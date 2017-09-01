The embattled Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, is set resume activities at the university on Friday, September 15, 2017.



According to a statement signed by the registrar of the university, Jacob Agboola urged the students to return to their campuses for the commencement of academic activities on Monday, September 18.



The statement read, “The Governing Council of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has approved resumption of activities on the institution’s campuses with effect from Friday, September 15, 2017.



“Students of the university are expected to return to school on Monday, September 25, 2017, while full academic activities, the details of which the senate will announce, shall commence immediately after the Independence anniversary holiday.



“Council thanked the governors of Oyo and Osun states, Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi and Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola respectively, for agreeing to support the university with necessary funds to enable the university to return to its normal work schedule and reinvigorate its latent capacities for accelerated and sustainable growth and development.



“Council further appealed to students, staff, parents as well as the general public to demonstrate greater faith and dedication to the well-being of the institution, as better days lie ahead of it.



It will be recalled that the university has been embroiled in crisis, while various workers’ unions had embarked on indefinite strikes to press home demands for payment of about 10-month salary arrears.



