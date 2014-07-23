Vanity all is Vanity....



R. I. P like candle in the wind...A day beckon when u will no longer exist

Even as our name won't longer be on life list

A day friends and families we try to wake

But the cake of life we can't bake

When my meal will be serve,

And all I have labour will be preserve.



Though I live as I own the world

Little did I know my stories will be told

When am gone..a friend will dial my phone,

Dead, buried and gone.

A journey to an unknown world and ferry with a new being.



Imagine a world without me and u,

Imagine that beautiful home without you,

Imagine all u labour for been share by families members you don't even know,

Imagine ur certificate Lying useless in your briefcase

Imagine the stage of the living without ur acts,

Imagine the script without ur role

Imagine the song without ur theme,

Imagine the rhythms without ur beats,

Imagine the lyrics of life without ur words,

Imagine letters of life's without ur pen.



Imagine facebook without ur likes and login,

Imagine instagram without ur pics,

Imagine twitter without ur tweets,

Imagine Julia without ur orders,

Imagine a nairaland without ur comments.



Imagine ur bed without ur body,

Imagine ur mirror without ur image,

Imagine laughter without ur jokes,

Imagine ur treasures without ur takes

Alas who told u we owns the world?



Little wonder a wise king once said vanity upon vanity all is vanity, sometime ago a world was without me and you..in some few yrs to come there will be a world without me or u.



Will the world pause if my heart pulse cease?

When my breath cease will the fun also cease?

Will men still hustle, when I stop living?

How will the look like without my presence?



When I finish telling my stories,

Will I ever wear the crown of glory,

Where there will be testimony without mourning,

Tears without fear, where lies gain without pain and the stars without scars.



Every moment I live it become clearer to me that am just a passer by in this world,

So no matter the lengthy of yrs I spent I must leave,

For both great and small av come and gone,

If only I realise that am only on a journey and soon I will return home may be the better for me. 57 Likes 10 Shares