Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hxCespehEUM Following the tension between members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and soldiers in Abia state, armed military men were seen escorting Hausa men for their prayers at the mosque earlier today in Aba. This was done to avoid the Hausa people from being attacked or mobbed by angry Aba residents who might want to take advantage of the chaos to unleash mayhem on them.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/soldiers-escort-hausa-indigenes-mosque-ipob-tension-aba-photosvideo.html Watch video 1 Share

1st class people of the country.... 152 Likes 12 Shares

.hmm 2 Likes

Is it that this IPOB boys didn't do Government in Secondary school or their grand parents didn't tell them hw many pple Lost their lives in Biafra/Nigeria war?

IPOB remember Ojukwu didn't die in the War oOooooooo, it was after d war he even married Bianca........ think twice 145 Likes 16 Shares

Whether they like it or not the python must dance 18 Likes

I wonder what will happen before 1st October 1 Like 2 Shares

People going to attack hausas there are senseless and selfish. Did they not put into account how dangerous it will be for igbos in the north. Why attack people who did not attack you. Most of them have no property to loose unlike those in the north who apart from risking their lives might also loose properties worth millions. thats the problem with ipob guys they are just senselessly selfish 146 Likes 10 Shares

But after the useless Area assholes made their own declaration, no Igbo person was escorted to work or church...



The Python must dance!! 76 Likes 3 Shares

One Nigeria my ass, thunder fire all BMC chanting one naijiriya upandown. 72 Likes 8 Shares

Zoo! 23 Likes 2 Shares

Why going to the mosque in the tense situation



Why is it some people like wahala sef 7 Likes 1 Share

One Nigeria died in the hands of Buhari



Will soldiers follow them around when they are doing their business 22 Likes 1 Share

It is getting bloody here in Abia State! 4 Likes 1 Share

Unemployment is one of the major cause of all this because if you working well and earning well, one won't even have time for all this, government is to be blamed tho, God didn't allow any natural disaster fall on us, but see, we are doing ourselves. War is never the way, it always end messy

May God have mercy 16 Likes 1 Share

Every life is sacred.



Protect everyone from injustice.



Nobody, a people or ethnic group should be treated as second class citizens in this country.



I am glad these innocent northerners that have lived in the SE are being protected from harm.



Buhari must learn to be president of and for all. He created the current crisis through his myopic ethnic leaning.



All we want is equity, justice and freedom to live in peace.



Question to Buhari....

What is the worth of the blood of the Igboman? 31 Likes 5 Shares

These are the people that own Nigeria 4 Likes

correct,they cant do the same thing for igbos in the north

Is it that this IPOB boys didn't do Government in Secondary school or their grand parents didn't tell them hw many pple Lost their lives in Biafra/Nigeria war?

IPOB remember Ojukwu didn't die in the War oOooooooo, it was after d war he even married Bianca........ think twice

sorry dear, we cant be slave because of history.. Things change. So we shld eat poo and b subjected to slavery because of history.. Grow up sorry dear, we cant be slave because of history.. Things change. So we shld eat poo and b subjected to slavery because of history.. Grow up 102 Likes 12 Shares

sorry dear, we cant be slave because of history.. Things change. So we shld eat poo and b subjected to slavery because of history.. Grow up

Who said you are or made you slaves? Quit calling yourselves slaves! We are what we say Who said you are or made you slaves? Quit calling yourselves slaves! We are what we say 13 Likes 1 Share

If you are from the east, won't you pained on seeing this? So, the Egwu Eke is for a particular tribe? 14 Likes

It's getting hotter in Aba 2 Likes 1 Share

1 Like

I really hope they can finish what they started





Hausas will start retaliation in the North and they'll start singing ethnic cleansing in LiePob land





Nnamdi will likely declare Biafra if he's not dead or arrested







Copy and paste of OjuFrog's play book 6 Likes

Buhari will know no peace. In this country we go continue to drag until everybody tire. 13 Likes 1 Share

Buhari will know no peace. In this country we go continue to drag until everybody tire.

To what end if i may ask? Igbos are already at the bottom of the totem pole and all these unrest in the east would see the North East surpass igboland in progress. To what end if i may ask? Igbos are already at the bottom of the totem pole and all these unrest in the east would see the North East surpass igboland in progress. 10 Likes 1 Share

People going to attack hausas there are senseless and selfish. Did they not put into account how dangerous it will be for igbos in the north. Why attack people who did not attack you. Most of them have no property to loose unlike those in the north who apart from risking their lives might also loose properties worth millions. thats the problem with ipob guys they are just senselessly selfish

Really? Well consider this



Number of Hausas killed in Igbo land by mob action=0





Number of Igbos killed in Hausa land by mob action= Several thousands





So who do you think is the considerate party here? Really? Well consider thisNumber of Hausas killed in Igbo land by mob action=0Number of Igbos killed in Hausa land by mob action= Several thousandsSo who do you think is the considerate party here? 16 Likes 1 Share

story, watch as militant will start blowing up pipelines in a few days to come. Una fada

We are getting there gradually is either it make or break us... 5 Likes 1 Share

Buhari, An irresponsible element have started calamity... He should not runaway, he should wait and face the challenges of being foolish. 10 Likes

A divisive hateful character like Buhari should never been allowed to be president 9 Likes 3 Shares