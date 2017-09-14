Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Man Marries Woman Impregnated By Her Lover (6851 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE





The marriage of a couple simply known as Johnson and Lizza is now in danger following the discovery by her husband that his wife was already pregnant for her lover before he married her.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Johnson (surname withheld) is now in a dilemma after he spent huge sums of money to marry Lizza but later discovered that she was almost four months pregnant before he engaged her and brought her to Lagos.



The marriage took place in Onitsha, Anambra State but the couple were living at White sand area in Isheri Oshun area in the out skirt of Lagos. P.M.EXPRESS gathered that the man married his wife sometime in June this years without any sexual contact until after he performed the traditional marriage and church wedding in Onitsha.



However, when they came to Lagos she announced her pregnancy to her husband and they went to a private hospital where doctor confirmed that she was six months pregnant.



Trouble started when they calculated the time they really slept together and he discovered that Lizza was already pregnant before they got married.



It was gathered that they had return to General hospital at Isolo to re- confirm the pregnancy and months, it was the same six months. They became more confused which seemed to endanger their young marriage.



The wife claimed that she had a lover before she met Johnson but she had to sever the relationship when Johnson proposed to her. She said she had her normal menses and did not have any sign of pregnancy before they got married. She wants the husband to accept the pregnancy because both cannot really explain what happened.



But the husband was said to have developed cold feet since they discovered this and was thinking of divorce which he cannot get easily under Catholic Church where they wedded.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered the matter has been taken to a Catholic prayer ministry priest at Oke Afa in for intervention and resolution.

lalasticlala

Divorce difficult because they are Catholics?



No wonder promiscuity amongst married Catholic women is very high. Makes sense to me now.



Mr. Man, it is not only an abomination in all cultures what your wife just did. It is also insulting and a painful slap to your face.



Kick her out to her parents house first. Then,you can start the divorce proceedings later. But first kick her out today and not tomorrow.



What rubbish is this?and if the Catholic church wants to say anything,give them the middle finger and move on to the Anglican Church.



May God never let us bachelor's marry a girl,and then bring up the child of her EX boyfriend as ours, AMEN.



Expecting some useless people to call the News and the Newspaper a lie,because it says the woman was married in Anambra State. 18 Likes 1 Share

Na wa

Odiegwu. She hid it from him... Some ladies are so wicked and selfish

This one strong o 2 Likes

LOL!!! Yoruba will say "ogboyun ale fun oko"...

Hmm! Make I mind my business!

3 Likes

PMEXPRESS MUST BE LAI MOHAMMEDS MATES 2 Likes

Hey!!! 4 Likes

He is impotent

gbenshing crew. ah e dey pain ooh

nawa ooo





wetin go make me marry persin with gaped pussy





She wants the husband to accept the pregnancy because both cannot really explain what happened.

Some women are so demonically devious So who's fooling who?Some women are so demonically devious 3 Likes

useless people. Nigerians have no brain. it is true.



we will never progress.

dingbang:

Odiegwu. She hid it from him... Some ladies are so wicked and selfish



I. Tell u!



Dem Badder than Baddest! I. Tell u!Dem Badder than Baddest!

I no fit laugh oooo

Na wa o!

Fear woman

1kingwriter:

I no fit laugh oooo Is that her final answer?



Eleyi olo lau!!! Is that her final answer?Eleyi olo lau!!!

One chance wife!

Churches I know conduct test for couples b4 tying the knot. Is catholic diff?

From preg test to genotype, blood grp, hiv etc before your wedding is approved 3 Likes

use the mother and child for ritual and get refund of all you spent 1 Like 1 Share

Really

@menstrualpad. Nawao see moniker

I have an based abroad, he got married here in Nigeria and travelled back abroad to prepare for his wife joining there. Six months later, the lady put to bed and the baby was not premature.

The whole thing raised a lot of suspicion, but elders intervened and told my uncle not to ask too many questions if he wants to keep his sanity but accept the baby as his own since he is already married to her and the child is now a product of the marriage and their grandchild.

He accepted the advice and they are still living together with a second baby which is not controversial and he showers the baby with lots of love.

She was obviously aware that she was pregnant. Guys dey do this thing plenty, it was never a news to make FP.

To the young man, I wanna say eeyah... eeyaaah... Take heart bro. 1 Like

Hmmmm

NothingDoMe:

@menstrualpad. Nawao see moniker Werrin be yer own? Wifey ishilove au yhu dey Werrin be yer own? Wifey ishilove au yhu dey

being rich and single as a man is the ultimate... surrogating is allowed. Marriage is overated in this part of the world abeg! women! women!! women!!! 2 Likes

.

this story get k leg



did they not do pre marriage test before they tied the knot



this is one time where a man 's good deeds has vadicated him



if dey were playing away match before marriage na so the man for go training another man pikin as him own



DNA test loading when d child is born

Love is blind not stupid, do the needful and divorce the hoe







O pari



MhizzAJ:

Na wa Se wa femi?O pari