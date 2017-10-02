₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:28pm On Oct 01
Singer, Ruggedman, posted the photo of this lady breastfeeding her child above and said its indecent and unnecessary. According to him, the fact that the lady's husband was the one who shared the photo online doesn't make it right. Read what he wrote below...
"So responsible here she is on social media with her boobs out(pls dont say she is breastfeeding). People have lost it and its a damn shame. Thanks to @temiberrilicious I hear it was her husband that posted it. Still doesn't change the fact it's indecent and unnecessary. So it's ok for your partner to post nudes or semi-nude pics of you now? #respectthewoman #respectyourbody#bringbackmorals #bringbackdecency#keepPrivatesPrivate#wedontallhavetoseeYounaked".
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:28pm On Oct 01
Hmm
The husband probably posted it to appreciate the effort of mothers. As you can see, the lady was studying and had to drop the book just to attend to her baby.
In this day and age when many young mothers avoid breastfeeding their babies and opt for processed food formula, I respect the woman in that picture for still feeding such a grown baby.
Is there any difference if her baby sudden gets hungry at a public place like the airport and she breasts her while people pass? For guys like Ruggedman who have never been a father and lived with a nursing woman, they will always see a breastfeeding woman as exposing her nudity.
His case is just like many single people giving opinions on marriage like they know where the shoe pinches.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by whitebeard(m): 6:29pm On Oct 01
He has a point
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by ShyCypher(m): 6:30pm On Oct 01
Wetin concern d pikin?
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by doughziay(m): 6:31pm On Oct 01
The career path in psycology book she read is making her choose her psycological career.
She needs Help
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by stGabrielo(m): 6:31pm On Oct 01
Mtcheew BTW who the fûck is ruggedman oh! I remember that noisemaker...
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lawlahdey(f): 6:33pm On Oct 01
Don't bother. She a babymama. No husband will allow his wife post that shii.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by iamJ(m): 6:33pm On Oct 01
Ugly woman, ugly boobs, ugly baby
Why was she wearing sunglasses in bed? Abi it was a sextape come inspiration post
See the shapeless woman self, let me spit
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by tooth4tooth: 6:35pm On Oct 01
I think Ruggedman is just blowing this out of proportion. Breastfeeding is what every nursing mother does, we have seen celebs did the same in public. So, what is the big deal?
http://www.parents.com/baby/breastfeeding/basics/celebrity-breastfeeding-selfies/
It is just breastfeeding, people should not veiw it as acting a a porn.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 6:37pm On Oct 01
whitebeard:
What does Ruggedman know?
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 6:39pm On Oct 01
Who took the pic
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by thesicilian: 6:39pm On Oct 01
Why cant people just be left alone to live their own lives as the see fit? Even if she posted it on social media she must have done so on her own page.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Papiikush: 6:41pm On Oct 01
All these failed musicians be trying a comeback.
Women needs attention, they feed from it. So seeing this shouldn't freak anyone out. She just needs the attention.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 6:46pm On Oct 01
Papiikush:Same can be said about rugged man too ..
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Papiikush: 6:59pm On Oct 01
Lalas247:Yeah, they just wanna be relevant.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Rokia2(f): 7:02pm On Oct 01
Let that fool shut his trap up.
They can watch porn with men ejuculating on women breast and they have no problem with that but a mother breastfeeding her innocent baby is crime.
Fu..ck out of my face with this crap.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:20pm On Oct 01
iamJ:Why are you calling the baby ugly? Call the woman what you like, I don't care but calling that baby ugly means you are silly.
As if you can create one.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by iamJ(m): 7:21pm On Oct 01
FortifiedCity:with my pencil and a beautiful women, i make angels
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:22pm On Oct 01
Rokia2:Dont mind ruggedman. Hes just seeking attention.
Btw no be only you get nyash joor. I don see plenty nyashes
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FortifiedCity: 7:24pm On Oct 01
iamJ:That baby is cute. When you make yours, endeavor to show us.
By the way, is it your Malaysian based online nairaland lover that will make the baby for you?
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by donstan18(m): 7:24pm On Oct 01
contactmorak:
He knows what MORAL and DECENCY is called!
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by contactmorak: 7:32pm On Oct 01
donstan18:
Please, don't let me laugh. Well, if Ruggedman represents Moral and Decency to you. I guess u have not seen his music videos
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by MhizzAJ(f): 7:37pm On Oct 01
What is indecent about that pix
Does he even know the meaning of indecent
Nothing is wrong in a mother breastfeeding her child...Isn't that the reason why women have breàsts in d first place...Its natural, it's not a shameful or an indecent act.
His focus should be on those that display their cleavage and boobs in public deliberately.
What about the video vixens they use...Those ones aren't indecent abi
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by femi4: 11:12pm On Oct 01
MhizzAJ:You actually don't know the meaning.
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Kobicove(m): 11:30pm On Oct 01
The pic may not be indecent but it is inappropriate
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LesbianBoy(m): 12:57am
MhizzAJ:
Lies! Women have brezz so that men can hold something while fvcking pvssy
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LesbianBoy(m): 1:00am
Lalas247:
Come and sit on my laps there is something I want to tell you
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by FisifunKododada: 2:17am
Is it not the same Ruggedman that slept with his friends wife? Hypocrite?
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Samusu(m): 6:16am
Hmmm. And the baby can suck wallahi
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by angelTI(f): 6:20am
I think I understand the message Ruggedman is trying to pass. The husband's crossed the line abeg. Why post your wife's breast on social media To what end?
Kudos to the woman for combining two tasks; breastfeeding and reading but the hubby shouldn't have exposed her
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by LadyGoddiva(f): 7:18am
Na story dem dey talk my own is just look at the baby's mouth sucking away in peace
|Re: Ruggedman Comes For Woman In Breastfeeding Photo: "It's A Damn Shame!" by Lalas247(f): 7:36am
LesbianBoy:Wt
