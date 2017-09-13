₦airaland Forum

21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:39pm On Sep 12
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has said a total of 21,084 policemen and three police helicopters will be deployed for the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State.

Idris, who said this while speaking on Tuesday at the 2nd Situation Room Dialogue Session organized by the Policy and Legal Advocacy Centre (PLAC), stated that no group under any guise would be allowed to disrupt or cause violence before, during and after the election.

He said the police headquarters will provide additional 300 vehicles to add to the Anambra command’s 80 operational vehicles, adding that gunboats for the marine police to man the waterways at Onitsha, Aguleri and Nzam have been provided.

Idris said for the purpose of a successful election, the riverine areas would be manned by the marine police and Nigerian Navy while all exit/entry points, including border areas would be manned by the Police Mobile Force personnel and Nigerian Army.

He said the Anambra command has been directed to liaise with community leaders such as Ohaneze Ndigbo to prevail on the indigenes not to be used to disrupt the election or disturb public peace and law and order.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director of PLAC, Clement Nwankwo, has urged the police to be concerned about the level of deployment “because sometimes over-policing can also be a problem.”

Nwankwo said regardless of threats against the election, civil society organisations believe the election is vital and every group must realize they must not do anything that will impede on people’s rights to vote and be voted for.

He also advised that if the army would be deployed for the election, it should be at the behest of either the police or the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), adding that the army should only be as backup when even deployed.

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Mr Garba Umar, has advised the people of the state not to entertain fear during the forthcoming polls, assuring that all necessary arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the polls go as scheduled.

Umar, who is the chairman of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Security, also assured the INEC of its preparedness to assist it to conduct credible, free and fair polls.

Speaking on Tuesday during the meeting of the committee at the INEC headquarters in Awka, the police boss said the security agencies were determined to ensure that the election was hitch-free.

Earlier, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, said the meeting was part of regular interactions of the commission with security agencies to fine-tune measures put in place for the forthcoming election.



Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:40pm On Sep 12
Serve God Almighty and his anointed Son CHRIST JESUS. Not creatures which is ordained to serve you, for you are lifted together with CHRIST


I stand amazed at your glory, there is nothing impossible with you lord God Almighty

And I know that I am victorious any day any time from this time forth and for ever and ever and more

Amen Amen
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by auntysimbiat(f): 5:48pm On Sep 12
Wow
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 6:22pm On Sep 12
?
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by lightblazingnow(m): 5:51am
Security power
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by ExpiredNigeria: 9:27am
No reason for this.. There will be no election after all because the presence of the military and police is already enough to keep people indoor so its own goal to you people

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by LasGidiOwner: 9:31am
Anambra deserves all the special attention it can get because it is the light of the entire black race.

GOD BLESS the United States of Anambra(USA)

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by skulgen: 9:36am
not necessary. what will happen will still happen. they dnt know...
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by crackerspub: 9:39am
No Election in Anambra

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by DabLord: 9:49am
No Election in Anambra
If you and your families do any how,you and your families will see any how.
Just misbehave on that day,satan will weep for you

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by dakeskese(m): 10:56am
...
If they'd made peace to reign, they wouldn't need all these battalions...
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Bowlah2: 10:56am
Parties that will rig will still rig

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by veekid(m): 10:57am
Still won't stop em from doing der thing (rigging )

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Nicestibk(m): 10:59am
What then now happen to the remaining States if this number are for electioneering.
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by kaffy4tope(m): 10:59am
No Election in Anambra



Your fumble starts & ends here.

Next!

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Sleyanya1(m): 10:59am
grin
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Smartjob1(f): 10:59am
Na war una dey? Haba...

Na war una dey? Haba...

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Ximenez(m): 10:59am
Nnamdi Kalu's children are abroad, but he will send some children of the poor to early grave.

I don't know why people are not scared of his face, just see below. Angry and wicked somebody

Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Hotzone: 10:59am
Much attention to da east side
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Bisjosh(f): 11:00am
DabLord:
If you and your families do any how,you and your families will see any how.
Just misbehave on that day,satan will weep for you


grin grin grin grin
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by nairavsdollars: 11:00am
Let's see how Kanu and his ragtag army will disrupt the election
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by shotizzy: 11:00am
If it is possible, i will advise igbos to boycott this election, but its seems impossible. Buhari cross the line for deploying military to violent human rights on a group that never cause violent in agitating for is own country.. Buhari is the worst that ever, ever and ever happen to this country and i regret everyday for voting for him...
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Nashume: 11:00am
Have you now become the authority? Don't invite misery upon yourselves and the innocents
No Election in Anambra
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by nduboss(m): 11:01am
smileyg
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Angelb4: 11:02am
Operation INEC dance
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by Sholaco: 11:03am
And if they did not come out to cast their ballot?
undecided
Re: 21,084 police officers, 3 helicopters for Anambra governorship election by chibike69: 11:03am
obiano


the alert governor

