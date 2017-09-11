₦airaland Forum

Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by senninalu: 4:44pm
PRO alleges victim tried to demobilise policeman
Etim Ekpimah, Uyo

A policeman has allegedly shot to death one Imo Ekanem, a final year student of the Department of Mass Communication, Uyo City Polytechnic, Nduetong Oku, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, over the victim’s refusal to give N100 bribe.

Our correspondent learnt that Ekanem was shot dead by the policeman at his hometown, Nkek, in Ukanafun Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, while he was on errand using his mother’s
motorcycle.

An eyewitness, Usung Simeon, told our correspondent on Monday that Ekanem was killed by one of the policemen attached to the special squad the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, sent to the area
to confront recurrent cult activities.

Simeon said the policemen stopped and searched Ekanem but they did not find anything incriminating thing with him. He added that the policemen demanded N100 from him, but his refusal to part with the money led to a policeman killing him.


Simeon said, “He was shot dead after a heated argument with one of the policemen attached to the special squad sent by the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zubairu Muazu, to fight recurrent cult activities in
our LGA.

“Because the activities of the cultists are always carried out with the use of motorbikes, the police have been conducting stop-and-search operations. So, they just stopped him and subjected him to a search, but nothing was found on him.

“We were surprised that the police demanded for N100 bribe.

“His refusal to part with the money infuriated one of the policemen, who cocked his gun and shot him at close range.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent, denied that Ekanem was killed by his refusal to give the police N100 bribe.

Ikechukwu said what he first heard was that the deceased was trying to collect the rifle from the policeman, who shot and killed him in self-defence.


“The matter was not about N100 issue, though the police is still investigating the case.

“After our meeting today (Monday), the CP has directed the Area Commander, Ikot Ekpene, to transfer the matter to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Ikot Akpanabia, for thorough investigation,”
he said.

He said everything necessary would be done to ensure that justice is served.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/punchng.com/policeman-allegedly-kills-final-year-student-over-refusal-to-give-n100-bribe/amp/

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by senninalu: 4:46pm
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by TyushTal(m): 4:46pm
Never argue with an armed police officer embarassed

Don't mind anybody/anything telling you, he can't kill you

He tried to snatch the rifle = NPF damage control undecided

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Afriifa(m): 4:46pm
this uncivil way of handling civilians is only going to end when Nugeria stop existing as one Nation- Afrifa(2017)

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by psucc(m): 4:52pm
Edem isitanga Iwo iko. Another light has been put off because of another's quest for hustling.
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by bentlywills(m): 5:31pm
RIP

Am scared of police more than cultists, Army,Robbers etc joined together
Those mofos re bunch of frustrated beast in black cloth

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by simpleshawls(m): 5:32pm
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Narldon(f): 5:32pm
This is bad
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by AfizDeMedici(m): 5:32pm
this sort of mishap is not good for our polity.
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by lloydtruth: 5:32pm
Useless country

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by olamil34: 5:33pm
if u give up on humanity click the like button
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by goldenarrow: 5:33pm
GOD! Man's inhumanity to a fellow man!

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by cristianisraeli: 5:33pm
nigerian police lesson 101


NEVER REFUSE TO GIVE A NIGERIAN POLICE MAN 100NAIRA IF YOU WANT TO WATCH THE NEXT KANO PILLARS GAME

NEVER ARGUE WITH A NIGERIAN POLICE MAN EVEN IF YOU ARE RIGHT.

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by lonelydora(m): 5:33pm
People should stop any form of argument with an armed Nigerian Police Officer no matter what. It is better to be a "living coward" than a "dead brave" man.

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by IRobot7(m): 5:33pm
Nigeria police is due for total overhauling.
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by hopenuku: 5:34pm
bentlywills:
RIP
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Guilderland1: 5:34pm
Akpuzullahi manzo Allah, inallilahi. Allah sariki.

See them wicked people everywhere
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Kossyafocha(m): 5:34pm
The zoo police!

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by HMZi(m): 5:34pm
NPF ....what a shame,90% of the time,they are in the news for the wrong reasons...

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by oluwatymylehyn(m): 5:35pm
Nigeria police is the worst thing that has ever happened to this country.

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by exlinklodge: 5:35pm
omg


police again


what is all this nonsense eh
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by iamleumas: 5:35pm
haaaaaaaaaaa cry
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by sthecy(f): 5:35pm
what sort of a country is this
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Passy089(m): 5:35pm
that's always the lame excuse they always give whenever these devils kills a civilian "he tried to snatch my rifle" karma will surely visit him soon.

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by chibike69: 5:35pm
cry
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by FTrebirth: 5:36pm
jungle justice apply to men in uniforms too.


catch am, beat am, burn am!
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Generalkaycee(m): 5:36pm
There's a lot of things that need to change. One specifically? Police brutality.
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by kittykollinxx(m): 5:37pm
I no dey follow person wey get gun argue

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Oluwasaeon(m): 5:37pm
RIP cry
Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by HMZi(m): 5:38pm
TyushTal:
Never argue with an armed police officer embarassed

Don't mind anybody/anything telling you, he can't kill you

He tried to snatch the rifle = NPF damage control
SEE LIES,who tries to snatch the rifle of a security operative....

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Generalyemi(m): 5:39pm
Nigerian police force is demonic

Re: Policeman Kills Uyo City Polytechnic Final Year Student For Refusing To Give 100 by Christane(m): 5:40pm
why wud he even try to snatch d police man rifle ..was he a madman?no
he was completely sane
the nigeria police force z an institution full of thieves n liars ..d police officer must pay 4 z action bcus God wil judge.

