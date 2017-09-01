₦airaland Forum

Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University

Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by dre11(m): 8:17pm
…Lecturer sacked, another suspended over sex-for-grade, others

…We’ve so many cases — VC


From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki


Students of Ebonyi State University, on Monday, raised the alarm over the increasing spate of sexual harassment and exploitation meted to them by some lecturers in the institution.

Some of the studentstold Daily Sun that some lecturers in the university demanded sex, and in some cases, financial gratification before they could pass their courses.

These lamentations were coming barely few days after a male lecturer in the Department of History and International Relations of the institution, (names withheld by us), was suspended by the management of the institution over alleged sexual misconduct with female students and other unethical practices.

The suspended lecturer, Daily Sun gathered, was allegedly in the habit of seeking sexual and financial gratification from students before they could pass the course handled by him.

Some students of the institution who spoke to Daily Sun lamented that the ugly trend was rapidly increasing in the institution. They said that it was now “normal among students.” They lamented that they pay between N10,000 and N30,000 or offer sex for them to pass certain courses in the school.

Some students who spoke with our reporter on the condition of anonymity accused the lecturer of demanding sex from some female students before they could scale through in his course.

When contacted on the telephone, the Vice Chancellor of the varsity, Prof. Francis Idike, confirmed the incident. He said that although the menace of sex-for-marks was rampant in the school, his administration is making spirited effort to sanitize the system.

He disclosed that already, a female lecturer was last week sacked by the varsity’s Council over the same alleged crime. The lecturer according to him was before the termination of her appointment, lecturing in the Faculty of Education in the institution.

“I know that there is a case involving this particular young man. I also know that by Friday the first report on the young man from the (disciplinary) committee came to me. I also know that I am currently studying the report at the end of which I will send it to the management for decision. The lecturer is on suspension.

“From the management, depending on their decision, it may go to council. It is only after going to Council that decision would have been reached. If the management decision is such that, because there is a kind of decision that would be reached at the management, and then it will go to Council for final decision” he explained.

Asked about the number of cases on his table, the Vice Chancellor said: “I don’t have the total number off hand, but I know there are so many of it. In fact, there was one we just decided last week based on sex for grade.”

“A female lecturer was terminated. It happened in the Faculty of Education. Just last week, the Council took a final decision on the recommendation of the committee. And that matter has already been written and it is posted on our website. I mean there are so many of them; quite a good number of them.”


http://sunnewsonline.com/sex-scandals-rock-ebonyi-varsity/

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by MhizzAJ(f): 8:22pm
Hmmmmm
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by LegitGuy22: 8:31pm
Is this news, this has been happening since 1960.

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by IBpaul(m): 8:35pm
Ok

Modified::
This ones do they have children at all, money or sex to pass them, who will now teach your own children, abi you go lecturer forever.

Nigeria is completely finished

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Evablizin(f): 8:40pm
Glory to God in the highest.

Ihe onye metara ya buru.

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Homeboiy(m): 9:04pm
It has been happening there since 1997
And that school like lesbianism die

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by ilovebbwgirl: 10:27pm
God Bless The Vc for the sack
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Adan92: 10:28pm
I came o Tata for work
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Naijalabel(m): 10:28pm
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by auntysimbiat(f): 10:28pm
Na wa o
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by LilNetty(m): 10:28pm
Lmao
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by NEHLIVE: 10:29pm
Hmm
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by chiiraq802(m): 10:29pm
Hmmmmm....
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by lafflaff123(m): 10:30pm
This is a common problem in all Nigerian Universities.

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Antoeni(m): 10:30pm
Welcome to sin city. Immoralities everywhere

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by 9jayes: 10:30pm
NEHLIVE:
Hmm
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by kennygee(f): 10:30pm
Breeze haff start to blow in our Universities. #HurricaneTruth

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by morbeta(m): 10:31pm
Female lecturer asked for sex too tongue embarassed

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by rattlesnake(m): 10:31pm
spirit of kenya has reach naija smh
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by cokiek(f): 10:33pm
na wa
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by iluvpomo(m): 10:34pm
Fúck for A ... this is straight out of a blue film grin grin

Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Viktoh(m): 10:34pm
g
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by fruqsy(m): 10:35pm
Leaders of tomorrow
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by emeijeh(m): 10:35pm
What does Abakaliki mean sef?
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Obudupikin: 10:35pm
Sack them all and employ graduates looking for jobs.
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by uchebest2006(m): 10:35pm
I hate that sch like kilodeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by OsuGanja(m): 10:36pm
Things wey don dey happen since garri and groundnut was Nigerians best na him u dey give extra hyping ...Come make i pray for you OP
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by iamnlia(m): 10:36pm
Na Today??

I fit even list more wey dey collect s3x plus money but for sake of anonymity. lipsrsealed
Sometimes girls seek them out...
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by centoke30(m): 10:37pm
morbeta:
Female lecturer asked for sex too tongue embarassed
O boy, I think say na only me read that one oooooo.. grin cheesy
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by YungExcellency(m): 10:37pm
Re: Sex Scandals Rock Ebonyi State University by Dolittlez(m): 10:39pm
very annoying, girls suffer it most

