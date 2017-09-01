₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by dainformant(m): 6:46pm
Following the tension between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers in Abia state, armed military men were seen escorting Hausa men for their prayers at the mosque earlier today in Aba. This was done to avoid the Hausa people from being attacked or mobbed by angry Aba residents who might want to take advantage of the chaos to unleash mayhem on them.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/soldiers-escort-hausa-indigenes-mosque-ipob-tension-aba-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxCespehEUM
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by swagagolic01: 6:47pm
1st class people of the country....
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Zeemic(m): 6:47pm
.hmm
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by dainformant(m): 6:48pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by oluseyiforjesus(m): 6:48pm
Is it that this IPOB boys didn't do Government in Secondary school or their grand parents didn't tell them hw many pple Lost their lives in Biafra/Nigeria war?
IPOB remember Ojukwu didn't die in the War oOooooooo, it was after d war he even married Bianca........ think twice
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by fk001: 6:49pm
Whether they like it or not the python must dance
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by ITbomb(m): 6:50pm
I wonder what will happen before 1st October
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by zionmde: 6:51pm
People going to attack hausas there are senseless and selfish. Did they not put into account how dangerous it will be for igbos in the north. Why attack people who did not attack you. Most of them have no property to loose unlike those in the north who apart from risking their lives might also loose properties worth millions. thats the problem with ipob guys they are just senselessly selfish
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by BiafranBushBoy: 6:51pm
But after the useless Area assholes made their own declaration, no Igbo person was escorted to work or church...
The Python must dance!!
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by otitokoroleti: 6:51pm
One Nigeria my ass, thunder fire all BMC chanting one naijiriya upandown.
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by nkwuocha: 6:52pm
Zoo!
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by sarrki(m): 6:52pm
Why going to the mosque in the tense situation
Why is it some people like wahala sef
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by HiddenShadow: 6:55pm
One Nigeria died in the hands of Buhari
Will soldiers follow them around when they are doing their business
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Tolexander: 6:57pm
It is getting bloody here in Abia State!
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by FemiEddy(m): 6:57pm
Unemployment is one of the major cause of all this because if you working well and earning well, one won't even have time for all this, government is to be blamed tho, God didn't allow any natural disaster fall on us, but see, we are doing ourselves. War is never the way, it always end messy
May God have mercy
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Omeokachie: 7:00pm
Every life is sacred.
Protect everyone from injustice.
Nobody, a people or ethnic group should be treated as second class citizens in this country.
I am glad these innocent northerners that have lived in the SE are being protected from harm.
Buhari must learn to be president of and for all. He created the current crisis through his myopic ethnic leaning.
All we want is equity, justice and freedom to live in peace.
Question to Buhari....
What is the worth of the blood of the Igboman?
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by raker300: 7:02pm
These are the people that own Nigeria
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Edenoscar2(m): 7:04pm
raker300:correct,they cant do the same thing for igbos in the north
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by ChopBellefull(m): 7:07pm
oluseyiforjesus:
sorry dear, we cant be slave because of history.. Things change. So we shld eat poo and b subjected to slavery because of history.. Grow up
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Alcatraz007: 7:10pm
ChopBellefull:
Who said you are or made you slaves? Quit calling yourselves slaves! We are what we say
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Nwodosis(m): 7:11pm
If you are from the east, won't you pained on seeing this? So, the Egwu Eke is for a particular tribe?
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by jaychubi: 7:15pm
It's getting hotter in Aba
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Nutase(f): 7:17pm
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Nemesis1: 7:21pm
I really hope they can finish what they started
Hausas will start retaliation in the North and they'll start singing ethnic cleansing in LiePob land
Nnamdi will likely declare Biafra if he's not dead or arrested
Copy and paste of OjuFrog's play book
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by tribalistseun: 7:30pm
Buhari will know no peace. In this country we go continue to drag until everybody tire.
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Alcatraz007: 7:33pm
tribalistseun:
To what end if i may ask? Igbos are already at the bottom of the totem pole and all these unrest in the east would see the North East surpass igboland in progress.
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by attackgat: 7:34pm
zionmde:
Really? Well consider this
Number of Hausas killed in Igbo land by mob action=0
Number of Igbos killed in Hausa land by mob action= Several thousands
So who do you think is the considerate party here?
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by tribalistseun: 7:35pm
Alcatraz007:story, watch as militant will start blowing up pipelines in a few days to come. Una fada
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Jaabioro(m): 7:36pm
We are getting there gradually is either it make or break us...
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by Kazim88: 7:36pm
Buhari, An irresponsible element have started calamity... He should not runaway, he should wait and face the challenges of being foolish.
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by SalamRushdie: 7:42pm
A divisive hateful character like Buhari should never been allowed to be president
|Re: Soldiers Escort Hausas To Mosque In Aba Following Riot. Photos/Video by tobida: 7:45pm
The same way they escort Fulani to rape and kill.
Does this look like a country?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=na5EX4wNxRA
