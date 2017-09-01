Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House (5783 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria and arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28p.m, met behind closed doors



The closed door meeting was holding at the new Banquet Hall in the State House as at the time of this report



Akufo-Addo visited then Acting Yemi Osinbajo – June 25



He visited the second time – August 1



More details soon





Visit for good Mr President and enjoy your stay there. 2 Likes

Buhari is hale and hearty.





Haters can hug transformer 29 Likes 4 Shares

fk001:

Buhari is hale and hearty.





Haters can hug transformer are you sure about that? are you sure about that? 2 Likes 1 Share

fk001:

Buhari is hale and hearty.





Haters can hug transformer are you sure about that? are you sure about that?

BUHARI is a shadow of himself ... I wish him quick recovery from whatever it is the cabals keep covering .... He / they should keep recovering it till 2019 when they all can finally rest..........IN PEACE! 1 Like







See as the guy dry like bonga fish....







So this man wan kee himsef untop power









This handsome for 2015 nai dn turn skeleton Chaiiii.....See as the guy dry like bonga fish....So this man wan kee himsef untop powerThis handsome for 2015 nai dn turn skeleton 1 Like

K





Nonsense.. Wats the essence of the meeting?

OK.. I hope the visit would be productive. All I want is a great NIGERIA 1 Like

Hope theY settle this Ghana Nigeria jollof rice ish once and for all. 3 Likes





There seems to be something going on or was Ghana the country Buhari wanted to run to as he claimed in that press release..



Baba please apologize to him and all Ghanaians for the 1980's Ghana must go show of shame executive order. How bad it was for a "bigger" sister, Nigeria to have done that to Ghana the younger Sister. Now the younger sister is grown and fairly doing fine for herself.

Africans(I mean all Negros), We are brothers. Let's conquer the imaginary boundary lines of our nations drawn by the colonists without our approval to divide and rule us and plunder our wealth so we can lift ourselves out of poverty of the mind and pocket.





Enjoy the presidency while it last

Tyrant 1 Like

Nice one

How many times did he want to visit Nigeria. less than 4 months he has visited 3 times, nawa for him oh. Well I just dey say my Own nii ooo What is wrong with this Ghana PresidentHow many times did he want to visit Nigeria. less than 4 months he has visited 3 times, nawa for him oh. Well I just dey say my Own nii ooo

Pain me ke!



I dey tell u truth bt sinx U r wired to tink anyone whose opinion isnt same same as urs is an enemy, den Im nt suprised....







Bt pls mk sure ur nxt meme is Baba recent pix, den U wud no the joke is on U

MARKone:

Hope theY settle this Ghana Nigeria jollof rice ish once and for all.

oshe11:

Chaiiii.....





See as the guy dry like bonga fish....







So this man wan kee himsef untop power









This handsome for 2015 nai dn turn skeleton 1 Like

Hope the meeting was productive if not trash

fk001:

Buhari is hale and hearty.







Haters can hug transformer nt only transformer dey can kill dey self . Long life Buhari in good health nt only transformer dey can kill dey self . Long life Buhari in good health 1 Like

just take a look at them nawaooooo

and he should not forget to inform him that mr eazi will be thrown back to Ghana in a Ghana must go bag ... that boy mouth be running like tap since he snatched and started dating my girlfriend ..... and he should not forget to inform him that mr eazi will be thrown back to Ghana in a Ghana must go bag ... that boy mouth be running like tap since he snatched and started dating my girlfriend .....

auntysimbiat:

WATCH THE VIDEO





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpkGe5eM5-I





lalasticlala seun lalasticlala seun

This is definitely his last Tenure whether he likes it or not

^^^ he is pained he wants biafraudd and wants to determine who will be Nigeria's president ^^^ he is pained he wants biafraudd and wants to determine who will be Nigeria's president