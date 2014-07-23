₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by chazdhe: 7:09pm
Former Gulder Ultimate search winner, Hector Oluwaseun Joberteh, who was was shot by unknown gunmen on September 2nd, 2017 was today, September 14, buried amidst tears in Ibadan..
Recall, Hector had been trailed from the airport where he had gone to pick up a friend who just arrived Nigeria by his would be killers.
The burial which held at St James Anglican Church, Ologuneru, Ibadan, was attended by his close friends and family members who couldn’t hold back the tears as his body was lowered into the grave.
Hector is survived by his pregnant wife and daughter.
See more at https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/gulder-ultimate-search-winner-hector-joberteh-buried-today-ibadan-photos/
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by TheMainMan: 7:13pm
so no investigation?.... nothing?
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by phintohlar(f): 7:16pm
Oh dear lord.. May his gentle soul rest on
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Houseofglam7: 7:18pm
R.I.P
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by ikombe: 7:18pm
Rip Boss
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by DanielsParker(m): 7:18pm
Rest in peace. May God punish the crime perpetrators.
Young man shot dead in broad daylight and no one is doing anything about it?
I weep for this country.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by otitokoroleti: 7:18pm
THOSE WHO KILLED THE GUY SHALL NOT GO UNPUNISHED
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 7:18pm
Oh dear.. sleep well.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by hucienda: 7:19pm
This is really painful.
I recall when he was given a live goat to celebrate his birthday in the jungle with the remaining contestants at that stage; and his elation when he eventually found the brewmaster's secret in the finale episode in the belly of a river in NIFOR, Edo.
Condolences to the family.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by darkenkach(m): 7:19pm
TheMainMan:
Why waste limited resources?
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Gbemini(m): 7:19pm
naija the nation of blood, rip
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Naff24(f): 7:19pm
OMG! May his soul rest in peace.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by rossyc(f): 7:19pm
RIP Hector, may your perpetrators know no peace.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by glossy6(f): 7:20pm
Soooo saddddd
RIP Hector
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by wildcatter23(m): 7:20pm
No investigation!
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by boss1310(m): 7:20pm
s
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by dayleke(m): 7:20pm
O ma se o...
Ile Aye, ile asan....
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by TonyeBarcanista(m): 7:20pm
May justice be served
RIP
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by FIDELITY24(m): 7:20pm
RIP, may God give his family the strength to bear the lose.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by ifycelebrity(f): 7:21pm
too much tragedy with this brand.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 7:21pm
Sad
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Viking007(m): 7:22pm
Very painful death. RIP
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by policy12: 7:22pm
Vanity all is Vanity....
R. I. P like candle in the wind...A day beckon when u will no longer exist
Even as our name won't longer be on life list
A day friends and families we try to wake
But the cake of life we can't bake
When my meal will be serve,
And all I have labour will be preserve.
Though I live as I own the world
Little did I know my stories will be told
When am gone..a friend will dial my phone,
Dead, buried and gone.
A journey to an unknown world and ferry with a new being.
Imagine a world without me and u,
Imagine that beautiful home without you,
Imagine all u labour for been share by families members you don't even know,
Imagine ur certificate Lying useless in your briefcase
Imagine the stage of the living without ur acts,
Imagine the script without ur role
Imagine the song without ur theme,
Imagine the rhythms without ur beats,
Imagine the lyrics of life without ur words,
Imagine letters of life's without ur pen.
Imagine facebook without ur likes and login,
Imagine instagram without ur pics,
Imagine twitter without ur tweets,
Imagine Julia without ur orders,
Imagine a nairaland without ur comments.
Imagine ur bed without ur body,
Imagine ur mirror without ur image,
Imagine laughter without ur jokes,
Imagine ur treasures without ur takes
Alas who told u we owns the world?
Little wonder a wise king once said vanity upon vanity all is vanity, sometime ago a world was without me and you..in some few yrs to come there will be a world without me or u.
Will the world pause if my heart pulse cease?
When my breath cease will the fun also cease?
Will men still hustle, when I stop living?
How will the look like without my presence?
When I finish telling my stories,
Will I ever wear the crown of glory,
Where there will be testimony without mourning,
Tears without fear, where lies gain without pain and the stars without scars.
Every moment I live it become clearer to me that am just a passer by in this world,
So no matter the lengthy of yrs I spent I must leave,
For both great and small av come and gone,
If only I realise that am only on a journey and soon I will return home may be the better for me.
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Danty37(m): 7:22pm
RIP... your killer will never know rest..
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Mintayo(m): 7:22pm
Any arrest made? No investigation?
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 7:22pm
Pour out some liquor....!
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 7:22pm
Now left all alone in the grave
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Mznaett(f): 7:22pm
It is well
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by tenny4christ(f): 7:23pm
really sad... Hector 1million Naira Champion. rest kn brother
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Queenserah26(f): 7:23pm
So sad, RIP Hector
Re: Hector Joberteh Buried In Ibadan (Photos) by Godisdway(m): 7:24pm
Wat a world
