|IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Abagworo(m): 12:26am
Armed Southeast Igbo Youths Searching Vehicles for Hausa/Fulani to Annihilate In Aba South East, Nigeria.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOekXo6VpHM?t=7
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10154835018047703&id=96184337702&_rdr
Sahara reporters
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 12:31am
This should be condemned as well.
But what exactly is this meant to prove? That all Igbos are murderers?
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Abagworo(m): 12:31am
Afam4eva do you now see why I hate Kanu?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cOekXo6VpHM
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Abagworo(m): 12:34am
Afam4eva:
I never believed Kanu could deceive you into not knowing that the plan is simply to kill Northerners who are few here and then Northerners will retaliate by killing Igbos who are in millions at there own land. It's all a plot by politicians using Kanu as a pawn.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 12:34am
Abagworo:You hate Kanu because he s asking governance difficult for your benefactors, Rochas and Buhari. Was it Nnamdi Kanu that was opening those buses to look for Hausa people? Was he the one that sent them? Pls don't make me defend Kanu because i've maintaned that he's not exactly a rle model. However, he still hasn't committed any crime to warrant the army laying siege to hs father's compound.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Deltagiant: 12:34am
And how is Kanu connected to this one...In a region the Hausa Fulani soldiers have laid siege for no reason?
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Abagworo(m): 12:35am
Afam4eva:Correction not all Igbos. Nnamdi Kanu and his followers are murderers.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Abagworo(m): 12:36am
Afam4eva:
Yes he sent them. Are you now running away from a glaring truth? Like I wrote earlier even the video of where he instructed them to kill Hausas will soon be out.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 12:36am
All of a sudden Hausa people are peace loving people. These are the people that have killed and maimed Igbos people for decades and are still doing so trough their fulani jihardist but people are quick to rush to condemning Igbos who have not killed a single Hausa/fulani person since the whole IPOB bruhaha just so that they can paint Igbos black.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Afam4eva(m): 12:37am
Abagworo:he sent them? You know that how? Believe whatever you want. It's not my duty to change whatever you hold as truth.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by okway2: 12:43am
SarkinYarki:
Buhari forced Ibos to go and kill innocent people?
Una no find Yorubas? Cos you don't want to make the 1967 mistake. At least una get sense reach that level.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by fuckerstard: 12:46am
E don happen. See illiteracy
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Develpeast: 12:46am
We all need to call a spade a spade, these igbo boys looking for hausas to kill have caused a major blow to the struggle. Why are you looking for violence? Are they mad or something? What are these homeboys thinking? Why will you be looking for hausas to kill?
Oh my gosh, this is saddening!
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by 11elisha(m): 12:47am
sahara reporters again!!
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by SarkinYarki: 12:48am
akthedream:
This is beyond Kanu .
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by 1Rebel: 12:50am
Abagworo:
And rochas is not?
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by SonofDevil: 12:51am
Why re ipob looking for Hausa in the bus??
The bus was stop more than 3 times by the terrorist searching for Hausa man to spill his blood.
Ipob don't start what u can't finish
Hausa only have kettle,mat, transistor radio, wheel barrow , cows, grains as investment while your brothers has millions of investment spread all over northwest and north east.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by SonofDevil: 12:55am
This video will go straight into my archive .
Amnesty international, and ICC we re waiting for you to commence trial ; of Nigeria army
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by GoroTango: 12:56am
And when we start our madness here up north they will call us mad. Continue
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by Develpeast: 12:56am
Can you imagine the other one carrying something that looks like bottle? You do not have any case again with the UN. Just drop the struggle and thats the truth. No matter how hard you will try, you have been pushed to cross the line and you have crossed it.
This is the consequence of having huge number of illiterates as followers who make decisions based on emotions. The kanu guy kept on telling them to kill people and the sheeple have done it the worst way.
How can we escape this now!!!
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by dustmalik: 1:00am
The problem is that these young ones don't understand what true violence is. I blame all this as a result of their ignorance and naivety. Let's see who loses more when it really starts.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by TheCabal: 1:01am
1Rebel:
Rochas uses every avenue to castigate IPOB.
He has shown us that perhaps, Imo people are comprised of intelligent IBO's
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by TheCabal: 1:05am
SonofDevil:
We where so glad when the launched BSS, and even showed videos of militia training.
Laywers in the Nigerian army were like
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by DonBobes(m): 1:13am
This is d height of it!
I am against this getting out of hands but IPOBs will pay for it in a more wicked way. M sure this video as gone viral already.
Just imagine these were Hausa boys, dey need not go to start searching vehicles, dey will go to der houses n smoke dem out immediately n kill dem. Igbos still de learn d art of war
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by jerryunit48: 1:18am
THIS IS WHERE BUHARI HAS TAKEN US
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by SonofDevil: 1:20am
TheCabal:exactly sovereignty can never exist inside sovereignty. KANU shot himself on the foot by assembling pack of malnourished men together with the tag of Biafra secret service under the sovereignty of this nation
Nigeria army should not bother about evidences to present at icc or armnesty international that ipob re terrorist .
I have more than 3 solid videos to voluntarily give out to nigeria army if they need this video is going to be part of it
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by ritababe(f): 1:25am
Afam4eva:
not Igbos, Ipob, and they need to be dealt with.
|Re: IPOB Members Searching Buses For Hausas To Kill In Aba (Video) by ritababe(f): 1:28am
SonofDevil:
igbos will lose more for sure, but as they they said for Biafra to come there must be sacrifice, but yet their leader don't want to sacrifice himself or his family, hiding them in London while the useless ones here keep following him as their god.
