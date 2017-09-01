₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Aminat508(f): 5:06pm
The embattled Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, is set resume activities at the university on Friday, September 15, 2017.
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Aminat508(f): 5:07pm
Thank God oooo
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by INTROVERT1: 5:15pm
I pray they do
tired of this lautech saga.
I hope the both party discuss better to prevent future occurrence.
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by auntysimbiat(f): 5:18pm
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Dubby6(m): 5:26pm
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by chibike69: 5:26pm
Nawa for nigeria
where persin fit study 4 year course for 10 years just because of strike
naija i hail thee
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by 9jvirgin(m): 5:26pm
I still don't know why they charge fees in a GOD forsaken school like LAUTECH. I had an MBA Degree from that school in 2008; every staff members there are coming to work for personal gains.
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by snadguy007(m): 5:26pm
Hj
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by silasweb(m): 5:26pm
Good for them
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Aieboocaar(m): 5:26pm
After how many months
they should sha remember to fumigate the environment cos animals fit don take over efriwia
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Holuwahyomzzy: 5:26pm
Ok
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by aktolly54(m): 5:26pm
Good
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by slimbless(f): 5:26pm
Wow!!!
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Lawalemi(m): 5:27pm
Even ASUU will be happy at this news and possibly a moratorium on strike at the school whenever ASUU down tool in the next three years
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Ndkings1(m): 5:27pm
At last.... Yeye dey smell
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by BaddoJnr: 5:28pm
Thank God For Them..
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Gepheral: 5:28pm
This one no be university ni?
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Sniper12: 5:28pm
anyone who choses this school dis year na mumu
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Olalan(m): 5:29pm
Relief for the students
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by genhenry1(m): 5:30pm
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by GodMade19(m): 5:31pm
Oya,Awon OMO better getting back to the Base....Safe trips����������
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by SlimHan(f): 5:31pm
Thank God
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by donbrowser(m): 5:32pm
Good news
I won't blame APC, but I will blame the two governors who have no pity for the students of the school. APC in Lagos is doing well. If APC should come second in governorship elections of these state they try.
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by lordsharks(m): 5:32pm
Nice of them
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by Isiterere(m): 5:32pm
And some not so fortunate slay queen will resume with baby or pregnancy.
ALL IZZ WELL
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by RichDad1(m): 5:32pm
Finally.
I suggest the school authority should make provisions for creche cos lots of em slay queens are now breeders.
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by mikeczay: 5:32pm
C
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by ceeroh(m): 5:32pm
Lol
Constituted Authorities have spoken!
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by fuckerstard: 5:35pm
Na wah o
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by 00Ademi(m): 5:35pm
After 2weeks dem go strike again...
Lautect students be looking at aregbe and ajimobi like...
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by khaykay15(f): 5:35pm
it's not on school portal,hope it won't be what happened in the beginning of this year, school resumed then but lecturers did not resume until about 3 weeks
|Re: LAUTECH Resumes Tomorrow by mofeoluwadassah: 5:36pm
ok
