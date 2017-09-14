₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by dre11(m): 6:14pm
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
http://pmexpressng.com/man-marries-woman-impregnated-lover/
lalasticlala
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by lafflaff123(m): 6:15pm
Divorce difficult because they are Catholics?
No wonder promiscuity amongst married Catholic women is very high. Makes sense to me now.
Mr. Man, it is not only an abomination in all cultures what your wife just did. It is also insulting and a painful slap to your face.
Kick her out to her parents house first. Then,you can start the divorce proceedings later. But first kick her out today and not tomorrow.
What rubbish is this?and if the Catholic church wants to say anything,give them the middle finger and move on to the Anglican Church.
May God never let us bachelor's marry a girl,and then bring up the child of her EX boyfriend as ours, AMEN.
Expecting some useless people to call the News and the Newspaper a lie,because it says the woman was married in Anambra State.
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by MhizzAJ(f): 6:15pm
Na wa
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by dingbang(m): 6:17pm
Odiegwu. She hid it from him... Some ladies are so wicked and selfish
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by fpeter(f): 6:37pm
This one strong o
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by SOLMICHAEL(m): 6:37pm
LOL!!! Yoruba will say "ogboyun ale fun oko"...
Hmm! Make I mind my business!
3 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Chiedu4Trump: 6:37pm
PMEXPRESS MUST BE LAI MOHAMMEDS MATES
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Michael004: 6:37pm
Hey!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Naziridamos: 6:37pm
He is impotent
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by xpressng(m): 6:38pm
gbenshing crew. ah e dey pain ooh
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by chibike69: 6:39pm
nawa ooo
wetin go make me marry persin with gaped pussy
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Ishilove: 6:39pm
So who's fooling who?
She wants the husband to accept the pregnancy because both cannot really explain what happened.
Some women are so demonically devious
3 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by PAGAN9JA(m): 6:39pm
useless people. Nigerians have no brain. it is true.
we will never progress.
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by bigfather(m): 6:39pm
dingbang:
I. Tell u!
Dem Badder than Baddest!
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by 1kingwriter: 6:39pm
I no fit laugh oooo
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by datola: 6:39pm
Na wa o!
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:40pm
Fear woman
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by menstrualpad: 6:40pm
1kingwriter:Is that her final answer?
Eleyi olo lau!!!
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by NCANpatroller: 6:40pm
One chance wife!
Churches I know conduct test for couples b4 tying the knot. Is catholic diff?
From preg test to genotype, blood grp, hiv etc before your wedding is approved
3 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by ELKHALIFAISIS(m): 6:41pm
use the mother and child for ritual and get refund of all you spent
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by iamsammie(m): 6:41pm
Really
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by NothingDoMe: 6:41pm
@menstrualpad. Nawao see moniker
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Guyman02: 6:41pm
I have an based abroad, he got married here in Nigeria and travelled back abroad to prepare for his wife joining there. Six months later, the lady put to bed and the baby was not premature.
The whole thing raised a lot of suspicion, but elders intervened and told my uncle not to ask too many questions if he wants to keep his sanity but accept the baby as his own since he is already married to her and the child is now a product of the marriage and their grandchild.
He accepted the advice and they are still living together with a second baby which is not controversial and he showers the baby with lots of love.
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by seunaj: 6:42pm
She was obviously aware that she was pregnant. Guys dey do this thing plenty, it was never a news to make FP.
To the young man, I wanna say eeyah... eeyaaah... Take heart bro.
1 Like
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Jonah507(m): 6:42pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by menstrualpad: 6:43pm
NothingDoMe:Werrin be yer own? Wifey ishilove au yhu dey
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by chenzen(m): 6:43pm
being rich and single as a man is the ultimate... surrogating is allowed. Marriage is overated in this part of the world abeg! women! women!! women!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by DanielsParker(m): 6:43pm
.
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by tuoyoojo(m): 6:43pm
this story get k leg
did they not do pre marriage test before they tied the knot
this is one time where a man 's good deeds has vadicated him
if dey were playing away match before marriage na so the man for go training another man pikin as him own
DNA test loading when d child is born
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by danyero(m): 6:43pm
Love is blind not stupid, do the needful and divorce the hoe
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by Icon79(m): 6:44pm
Se wa femi?
O pari
MhizzAJ:
|Re: Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover by MhiztaD: 6:44pm
Her name is Udoka ebinenye she is sharing HIV...guys be careful
1 Like 1 Share
