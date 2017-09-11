PRO alleges victim tried to demobilise policeman

Etim Ekpimah, Uyo



A policeman has allegedly shot to death one Imo Ekanem, a final year student of the Department of Mass Communication, Uyo City Polytechnic, Nduetong Oku, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, over the victim’s refusal to give N100 bribe.



Our correspondent learnt that Ekanem was shot dead by the policeman at his hometown, Nkek, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, while he was on errand using his mother’s

motorcycle.



An eyewitness, Usung Simeon, told our correspondent on Monday that Ekanem was killed by one of the policemen attached to the special squad the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, sent to the area

to confront recurrent cult activities.



Simeon said the policemen stopped and searched Ekanem but they did not find anything incriminating thing with him. He added that the policemen demanded N100 from him, but his refusal to part with the money led to a policeman killing him.





Simeon said, “He was shot dead after a heated argument with one of the policemen attached to the special squad sent by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, to fight recurrent cult activities in

our LGA.



“Because the activities of the cultists are always carried out with the use of motorbikes, the police have been conducting stop-and-search operations. So, they just stopped him and subjected him to a search, but nothing was found on him.



“We were surprised that the police demanded for N100 bribe.



“His refusal to part with the money infuriated one of the policemen, who cocked his gun and shot him at close range.”



The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, denied that Ekanem was killed by his refusal to give the police N100 bribe.



Ikechukwu said what he first heard was that the deceased was trying to collect the rifle from the policeman, who shot and killed him in self-defence.





“The matter was not about N100 issue, though the police is still investigating the case.



“After our meeting today (Monday), the CP has directed the Area Commander, Ikot Ekpene, to transfer the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ikot Akpanabia, for thorough investigation,”

he said.



He said everything necessary would be done to ensure that justice is served.

