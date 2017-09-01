Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) (40262 Views)

Soldiers Storm Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos) / Nnamdi Kanu Meets His Parents In Umuahia (Photos) / Meeting Of Southern Governors' Wives' Forum In Umuahia (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to the eyewitness, the soldiers are still trying to gain access into Nnamdi Kanu's compound but have been met with stiff resistance by IPOB members.



Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Acu62E4qzww According to reports filtering in from Abia state, soldiers have taken over the road leading to the home of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The military men have reportedly surrounded his residence. According to an eyewitness, the soldiers removed the Biafran flags positioned near Nnamdi Kanu's house after storming the area with about 15 armored trucks and 20 lorries .According to the eyewitness, the soldiers are still trying to gain access into Nnamdi Kanu's compound but have been met with stiff resistance by IPOB members.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/soldiers-take-road-leading-nnamdi-kanus-house-wait-photosvideo.html Watch video 1 Like 2 Shares

Good.



Arrest him now. Lock him up now.



Nnamdi Kanu is a threat to Nigeria. We have been co-existing peacefully until this failure appeared from the United Kingdom,to brainwash other failures like him.



Just lock him up,and let us give him the Mandela treatment(25 Years in Jail) and nothing will happen.



Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up.



Why is the coward still hiding under his bed?i thought he said he is ready to give up his life for the cause?coward.



He should come out and meet the soldiers like a man. 244 Likes 24 Shares

cc; lalasticlala

Must they wait



Please go and fetch him



Him don buy market wey him no go fit sale 79 Likes 7 Shares

Kanu



You are too small to dare the general



Now your people will reap the consequences or you actions



Surrender in peace to avoid bloodshed



You are boasting no one can arrest you in biafraland? 22 Likes 2 Shares

And i thought cownu was untouchable 61 Likes 1 Share

Bloggers go chop money this season die, even ISP sef go make money on data usage.





I no even know how many army vs ipob videos i don watch this evening alone. 29 Likes

I Hope this is not a mistake?



But It's good 3 Likes 1 Share

lafflaff123:

Good.



Arrest him now. Lock him up now.



Then when it spirals into something else, hope you will be in the front fighting for NA Then when it spirals into something else, hope you will be in the front fighting for NA 31 Likes 2 Shares

It is time to dance the python dance Are you done talking?It is time to dance the python dance 37 Likes 1 Share

The army should go in and fetch him, they should not give him a chance to run away like ojukwu. 48 Likes 5 Shares

sarrki:

Must they wait



Please go and fetch him



Him don buy market wey him no go fit sale When the court has not said otherwise? Sarrki are you supporting the breakdown of law and order? When the court has not said otherwise? Sarrki are you supporting the breakdown of law and order? 69 Likes 2 Shares

First they ignore you

Later they ridicule you

Then they will fight you

Then you will win.



Nnamdi Kanu is a born winner. 138 Likes 10 Shares

lafflaff123:

Good.



Arrest him now. Lock him up now. OK. OK. 2 Likes 1 Share

NothingDoMe:

When the court has not said otherwise? Sarrki are you supporting the breakdown of law and order?

Bro KANU will cause a lot of damage if not tamed



I know what am telling you



We should all pray against reprisal attack Bro KANU will cause a lot of damage if not tamedI know what am telling youWe should all pray against reprisal attack 16 Likes

Shameless soldiers!!



You come after an unarmed man with weapons...



For shame!! 42 Likes 4 Shares

democracy was a scam from the beginning.... Nigeria is still under military regime 76 Likes 7 Shares

THUNDAR:

I Hope this is not a mistake?



But It's good

Nigerian government is synonymous with the word mistake. Nigerian government is synonymous with the word mistake. 17 Likes

DrGoodman:

First they ignore you Later they ridicule you Then they will fight you Then you will win.

Nnamdi Kanu is a born winner. kanu is winning on social media kanu is winning on social media 39 Likes 2 Shares

DDeliverer:

Shameless soldiers!!



You come after an unarmed man with weapons...



For shame!!

The is the most disgraceful event in Nigeria so far. The is the most disgraceful event in Nigeria so far. 33 Likes 6 Shares

YourImaginaryBF:

kanu is winning on social media

And in real life. The z00 is in tatters. And in real life. The z00 is in tatters. 45 Likes 6 Shares

NothingDoMe:

When the court has not said otherwise? Sarrki are you supporting the breakdown of law and order? which court? The one cownu flouted its bail conditions? which court? The one cownu flouted its bail conditions? 18 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





Bro KANU will cause a lot of damage if not tamed



I know what am telling you



We should all pray for reprisal attack

The only damage Kanu can cause is on lazy parasites like your ppl The only damage Kanu can cause is on lazy parasites like your ppl 29 Likes 2 Shares

Too bad 1 Like

DrGoodman:



And in real life. The z00 is in tatters. the zoo you can't do without the zoo you can't do without 9 Likes

The guy with the camera made a sterling point.

"They want to threaten us to picking up arms so they'll have reasons to label"

It shows that IPOD are not miscreants.

They are fighting for a course and the world should just listen to them. 118 Likes 6 Shares

YourImaginaryBF:

which court? The one cownu flouted its bail conditions? Is it not the court that should determine if bail conditions have been flouted?



Na Nigerian Army work be that? Is it not the court that should determine if bail conditions have been flouted?Na Nigerian Army work be that? 32 Likes 6 Shares

Invading an igbo king's house to arrest a prince without a warrant. The biggest, ultimate insult to igbo yet they want igbo people to support their sh1thole one niggeria.



The beauty is the people love Nnamdi Kanu. It sounds like the people are there watching them and ready for whatever. Well another clash is about to happen again. Kudos dumbass Niggeria government. Keep turning more people to his side 52 Likes 4 Shares

Ikechuob:

Invading an igbo kings house to arrest a prince. The biggest, ultimate insult to igbo yet they want igbo people to support their sh1thole one niggeria.



The beauty is the people love Nnamdi Kanu. It sounds like the people are there watching them and ready for whatever. Well another clash is about to happen again. Kudos dumbass Niggeria government. Keep turning more people to his side There are reports of clashes in PH. So it will continue to escalate. There are reports of clashes in PH. So it will continue to escalate. 8 Likes 1 Share

lie