read is making her choose her psycological career.

She needs Help
Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by stGabrielo(m): 6:31pm On Oct 01
sad Mtcheew BTW who the fûck is ruggedman oh! I remember that noisemaker...

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lawlahdey(f): 6:33pm On Oct 01
Don't bother. She a babymama. No husband will allow his wife post that shii.

32 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by iamJ(m): 6:33pm On Oct 01
Ugly woman, ugly boobs, ugly baby

Why was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration post cheesy

See the shapeless woman self, let me spit

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by tooth4tooth: 6:35pm On Oct 01
I think Ruggedman is just blowing this out of proportion. Breastfeeding is what every nursing mother does, we have seen celebs did the same in public. So, what is the big deal?

http://www.parents.com/baby/breastfeeding/basics/celebrity-breastfeeding-selfies/



It is just breastfeeding, people should not veiw it as acting a a porn.

14 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:37pm On Oct 01
whitebeard:
He has a point wink

What does Ruggedman know?

6 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 6:39pm On Oct 01
Who took the pic sad
Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by thesicilian: 6:39pm On Oct 01
Why cant people just be left alone to live their own lives as the see fit? Even if she posted it on social media she must have done so on her own page.

11 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Papiikush: 6:41pm On Oct 01
All these failed musicians be trying a comeback.

Women needs attention, they feed from it. So seeing this shouldn't freak anyone out. She just needs the attention.

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 6:46pm On Oct 01
Papiikush:
All these failed musicians be trying a comeback.

Women needs attention, they feed from it. So seeing this shouldn't freak anyone out. She just needs the attention.
Same can be said about rugged man too ..

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Papiikush: 6:59pm On Oct 01
Lalas247:

Same can be said about rugged man too ..
Yeah, they just wanna be relevant.

2 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Rokia2(f): 7:02pm On Oct 01
Let that fool shut his trap up.

They can watch porn with men ejuculating on women breast and they have no problem with that but a mother breastfeeding her innocent baby is crime.

Fu..ck out of my face with this crap.

27 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:20pm On Oct 01
iamJ:
Ugly woman, ugly boobs, ugly baby

Why was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration post cheesy

See the shapeless woman self, let me spit
Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.

As if you can create one.

30 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by iamJ(m): 7:21pm On Oct 01
FortifiedCity:
Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.

As if you can create one.
with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:22pm On Oct 01
Rokia2:
Let that fool shut his trap up.

They can watch porn with men ejuculating on women breast and they have no problem with that but a mother breastfeeding her innocent baby is crime.

Fu..ck out of my face with this crap.

Dont mind ruggedman. Hes just seeking attention.

Btw no be only you get nyash joor. I don see plenty nyashes undecided

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:24pm On Oct 01
iamJ:
with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels
That baby is cute. When you make yours, endeavor to show us.

By the way, is it your Malaysian based online nairaland lover that will make the baby for you?

2 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by donstan18(m): 7:24pm On Oct 01
contactmorak:

What does Ruggedman know?



He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called!

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 7:32pm On Oct 01
donstan18:





He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called!



Please, don't let me laugh. Well, if Ruggedman represents Moral and Decency to you. I guess u have not seen his music videos

9 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by MhizzAJ(f): 7:37pm On Oct 01
What is indecent about that pix
Does he even know the meaning of indecent


Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.

His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.

What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi undecided

20 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by femi4: 11:12pm On Oct 01
MhizzAJ:
What is indecent about that pix
Does he even know the meaning of indecent


Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.

His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.

What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi undecided
You actually don't know the meaning.

2 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Kobicove(m): 11:30pm On Oct 01
The pic may not be indecent but it is inappropriate undecided

4 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LesbianBoy(m): 12:57am
MhizzAJ:
What is indecent about that pix
Does he even know the meaning of indecent


Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...[b]Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...[/b]Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.

His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.

What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi undecided

Lies! Women have brezz so that men can hold something while fvcking pvssy angry
Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LesbianBoy(m): 1:00am
Lalas247:
Who took the pic sad

Come and sit on my laps there is something I want to tell you angry
Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FisifunKododada: 2:17am
Is it not the same Ruggedman that slept with his friends wife? Hypocrite?

2 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Samusu(m): 6:16am
Hmmm. And the baby can suck wallahi

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by angelTI(f): 6:20am
I think I understand the message Ruggedman is trying to pass. The husband's crossed the line abeg. Why post your wife's breast on social media undecided To what end?

Kudos to the woman for combining two tasks; breastfeeding and reading but the hubby shouldn't have exposed her

7 Likes

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:18am
Na story dem dey talk my own is just look at the baby's mouth sucking away in peace grin grin

1 Like

Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 7:36am
LesbianBoy:


Come and sit on my laps there is something I want to tell you angry
Wt angry

2 Likes

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply)

