₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,876,219 members, 3,783,862 topics. Date: Monday, 11 September 2017 at 11:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University (7660 Views)
Apostle Suleman: My Ongoing Investigations Of Recent Sex Scandals With Names / Dwarf Couple Wed In Ebonyi At Catholic Church (Photos) / Romance Section Most Controversial Characters & Scandals Of 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by dre11(m): 8:17pm
…Lecturer sacked, another suspended over sex-for-grade, others
…We’ve so many cases — VC
From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki
http://sunnewsonline.com/sex-scandals-rock-ebonyi-varsity/
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by LegitGuy22: 8:31pm
Is this news, this has been happening since 1960.
3 Likes
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by IBpaul(m): 8:35pm
Ok
Modified::
This ones do they have children at all, money or sex to pass them, who will now teach your own children, abi you go lecturer forever.
Nigeria is completely finished
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Evablizin(f): 8:40pm
Glory to God in the highest.
Ihe onye metara ya buru.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Homeboiy(m): 9:04pm
It has been happening there since 1997
And that school like lesbianism die
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by ilovebbwgirl: 10:27pm
God Bless The Vc for the sack
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Adan92: 10:28pm
I came o Tata for work
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Naijalabel(m): 10:28pm
See full story here
EBSU lecturer sex scandal
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/lecturer-sacked-for-sexual-harassment.html
http://www.naijalabel.com/2017/09/lecturer-sacked-for-sexual-harassment.html
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Bitcoin1000(f): 10:28pm
Have you checked my signature/profile today?
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by auntysimbiat(f): 10:28pm
Na wa o
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by LilNetty(m): 10:28pm
Lmao
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by NEHLIVE: 10:29pm
Hmm
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by chiiraq802(m): 10:29pm
Hmmmmm....
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by lafflaff123(m): 10:30pm
This is a common problem in all Nigerian Universities.
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Antoeni(m): 10:30pm
Welcome to sin city. Immoralities everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by 9jayes: 10:30pm
NEHLIVE:
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by kennygee(f): 10:30pm
Breeze haff start to blow in our Universities. #HurricaneTruth
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by morbeta(m): 10:31pm
Female lecturer asked for sex too
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by rattlesnake(m): 10:31pm
spirit of kenya has reach naija smh
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by cokiek(f): 10:33pm
na wa
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by iluvpomo(m): 10:34pm
Fúck for A ... this is straight out of a blue film
1 Like
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Viktoh(m): 10:34pm
g
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by fruqsy(m): 10:35pm
Leaders of tomorrow
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by emeijeh(m): 10:35pm
What does Abakaliki mean sef?
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Obudupikin: 10:35pm
Sack them all and employ graduates looking for jobs.
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by uchebest2006(m): 10:35pm
I hate that sch like kilodeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by OsuGanja(m): 10:36pm
Things wey don dey happen since garri and groundnut was Nigerians best na him u dey give extra hyping ...Come make i pray for you OP
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by iamnlia(m): 10:36pm
Na Today??
I fit even list more wey dey collect s3x plus money but for sake of anonymity.
Sometimes girls seek them out...
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by centoke30(m): 10:37pm
morbeta:O boy, I think say na only me read that one oooooo..
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by YungExcellency(m): 10:37pm
https:///6UVYp0RHXExBfajtnjGURE
click and see the magic
|Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Dolittlez(m): 10:39pm
very annoying, girls suffer it most
1 Like
Cheapest Way To Registering Toefl Exam / Uniabuja Change Of Course Form For 2010/2011 Is Out / Masters Degree Admission
Viewing this topic: jandukun, Mbkite(m), Cecero(m), Abfinest007(m), ruz(m), Perky89(m), yahoofak(m), rosieflower2(f), sotall(m), obimitchel, gift01, philo3(m), shynerd(m), raymondy99(m), delivryboy, Mypeople2(m), Funmiladey(m), olisarichard(m), naughtyendowed(m), sweet4(f), AFROHOUSE(m), JACOBJK, Teeneyo(m), dougy2(m), abali29(m), Thatitan234(m), enet1(m), kaboji(m), dorchester, buchhogonzalez(m), No100(m), buigwe, nnokwa042(m), Singalex(m), jafardambatta(m), simultaneousboi(m), obojememe, write2obi(m), meetcharles, olhawhaley, Synergy01, TheBraggg(m), Dijaga(m), pimpimpim, ojun50(m), Santi22, iretiolu92, depost, inereunwa1(m), Oogway, poshangel1335, Shiru84, BoyHuncho(m), Totoch, valdykes(m), akogun316(m), sirwilson(m), govnor4551, jameshow, bravozulu, TRADEMARK(m), donsteady(m), Sirambassador(m), qimo, habibcool, elmagnifico411(m), Bonejr(m), emmyspark007(m), jahruu, Tgram(m), ademoladeji(m), drefe2real, danjudchi, Imhooded, Time2Smile(m), Tedassie(m), kingogundana, kingofabia, ogianyo(m), snoppyd111(m), superindia, wolexy14(m), asdfjklhaha(f), Salligreen, JustME7(m), ivolt, jamjo, Lefty500, FSolar, Ugosample(m), Windflower(f), Sholypop, Kompressor, Thosen(m), OlympioTM(m), maclexyiii(m), bibe(m), EmmaUseh, Hexilon, AkNoble1(m), yomalex(m), Judgenot and 142 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3