Sahara reporters Armed Southeast Igbo Youths Searching Vehicles for Hausa/Fulani to Annihilate In Aba South East, Nigeria.Sahara reporters 3 Likes 3 Shares

This should be condemned as well.



But what exactly is this meant to prove? That all Igbos are murderers? 42 Likes 3 Shares





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOekXo6VpHM Afam4eva do you now see why I hate Kanu? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Afam4eva:

This should be condemned as well.

I never believed Kanu could deceive you into not knowing that the plan is simply to kill Northerners who are few here and then Northerners will retaliate by killing Igbos who are in millions at there own land. It's all a plot by politicians using Kanu as a pawn. I never believed Kanu could deceive you into not knowing that the plan is simply to kill Northerners who are few here and then Northerners will retaliate by killing Igbos who are in millions at there own land. It's all a plot by politicians using Kanu as a pawn. 142 Likes 9 Shares

Abagworo:

Afam4eva do you now see why I hate Kanu?

You hate Kanu because he s asking governance difficult for your benefactors, Rochas and Buhari. Was it Nnamdi Kanu that was opening those buses to look for Hausa people? Was he the one that sent them? Pls don't make me defend Kanu because i've maintaned that he's not exactly a rle model. However, he still hasn't committed any crime to warrant the army laying siege to hs father's compound. You hate Kanu because he s asking governance difficult for your benefactors, Rochas and Buhari. Was it Nnamdi Kanu that was opening those buses to look for Hausa people? Was he the one that sent them? Pls don't make me defend Kanu because i've maintaned that he's not exactly a rle model. However, he still hasn't committed any crime to warrant the army laying siege to hs father's compound. 64 Likes 4 Shares

And how is Kanu connected to this one...In a region the Hausa Fulani soldiers have laid siege for no reason? 11 Likes

Afam4eva:

This should be condemned as well.

But what exactly is this meant to prove? That all Igbos are murderers? Correction not all Igbos. Nnamdi Kanu and his followers are murderers. Correction not all Igbos. Nnamdi Kanu and his followers are murderers. 52 Likes 6 Shares

Afam4eva:



You hate Kanu because he s asking governance difficult for your benefactors, Rochas and Buhari. Was it Nnamdi Kanu that was opening those buses to look for Hausa people? Was he the one that sent them? Pls don't make me defend Kanu because i've maintaned that he's not exactly a rle model. However, he still hasn't committed any crime to warrant the army laying siege to hs father's compound.

Yes he sent them. Are you now running away from a glaring truth? Like I wrote earlier even the video of where he instructed them to kill Hausas will soon be out. Yes he sent them. Are you now running away from a glaring truth? Like I wrote earlier even the video of where he instructed them to kill Hausas will soon be out. 65 Likes 6 Shares

All of a sudden Hausa people are peace loving people. These are the people that have killed and maimed Igbos people for decades and are still doing so trough their fulani jihardist but people are quick to rush to condemning Igbos who have not killed a single Hausa/fulani person since the whole IPOB bruhaha just so that they can paint Igbos black. 73 Likes 7 Shares

Abagworo:





Yes he sent them. Are you now running away from a glaring truth? he sent them? You know that how? Believe whatever you want. It's not my duty to change whatever you hold as truth. he sent them? You know that how? Believe whatever you want. It's not my duty to change whatever you hold as truth. 23 Likes 2 Shares

SarkinYarki:





You are fool if you can't tell my this was all caused by Buhari...

Buhari forced Ibos to go and kill innocent people?



Una no find Yorubas? Cos you don't want to make the 1967 mistake. At least una get sense reach that level. Buhari forced Ibos to go and kill innocent people?Una no find Yorubas? Cos you don't want to make the 1967 mistake. At least una get sense reach that level. 27 Likes 3 Shares

E don happen. See illiteracy 14 Likes

We all need to call a spade a spade, these igbo boys looking for hausas to kill have caused a major blow to the struggle. Why are you looking for violence? Are they mad or something? What are these homeboys thinking? Why will you be looking for hausas to kill?



Oh my gosh, this is saddening! 96 Likes 6 Shares

sahara reporters again!!

akthedream:



WHICH Buhari? Nnamdi Kanu told us this one is fake Buhari from Sudan na.. Ipob miscreants are gullible clowns...

This is beyond Kanu . This is beyond Kanu . 9 Likes 1 Share

Abagworo:





Correction not all Igbos. Nnamdi Kanu and his followers are murderers.

And rochas is not? And rochas is not? 3 Likes

Why re ipob looking for Hausa in the bus??

The bus was stop more than 3 times by the terrorist searching for Hausa man to spill his blood.

Ipob don't start what u can't finish



Hausa only have kettle,mat, transistor radio, wheel barrow , cows, grains as investment while your brothers has millions of investment spread all over northwest and north east. 70 Likes 8 Shares

This video will go straight into my archive .



Amnesty international, and ICC we re waiting for you to commence trial ; of Nigeria army 59 Likes 8 Shares

And when we start our madness here up north they will call us mad. Continue 41 Likes 3 Shares

Can you imagine the other one carrying something that looks like bottle? You do not have any case again with the UN. Just drop the struggle and thats the truth. No matter how hard you will try, you have been pushed to cross the line and you have crossed it.



This is the consequence of having huge number of illiterates as followers who make decisions based on emotions. The kanu guy kept on telling them to kill people and the sheeple have done it the worst way.



How can we escape this now!!! 50 Likes 4 Shares

The problem is that these young ones don't understand what true violence is. I blame all this as a result of their ignorance and naivety. Let's see who loses more when it really starts. 18 Likes 1 Share

1Rebel:





And rochas is not?

Rochas uses every avenue to castigate IPOB.



He has shown us that perhaps, Imo people are comprised of intelligent IBO's Rochas uses every avenue to castigate IPOB.He has shown us that perhaps, Imo people are comprised of intelligent IBO's 13 Likes 1 Share

SonofDevil:

This video will go straight into my archive .



Amnesty international, and ICC we re waiting for you to commence trial ; of Nigeria army

We where so glad when the launched BSS, and even showed videos of militia training.



Laywers in the Nigerian army were like



We where so glad when the launched BSS, and even showed videos of militia training. 41 Likes 4 Shares

This is d height of it!

I am against this getting out of hands but IPOBs will pay for it in a more wicked way. M sure this video as gone viral already.





Just imagine these were Hausa boys, dey need not go to start searching vehicles, dey will go to der houses n smoke dem out immediately n kill dem. Igbos still de learn d art of war 8 Likes

THIS IS WHERE BUHARI HAS TAKEN US 4 Likes 1 Share

TheCabal:





We where so glad when the launched BSS, and even showed videos of militia training.



Laywers in the Nigerian army were like



exactly sovereignty can never exist inside sovereignty. KANU shot himself on the foot by assembling pack of malnourished men together with the tag of Biafra secret service under the sovereignty of this nation

Nigeria army should not bother about evidences to present at icc or armnesty international that ipob re terrorist .

I have more than 3 solid videos to voluntarily give out to nigeria army if they need this video is going to be part of it exactly sovereignty can never exist inside sovereignty. KANU shot himself on the foot by assembling pack of malnourished men together with the tag of Biafra secret service under the sovereignty of this nationNigeria army should not bother about evidences to present at icc or armnesty international that ipob re terrorist .I have more than 3 solid videos to voluntarily give out to nigeria army if they need this video is going to be part of it 32 Likes 2 Shares

Afam4eva:

This should be condemned as well.



But what exactly is this meant to prove? That all Igbos are murderers?

not Igbos, Ipob, and they need to be dealt with. not Igbos, Ipob, and they need to be dealt with. 12 Likes 3 Shares