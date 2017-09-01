₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by chazdhe: 5:12pm
President Muhammadu Buhari today received the President of the Republic of Ghana H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo in State House on September 12, 2017.
President Muhammadu Buhari and Ghanaian President, who is on an official visit to Nigeria and arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3.28p.m, met behind closed doors
The closed door meeting was holding at the new Banquet Hall in the State House as at the time of this report
Akufo-Addo visited then Acting Yemi Osinbajo – June 25
He visited the second time – August 1
More details soon
See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/breaking-news-president-buhari-receives-ghanas-president-akufo-addo-state-house/
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by chazdhe: 5:13pm
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by airmirthd1(f): 5:19pm
Visit for good Mr President and enjoy your stay there.
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by fk001: 5:24pm
Buhari is hale and hearty.
Haters can hug transformer
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Yeligray(m): 5:36pm
fk001:are you sure about that?
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Yeligray(m): 5:36pm
fk001:are you sure about that?
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by auntysimbiat(f): 5:49pm
WATCH THE VIDEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rpkGe5eM5-I
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Franzinni: 6:48pm
BUHARI is a shadow of himself ... I wish him quick recovery from whatever it is the cabals keep covering .... He / they should keep recovering it till 2019 when they all can finally rest..........IN PEACE!
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by oshe11(m): 6:48pm
Chaiiii.....
See as the guy dry like bonga fish....
So this man wan kee himsef untop power
This handsome for 2015 nai dn turn skeleton
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by ableguy(m): 6:49pm
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Generalkaycee(m): 6:49pm
Nonsense.. Wats the essence of the meeting?
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by pweshboi(m): 6:49pm
OK.. I hope the visit would be productive. All I want is a great NIGERIA
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by MARKone(m): 6:49pm
Hope theY settle this Ghana Nigeria jollof rice ish once and for all.
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Teewhy2: 6:50pm
I guess the Ghanaian president came to beg Nigerians on behalf of Mr Eazi for the bashing he has been receiving on Twitter in the last 48 hours.
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by FitnessDoctor: 6:50pm
Three visits in a space of 4months..
Three visits in a space of 4months..
There seems to be something going on or was Ghana the country Buhari wanted to run to as he claimed in that press release..
In other news
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by uhuogba: 6:50pm
Baba please apologize to him and all Ghanaians for the 1980's Ghana must go show of shame executive order. How bad it was for a "bigger" sister, Nigeria to have done that to Ghana the younger Sister. Now the younger sister is grown and fairly doing fine for herself.
Africans(I mean all Negros), We are brothers. Let's conquer the imaginary boundary lines of our nations drawn by the colonists without our approval to divide and rule us and plunder our wealth so we can lift ourselves out of poverty of the mind and pocket.
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by paiz(m): 6:50pm
Enjoy the presidency while it last
Tyrant
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by kylekelly: 6:50pm
Nice one
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Hurlarzan139(m): 6:51pm
What is wrong with this Ghana President How many times did he want to visit Nigeria. less than 4 months he has visited 3 times, nawa for him oh. Well I just dey say my Own nii ooo
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by oshe11(m): 6:51pm
Pain me ke!
I dey tell u truth bt sinx U r wired to tink anyone whose opinion isnt same same as urs is an enemy, den Im nt suprised....
Bt pls mk sure ur nxt meme is Baba recent pix, den U wud no the joke is on U
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by burkingx(f): 6:51pm
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by burkingx(f): 6:52pm
MARKone:
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by burkingx(f): 6:53pm
oshe11:
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by medolab90(m): 6:54pm
Hope the meeting was productive if not trash
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by patola080(m): 6:54pm
fk001:nt only transformer dey can kill dey self . Long life Buhari in good health
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by Annie939(f): 6:54pm
just take a look at them nawaooooo
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by doctorkush(m): 6:55pm
and he should not forget to inform him that mr eazi will be thrown back to Ghana in a Ghana must go bag ... that boy mouth be running like tap since he snatched and started dating my girlfriend .....
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by auntysimbiat(f): 6:56pm
auntysimbiat:
lalasticlala seun
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by SalamRushdie: 6:56pm
This is definitely his last Tenure whether he likes it or not
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by vedaxcool(m): 6:57pm
^^^ he is pained he wants biafraudd and wants to determine who will be Nigeria's president
|Re: Buhari Meets Ghana's President, Akufo-addo At The State House by oshe11(m): 6:58pm
burkingx:ITS OBVIOUS U ARE TALKING TO URSEF COS U ARE USE.LESS AND ON NAIRALAND
