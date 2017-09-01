₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Angelanest: 7:59pm
According to reports filtering in from Abia state, soldiers have taken over the road leading to the home of the Leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The military men have reportedly surrounded his residence. According to an eyewitness, the soldiers removed the Biafran flags positioned near Nnamdi Kanu's house after storming the area with about 15 armored trucks and 20 lorries .
According to the eyewitness, the soldiers are still trying to gain access into Nnamdi Kanu's compound but have been met with stiff resistance by IPOB members.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/09/soldiers-take-road-leading-nnamdi-kanus-house-wait-photosvideo.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Acu62E4qzww
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by lafflaff123(m): 7:59pm
Good.
Arrest him now. Lock him up now.
Nnamdi Kanu is a threat to Nigeria. We have been co-existing peacefully until this failure appeared from the United Kingdom,to brainwash other failures like him.
Just lock him up,and let us give him the Mandela treatment(25 Years in Jail) and nothing will happen.
Lock him up. Lock him up. Lock him up.
Why is the coward still hiding under his bed?i thought he said he is ready to give up his life for the cause?coward.
He should come out and meet the soldiers like a man.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Angelanest: 8:00pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by sarrki(m): 8:00pm
Must they wait
Please go and fetch him
Him don buy market wey him no go fit sale
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Bari22(m): 8:02pm
Kanu
You are too small to dare the general
Now your people will reap the consequences or you actions
Surrender in peace to avoid bloodshed
You are boasting no one can arrest you in biafraland?
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 8:02pm
And i thought cownu was untouchable
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by fuckerstard: 8:02pm
Bloggers go chop money this season die, even ISP sef go make money on data usage.
I no even know how many army vs ipob videos i don watch this evening alone.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by THUNDAR(m): 8:02pm
I Hope this is not a mistake?
But It's good
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by HiddenShadow: 8:02pm
lafflaff123:
Then when it spirals into something else, hope you will be in the front fighting for NA
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by soberdrunk(m): 8:03pm
Are you done talking? It is time to dance the python dance
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by morscino: 8:03pm
The army should go in and fetch him, they should not give him a chance to run away like ojukwu.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by NothingDoMe: 8:06pm
sarrki:When the court has not said otherwise? Sarrki are you supporting the breakdown of law and order?
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DrGoodman: 8:07pm
First they ignore you
Later they ridicule you
Then they will fight you
Then you will win.
Nnamdi Kanu is a born winner.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by NothingDoMe: 8:08pm
lafflaff123:OK.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by sarrki(m): 8:10pm
NothingDoMe:
Bro KANU will cause a lot of damage if not tamed
I know what am telling you
We should all pray against reprisal attack
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DDeliverer(m): 8:10pm
Shameless soldiers!!
You come after an unarmed man with weapons...
For shame!!
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Tapout(m): 8:11pm
democracy was a scam from the beginning.... Nigeria is still under military regime
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DrGoodman: 8:11pm
THUNDAR:
Nigerian government is synonymous with the word mistake.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 8:12pm
DrGoodman:kanu is winning on social media
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DrGoodman: 8:12pm
DDeliverer:
The is the most disgraceful event in Nigeria so far.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DrGoodman: 8:13pm
YourImaginaryBF:
And in real life. The z00 is in tatters.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 8:13pm
NothingDoMe:which court? The one cownu flouted its bail conditions?
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by DrGoodman: 8:14pm
sarrki:
The only damage Kanu can cause is on lazy parasites like your ppl
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by klens(m): 8:14pm
Too bad
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by YourImaginaryBF: 8:14pm
DrGoodman:the zoo you can't do without
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by michytluv: 8:14pm
The guy with the camera made a sterling point.
"They want to threaten us to picking up arms so they'll have reasons to label"
It shows that IPOD are not miscreants.
They are fighting for a course and the world should just listen to them.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by NothingDoMe: 8:16pm
YourImaginaryBF:Is it not the court that should determine if bail conditions have been flouted?
Na Nigerian Army work be that?
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Ikechuob: 8:16pm
Invading an igbo king's house to arrest a prince without a warrant. The biggest, ultimate insult to igbo yet they want igbo people to support their sh1thole one niggeria.
The beauty is the people love Nnamdi Kanu. It sounds like the people are there watching them and ready for whatever. Well another clash is about to happen again. Kudos dumbass Niggeria government. Keep turning more people to his side
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by NothingDoMe: 8:18pm
Ikechuob:There are reports of clashes in PH. So it will continue to escalate.
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by Bari22(m): 8:19pm
lie
|Re: Soldiers Trying To Enter Nnamdi Kanu's House In Umuahia (Photos, Video) by haryorbarmie83(m): 8:22pm
Now I understand the meaning of python dance. watching in 3D.
