Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100
|Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by senninalu: 4:44pm
PRO alleges victim tried to demobilise policeman
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/policeman-allegedly-kills-final-year-student-over-refusal-to-give-n100-bribe/amp/
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by senninalu: 4:46pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by TyushTal(m): 4:46pm
Never argue with an armed police officer
Don't mind anybody/anything telling you, he can't kill you
He tried to snatch the rifle = NPF damage control
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Afriifa(m): 4:46pm
this uncivil way of handling civilians is only going to end when Nugeria stop existing as one Nation- Afrifa(2017)
4 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by psucc(m): 4:52pm
Edem isitanga Iwo iko. Another light has been put off because of another's quest for hustling.
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by bentlywills(m): 5:31pm
RIP
Am scared of police more than cultists, Army,Robbers etc joined together
Those mofos re bunch of frustrated beast in black cloth
5 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by simpleshawls(m): 5:32pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Narldon(f): 5:32pm
This is bad
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:32pm
this sort of mishap is not good for our polity.
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by lloydtruth: 5:32pm
Useless country
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by olamil34: 5:33pm
if u give up on humanity click the like button
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by goldenarrow: 5:33pm
GOD! Man's inhumanity to a fellow man!
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by cristianisraeli: 5:33pm
nigerian police lesson 101
NEVER REFUSE TO GIVE A NIGERIAN POLICE MAN 100NAIRA IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE NEXT KANO PILLARS GAME
NEVER ARGUE WITH A NIGERIAN POLICE MAN EVEN IF YOU ARE RIGHT.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by lonelydora(m): 5:33pm
People should stop any form of argument with an armed Nigerian Police Officer no matter what. It is better to be a "living coward" than a "dead brave" man.
5 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by IRobot7(m): 5:33pm
Nigeria police is due for total overhauling.
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by hopenuku: 5:34pm
bentlywills:
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Guilderland1: 5:34pm
Akpuzullahi manzo Allah, inallilahi. Allah sariki.
See them wicked people everywhere
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Kossyafocha(m): 5:34pm
The zoo police!
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by HMZi(m): 5:34pm
NPF ....what a shame,90% of the time,they are in the news for the wrong reasons...
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:35pm
Nigeria police is the worst thing that has ever happened to this country.
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by exlinklodge: 5:35pm
omg
police again
what is all this nonsense eh
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by iamleumas: 5:35pm
haaaaaaaaaaa
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by sthecy(f): 5:35pm
what sort of a country is this
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Passy089(m): 5:35pm
that's always the lame excuse they always give whenever these devils kills a civilian "he tried to snatch my rifle" karma will surely visit him soon.
2 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by chibike69: 5:35pm
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by FTrebirth: 5:36pm
jungle justice apply to men in uniforms too.
catch am, beat am, burn am!
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Generalkaycee(m): 5:36pm
There's a lot of things that need to change. One specifically? Police brutality.
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by kittykollinxx(m): 5:37pm
I no dey follow person wey get gun argue
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:37pm
RIP
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by HMZi(m): 5:38pm
TyushTal:SEE LIES,who tries to snatch the rifle of a security operative....
3 Likes
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Generalyemi(m): 5:39pm
Nigerian police force is demonic
1 Like
|Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Christane(m): 5:40pm
why wud he even try to snatch d police man rifle ..was he a madman?no
he was completely sane
the nigeria police force z an institution full of thieves n liars ..d police officer must pay 4 z action bcus God wil judge.
1 Like
