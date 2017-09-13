₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:39pm On Sep 12
21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/21-084-police-officers-3-helicopters-for-anambra-governorship-election.html
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:40pm On Sep 12
Serve God Almighty and his anointed Son CHRIST JESUS. Not creatures which is ordained to serve you, for you are lifted together with CHRIST
I stand amazed at your glory, there is nothing impossible with you lord God Almighty
And I know that I am victorious any day any time from this time forth and for ever and ever and more
Amen Amen
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by auntysimbiat(f): 5:48pm On Sep 12
Wow
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 6:22pm On Sep 12
auntysimbiat:
?
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:51am
Security power
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by ExpiredNigeria: 9:27am
No reason for this.. There will be no election after all because the presence of the military and police is already enough to keep people indoor so its own goal to you people
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by LasGidiOwner: 9:31am
Anambra deserves all the special attention it can get because it is the light of the entire black race.
GOD BLESS the United States of Anambra(USA)
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by skulgen: 9:36am
not necessary. what will happen will still happen. they dnt know...
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by crackerspub: 9:39am
lightblazingnow:
No Election in Anambra
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by DabLord: 9:49am
crackerspub:If you and your families do any how,you and your families will see any how.
Just misbehave on that day,satan will weep for you
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by dakeskese(m): 10:56am
...
If they'd made peace to reign, they wouldn't need all these battalions...
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Bowlah2: 10:56am
Parties that will rig will still rig
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by veekid(m): 10:57am
Still won't stop em from doing der thing (rigging )
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Nicestibk(m): 10:59am
What then now happen to the remaining States if this number are for electioneering.
lightblazingnow:
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by kaffy4tope(m): 10:59am
crackerspub:
Your fumble starts & ends here.
Next!
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Sleyanya1(m): 10:59am
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Smartjob1(f): 10:59am
Na war una dey? Haba...
Na war una dey? Haba...
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Ximenez(m): 10:59am
Nnamdi Kalu's children are abroad, but he will send some children of the poor to early grave.
I don't know why people are not scared of his face, just see below. Angry and wicked somebody
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Hotzone: 10:59am
Much attention to da east side
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Bisjosh(f): 11:00am
DabLord:
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by nairavsdollars: 11:00am
Let's see how Kanu and his ragtag army will disrupt the election
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by shotizzy: 11:00am
If it is possible, i will advise igbos to boycott this election, but its seems impossible. Buhari cross the line for deploying military to violent human rights on a group that never cause violent in agitating for is own country.. Buhari is the worst that ever, ever and ever happen to this country and i regret everyday for voting for him...
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Nashume: 11:00am
Have you now become the authority? Don't invite misery upon yourselves and the innocents
crackerspub:
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by nduboss(m): 11:01am
g
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Angelb4: 11:02am
Operation INEC dance
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Sholaco: 11:03am
And if they did not come out to cast their ballot?
|Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by chibike69: 11:03am
obiano
the alert governor
